By: Devvy

The U.S. House of Representatives held another horse and pony show impeaching President Trump for the second time. Meaningless but the mother of all wet dreams for Lucifer’s Democrat/Communist Party USA.

It was meaningless except for the Trump haters from Hollywood to college campuses to voters who’ve “voted Democrat all my life as did my parents.” China Mitch McConnell has spit in President Trump’s face since January 6th and was only too happy to circulate guideless for an impeachment trial in the Senate – scheduled for after the illegitimate swearing in of usurpers, China Joe & Ho Harris. Ah, how do you hold a trial to impeach a private citizen?

Americans for at least the last decade have been demanding Congress reign in the big tech monopolies. They’ve done nothing but hold committee meetings that have been little more than spitting contests while those billionaires continued killing off any competition. To date they’ve done nothing to gut Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which is a joke, giving all of them a green light to censor any speech that doesn’t agree with their political agenda.

Why? Because a whole lot of Congress critters get their campaign coffers filled with filthy lucre by those same monopolies. When Trump was sworn into office in January 2017, both chambers of Congress were controlled by Republicans until January 2019.

They could have accomplished not only shutting down the illegals in this country and getting them deported but also removing immunity protection for those arrogant tech giants who have become a real threat to this country. Google is the most dangerous.

Instead it was business as usual, solutions ignored while they did nothing but complain and sent out emails twice a day asking for campaign donations.

Those billionaires who own Twitter, Facebook and Google testify while smirking. The Department of Justice under both spineless, Jeff Sessions and shadow government lackey, Bob Barr, did nothing.

One of the handful of Republicans in all of Congress who deserves our respect, Rep. Devan Nunes, stated on Jan. 10, 2020, the Justice Department (a rancid cabal of lawlessness) should investigate Amazon, Apple and Google under the RICO statutes. Wishful thinking.

A trio of ‘tech giants’ blocked a competitor, Parler, throwing that entire, legal operation into darkness over the big lie Trump was responsible for Jan. 6th. They care nothing for all the employees who work(ed) for Parler.

What they all did was a well-coordinated and deliberate effort to crush the First Amendment and financially slaughter Parler which was becoming the fastest growing free speech alternative in this country averaging one million new users per day. A financial threat to Twitter and its detestable billionaire owner, Jack Dorsey. Parler CEO, John Matze, has filed a lawsuit but it wasn’t just losing their hosting platform, they lost even more (I wanted to vomit when I saw the word “moderation” in this piece):

“The CEO said Parler lost Scylla Enterprise, a database that was the “backbone” of the social network’s feed system. It lost access to payment services Stripe and American Express, alongside communications services including Slack and Twilio.

“The loss of the Slack app meant his team could no longer talk to its network of volunteer moderators, while the loss of Stripe impacted ad revenue, Matze told Reuters.After its account was suspended by AWS, Parler filed a lawsuit which accused AWS of breaching contract and urged a federal judge to make Amazon reinstate the site.

“Parler said a period of downtime would result in users leaving, possibly forever, and said it was the “equivalent of pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support.”Matze has also received death threats from those peaceful leftists who hate the U.S. Constitution.

So, the question is: Will Americans who believe in free speech and don’t want America to become another North Korea or Communist China going to continue doing business with Scylla Enterprise, Stripe and American Express? New York Post Hits Facebook for Hiring Censors from China After Social Media Companies Block Report on Hunter Biden

GAB is another alternative to Parler that exploded once Parler was shut down. Since Parler was shut off, their traffic has increased 750%. No doubt they are also being targeted by Satan’s Pimps: Gab CEO Defies Tech Tyrants – Restores ALL of President Trump’s Tweets from Twitter — Trump’s Account on Gab https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump

Instagram has also launched an attack on the First Amendment. How many Americans who voted for Trump will continue using tools of our enemies?

On September 28, 2020, I did a column on this very issue: America: Why Do You Enrich Our Enemies? Now, let me ask you: If you’re in a war, why would you continue supplying enemy troops with money and ammunition? So, why do Americans continue to feed their enemies?

Deep down Americans knew this day was coming but perhaps didn’t believe it would escalate to this level of censorship. We know President Trump didn’t incite any riot or encourage what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6th. A well planned, well timed attack. It was just the excuse Satan’s Pimps needed to make their move.

Will Americans now bite back? Most will not. They will simply continue complaining. Let me give you an example. I listen to a particular “conservative” morning talk radio show while getting ready and dressed for the day. On Jan. 11, 2021, the hot subject was censorship by tech giants. Oh, it’s horrible, it’s not fair, blah, blah, blah. So many twitters coming in we’ll try to get to them all.

So, I called in and said: Um, today’s discussion is on censorship by Twitter, Google and all the others. You said you were getting lots of twitters (his words) which tells me you are still using Twitter – the very social media tool you’re condemning. Why is that? Response: Thanks for calling in, dial tone. But the listening audience heard.

You see? Another hypocrite. Way back when social media was just blossoming, My Space was the hot ticket. Then globalist punk Mark Zuckerberg brought Facebook onto the scene in 2005 and in droves, people were transferring their My Space page to Facebook.

How many Americans today still have a Facebook page that are outraged by this massive censorship? Yes, it’s time consuming to transfer the contents of your Facebook page to an alternative social media forum. But, you either act to defeat your enemy or just continue enriching those working to destroy your right to free speech.

Sharyl Attkisson on Big Tech Censorship: Sheep Are Happy to Live in Artificial Reality, Nov. 24, 2020 – “Attkisson remarked, “When these powerful interests found they couldn’t control information online after they had pretty much had success doing it on the news, they got busy online and these are the same forces that are trying to make sure when you get on social media or do a Google search, what you’re going to be hit with is this artificial reality that they want you to believe and see.”

Increasingly aggressive big tech censorship reveals as a lack of fear on the part of technology companies regarding consequences from either the public or government, Attkisson estimated.

“They were doing it in a fairly secretive way with … algorithms and shaping searches and so on,” Attkisson said, “but I feel like there was a sense of desperation in those weeks before the election when these powerful interests sensed that there could be a second President Trump term, and they began just stepping in and censoring things so overtly that there was no denying it, and they didn’t care that people saw outright that accounts were being cancelled, and these crazy labels were going on factually correct information, or opinions but claiming were false. They didn’t care, because they knew — and they rightly calculated — that they wouldn’t be held accountable for that before the election, and quite frankly, I think they won’t be held accountable for that after the election.” How well she knows Congress.

Apparently this is okay with Facebook users: Facebook Shuts Down Page for GOP Senate Campaigns Just Before Georgia Runoffs, Jan. 2, 2021: “Facebook shut down a fundraising page for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) just days before voters head to the polls to decide between the Republicans and their Democratic challengers.”

Facebook hires Chinese communists with H-1B visas to build “hate speech” algorithms to censor Americans

Former Google CEO Calls Social Networks ‘Amplifiers for Idiots’

Google’s Latest Smartphone Feature: Listening to Every Sound in Your House

Perhaps Americans don’t know it’s not just those already named. Not only are those monopolies going after Parler, other corporations have jumped on the dump truck of totalitarianism.

The PGA sucker punched Trump on Jan. 11, 2020 by stripping Trump’s Bedminster Club from the 2022 PGA Championship. Why? Because of Jan. 6th. How does that sit with golf fans who voted for Trump?

And: “WALK AWAY” Movement DELETED from Facebook, Leaders Blocked from ACCOUNTS — Over 500,000 Testimonials DISAPPEAR! – “The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka on May 26th, 2018. The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.

“Over 500,000 former Democrats posted their testimony on the Walkaway Facebook page on why they “walked away” from the Democrat Party.”

Retailer PatrioticMe permanently banned from advertising pro-America products on Facebook

THEY WANT BLOOD: Mozilla Argues “More Must Be Done” to Rid Internet of President Trump and other “Bad Actors” (That would be Firefox among their other operations.)

Mozilla, Firefox planning to censor conservatives at the browser level; deplatforming isn’t enough

Will I do business with them? When pigs fly. Not that I approve of corporations buying members of Congress but this election was brazenly stolen: Marriott, AT&T, Airbnb…Here’s The List Of Corporations Announcing They Won’t Donate To GOP Lawmakers Who Objected To Electoral Votes From Contested States– Add Blue Shield, DOW, Citibank.

And talk radio:

The last redoubt crumbles: Corporate owner censors conservative talk radio – “Cumulus Media is the second largest (behind iHeartMedia) owner and operator of AM and FM radio stations in the United States, with 416 stations. Cumulus runs Westwood One, one of the largest U.S. radio syndication companies, which employs some of the most popular conservative and Trump-supporting talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

“Rodney Ho reports for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Jan. 11, 2021, citing the subscription-based Inside Music Media, that Brian Philips, executive vice president of content for Cumulus, sent a memo telling its talk show hosts to stop spreading rhetoric about a stolen election or face termination.

“Philips wrote in an internal memo that “We need to help induce national calm NOW,” and that Cumulus Media “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved, and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths’. If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately.”

Rocker Ariel Pink’s Record Label Drops Him Following Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

‘Disgrace’: Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo Dumps Twitter After Trump Ban – as have many prominent names like Rush Limbaugh.

Twitter Suspends US Border Protection Chief’s Account for Tweeting that Trump’s Wall Helps Stop Gang Members, Drugs and Sexual Predators (VIDEO)

Low-life bottom feeders who hate America and Trump: Lincoln Project Says It Is Building Database of Trump Officials, Staff– Since when in America are people going to be targeted or black listed because they worked for a president, a senator or mayor? America: Wake the Hell up because they’re coming for you – and your children:

James O’Keefe Strikes Again: PBS Counsel Michael Beller Caught on Video Promoting Violence, ” Americans F**king Dumb – Take Their Children” (VIDEO)

Remember that poster? The election was stolen. (And without divine intervention from God it will succeed). Now they’re coming for us. Control what you’re “allowed” to read while interfering with elections and using brainwashing techniques reminiscent of the old USSR and today’s Communist China and N. Korea.

NYT: Google and Apple Formed Agreement to Control the Internet

“A recent report from the New York Times states that the Justice Department is targeting a secretive partnership between Apple and Google worth billions of dollars as part of its landmark antitrust case. The deal, which cemented Google’s control of internet search, is described as “one of the most lucrative business deals in history” by the Times.

“Breitbart News recently reported that the Department of Justice has filed its hotly-anticipated antitrust lawsuit against Google. 11 states also joined the DOJ action against the internet giant. The lawsuit claims that the company engaged in anticompetitive practices in order to preserve monopolies in the search and advertising components that make up huge sections of the tech firm’s main business.”

It won’t stop until the American people stop it using their consumer dollars to support such vile scheming. It’s the only thing that gets the attention of those evil vultures who are “big tech”, vendors and other corporations that have used the big lie Trump incited what happened on Jan. 6th as an excuse to crush free speech in this country and it will only get worse.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Antifa Protester John Sullivan Brags About Posing As Trump Supporter, Breaking Window At US Capitol Building During Riots

HUGE! Analysis of Video of Trump Supporter Ashli Babbitt Death in the Capitol Shows Antifa’s Actions Led to Shots Being Fired (VIDEO)

FLASHBACK: Hundreds Of Violent Left-Wing Rioters Smashed Windows, Set Limousine On Fire In Washington DC During President Trump’s Inauguration In 2017; Government Later Dropped ALL CHARGES Against The Rioters

Collateral damage is those who work for not just the tech giants and Amazon, but companies employed for janitorial service of their huge buildings, window washers, vending machines, suppliers of toilet paper and the list goes on. It’s called trickle down. I’m sorry for all of them, truly, when they lose their jobs.

Perhaps when they keep hemorrhaging millions and then billions of dollars, they will change their tune. Twitter, Apple among others are publicly traded so we’ll see just how much more stockholders, are willing to sacrifice:

Twitter, Facebook: $51 Billion Combined Market Value Erased Since Trump Ban

The courage to fight back

Idaho Internet Provider Blocks Access to Twitter, Facebook to Customers Who Request It

Rebellion begins: State of Florida considers divesting from Big Tech– ‘They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we’ (In my school district and I know this from being a substitute teacher, all computers use Google. Parents should get in the face of their local school boards.)

Texas Attorney General Vows to Fight Big Tech Censorship with Everything He’s Got

Google Whistleblower & Conservative Influencers File Lawsuit To Punch Google & Restore Free Speech

Mexican President Promises To Lead International Coalition Against Big Tech Censorship, Compares To ‘Spanish Inquisition’

Stop using Google or Yahoo for searches. Duckduckgo.com and startpage.com block harvesting of your searches, purchases and more. I’ve used them for years.As for You Tube and all the others mentioned in this column, here is a list of alternatives. I’ve never done any form of social media, but if I had a Facebook page, I would already have moved it to USA.Life.

As for Newsmax TV, I’ve known of Chris Ruddy since the Clinton’s soiled the WH. There is NO justification for giving money to two career criminals and trust me, Ruddy covered all of them back then. Newsmax CEO Donates $1 Million to Clinton Foundation

Had enough yet? As I have written so many times before, independent media is the future. But, NewsWithViews cannot continue paying their bills without reader support and they are extremely low on funds.

I’m going to begin a series on Jan. 18, 2021 about several issues and how states can and must fight back. Unless there is divine intervention from God, the steal will be successful and a career criminal, China Joe and Ho Harris will take the WH and Lucifer’s Democrat/Communist Party USA controlling Congress the worst is yet to come. But you must have a plan and that’s what my series will focus on.

I am hopeful, YOU will take the few minutes and donate to NWVs. Actually, becoming a monthly subscriber for $5 or $10 would be a blessing as it gives NWVs an operating budget they can count on.

Paul will never sell his email or subscriber list as he values your privacy – unlike Google, Facebook and all the rest of them. Google has killed off nearly 90% of ad revenues for any web site not aligned with their political agenda.

If you value the hard work of all the writers at NWVs, all the research, history and doable solutions, please donate today, right now by calling 1.800.955.0116 to subscribe or click here to DONATE.

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links of interest:

FOX NEWS In A PANIC! Openly Threatening Guests!

‘I didn’t sign up for that’: Home Depot co-founder feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump

O’Keefe Strikes Again! Head of Global Competitive Analysis for Google Admits “Platforms Are Influencing You in a Way That You Didn’t Sign Up For” (VIDEO)

Shopify Bans Trump Store. Has the Marginalization of Trump Support Begun? – Shop Shopify? When pigs fly.

I guess it will be okay after Biden is unlawfully sworn in: Facebook Removing All Content That Mentions ‘Stop the Steal’ Ahead of Inauguration Day

Google Removes Parler From App Store Amid Reports That Trump is Joining the Platform

Google court win could threaten ‘all computer code,’ warns ex-congressman