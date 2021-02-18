By Frosty Wooldridge

As a former math-science teacher, it perked my ears to hear that the term “mathematics” is America’s newest ‘racist’ equation. In other words, some pretty higher-ups have equated excellence in math to racism.

From Euclidian geometry to Newton’s calculus, we now find that such intellectual practices are now regarded as racist in America.

“Euclidean geometry is a mathematical system attributed to Alexandrian Greek mathematician Euclid, which he described in his textbook on geometry: the Elements. Euclid’s method consists in assuming a small set of intuitively appealing axioms, and deducing many other propositions (theorems) from these.”

In no portion of that definition will you see anything about race, creed, color, gender or ethnic group. It’s all about your mind. The last I checked, every race of humanoid on this planet possesses an intellect to varying degrees. Some folks enjoy high IQ’s like Einstein and others enjoy low IQ’s like a rabbit. The rest of us are in-between.

Newton’s calculus: “Modern calculus was developed in 17th-century Europe by Isaac Newton and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (independently of each other, first publishing around the same time) but elements of it appeared in ancient Greece, then in China and the Middle East, and still later again in medieval Europe and in India.”

At no time in history has any mathematical equation or scientific understanding been termed “racist”, until 2021.

Mathematics and science do not succeed or fail depending on a person’s race. A person either enjoys the intellect to perform the equations or understand the science—and use it to build a civilization—or they don’t. For greater understanding, some brilliant mathematical Black geniuses performed equations that got Neil Armstrong to the moon. Black PhD’s abound in mathematics and sciences at colleges all over the world. Are they racists?

If we allow our civilization to degrade educational standards to create that mythical ‘equity’ so as to pretend to equalize all human beings intellectually within America, we will degrade our society to that of Africa, India or even Mexico. The lower you drop standards of excellence in education, the faster you degrade your entire society.

It’s been happening since the 1970’s when students didn’t do the work, but were given a passing grade. As they hit the job market, they couldn’t do the work, so entire businesses failed. Or, someone who did do the work had to cover for the ones who polished their nails in class or drank and smoked in the parking lot. Then, the government instigated “affirmative action” jobs and college diplomas, so much so, many graduates of some colleges couldn’t not read, write or perform simple mathematical problems. If we allow students to do nothing, to earn nothing, and to not perform—we set them up for lives of frustration, failure and non-participation.

That’s what creates poverty, illiteracy and welfare in America or any country.

After the 55th Super Bowl, Tom Brady was dubbed, “The height of white privilege.” That statement negated his 30 years of dedication to his chosen profession. Does that mean other Black quarterbacks who own Super Bowl rings are, “The height of Black privilege”? How can you degrade someone for their race like that?

What does that make Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is half white and half black? Do you degrade his mother for being White, but celebrate his father who is Black? Is Mahomes the “height of black and white privilege”?

In this country, every race, color and ethnic group enjoys the highest standard of living in the world. Each young citizen enjoys K through 12 educational opportunities, more so than anyone in Africa, Mexico, India and much of the third world.

What you do with those opportunities remains up to you. If you fail to study, you will flunk out. You could become semi-illiterate and at the bottom rung of the job market. If you don’t eat correctly, you become mal-nourished and obese, which has happened to millions of young Americans of every race. If you fail to live a moral and ethical life, you will find yourself in the dregs, homeless or in prison, i.e., George Floyd and others like him.

It’s all up to you. It’s individual choices. You can be responsible or irresponsible and the results will come back to sit on your shoulders.

Mathematics cannot be ‘racist’, and science cannot be ‘racist’.

However, if you fail to study, if you fail to show up to class, if you fail to do your homework…ultimately you will fail at math and science. You choose to fail at life. That’s a personal choice that has to do with you no matter what your color.

Is there “White privilege”? “Black privilege”? Ask Tom Brady how hard he worked. Ask LeBron James how hard he worked.

In mathematics or science, it’s not about the color of your skin, it’s about the content of your work.

How much are you willing to work toward your dreams here in America?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

