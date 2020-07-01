Bradlee Dean

“At the core, the American citizen soldiers knew the difference between right and wrong, and they didn’t want to live in a world in which wrong prevailed. So they fought, and won, and we, all of us, living and yet to be born, must be forever profoundly grateful.” —Author Stephen Ambrose

What defines someone as an enemy to this country, one who denies his patriotism in deed and in word? No wonder why the enemies of this country are encouraged and enabled.

What’s worse is when the American people allow their said representatives to act in such a fashion for it shows the rest of us that he/she is not alone in their cowardice capitulating treason (Luke 22:48) towards America and her children.

Here we have a mayor in Bowling Green, Kentucky taking it upon himself to remove city flags for safekeeping from the poles because of outside groups. You heard me right.

WNKY reported:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkserson told WNKY on Friday that he ordered all American flags to be temporarily removed from city-owned properties.

Wilkerson would not provide on the record details on why he made the decision, although he said the flags will once again be flown on Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, American flags were not on display at Circus Square Park or the Bowling Green Police Department.

Now look at how this article ends:

“However, American flags were still flying at Bowling Green City Hall and the Bowling Green Fire Department.”

Yet, City Commissioner Sue Parrigin, in her confusion, attempts to cover for her mayor, as well as herself by saying that she “is confident the reasons Wilkerson had for removing the flags will be supported by the majority of the community.” I highly doubt it.

The message that this mayor and city commissioner were not expecting was that their own constituents were not going to put up with it. They are now protesting the mayor, and rightfully so.

Click below to watch the report.

This is that which the American people need to come to terms: These sort are not American, though they live here, nor are they representing the American people (Matthew 7:16).

Apparently, this representative of what city and country I know not does not understand that these colors do not run, and they surely do not deny through their act of cowardice that hundreds and thousands of men fought, bled and died to give us the freedoms that we have today because of their sacrifice (John 15:13).

Friends, a mayor that wants to hide the flags for safekeeping… Unreal!

Because he does not understand what it took to obtain our freedoms, he will not know what to do to maintain our freedoms. We could have no one worse in any capacity of government.

You do not deny them; you acknowledge them by living for them (2 Corinthians 5:15) by hanging the flags as high they can be flown (Psalm 33:12).

