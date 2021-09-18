By Lex Greene

Since the onset of the COVID19 “regime change” operation that was planned and launched as early as 2013 when Patents were first sought for COVID19 and related mRNA technologies…and later used to unseat Trump and his supporters from power in 2020 via totally unregulated “mail-in” balloting…I have worked with a team of serious Americans to uncover the whole truth.

This is my latest updated effort to help Americans to properly interpret the sea of lies they find themselves swimming in today. Allow me to get right to the heart of the matter… The following sampling of VAERS death cases were taken directly from the VAERS reporting site on September 16, 2021 without alteration.

I have come to realize that most, even in the medical profession, don’t know that the VAERS system was created as an active reporting system for all medical professionals to reference before prescribing anything that is causing adverse effects in other patients. Too many are NOT reading these reports before administering or recommending the use of these vaccines. The news media must not be reading them either.

“The Vaccines are Safe?” (unedited quoted reports)

JANSSEN (J&J) (just a sampling of many)

VAERS “1131084-1” “My sister died in her sleep six days after receiving the J&J vaccine in her sleep.”

VAERS “1117078-1” “Patient died approx. 5 hours after shot was administered. Cause of death reported is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. The death certificate was signed by the county coroner without autopsy, based on the report by the onsite deputy coroner. No doctors or hospitals were involved. This report is FYI only; there has been no direct connection made between my mother’s death and the vaccine other than one followed shortly after the other.”

VAERS “1118314-1” “She received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Wednesday and died on Sunday 3/14/2021. Her autopsy is pending.”

VAERS “1100865-1” “Patient died within 24 hours of vaccine. Unknown at this time if related.”

VAERS “1108312-1” “Severe exacerbation of idiopathic capillary leak syndrome 48 hours following administration of Janssen vaccine leading to profound vasodilatory shock, renal failure and DIC and death.

VAERS “1185219-1” “Patient was vaccinated on 3/30/2021. Found DOA on 4/8/2021. Last time anyone spoke with the patient was on 4/3/2021.”

MODERNA (just a sampling)

VAERS “0917117-1” “After vaccination, patient tested positive for COVID-19. Patient was very ill and had numerous chronic health issues prior to vaccination. Facility had a number of patients who had already tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccination continued in an effort to prevent this patient from contracting the virus or to mitigate his risk. This was unsuccessful and patient died.”

VAERS “0918487-1” “Two days post vaccine patient went into cardiac arrest and passed away.”

VAERS “0920815-1” “Found deceased in her home, unknown cause, 6 days after vaccine.”

VAERS “0921547-1” “DEATH ON 1/4/2021, RESIDENT RECIEVED VACCINE ON 1/2/21”

VAERS “0966359-1” “Headache, pain in the injection site, threw up. A few hours later she died.”

VAERS “0966844-1” “Patient is reported to have died at home, the day after his COVID test. Family member states that he did good the afternoon and evening after his COVID-19 injection, but that he started not feeling good the next day. The patient ” “was having palpitations””. The family tried to convince him to go to the Emergency Room, but he refused. Patient died at home.””

PFIZER/BIONTECH (just a sample)

VAERS “0944595-1” “Cardiac arrest within 1 hour Patient had the second vaccine approximately 2 pm on Tuesday Jan 12th He works at the extended care community and was in good health that morning with no complaints. He waited 10-15 minutes at the vaccine admin site and then told them he felt fine and was ready to get back to work. He then was found unresponsive at 3 pm within an hour of the 2nd vaccine. EMS called immediately worked on him 30 minutes in field then 30 minutes at ER was able to put him on life support yet deemed Brain dead 1-14-21 and pronounced dead an hour or so later”

VAERS “0947642-1” “died two days after receiving the vaccine; Fever; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer (patient’s stepchild). A 66-year-old male patient received the second dose of BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE), via an unspecified route of administration, on 07Jan2021 (at the age of 66-years-old) as a single dose for COVID-19 immunization. The patient’s medical history was not reported. Concomitant medications included an unspecified statin. The patient experienced fever on 08Jan2021. The patient died two days after receiving the vaccine on 09Jan2021, which was reported as fatal. The clinical course was reported as follows: The patient had a fever the day after getting the vaccine and then he just died in the middle of night. It was reported that it was not clear what exactly happened, but they are looking into this. The clinical outcome of fever was unknown and of died two days after receiving the vaccine.

VAERS “0955390-1” “Resident received vaccination on January 15, 2021. She was found unresponsive with shallow respirations on the morning of January 16, 2021 and was sent to ER via ambulance. The resident was admitted to medical center ICU where she passed away later that day.”

VAERS “0967743-1” “Possible seizer, unknown at this time, aprox 1hr and 20min after vac given. Passed away aprox 2hrs after vac.”

VAERS “0969220-1” “Patient expired one week after vaccine. Cause of death unknown to me.”

VAERS “1058033-1” “Patient had a stroke two days after vaccine. Recevied TPA for treatment of stroke due to acute onset of altered mental status. Had a history of a fib, not on anticoagulation, which is likely cause of stroke. Family opted for comfort measures given poor neurologic status. Passed awaiting hospice placement”

Now, these are just a tiny sampling of the thousands of VAERS reported post-vaccine deaths in just this one report. You can read more of them HERE. This is only one of eleven different reporting systems on the matter. (Even this full report is a small sampling of all related vaccine death events.)

Let me say, suggesting that “we don’t know the cause of death” when someone dies shortly after receiving a vaccine, is like saying we don’t know why someone dies after just receiving a gunshot wound. We DO know…

First Takeaway

If you read these and more cases reported to VAERS since January 2021, you will see a few critical patterns in these reports. The first is that a majority of these cases died within 14-days of receiving one of the vaccines and it doesn’t matter at all which vaccine they took. They all have the same set of adverse effects ending in death, as you can see in these reports. This explains why the current CDC Guidelines include NOT counting any deaths that occur within the first 14-days after vaccine as a “vaccine related death.” Instead, they are all labeled a “COVID19 death” to continue driving up the false COVID death toll reported by the CDC and all news media.

Second Takeaway

The CDC and their propaganda machine are still using the false COVID19 death toll number 688,737 (as of 09/17/21) despite previous admissions that 96% of these deaths were due to other unrelated causes, aka “comorbidities,” to include things like car and motorcycle accidents.

However, you will notice in all of these VAERS reports, never does anyone admit or even hint at the fact that every one of these deaths occurred within hours or days of receiving one of the vaccines. Instead, they attempt to blame these deaths on “comorbidities.”

What doctor would inject anyone with a weakened immune system (comorbidity), knowing that the entire COVID19 event has mostly attacked the weakest among us?

Third Takeaway

The CDC and their propaganda machine continue to use a number between 10,000 and 14,000 post-vaccine deaths to date. This is the same number they have been using since January, the first month the vaccines were in broad use. Obviously, since January, the real vaccine related death toll is much higher, estimated somewhere over 200,000 Americans, but hard to quantify due to ongoing manipulation of vaccine related death data.

Fourth Takeaway

Why are approximately 70% of medical professionals advancing FAKE COVID news and mandates, knowing that they are carrying water for an unlawful administration of communist psychopaths, against the best health interest of their patients? Why aren’t they following the real science, while about 30% of the profession is being forced out for trying to tell patients the truth?

The answer is, LOVE OF MONEY! Like the airlines and other public service industries, many hospitals were on the brink of bankruptcy before the “plandemic.” COVID19 has brought in more profits to the health industry than seen in many years. Like lawyers who lie about Constitutional Rights to protect their law license and keep the money flowing, many in the medical profession are doing the same. Hospitals receive an estimated $44,000 (extra from taxpayers) for each patient marked COVID.

If that isn’t enough motivation, the Biden Administration is threatening their licenses to practice as well, just like they are working to discharge Military personnel who refuse these fatal vaccines. It’s an all-out effort to destroy everything, by bribe, by threat, or by removal, and it’s working. The same as the Biden Administration is forcing every major corporation to do the same to their employees, all due to Federal (taxpayer) funds received by these corporations. Once again, it’s all about the love of money!

In Addition

After investigating these VAERS cases, I shared them with a few doctors that I know personally, all of whom work at highly respected Hospitals for many years. In every case, they had not seen these reports until I shared them, which was somewhat shocking to me.

As they started to read through the report, there was a powerful “What the Hell” reaction… and then, they proceeded to tell me more from their end.

The hospitals are NOT full of COVID patients. Beds are not able to be used due to staffing shortages, currently being made much worse as the Biden Administration is forcing record numbers of healthcare professionals out under tyrannical “mandates.” The vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients are NOT “unvaccinated.” The CDC guidelines are telling all medical facilities to mark patients as “unvaccinated” if they received a vaccine between January and June of 2021. The reasoning used is “these vaccinated patients no longer have any antibodies in their system; therefore, they are unvaccinated.” This is how they are claiming that a majority of COVID patients are “unvaccinated,” despite having been previously vaccinated.

Either you have been vaccinated, or you have not. This is typical wordsmithing by the left in their overt effort to misinform the public.

This is also how they intend to sell ongoing (untested) booster shots and their coming oral regular treatments…worth billions. The FDA just refused to approve the boosters.

COVID “case spikes” have been manipulated by CDC guidelines on how to process PCR tests. Prior to January 20, 2021, the CDC mandated a 40-cycle process for all PCR tests, resulting in millions of “false positives.” But starting on January 20, 2021, a new CDC mandate was issued to cycle the PCR test at the product recommended (more accurate) 28-cycle, and positive tests starting dropping at a record rate. What’s special about that date, January 20, 2021?

Remember how amazing it was to see how electing Joe Biden “saved us from COVID” within hours of his inauguration on January 20, 2021?

In other words, everything we are being told by the massive propaganda machine is FALSE. The vaccines DO NOT WORK – THEY ARE NOT AT ALL SAFE – COVID DEATHS ARE GROSSLY OVERSTATED BY 1600% AND VACCINE RELATED DEATHS ARE ALL BEING LITERALLY BURIED, LABELED A MERE COVID DEATH. According to the massive propaganda machine, no one has ever died of a COVID vaccine…and now you know how. No one is labeling VACCINE deaths as deaths caused by these vaccines!

It’s actually the “unvaccinated” who have been following the science the whole time. Everyone else has simply been following the herd, which has been directed by the mass propaganda machine, and controlled by global Marxists involved in an overt takeover of the USA via fake pandemics, mass propaganda and totally unverifiable mail-in balloting.

According to the current “open VAERS site” recently put up for the general public, nothing we are being told by public officials and the news media is true. According to VAERS, over 76% of Americans have been vaccinated. If that were true, the vaccinated would have no reason to worry about the unvaccinated. If the vaccines worked, the unvaccinated would be no threat at all.

Instead, as you can easily confirm in this report and the links provided, these so-called vaccines are killing thousands of American citizens… but not a single American news network is telling you so, even though the proof is positive.

What do we do now?

If you take time to read the actual VAERS reports, you will never even consider any of these so-called vaccines. Last, if you do not have the Right to deny medical experiments in your own body, against your will, then you have no Rights at all.

VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System put in place in 1990. It is a voluntary reporting system that has been estimated to account for only 1% (see the Lazarus Report) of vaccine injuries. OpenVAERS is built from the HHS data available for download at vaers.hhs.gov.

