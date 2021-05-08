By Ron Edwards

If one objectively looks at the political, academic, and religious landscape throughout the United States, they are probably very concerned about the future of our nation. The United States was literally founded and built upon a collection of solid principles. If they were more closely adhered to, individuals like Nancy Pelosi, Way out Maxine Waters or Gavin Newsome would not be considered for sewer management. Currently, some amendments of the United States Constitution such as the second amendment are under open brutal assault. Still others like the tenth amendment are being totally ignored. That is why the now openly socialist oriented government is wrongly functioning in so many areas not enumerated in the Constitution as government responsibilities. At one time, sovereign United States citizens understood and cared about the connection between good moral standards and the greatness of our beloved republic now turned into a balkanized mobocracy. It was once commonly known that wisdom derived from both reading the word of God and seeking His wisdom through prayer. I believe it was founding father, Ben Franklin who first urged his colleagues to regularly pursue God’s wisdom through prayer before each meeting.

Because the founders dedicated their pursuit of liberty and justice for all to God Almighty, the United States was destined to become the greatest nation in history. Through the grace of God, the United States became the envy of the world. Great men like Benjamin Rush a signer of the Declaration of Independence and one of America’s most influential Founding Fathers, was one of the first Founders to call for free, public schools. A distinguished physician and scientist, he understood the role of an educated citizenry as regards to the stability of a republic, stating: “I believe no man was early instructed in the truths of the Bible without having been made wiser or better by the early operation of these impressions upon his mind.” “If moral precepts alone could have reformed mankind, the mission of the Son of God into our world would not have been necessary. He came to promulgate a system of doctrines, as well as a system of morals. The perfect morality of the Gospel rests upon a doctrine which, though often controverted, has never been refuted.”

Benjamin Rush, like arguably the greatest Founding Father of them all, George Washington understood the importance of a good education. Mr. Rush also recognized the desperate need for students to be properly instructed in the word of God and encouraged to live by a high more code. The Founders knew that if “We the People” ever failed to maintain our connection with God, a high moral standard and no longer provide good education for the young, our freedoms would be lost. Then soon after, perhaps our entire nation would be doomed for destruction. I do not have to point out the obvious, but I will. Dear reader, for well over a century, there has been a concerted effort via government schools to wean each succeeding generation of young Americans away from good moral standards. Since the 1960s after the height of the bastardized rights movement, the quality of government school education began the precipitous decline that continues to this very day. Government schools have for the most part achieved the dastardly goal of God hater John Dewey. The nineteenth century statist/atheist’s goal of wiping God out of society via government school indoctrination has for the most part been achieved.

Today, the United States is literally in mortal danger of becoming a second or possibly a third tier nation in the not too distant future. When the adults of a nation mislead their children and students, those young ones grow up to do the same and the nation shall wax worse with each new generation. Unfortunately, for the past sixty years, parents allowed their children to be indoctrinated against moral absolutes and the results are now plaguing us from the White House, to small town America. Is there hope for our beleaguered USA? Absolutely there is. Our greatest hope of all is Jesus Christ and the providential Wisdom of God. Next the reestablishment of good moral standards must occur. We must also reinstate the Constitution and Bill of Rights as the template for which our rights are recognized and the restraints upon the federal government are put back in place. Government through civilian law enforcement must a source of great fear to those who seek to engage in criminal activity. A high moral standard will lead to a higher quality of every human activity, including the rearing of children which includes training them in the way that they should go, so that they do not permanently depart from that which is good. If not, the children of the United states will simply continue to be misled, which will cause the death of our onetime republic. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God. Do check out the Ron Edwards American Experience talk show. It happens every Sunday through Friday at 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PT on Mojo50.com, iHeartRadio, Spreaker and terrestrial radio outlets. Also don’t miss a page from The Edwards Notebook radio commentary overnights during the Captain’s America Third Watch talk show on the Salem radio network and a host of independent radio outlets.

