By: Devvy

September 11, 2022

America was attacked twenty-one years ago today, thousands of innocent human beings died and the cover-up began immediately. Those who still believe the “official” narrative of what happened are those who not only have done no research, but are too afraid of the truth to acknowledge what their own eyes saw. The truth about 9/11, who masterminded it, the players and the money to fund it is something most people in America cannot handle.

The same applies to Pearl Harbor, Ruby Ridge, WACO, TWA Flight 800, OKC and, of course, the massive lies regarding COVID-19 and those experimental gene therapy injections passed off as vaccines which they are not.

Mine: FDR wanted the Japanese to strike first. Ruby Ridge should never have happened by the “rank and file” in the FBI but they had other plans. One of their snipers shot a mother, Vicky Weaver, in the forehead holding her 18-month-old baby. She was unarmed and a threat to no one. Their son, Sammy, age 13 and the family dog were also murdered that day. The sniper, Lon Horiuchi, was never charged. Shadow government craven turncoat, former AG Bill Barr, led the charge to protect killers like Horiuchi.

No question TWA Flight 800 was brought down by a missile. My dear friend who passed away in December 2019, Brigadier General (Ret.) Ben Partin wrote about it: TWA-800 SHOOT DOWN, Feb. 2, 2018: “On October 4, 1996, seven weeks after the TWA incident, I sent a fax to the chief TWA-800 investigator in New York. The fax stated as follows:

“I did the initial design, development, and test of the first several continuous-rod warheads for the MOMARC missile in the 1956-7 time period. This was done at the Ballistic Research Labs at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. I carried several to Socorro, New Mexico for testing in a special arena nearby.

“A proximity fused, continuous-rod (CR) missile warhead is the only target destruction system I know that would be consistent with all damage assessment information I have seen in the open media.

“The destructive mechanism is unique to that type of warhead. You would not see blast or blast-frag damage. Neither would you see residuals from explosives. The instantaneous kill is unique to that warhead type, The CR warhead is the most difficult to perfect even with many design iterations.”

“I would encourage you to have someone reassess the recovered structure who is familiar with the unique structural kill of a CR warhead. If I can be of any help, let me know.”” Response: CRICKETS.

Of course, the FBI and Congress had no interest in the truth being revealed. Here’s Ben’s bio. This is a speech Ben gave at a convention I put on in 1998 for the Wallace Institute. It is well worth your time to watch on th0se cover-ups.

Jack Cashill has done an amazing job in uncovering the cover-up of TWA Flight 800. Reopen the TWA Flight 800 Case. I’ve read his books and here you will find Jack’s archives on TWA Flight 800 and the cover up that remains fixed today.

WACO. The ATF or FBI could have picked up David Korsch at any time before they murdered 83 men, women and children. It was a slaughter approved by sexual deviant, then AG, Janet Reno. How the Government Covered Up the Waco Massacre: “Only nine days before the ATF attack, David Koresh had gone target shooting with three undercover ATF agents (whom he recognized as G-men).

“Koresh “provided the ammunition and the agents handed him their guns,” noted former federal lawyer David Hardy, whose research exposed the ATF memo detailing the target practice six years after the raid. After the raid, the ATF insisted that Koresh never went outside the “compound”—and thus the agency needed to launch a full-scale attack to get him. But Koresh could easily have been arrested while target shooting. Danforth also ignored the evidence that ATF agents shot first as they assaulted the Davidians’ home.”

Those responsible for planning and executing 9/11 still walk free today. I say that with absolute certainly as I, like so many others, have spent the equivalent of thousands of hours of research and watching documentaries by real experts not on the U.S. government payroll over the past 21 years. Like family members who lost a son, daughter, father, uncle, cousin – and not just Americans as many were innocent people here from foreign countries in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tens and tens of millions of Americans continue to believe every lie ever printed in the prostitute media about 9/11, the 9/11 Cover-Up Commission Report and the faked killing of Bin Laden on May 2, 2011. How many Americans even know Bin Laden was never on the FBI’s most wanted list for 9/11? How about yippe-kayee, Bush, Jr and Bin Laden?

“The most important thing is for us to find Osama bin Laden. It is our number one priority and we will not rest until we find him.” George W. Bush, September 13, 2001.

“I don’t know where bin Laden is. I have no idea and really don’t care. It’s not that important. It’s not our priority.” George W. Bush, March 13, 2002

Of course not. Bin Laden was already dead but keeping him “alive” was essential for dragging America into yet another unconstitutional (undeclared) war, a cash cow for the military industrial complex.

READ: Mainstream Media Evidence Bin Laden Died In 2001, May 22, 2016 – “Following Seymour Hersh’s claim that the raid on the Osama bin Laden compound in 2011 was “one big lie,” the following quotes from mainstream media outlets offer conclusive proof that the government and media knew that bin Laden had died in December 2001 in Tora Bora due to kidney failure.” What too many Americans don’t know is dictators throughout history have one or more individuals who greatly resemble them they use as “doubles”.

We’ve all seen the controlled demolition of the twin towers. Horror that can never be unseen. Families pain and grief they still deal with today. All the interviews with first responders who heard the explosions underground. They had no reason to lie in those real-time interviews.

Architects and engineers by the thousands who’ve courageously come forth over the decades proving those towers were NOT brought down by fire from the two commercial air liners that hit them. Naturally they have all – including family members – been ridiculed, called conspiracy nuts and worse.

Pilots who’ve flown the same commercial airliner, a Boeing 77 (Flight 77) that did not hit the Pentagon, all slandered to keep the official lie in place.

This is an hour and a half video everyone should watch and MAKE IT GO VIRAL: Pilots for 9/11 Truth Explain How & Why

New Study from Pilots for 9/11 Truth: No Boeing 757 Hit the Pentagon, June 21, 2007: “Pilots for 9/11 Truth obtained black box data from the government under the Freedom of Information Act for AA Flight 77, which The 9/11 Report claims hit the Pentagon. Analysis of the data contradicts the official account in direction, approach, and altitude. The plane was too high to hit lamp posts and would have flown over the Pentagon, not impacted with its ground floor. This result confirms and strengthens the previous findings of Scholars for 9/11 Truth that no Boeing 757 hit the building.”

I believe the most comprehensive analysis of the Pentagon and Flight 77 was done by Barbara Honegger, M.S., San Francisco Tesla Society, March 9, 2014. It is a 311 page analysis that is simply brilliant. (I interviewed April Gallop on radio. She was there; a strong and completely credible witness. April is in that analysis.) Where did all the dead passengers go?

I believe I know where Flight 77 went and if I had Donald Trump’s money, I would quietly put together the right people to find the wreckage. I’m not stupid. I’ve debunked a number of 9/11 conspiracy theories as I seek truth not splashy click-bait headlines. (FEMA’s Prior Knowledge of 9-11 Put to Rest) Where I believe Flight 77 went is the only one that makes sense.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) came out with their white-wash report and have stuck to it ever since. They’re lying. Robert A. Motch has been trying for 24 years to educate who are the shadow players behind so many of these horrific disasters as well as coordinating to being down this country. He sent me a 31-minute video that is a MUST watch. Stand for the Truth: A Government Researcher Speaks Out | 9/11 Evidence and NIST

That 31-minute video is one of the most important you will see as the individual used to work for NIST: “In August 2016, Peter Michael Ketcham, a former employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), began looking into the reports his agency had released years earlier on the collapse of the World Trade Center. What he found shook him to the core.

“In this poignant half-hour interview, Peter Michael Ketcham tells his story of discovering that the organization where he had worked for 14 years had deliberately suppressed the truth about the most pivotal event of the 21st century.

“Through his willingness to look openly at what he failed to see in front of him for 15 years, Mr. Ketcham inspires us to believe that we can all muster the courage to confront the truth — and, in so doing, finally heal the wounds of 9/11.”

MAKE THAT VIDEO GO VIRAL.

The wound will never be fully healed until the truth and perpetrators are brought to justice. The fact that NIST (The National Institute of Standards and Technology) has been so willing over the decades to lie to the American people who pay their salaries– the same as Dr. Death Fauci and Debra Birx – should anger the American people as it has so many of us and in countries who lost their citizens that day.

Building 7 was absolutely a controlled demolition. On that day 21 years ago my late husband who was a retired Army Colonel, Army Corps of Engineers for 27 years (an engineer for 43 years when he retired) – the first thing he said watching Building 7 collapse in real time: That was a controlled demolition and then he explained to me how long it takes to wire and set charges to bring down a 47-story building that pancakes into itself near perfectly.

SEVEN is a 45-minute documentary on Building 7. That 47-story building came down seven hours after both towers had come down. Like the Murrah Building in OKC it HAD TO BE PREPARED IN ADVANCE. The Murrah Building didn’t explode from a truck parked outside at the curb. If it had, why was the debris blown from the inside out? Because the charges were inside on the columns in the basement area. Watch SEVEN AND MAKE IT GO VIRAL.

Robert A. Motch has worked with and funded a huge amount of money in support of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He’s been asking people to forward his research. Engineer Roland Angle: The official 9/11 narrative cannot be allowed to stand (audio). It took me a long time to face what I knew to be true about 9/11, Nov. 9, 2021, actor William Hurt (who passed away March 12, 2022.) “A day later I was back at work. Another week later, and by sheer coincidence, there we were, filming on location in NYC. Prior to 9/11, a reservation had been made for us to stay at a hotel 12 blocks north of Ground Zero. I asked the young elevator man as we first went up to the room if he’d lost anyone close.

“Surprised and instantly in tears, he said, “My uncle. He was the window-washing machines overseer. Never missed a day.” Off my room, there was a patio. I could look down the avenue and see the site, smoldering in the night lights. In horror, I knew what it was partly made of. We all did. What I didn’t know at that time: Thermite keeps burning a long time. At night, I’d go down. They let me through the barriers because I was recognized. I’d talk to and hug the first responders.

“It never left me. The discrepancy. The difference between the story we were told to believe and its impossibility. I felt alone until 2013. Then I couldn’t stand it anymore, and I started digging. Digging for truth in the rubble of the official lie, then in another heavier layer of rubble that lay in my own mind, installed there by our mass media.”

Our open border

No one should be surprised if we have another 9/11 because of the massive invasion going on at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. 42 Suspected Terrorists Have Been Apprehended at Our Southern Border Since Biden Took Office, April 20, 2022. Border Patrol Nabs 10 Migrants on Terror Watch List As Unprecedented Surge Continues, August 21, 2022.

Think there are no terrorist cells in this country just biding their time? Only a fool or someone in denial could believe that. Haven’t the American people noticed so many of hundreds of thousands of illegals from nearly 100 countries – including enemy countries in the Middle East – are males, well fed and the right age to be fighters?

Prodding Today, Lights Out Tomorrow, Dec. 29, 2015 (Mine). “I found out about something called ‘prodding’ used in intelligence circles. What it means is Muslim terrorists – like the ones allowed to flourish in this country – will make a small hit to see how prepared governments, state or federal, are and what kind of response to expect. The damage from proddings can be significant but it’s really a ‘dry run’ up to something bigger…

“I’m going to tell you a true story. Two days after 9/11, I was at my hair dresser in Sacramento, California. 9/11 was the talk. Karen pointed out one of the other hair dressers told her a couple of Middle Eastern men rented a down stairs apartment in the building where she lived. They left the front door open here and there so when the woman walked by several times, she was able to see an empty living room with nothing but boxes and fax machines. There didn’t seem to be any other furniture.

“Those males cleaned out the apartment (they paid their rent in cash) on 9/11 and haven’t been seen since. I told Karen to tell her to call the FBI soon as she is done with her client so they could go finger print that apartment before it gets cleaned. That’s exactly how cells operate – like the two terrorists who committed the slaughter in San Bernadino with a garage full of bomb making materials. No one said anything for fear of being politically incorrect.”

Think members of Congress are completely in the dark about Building 7? Hundreds of activists send Building 7 film to congressional reps, April 15, 2021. Reaction from every one of them: CRICKETS.

Go to Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Take your time and be sure watch the video by a father whose son was murdered that day and what is the Bobby McIlvaine Act. [See their DVD: “The Anatomy of a Great Deception“]



We will never forget! America doesn’t once a year but unless and until a REAL, televised investigation is presented to the American people by Congress or a grand jury is convened, all the dead will continue to be remembered once a year just like Pearl Harbor and all the others mentioned above while the guilty walk free.

All the thousands of family members of loved ones killed that day, friends, co-workers and children old enough to understand do not forget for even one day a year. 9/11 started the disastrous undeclared “wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan. The world deserves the truth. The families deserve the truth. So many first responders have died since 9/11 from cancer and other related illnesses brought on by being on site. Only We the People can make that happen. Come January after Congress is sworn in, there has to be massive heat put on them.

