By Butch Paugh

“For the transgression of a land many are the princes thereof: but by a man of understanding and knowledge the state thereof shall be prolonged.” Prov. 28:2 In other words, because of the people’s immorality the police force is increased! The second part of the verse makes it clear that a people that fear God and keeps His Word will keep a nation peaceful and prosperous. The “fear” (reverence) of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge and wisdom ( Prov. 1:7, Prov. 9:10) . The fact that a people that lack the knowledge of God’s Word will destroy their society by ignorance and disobedience is totally biblical as stated in Hos. 4:6-7 . In verse seven you will read that prosperity caused their fall. It eventually caused the destruction of their children! Verses four and five of Proverbs 28 says when God’s people forsake the law, they not only condone the wicked they praise them! President Joe Biden is proof of this scripture! Trump was not much better! The righteous that keep the law contend (fight) the wicked! Evil rulers do not understand “righteous” judgment, but followers of Christ do.

As a matter of fact, the men who have been in the White House for at “least” one hundred years have gradually and constantly “lead” our nation away from its moral foundation, God’s law system, into a moral abyss where God has mostly been forgotten and scorned. We were warned in Ps. 106:41 that when we forget God, those that hate us will rule over us! Heathen philosopher Freidrich Nietzche declared that “God is dead”. Nietzche said that without God and His moral laws, civilization loses any real ground for objective morality and meaning in life. The many values and morals that make a civilized life possible, such as honesty, mercy, compassion and selflessness no longer have any basis for being considered “values” or “morals” at all. The result is nililism, the idea that all of existence is senseless, meaningless and useless.

Folks, when the end of a Godless society that society becomes as “brute” beasts II Pet. 2:12, reduced to morality of “animals” with the only “rule” being the survival of the fittest. Paul made this fact known in II Tim 3:1-5, Jude1:10.

In Psalms chapter two we are shown that heathens (evil men) rose, which means they are violent (BLM – Antifa) and have an uncontrollable anger! They are vain in their thoughts and actions and cause unrest and destruction wherever they go. The wicked leaders of a nation hate God’s Law system and His people who oppose them. They believe themselves to be “liberators”, but all they accomplish is more confusion, derision and division.

Although John Adams, second president of the United States, stated “the “church” is the moral compass of society”, God and His Word have been “outlawed” in our nation today. The blessings on a nation, or the downfall of a nation lies squarely at the church’s doorstep! Even more precisely at the foot of the pulpits! When God’s people compromise a nation is doomed and damned! And even greater judgment is due to the false churches! ( Heb. 10:26, Matt. 23:14, Matt. 7:15-23 )

Let’s look at a statement made by a real man of God who preached His Word in the early 1800s.

If morality prevails in the land, the fault is ours in a great degree. If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discrimination, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in religion, the pulpit is responsible for it. If Satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it. Let us not ignore this fact, my dear brethren; but let us lay it to heart, and be thoroughly awake to our responsibility in respect to the morals of this nation.” —Charles G. Finney

If you are content with the condition of our nation today, then I can say for certainty that you have no t been truly born again, converted or made a new creation in Christ! If you can keep silent in the face of evil you are a coward and damned to hell. ( Matt. 10:34-39, Rev. 21:8 ) As a matter of Biblical fact, it is very difficult, if not impossible, for righteous individuals to maintain their silence when confronted by evil. ( Jer. 20:9, Dan. 3:16-18, Rom. 11:4, Acts 5:29, Rev. 20: 4 )

Quite often as I speak to the listeners to our radio broadcast I am asked this question, “Pastor, aren’t you concerned or afraid of exposing evil and evil doers?” To the glory of God I can answer with a resounding NO, I am not! Prov. 28:1 says that the righteous are as bold as a lion! Through faith in God’s Word we are made more than overcomers! ( Rom. 8:37, I John 5:4 ) Let’s face the facts folks! If we are so fearful for our temporal salvation that we will deny Christ by word or deed, or even by silence, then we will lose our most precious possession, our soul! ( Matt. 16:26, Mark 8:36 ). In Heb. 2:15 we are told that Christ came to set us free from the fear of death! My friends, I am by no means making light of the persecution that millions have suffered for the cause and glory of Christ! But , by faith we can overcome the world as our Savior promised. ( John 16:33 ) When we, through faith, overcome the fear of “losing our lives” and our bodies suffering for our testimonies for Christ, we can rejoice that we have been counted worthy to suffer for Christ! ( Acts 5:41, Rom. 8:18, II Thes. 1:5 )

To keep this article as brief as possible, we have to get straight to the point. The only way an individual or a nation can redeem and maintain their peace, prosperity and liberty is through repentance before God and obedience to His Word! ( Prov. 14:34 ) There is absolutely no other way for a people to create or maintain their liberty and freedom absent God’s moral laws being at the core of a society, obeyed and enforced by a righteous civil authority ruling, according to God’s Word!

In Christ’s Service,

© 2021 Butch Paugh – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Butch Paugh: ctdm@hotmail.com