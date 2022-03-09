By: Devvy

March 9, 2021

“It is necessary to the happiness of man that he be mentally faithful to himself. Infidelity does not consist in believing, or in disbelieving; it consists in professing to believe what one does not believe.

It is impossible to calculate the moral mischief, if I may so express it, that mental lying has produced in society. When man has so far corrupted and prostituted the chastity of his mind, as to subscribe his professional belief to things he does not believe, he has prepared himself for the commission of every other crime.” —Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason

“Fraud: deceit, trickery, breach of confidence, perpetrated for profit or to gain some unfair or dishonest advantage: mail fraud; election fraud. Farce: mockery; a sham.” Mine, February 8, 2016

It’s now been 17 months since the second greatest heist (passage of the unconstitutional “Federal” Reserve Banking Act of 1913 was first) was pulled off and despite the massive amount of solid evidence , not one of the states has decertified the fraudulent “election”. Anyone who watched the court hearing out in Nevada and the paper trail evidence proved without a doubt China’s bitch, Joe Biden, didn’t win that state.

Over 1500 dead voted with double digits THOUSANDS who no longer lived in Nevada were sent ballots by the state of Nevada and voted anyway. More than 85,000 and Trump’s lawyer had (if memory serves me correctly) nine binders of proof. As expected, trash web sites who care NOTHING for the truth or fair and impartial elections slapped up the daily “shot down conspiracy theories” cheap headlines after the GUTLESS OR PARTISAN ignored all the evidence and ruled for vote fraud.

While it comes as no shock to me, in too many cases it’s GUTLESS RINO’S in all of the swing states who’ve allowed the American people to be cheated by vote fraud. Not just for the presidency as I wrote about but also Nov. 9, 2020: Illegal Ballots Counted: What About Those House and Senate Seats?

I’ve written about this ad nauseum since November 2020. Watched every single committee hearing and followed every single case filed in court presided over by COWARDS in black robes who ALL ignored a major U.S. Supreme Court decision and now well over a year later, courts are now ruling how various laws were broken.

There was no victory when the election was rigged.

Courts Continue to Invalidate Voting Rules Used During Biden’s 2020 Victory, Jan. 28, 2022

Pennsylvania Court Rules Mail-in Voting Unconstitutional, a Win for Election Integrity, Jan. 28, 2022 – Hey, take your time, judges. By the time you made your ruling the cows weren’t just out of the barn, they were found in Missouri.

In Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, many Republicans fought for and got committee hearings where evidence was presented by some of the best experts in this country when it comes to high-tech shenanigans. Every eye-witness who swore under oath were treated like they were some part time community college kids just learning about computers. A couple of sows (Democrats) during the Georgia hearings acted like they were bored to death. Likely what little brain matter they have was being choked by those face diapers.

HOW ABSOLUTELY DISGRACEFUL AND ANTI-AMERICAN. Whether your candidate wins or loses, what really matters is that our elections are conducted openly and fairly instead of what we see in banana republics like Venezuela and other third world crap holes.

A lot of Democrats voted for Trump in 2020 and are just as upset as independents and Republicans who cast their vote only to be cheated by scum who call themselves Americans. A lot of Americans gave up their free time for no pay to get out there and gather proof in those swing states Biden absolutely did NOT win the election. All their evidence ignored by “judges” and Democrats

Right now out in Wisconsin there’s a fight going on and voters need to organize and drown their state reps and senators in phone calls daily: We demand you decertify the 2020 presidential election or I will do everything in my power to see you defeated in the upcoming primary. August 9th, plenty of time to show them what real Americans can do when they know they’ve been cheated.

Fax them until their offices are filled with paper. Call their offices and keep calling. Attend every rally and make your voice heard: We voters were cheated and you don’t give a damn. You will not get my vote because I don’t vote for cowards.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Special Counsel Michael Gableman Calls for Decertification of Wisconsin 2020 Election Results (VIDEO), March 1, 2022- Take a hard look at decertifying an election proven to be stolen by human and high technology? My God, Georgia and AZ should have decertified a year ago. I know dozens of GOP senators and other committee members have worked themselves into exhaustion for months not to mention experts like Jovan Pulitzer and proved the election was stolen. What the people in those states need to do is vote out every incumbent in their upcoming primaries who’ve worked hard to keep the truth hidden. They need to hold massive rallies demanding the vote decertified based on fraud.

As for AZ’s current Attorney General, Mark Brnovich,whose running for Governor, kiss my you know what. You’ve had the proof for nearly a year and how many have you prosecuted? Four while the planners and their lackeys walk free. Brnovich is the worst kind of professional politician out for himself. One can only pray Kari Lake wins the Republican primary in AZ on August 2nd. I believe, unlike that snake Brnovich, Lake will go after those responsible for the incredible fraud Nov. 3, 2020 and the weeks following to keep the cover-up in place. If she allegedly loses, I would hope Lake files to stop certification and not just say, oh well, maybe next time. She seems like a real warrior to me.

WATCH: Maricopa County Violates Elections Policy In Elections Server Room – More Shady Footage Released Refutes Recent Claims Made By The County, Jan. 20, 2022 (AZ)

Another coward: AUDIO: RINO Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman Bashes Rep. Finchem, Claims Decertification Is Impossible: “We Can’t Do That”

**HUGE BREAKING NEWS** — Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO, January 25, 2022

Don’t let the door slam your arse on the way out and don’t forget to re-register as a Democrat: Retiring GOP RINO Chairman of WI Rules Committee Jim Steineke Says “Zero Chance I Will Pass” Representative Ramthun’s Resolution to Decertify 2020 Election Results, Jan. 26, 2022

Voting-machine Company Refuses to Cooperate With Wisconsin Election Audit

Anyone who believes our governor, Greg Abbott [R-TX] won the primary March 1st is delusional. The 67% landslide is BULL. Here’s Why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is Tanking.

Huffines and Prather – where are you? Are you just going to walk away without a fight? There were all kinds of problems with those machines and human shenanigans. Both of them need to contact the individuals below after filing to stop certification because I GUARANTEE you, Abbott did not win and neither did our corrupt Attorney General, Ken Paxton.

Hey – Louie Gohmert – are you just going to walk away without a fight? No way in Hell do I believe Paxton won the primary. Afraid the socialists (liberals) and progressives (communists) in the prostitute media might call you names? Hell, you’ve been in Congress for 17 years and are quite used to being used as a punching bag by the communists. Beating an incumbent already under indictment should have been a walk in the park.

I would urge you to call Gohmert’s district office and tell him to file to stop certification of the vote and do a forensic analysis. He has nothing to lose at this point in his career. Come one, Louie. You talk the big game, now it’s time for action. Gohmert’s office number is: 903-236-8597 or 903-561-6349

The other shocker is the alleged win by RINO Dan Crenshaw [R-TX]. I have received a ton of email from people in his district. They wanted him gone. Old Dan said Trump hater, Liz Chaney, is a “principled leader” and in fact supported her vote to impeach Trump. Chaney, whose been censored by her own GOP party in Wyoming,would be a nobody if not for her famous father, globalist, Dick Chaney. VIDEO: Crowd Boos and Yells “Why Do We Need You” When RINO Dan Crenshaw Gives His Lame Excuse For Why He Hasn’t Helped Jan 6th Detainees – Says it Would Be “A Performance”, Jan. 20, 2022

A hell of a lot of voters here in Texas are really PO’d about the primary last week. They simply don’t believe the numbers, not after all that’s happened since Nov. 3, 2020. Well, it’s now up to the challengers above and heat from voters.

All those poltroons out there vomiting on web sites states can’t decertify an election based on fraud should be ashamed of themselves but they aren’t because they have no shame. And they, each and every one of them who supports vote fraud as long as it kept President-Elect Trump out of office, shame the greatness of what this country used to stand for.

Attorney Matt DePerno: Yes a state legislature can decertify a national election upon proof of fraud, Sept. 24, 2021

Let me put it this way: A student cheats on a test but the principle lets him get away with it anyway since the cheating wasn’t discovered until six months later. That’s what’s been going on for well over a year and Americans are sick of it. Huffines, Prather and Gohmert need to contact her now:

“Counting” Votes, July 15, 2021 – “Draza Smith, Professional Engineer and “rocket” scientist, “what we have here, is a cruise control system.” Smith’s findings have been confirmed by multiple other scientists and mathematicians, including Dr. Frank and Edward Soloman. Someone decided how North Dakota would vote, and they made it happen.” Also contact Seth Keshel.

Draza Smith’s Election Analysis – The election was not counted, it was calculated, and we were on cruise control.” — Draza Smith summarizes her findings, in interview with David Clements

“Draza Smith is a cyber engineer with two master’s degrees, in electrical engineering and in cyber engineering. She completed her doctoral work in cyber engineering, and awaits defense of her PhD dissertation. She has worked for Sandia National Labs focusing on Cyber and Grid Security.

“She explored the 2020 election count data from The New York Times (supplied mostly by Edison Research, with additions by The Associated Press) which shows the proportion of ballots voting for each candidate as the results came in, batch by batch. Her investigations indicate that results in many states may potentially be being manipulated or controlled via a computer algorithm.”

If Huffines, Prather, Gohmert and other challengers just walk away, this isn’t going to stop. What will stop is people willing to give their time and money to help get a challenger elected. If the candidate won’t bother making sure the election was fair, why bother supporting he/she or even voting?

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

HUGE – AZ AUDIT: Special Master Names Computer Experts To Examine Maricopa County Routers And Splunk Logs – Questions from the Arizona State Senate to Special Master John Shadegg Released, Jan. 29, 2022

“2020 Election Fraud Is No Longer a Theory – It’s a Fact” – Emerald Robinson Reports on the 2020 Election in Green Bay Run by a New York Attorney in the Hyatt Hotel, March 4, 2022

“What Will the Cowards Who Sat and Did Nothing – Say Now?” – President Trump Releases Statement on Upcoming Movie “2,000 Mules” on Democrat Ballot Trafficking, Jan. 31, 2022

“President Trump released a statement on the upcoming movie by Dinesh D’Souza with Catherine Engelbrecht on the rampant election fraud of the 2020 election. Catherine and her True the Vote organization were able to track hundreds of ballot traffickers who were paid to drop THOUSANDS of illegal ballots in hundreds of ballot boxes in battleground states.”

An Estimated 2 Million Ballot Images from the 2020 Election Were Illegally Erased in Georgia – Why Is No One Held Accountable or Indicted?, Jan. 28, 2022 – – Why? The answer is simple: Their SOS is a rotten, corrupt piece of human garbage.

BREAKING: Georgia Investigators have ‘Ballot Trafficker’ Who Is Talking — Admits to Being Paid THOUSANDS in 2020 Election Ballot Boxes Ballot Harvesting Scheme — 242 Ballot Traffickers Detected, Jan. 4, 2022

BIG ALERT FOR FLORIDIANS COME YOUR PRIMARY TIME:

Grassroots Republicans Warn of Democrat Floridians Using Part Time Florida Residents Votes to Steal the 2022 Election from DeSantis — Using Gateway Pundit Information on ERIC System

Who’s “Cleaning” Our Voter Rolls? Soros Funded ERIC Is Now Used In 31 States, Jan. 20, 2022

UPDATE on Disgraceful Missouri Redistricting Map: Sen. Bob Onder Drops the Bomb on RINO Attempt to Steal Seats for Democrats (VIDEO), Jan. 30, 2022

Election Integrity – Part I – Setting the Stage

Election Integrity – Part II – The Smoking Gun

More On How The 2020 Election Was RIGGED, Jan. 22, 2022

I no longer have ANY respect for Farage who recently gave a speech here in the U.S. So what if Biden “won” by a massive vote fraud operation, time to move on. Go back to Great Britain, Nigel Farage. Obviously, you have no integrity if you believe the stealing of a presidential election, is just old news.How is our country supposed to “move on” with a positive message when our last presidential election (and likely U.S. House members and Senators) was stolen?

POLL: Over 45 Percent Say Biden Lied To Get Elected And Now Life In America Is Worse

I’ve been on vote fraud since 1993. Written so many columns on it, I’ve lost count. In 1996 I published a 45-page booklet, Blind Loyalty, and sold 700,000 copies at cost. The booklet was page after page after page of provable vote fraud in so many elections it would make you sick.

Technology has come a long way since then and in 2020, the biggest vote fraud operation in our history succeeded because of the mess called a legal team and their losing tactics; alcoholic Rudi Guiliani should never have been part of any of the legal proceedings. Some of Trump’s attorneys were very good but it was a mess. Not to mention incumbent RINO cowards in swing states who stood against their Republican colleagues in defiance of all the HARD evidence. And now, 17 months later, judges are overturning the very tools that were successful in the Big Steal.

Now it’s up to the voters to throw them out in the primaries.