By Steven Yates

March 27, 2022

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.” —Walter Scott, Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field (standard text dated 1833)

“I want the truth!” “You can’t handle the truth!” —Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) and Col. Nathan R. Jessup (Jack Nicholson), A Few Good Men (1992).

It is probably fair to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most demonized man on the planet right now.More so than Kim Jong-Un, even when North Korea’s psychotic tyrant is having family members killed and conducting sadistic public executions. These range from firing squads with family members forced to watch, to anti-aircraft missiles that blow the condemned to bloody pieces in front of thousands of traumatized people.

Real crimes against humanity never get attention from our lying corporate media because North Korea has nothing GloboCorp wants. Maybe this is true of Yemen as well….

Casual brutalities aside, I find it amazing how many people seem able to get inside Vladimir Putin’s head. I’ve heard each of the following:

Putin is an autocratic dictator who wants to rebuild the Soviet Union and plunder Eastern Europe all over again.

Putin is insane, crazy, loco.

Putin is evil.

Putin is a thug and a war criminal (sayeth “Joe Biden,”e., a Bidenista handler).

Very rarely I’ve heard:

Putin is “one of them,” i.e., a closet globalist.

I almost never hear:

Putin is a Russian nationalist.

In the case of (1): he cut his teeth as a KGB agent. That was well over thirty years ago. (Incidentally, he will be 70 this year.)

I don’t know how to evaluate (2) since I’m not inside the man’s head, but I’ll venture to say, I don’t think so. We’ll see why below. Regarding those who believe (3) or (4), I would recommend a little less Netflix.

(5) and (6) alone are credible. One can hope that (5) is false, but mere hoping doesn’t affect the truth. Just in case, can we handle the truth? I’ll come back to this at the end, and in Part Two (to appear next week).

In the meantime, Putin is sure talking like a Russian nationalist, and that favors (6).

Corporate media typically blacks out English translations of his exact words.

He recently addressed an entourage of regional leaders in the Russian Federation and discussed the economic warfare being waged against Russia. He also spoke directly to the Russian people and to the world at large, including Americans.

To see how Western corporate media works, all you have to do is compare what Putin actually said to the demonic images conjured up. Actually reading the speech might prove helpful! That’s if access hasn’t been blocked by the time this is posted!

What we learn: the gaslighting and fomented hysterics that worked so well to paralyze the masses during the plandemic have been transferred directly to Russia and Ukraine.

We stand with Ukraine is now as much a virtue-signaling mantra as Follow the Science.

Everything to do with Putin’s objections to NATO showing up on Russia’s borders is down the memory hole, just like the information about our immune systems, vaccines, and public health disappeared early last year to make room for the experimental mRNA injections.

Yahoo! News serves up what can be taken as typical. One headline reads (see for yourself): “Putin echoes Stalin in ‘very, very scary’ speech.”

The first line reads:

The speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin made on Wednesday bore the hallmarks of unapologetic authoritarianism, Russia experts and observers said.

Which “experts” and “observers”?

The late Nikita Khrushchev’s granddaughter, for one, whom one would expect to be a credible source. But Nina Khrushcheva is an academic, ensconced in the (hard-leftist, globalist) New School for Social Research in New York City, where she is a professor of international relations. She is only quoted as saying, “We are well past 1934,” that being the year Stalin took power. No evidence is offered of her actually connecting anything Putin said to Stalin.

Following up, an Olga Lautman, identified as a senior fellow at the (globalist) Center for European Policy Analysis, was quoted: “Putin really wants to take Russia back to Stalin days…. He has always admired Stalin, and this speech is definitely angrier and stronger than previous speeches.” We’ll find out below if this is credible or not.

It was Bill Browder, identified as an investor (not a historian or authority on Russia), who used the epithet very, very scary. This he does on that renowned repository of international affairs expertise, the University of Twitter. He cites another Twitter verse denizen named Michael Elgort who invites us “to see what a speech of true fascism looks like.”

I have to wonder if these Establishment-anointed “experts” and other Twitterati read the same speech I did. I saw no references to Stalin. Maybe I just missed them. Should we wonder if this really is just another psyop: another concerted GloboCorp effort against a nationalist blocking their path to total global domination?

I can’t vouch for the translation as I don’t read Russian, but I’ve edited very little (I’ve even stuck with the translator’s British spellings). You be the judge. Putin:

We are meeting in a complicated period as our Armed Forces are conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and Donbass. I would like to remind you that at the beginning, on the morning of February 24, I publicly announced the reasons for and the main goal of Russia’s actions. It is to help our people in Donbass, who have been subjected to real genocide for nearly eight years in the most barbarous ways, that is, through blockade, large-scale punitive operations, terrorist attacks and constant artillery raids. Their only guilt was that they demanded basic human rights: to live according to their forefathers’ laws and traditions, to speak their native language, and to bring up their children as they want.

During these years, the Kiev authorities have ignored and sabotaged the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures for a peaceful settlement of the crisis and ultimately late last year openly refused to implement it.

They also started to implement plans to join NATO. Moreover, the Kiev authorities also announced their intention to have nuclear weapons and delivery vehicles. This was a real threat. With foreign technical support, the pro-Nazi Kiev regime would have obtained weapons of mass destruction in the foreseeable future and, of course, would have targeted them against Russia.

In my last article I reviewed how the U.S./NATO axis has violated every agreement it made not to expand NATO eastward eventually ending up on Russia’s borders. I compared Russian sentiment to how Americans would view a Russian international network expanding into Mexico and building military bases — and God knows what else — practically on America’s southern border.

Putin is just leading up to his contention that the U.S. was overseeing bioweapons facilities with the cooperation of the bought Kiev regime, instilled back in 2014 through the CIA-backed coup:

There was a network of dozens of laboratories in Ukraine, where military biological programmes were conducted under the guidance and with the financial support of the Pentagon, including experiments with coronavirus strains, anthrax, cholera, African swine fever and other deadly diseases. Frantic attempts are being made to conceal traces of these secret programmes. However, we have grounds to assume that components of biological weapons were being created in direct proximity to Russia on the territory of Ukraine.

For this, Western media accused Putin of promoting “coronavirus conspiracies.” I am sure he was as impressed as we are. After all, none other than arch-globalist Victoria Nuland has confessed that these biological laboratories are (or were) real. Continuing:

Our numerous warnings that such developments posed a direct threat to the security of Russia were rejected with open and cynical arrogance by Ukraine and its US and NATO patrons.

In other words, all our diplomatic efforts were fully in vain. We have been left with no peaceful alternative to settle the problems that developed through no fault of ours. In this situation, we were forced to begin this special military operation.

Putin denies wanting to assimilate Ukraine into the Russian Federation except for the two breakaway regions that are mostly ethnic Russian. He charges the government in Kiev with carrying on ethnic cleansing in those regions, alleging further that eventually Kiev would move on Crimea which joined the Russian Federation in 2014 after a democratic vote:

I must note that, encouraged by the United States and other Western countries, Ukraine was purposefully preparing for a scenario of force, a massacre and an ethnic cleansing in Donbass. A massive onslaught on Donbass and later Crimea was just a matter of time. However, our Armed Forces have shattered these plans.

Kiev was not just preparing for war, for aggression against Russia – it was conducting it. There were endless attempts to stage acts of subversion and organise a terrorist underground in Crimea. Hostilities in Donbass and the shelling of peaceful residential areas have continued all these years. Almost 14,000 civilians, including children have been killed over this time.

As you know, there was a missile strike at the centre of Donetsk on March 14. This was an overt bloody act of terror that took over 20 lives.

Needless to say this went unreported in Western media, as Putin goes on to note. Zelenskyy has been portrayed as a saint, and his government depicted as under siege. This last might be true, but for entirely different reasons than are reported.

Continuing with a few more highlights:

Clearly, Kiev’s Western patrons are just pushing them to continue the bloodshed. They incessantly supply Kiev with weapons and intelligence, as well as other types of assistance, including military advisers and mercenaries.

They are using economic, financial, trade and other sanctions against Russia as weapons, but these sanctions have backfired in Europe and in the United States where prices of gasoline, energy and food have shot up, and jobs in the industries associated with the Russian market have been cut. So, do not shift the blame on us and do not accuse our country of everything that goes wrong in your countries.

I don’t think Putin has this quite right. The U.S. does not import much Russian oil. Price inflation is a result of Federal Reserve money printing that had been going full blast ever since the meltdown of 2008. But that’s a different article.

Speaking of the problems in our hemisphere, here is where things really get interesting:

I want ordinary Western people to hear me, too. You are being persistently told that your current difficulties are the result of Russia’s hostile actions and that you have to pay for the efforts to counter the alleged Russian threat from your own pockets. All of that is a lie.

The truth is that the problems faced by millions of people in the West are the result of many years of actions by the ruling elite of your respective countries, their mistakes, and short-sighted policies and ambitions. This elite is not thinking about how to improve the lives of their citizens in Western countries. They are obsessed with their own self-serving interests and super profits.

This can be seen in the data provided by international organisations, which clearly show that social problems, even in the leading Western countries, have exacerbated in recent years, that inequality and the gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and racial and ethnic conflicts are making themselves felt. The myth of the Western welfare society, the so-called golden billion, is crumbling.

To reiterate, the whole planet is now paying for the West’s ambitions and the West’s attempts to maintain its dominance by any means possible.

Holy conflagration, Batman! Small wonder GloboCorp’s bought “experts” find Putin scary!

It sounds here like he has their number, and doesn’t care who knows it, even if this means playing a very dangerous game!

In other words:

Corporate media is feeding us lies, and not just about Russia! As I noted in my previous article, both government and corporate media have lied about nearly every significant event going back so many decades you might as well stop counting!

Visible political classes serve the American Deep State which in turn serves GloboCorp—the super elite, call them what you will; Putin’s term is “the ruling elite.” Our lying corporate media is owned by the super elite frequently working through such entities as the Atlantic Council and the CIA. Goes without saying, they do not seek to improve the lives of ordinary people because, as I also observed, to them we peasants are the moral equivalent of cattle: to be bred, or not (depopulated with fake vaccines?), subjected to political-economic forces we never voted for, and otherwise moved about like chess pieces.

Refuseniks can expect economic warfare. As Robert Kadlec, military physician and one of the godfathers of bioweapons research wrote back in 1998:

“[T]he twenty-first century will be a century of economic warfare…. [The] emergence of economic competition … raises the possibility of a new form of warfare. This includes the development and use of biological warfare (BW) against economic targets.”

This guy was a prime mover of Operation Warp Speed back in 2020!

Returning to Putin:

…We must clearly understand that a new package of sanctions and restrictions would have been imposed on us no matter what…. For the West, our military operation in Ukraine is just a pretext for imposing more sanctions on us…. In the same way, the West used the referendum in Crimea as a pretext, which, by the way, took place on March 16, 2014, eight years ago today, when the residents of Crimea and Sevastopol made the free choice to be one with their historical homeland.

… The policy of containing and weakening Russia, including through economic isolation, a blockade, is a premeditated, long-term strategy. Western leaders are no longer hiding the fact that the sanctions are not directed against individuals or companies. Their goal is to deliver a blow to our entire economy, our social and cultural sphere, every family, and every Russian citizen.

In fact, the steps designed to make the lives of millions of people worse have all the attributes of an aggression, a war by economic, political, and informational means, and it is of a comprehensive and blatant nature. Again, the West’s top political circles do not even hesitate to talk about it openly.

Again: there was no “Russian invasion” of Crimea in 2014 outside Western corporate media fabrications. Globalists — based primarily, after all, in the Anglo-European world (New York City; the City of London; Brussels; Basle and Davos in Switzerland) — seem to wish to destroy Russia no less than they wish an end to American Constitutionalism.

Read on for more clues:

I want to be as direct as possible: hostile geopolitical designs lie behind the hypocritical talk and recent actions by the so-called collective West. They have no use – simply no use – for a strong and sovereign Russia, and they will not forgive us for our independent policy or for standing up for our national interests….

Yes … they will back the so-called fifth column, national traitors – those who make money here in our country but live over there, and “live” not in the geographical sense of the word but in their minds, in their servile mentality…

I do not in the least condemn those who have villas in Miami or the French Riviera, who cannot make do without foie gras, oysters or gender freedom as they call it. That is not the problem, not at all. The problem, again, is that many of these people are, essentially, over there in their minds and not here with our people and with Russia. In their opinion – in their opinion! – it is a sign of belonging to the superior caste, the superior race. People like this would sell their own mothers just to be allowed to sit on the entry bench of the superior caste. They want to be just like them and imitate them in everything. But they forget or just completely fail to see that even if this so-called superior caste needs them, it needs them as expendable raw material to inflict maximum damage on our people.

The collective West is trying to divide our society using, to its own advantage, combat losses and the socioeconomic consequences of the sanctions, and to provoke civil unrest in Russia and use its fifth column in an attempt to achieve this goal. As I mentioned earlier, their goal is to destroy Russia.

But any nation, and even more so the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like an insect in their mouth, spit them onto the pavement. I am convinced that a natural and necessary self-detoxification of society like this would strengthen our country, our solidarity and cohesion and our readiness to respond to any challenge.

The so-called collective West and its fifth column are accustomed to measuring everything and everyone by their own standards. They believe that everything is for sale and everything can be bought, and therefore they think we will break down and back off. But they do not know our history and our people well enough.

This is the bottom line, is it not?

Do we not see here condemnation of an Empire crumbling under the weight not just of its imperial ambitions but the corruption of its markets from its materialism? The prevailing faith in Russia these days is Orthodoxy.

Authoritarianism? Where?

Stalinism? Where?

“Very, very, scary”?

The only ones I see running in fear are those scared that their media fabrications might be exposed, or that their biolabs will be exposed to the disinfectant of daylight once the Russians get finished in Ukraine.

This all portrays Putin as a Russian nationalist, and since part of the GloboCorp-controlled Establishment playbook is to demonize nationalists as proto-fascists, Putin’s demonizing all across Western media follows. It has nothing to do with “authoritarianism.” As we see from the Kim Jong-Un example, the globalists couldn’t care less what a really bloodthirsty tyrant does!

Likewise, the carnage in Yemen receives no Western media coverage whatsoever!

But is there more to this story than meets the eye?

There is concern that Ukraine is just the next chapter in preparing the world’s masses for the Great Reset (see, e.g., this). I looked into these concerns, and the seem to me valid.

For what if this idea, that Putin is a Russian nationalist,turns out to be untrue?

But Yates (you ask), given the above speech, how could it be untrue?

One answer is that skilled actors give involved and sincere-sounding speeches in fiction films all the time.

Brandon Smith believes (5) above, that Putin is “one of them.” I’ve cited him before. He’s no fool. He’s an extremely meticulous observer and researcher. Many of his predictions over the years have been on target.

If it’s any help, Putin is no fool either!

Oh what tangled webs we weave….

TO BE CONTINUED NEXT WEEK…. STAY TUNED TO THIS FREQUENCY….



Steven Yates’s new book What Should Philosophy Do? A Theory (Wipf and Stock, 2021) is available here and here.

Do you wish me to continue? Please consider supporting my work on Patreon.com.

© 2022 Steven Yates – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Yates: freeyourmindinsc@yahoo.com