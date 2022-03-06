By Rob Pue

March 6, 2022

The world is still amazed at how brutally the Prime Minister of Canada ended the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, using an Emergency Measures Act that had not yet even been approved by parliament. The House of Commons did, finally, approve Trudeau’s Emergency Measures — reserved for times of war — on February 22nd by a margin of 185-151, but that was after great damage and harm had already been done several days earlier.

As we saw the video coverage by citizen reporters on the scene, we were shocked at the brutality that police were inflicting on the people who were assembled there — peacefully seeking a redress of grievances with the politicians that supposedly represent them. But we’ve now learned that many of those “police” were not Canadians at all — they were UN soldiers, who arrived on two airliners in North Bay, Ontario February 19th. It seems that because the Canadian military refused to participate in attacks on the people they swore an oath to protect, Trudeau brought in the UN.

These soldiers wore no UN markings or symbols, but clearly, they were not Canadian. They had no badges, no name tags, they were masked, and could not speak English or French. And their arrival in Ottawa coincided with the arrival of two UN planes in North Bay, just 200 miles away. This was after the Canadian government had raided the truckers’ GiveSendGo account, harvested the names of all the donors, and then seized the bank accounts of the donors — among them, all the assets of a single Mom who had donated $50 to the truckers’ cause. A cause she believed in — but apparently, she held “unacceptable views.”

And we’ve all heard what Pastor Art Pawlowski has gone through these past two years in Canada. But he was arrested again on February 8th, as he attempted to leave his home to go preach to the truckers in Calgary, Alberta. This time, he’s been denied bail and is being held in solitary confinement.

The judge stated the following: “I have concluded that the Crown’s … grounds (for seeking detention) are substantial and that there is a substantial likelihood that the accused will, if released from custody, continue on offending, or interfering with the administration of justice.

“The accused’s pattern of behavior speaks volumes about his willful commission of offenses and/or violations of court and public health orders. His conduct…has contributed to enormous economic harm to the local, provincial and national economy and substantial community harm to ordinary Canadians.”

Basically, they know he won’t just obey and remain silent, so he’ll remain in jail, indefinitely now. His supporters plan to deliver a letter, pleading his case to members of parliament, which has been signed by nearly 10,000 people. But it’s very doubtful anyone in authority will even look at that letter, much less come to his aid. Like in this country, there IS no justice in Canada anymore. Only totalitarian rule. You either obey, comply and conform or you rot in prison. “Guilty,” even if proven innocent.

Now, the “People’s Convoy” is coming together here in the US. With truckers leading the way, people from all walks of life — and driving all types of vehicles — can join the convoy, which is headed to Washington DC. However, leadership has already stated they won’t actually enter DC but just go as far as the beltline around the area… because they don’t want to become political prisoners or victims of radical Leftist judges there, like those who attended the January 6 rally last year. Meanwhile, Biden has already stated that his COVID mandates, which were set to expire March 1st, will be extended indefinitely.

We have yet to see how things will end for America’s “People’s Convoy” protest. But based on what we’ve already seen in countries around the world, where millions have filled the streets to protest the never-ending mandates and ever-increasing restrictions and revocations of basic freedoms and human rights, we’ll likely see similar brutality as we’ve seen in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Austria and now Canada.

This situation is not just happening in one or two isolated areas. This is a world-wide phenomenon, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s not UP to the leaders of individual countries. This is all being orchestrated and dictated by the New World Order Globalists. Leading the way is Klous Schwab of the World Economic Forum, who has mentored many of the world leaders currently in office, vetted them to make sure they’ll follow orders obediently, and then made certain they were securely placed in office. And they’ll remain in office for as long as they’re useful to the cause. You know, there’s much more to the American election fraud of 2020 than any of us realize. Why do you think that despite overwhelming proof of an obviously stolen election, not even our so-called “good Republicans” will do anything about it?

Why do you think the burning, looting, destroying and killing we’ve seen the past two years has been drilled into our heads as “peaceful protests” by “legitimate” organizations (including the self-proclaimed Marxist Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA)? For the Globalist Great Reset to work, America MUST fall, so therefore, it’s perfectly ok for covert government agencies to stockpile loads of bricks and rocks on city streets, ready for throwing through windows of local businesses by the thugs they hire — and then order law enforcement to “stand down” and let everything burn — and as we now see happening, refuse to prosecute the crime of mob looting nation-wide.

Friends, this is all orchestrated. It’s all been pre-planned. The scam of the COVID “pandemic” is just the latest — but the most effective tactic — to bring about an end to national sovereignty and personal freedoms. Extremely powerful people are behind all this. The Trudeaus and Bidens of the world are mere puppets to these people. And they also have the backing of just about every major corporation in the world. Follow the money, and learn what you can about Klous Schwab, the World Economic Forum and the planned “Great Reset.”

All this is very distressing, but as I mentioned in my last message, all of this could end tomorrow if we would simply understand one thing: this is a SPIRITUAL battle, playing out now in the physical realm. The angels of God and demons of Satan are at war, as they’ve always been, but Satan has ramped things up, as he knows his time now is short. Absolutely, I support standing up for truth and freedom and resisting the wickedness of the government mandates, the pharmakea of the “jab” and lies of the media and government officials.

But there’s no political solution to this and never will be. Our so-called “representatives” are not only NOT going to listen to a word we have to say, no matter how many truck parades we have or how many millions gather in protest — they’re going to laugh at us, even as they’re directing their minions to haul us off to prison for having “unacceptable views.” They’re not going to relinquish their power over us now that they’ve secured it. Yes, we must fight and resist, but we will not win a spiritual battle with fleshly tactics.

So what, then, shall we do? There’s only one solution: repent! The world has forgotten God, and America, once the missionary to the nations, has led the way in apostasy and rebellion. So what’s fallen on us now is nothing short of the wrath of God, but He’s been infinitely patient with us, and many — like myself — have been sounding the warning for years, but all our warnings have fallen on deaf ears.

God made a covenant with us and we broke the deal. Deuteronomy 28: “Now if you faithfully obey the Lord your God and are careful to follow all His commands I am giving you today, the Lord your God will put you far above all the nations of the earth. All these blessings will come and overtake you, because you obey the Lord your God: You will be blessed in the city and blessed in the country. Your descendants will be blessed…You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.

“The Lord will cause the enemies who rise up against you to be defeated before you. They will march out against you from one direction but flee from you in seven directions. The Lord will grant you a blessing on your storehouses and on everything you do; He will bless you in the land the Lord your God is giving you…The Lord will make you prosper abundantly with children…The Lord will open for you His abundant storehouse, the sky, to give your land rain in its season and to bless all the work of your hands. You will lend to many nations, but you will not borrow. The Lord will make you the head and not the tail; you will only move upward and never downward if you listen to the Lord your God’s commands I am giving you today and are careful to follow them. Do not turn aside to the right or the left from all the things I am commanding you today, and do not go after other gods to worship them.”

Deuteronomy 6: “These words that I am giving you today are to be in your heart. Repeat them to your children. Talk about them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Bind them as a sign on your hand and let them be a symbol on your forehead. Write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.”

Our once-Christian nation has tossed God and His Word to the curb long ago. Even our churches refuse to follow the commands of God, instead coveting the admiration of men. We’ve come to love our lives of luxury and ease and we’ve sought after the fleshly desires of this world rather than the Holy Spirit of God. I have news for you: the days of luxury and ease are over. Welcome to the New Normal.

Deuteronomy 28 explains it all: “…if you do not obey thy Lord your God by carefully following all His commands and statues I am giving you today…you will be cursed in the city and cursed in the country…the Lord will send against you curses, confusion and rebuke in everything you do until you are destroyed and quickly perish, because of the wickedness of your actions in abandoning Me….the Lord will make pestilence cling to you…the Lord will cause you to be defeated before your enemies…the Lord will afflict you with madness, blindness and mental confusion…You will be oppressed and robbed continually and no one will help you…you will be powerless to do anything. A people you don’t know will eat your land’s produce and everything you have labored for. You will only be oppressed and crushed continually. You will be driven mad by what you see.”

How long have I — and so many others — sounded this warning? Yet still, as a nation, and as the modern American “Church,” we’ve stood by, while 70 million babies have been slaughtered. Our shepherds refused to even speak of abortion, much less lead the people out to the killing centers to stop the bloodshed of the innocent. One “pro-life Sunday” a year doesn’t “cut it,” pastor! Most of our shepherds said nothing at all when the Supreme Court declared sodomite so-called “Marriage” the “law of the land.” They obediently closed their church doors when told to, as they agreed with the government that they truly were “non-essential.” And they’ve said nothing about the tyranny of the COVID scam or the deadly jab, leaving their people to just believe the lies. Indeed, they, themselves have chosen to believe the lies. They dare not bring “politics” into the pulpit for fear of offending people and bringing conviction to seared hearts.

Today, instead of training up disciples to witness and evangelize for Christ, most pastors look upon those who DO witness in public as weirdos and trouble-makers. Fanatics.

But as I’ve said before, it is time NOW for the Word of God to be boldly proclaimed on every street corner, in every school, college and workplace, calling all who will, to repent and return to God. Repentance should be the word on every tongue and the action of every heart. Our ONLY hope now lies in Jesus Christ and His mercy. Yet so few — even professing believers — will do any more than agree with me. Many will listen. Few will DO. So ashamed, we seem to be, of our Lord.

Everyone knows 2 Chronicles 7:14 but few do more than recite it: “If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Herein lies our only, and last hope.

