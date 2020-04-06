Kelleigh Nelson

So, there are 535 members of Congress. Many of us want what’s best for the American worker and the American economy. Others want what is best in their goals to take down President Trump. —Congressman Lee Zeldin

We cannot improve the condition of the people or reform human nature by intruding the Nation into the affairs of the States or despoiling the people of their business. —President Calvin Coolidge

I think there’s way too much concern given with potential danger of coronavirus, and very little concern and a serious understanding of why we’re in a real bad economic mess. —Former Congressman Ron Paul

Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants. It is the creed of slaves. —William Pitt (speech in British House of Commons – 18 November 1783)

Covid-19 appears to be an engineered, weaponized virus and its peculiar spread is suspect, but that in no wise diminishes the threat. Some folks haven’t even known they had the virus, and others are so ill that their lives are extinguished. Drugs that have been around for years are showing great promise in helping the very sick to recover, even though Dr. Fauci is pooh-poohing them. Michigan Governor Whitmer has changed her mind about denying Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin in her state and is now begging for more of the drug to be sent to them, some politicians are slow learners. Trump was apparently right about these two drugs, and now even the commie New York Times has admitted these drugs are life savers.

Our president is handling so much more than possibly any other president in our history, yet he multi-tasks very easily. He’s dealing with the dangers of this virus, the economic destruction from same, the drug cartels who are capitalizing on Covid-19, and he’s spoken with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding their oil production being cut by 10 million barrels to save our own oil producers. Oil rose 25 percent after the president’s calls.

The Lock Down

Economists are telling us there will be unemployment as high as 32 percent…that’s 47 million unemployed Americans, far worse than the worst year of the Great Depression. Here’s what Anthony Fauci said on January 21, on Newsmax. “Obviously you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things the CDC and DHS are doing, but this is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”

Two days later China quarantined a city of 11 million people. Then on February 17th when the virus was appearing all over the world, Fauci told us we could go to the Superbowl, but we shouldn’t travel to Wuhan, China. Florida Governor DeSantis now believes the Superbowl was a breeding ground for the spread of Covid-19.

When talking to Anderson Cooper on April 3rd, Fauci was then promoting a national “stay at home” edict and the entire country lock down. He says every state should do it, that we should remain under quarantine and we need a national federally mandated shutdown until no more viruses appear and there are no more deaths. VA Governor Northam has shuttered his state until June 10th. Andrew Cuomo has privately discussed shutting down the state of New York until fall. Epidemiologists want the nation on a year of cycled shutdowns. Talk about the economic destruction and loss of trillions of dollars to American business…

The predictions by the experts’ “models” were overkill. None of them were even close to needing the amount of beds forecast. These models have caused this massive shutdown and have driven massive disruptive policy. Fear was the main factor pushed by the so-called “experts” and media. Those experts are intrinsically tied to globalists, China and the United Nations.

Over 10 million Americans have lost their jobs…can you imagine another year of this? That would be national suicide and we’d definitely see more people taking their own lives. This is what Fauci is suggesting and he’s not an economist or one who fears being unemployed himself. He believes the shutdown is just an inconvenience…but it’s more than that…the country has lost trillions in sales and merchandise…and so many businesses will never be revived. Anthony Fauci has impoverished this nation.

The Real Lethality of Covid-19

America took drastic mitigation because the “experts” told us millions and millions would die. But other experts think we went too far and the projected “models” are off by many multiples. Stanford’s Jayanta Bhattacharya expressed doubt in his article, Is the Coronavirus as Deadly as They Say?

Jayanta Bhattacharya is a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. He holds an MD and PhD in economics from Stanford University and he spoke recently with Peter Robinson of the Hoover Institution. Robinson was shocked that the government shut down the entire economy without really knowing what they were doing. Dr. Bhattacharya said, “They took the absolute worst-case scenarios, media picks up the two to four million deaths, politicians respond and the scientific basis for that projection is completely wrong…there isn’t a study underlying the projection. The denominator of their study doesn’t exist! If you want to know in the population how many people have had it and recovered from it, you need both in the denominator and you have to have the antibody test. With the antibody test, you can get the fatality rate for the population.

Watch the 32-minute interview with Dr. Bhattacharya.

Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci says antibody testing is not the first priority. He says that right now that’s not our immediate problem.

Millions are out of work and we have vulnerable health care workers and first responders, we need an antibody test now. Dr. Birx believes it is of importance to get the antibody test for peace of mind for healthcare workers.

We need to know how many have been infected and the true mortality rate. If we were to find that many more have been infected and have the antibodies, that would be good news and actually could get America back to work a lot sooner. Yes, there are over 5,000 who have died (far more die of flu each year) but crashing our economy has taken a toll that will take much longer to overcome.

Dr. Bhattacharya says the universal quarantine is incredibly costly, not just dollars to lives, but actual lives to lives. People are committing suicide over this economic collapse. As a matter of fact, right here in Knoxville we had eight suicides last week, and that is unheard of. The global collapse will cost the lives of millions more.

Governor Cuomo is saying we’ll end up with a “new normal,” but we don’t want a “new normal.” We want the old normal; no “sheltering in place,” no more containment or quarantine, no masks, no travel bans, no closed schools, restaurants, stores, sporting events, tracking of Americans to make sure they’re six feet apart and an end to the media propaganda and brainwashing.

The “new normal” should be that we no longer buy drugs or medical supplies from China, and that we stay home when we’re sick and we even wash our hands more…but if the “new normal” of Cuomo and his socialist comrades in Congress means abandoning the life we loved before the virus and using this crisis as a left wing freedom killing agenda as was done after 9/11, we don’t want it!

Antibody Testing Would End Lock Down

Thirty-six states are now on lock down, which means fourteen states can still travel freely. Hopefully we’ll hit the peak of the Wuhan virus and start to decline. We need to get Americans out of lock down as soon as possible.

Many experts now estimate that more than half of Covid-19 infected individuals show mild or no symptoms, although it could be higher, which means they will have developed antibodies to it. As many as three-quarters of Americans infected with seasonal flu viruses show little or no symptoms, and they develop antibodies.

The antibodies circulate in our bloodstream for months protecting us from another onslaught. Testing for antibodies will allow those on the front lines to continue to work with the sick. Governments could ease restrictions for those with immunity and they could go back to work.

The UK is way ahead of us on this one; they’ve already ordered 3.5 million antibody testing kits in order to allow more people back to work. Researchers and hospitals are eager to accelerate testing. However, Mers and Sars and other viruses can mess up the tests, so we have to have those specific to testing for antibodies on Covid-19…they must be validated for accuracy. Once they are…this is a huge opportunity to spur our economy out of this depressive state much earlier.

Covid-19 Statistics

To put this pandemic in perspective, look at the stats. They will change daily until we reach the top of the graph’s increase and start down the other side. The numbers will increase but are actually not nearly as devastating as past pandemics in America. As previously mentioned, deaths other than coronavirus are being counted if they test for corona which skews the actual figures.

Data from: https://covid19info.live/ as of April 5, 2020 has been supplied by a friend.

American population 330 million

311,940 have the virus… that is 0.0945% of the population (1 out of 1,055)

8,813 have died……that is 0.00267% of the population (1 out of 37,445)

Global population 7,700,000,000

1,217,792 have the virus… that is 0.0158% of the population (1 out of 6,323)

66,284 have died……that is 0.00086% of the population (1 out of 116,167)

Other Causes of death :

Seasonal flu : 2019-2020 Winter – In the U.S. – deaths: 41,000; contaminations: 45 million; in the world: deaths: 468,500;

Pneumonia: 2017 – In the U.S. – deaths: 14,600; in the world, deaths: 2.56 million;

Cancer: 2017 – In the US – deaths: 606,520 or 1,660 each day in 2020; in the world – deaths: 9.6 million or 20,000 each day;

AIDS: 2018 – In the U.S. – deaths: 16,350; in the world – deaths: 770,000; contaminations: 1.7 million; since its beginning AIDS has killed 32 million and contaminated 75 million;

Car accident: In the U.S. – deaths: 40,000 a year; in the world – deaths: 1.3 million per year or 3,287 per day; injured or disabled: 30 million;

Criminality: In the U.S. – Deaths by homicides: 19,500 per year; by suicides: 47,000 per year. In the world – Deaths by homicides: 400,000 per year; violent criminal deaths: 1.6 million.

And as Selwyn Duke asked in his recent New American article, What Percent of Covid-19 Patients/Deaths Are Accounted for by Homeless? One need only look at Los Angeles and San Francisco, where diseases such as typhus, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, tuberculosis, and staph have re-emerged because of the filth and lack of hygiene in homeless encampments.

A few days ago the news surfaced that only 12% of the cases reported in Italy are sound, because Italy is including in these numbers not only those who died from the Coronavirus, but also those who died from other causes but were contaminated with the virus. This information completely changes the objectivity of the data, since the primary cause of death of an elderly person who contracted Covid-19 can be pneumonia or the flu; in this case Covid-19 would not be the cause of his death. So, if we project this percentage of 12% to the global number of deaths, the reported number of 18,919 becomes 2,270. This fraudulent inflation of the victims reveals a clear intention to scare the population.

The Gateway Pundit reported this from the CDC website: Hospitals to List COVID-19 as Cause of Death Even if It’s “Assumed to Have Caused Or Contributed to Death” – Lab Tests Not Required. Global fear is the number one factor.

Conclusion

Like Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates is calling for a nationwide shutdown citing communist Red China as the nation to follow. Gates is like so many other socialists, he avidly supports coercive government and population control. Is it any wonder he and Dr. Fauci are aligned with WHO Director Tedros Adhanom and his cover-up of China’s coronavirus statistics?

Obama appointee Dr. Deborah Birx is in charge of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). They allocate their donations to the Global Fund which was founded by communists. Dr. Birx is on the board of the Global Fund with Kieran Daly of the Gates Foundation along with the former minister to Rwanda who also is on the Rockefeller Board of Trustees.

The two people advising President Trump and America were brought to the fore by VP Michael Pence who is in charge of the Coronavirus Task Force. Pence was also in charge of the transition team, and only one person is still in the administration…Betsy DeVos, who previously served on Jeb Bush’s Foundation for Excellence in Education known for promoting common core. She is a long-time supporter of Bush and continues to speak at his education summits along with Melinda Gates.

Betsy DeVos and her husband Dick have funded Mike Pence since the beginning of his political career.

Are these “experts” truly desirous of saving lives, or do they have another agenda?

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net