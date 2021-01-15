By Kelleigh Nelson

Restrictions of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us. —William O. Douglas

Those who suppress freedom always do so in the name of law and order. —John V. Lindsay, Former U.S. Congressman

There is no substitute for a militant freedom. —President Calvin Coolidge

Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God. —Thomas Jefferson

Oh yes, the perfect plan, a coup d’état if you please, was hatched and executed with skill by the Chinese, the Democrat Party and a number of Republican comrades. Do you see it now?

Communist Collusion

The collusion was simple. China hates President Trump, the establishment globalists in both parties hate President Trump, the mainstream media hates President Trump and Hollywood hates President Trump. They formed a bond. That bond undoubtedly led to the Chinese Wuhan Virus being loosed in late 2019.

If Vice President Al Gore could call the Chinese hierarchy in 1996 to gain funding for Bill Clinton’s second term by negotiating the giveaway of our military secrets for campaign cash, surely a call was made by Pelosi and her comrades in 2019 to destroy their enemy, Donald Trump. The economy was soaring, Americans were happy, all was well until massive fear was sold to the American public about Covid-19 and the likely death rates in early 2020. The economy was about to crash.

Coronavirus Task Force

The President’s Coronavirus Task Force was established on January 29, 2020, with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar as chair. On February 26, 2020, President Trump named Vice President Mike Pence to chair the task force, and U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, Deborah Birx was named the response coordinator on the same day. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield were brought into the task force on January 29, and were kept as the top advisors by VP Pence.

Mike Pence’s three chosen leaders, all of whom are Democrats, consistently enforced the never before lockdowns and quarantines of healthy Americans, resulting in the devastating contracture of the economy. How has that worked out for us?!

Anthony Fauci is a close friend of Nancy Pelosi, and appeared at the Atlantic Magazine’s 2020 yearly festival as the top speaker with Hillary Clinton. Among the other 112 leftists present were Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Bill Gates, and Marxist BLM cofounder Alicia Garza.

On March 16, a 20-page report from Neil Ferguson’s team at Imperial College London quickly gathered massive attention by producing enormous death estimates. Dr. Ferguson had previously publicized almost equally sensational death estimates from mad cow disease, bird flu and swine flu. Ferguson shared their projections with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and the White House coronavirus task force. They even sent a copy of their report to the task force before its release. The Imperial College model was proven to be complete trash.

It was Anthony Fauci who took the false death models to President Trump and told him the economy had to be temporarily shut down or 2.2 million Americans would die. China spokesperson, World Health Organization (WHO) Director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom and Fauci are good friends and agreed on the death estimates. WHO leaders, including Tedros, were accused of running interference for China’s propaganda to absolve the communist nation of responsibility for the global spread of Covid-19. Thankfully, our president cut off incoming Chinese flights to protect us.

Trump Economy Destroyed

Our president certainly did not want over two million Americans to die, so he shut down the economy, originally for only two weeks, but which lasted for months. Democratic state and city leaders loved the totalitarian powers afforded by the shutdown and have continued the lockdown ultimately destroying small businesses and the middleclass. All part of the plan to destroy Trump.

The devastation caused from the quarantine of healthy Americans has been far worse than the Wuhan virus. More than 49 percent of San Francisco’s small businesses are gone forever. In New York City, the devastation has reached over 60 percent, which is also the statistic for the entire nation. Think of it…60 percent of all small businesses destroyed. Small businesses are owned by America’s middle class…those who support Donald J. Trump.

Almost half of all black small businesses are closed forever, many from Covid-19, and those many who survived the Covid-19 shutdowns were destroyed by BLM and Antifa riots. Suicides have reached astronomic levels; drugs, alcohol and marital and child abuse are at all-time highs. America’s economic powerhouse was wiped out in one fell swoop, all planned and devised to destroy our President and the people who supported him.

Covid deaths have reached almost 300,000, and a great portion of those deaths were in rehab or nursing homes where democratic leaders placed Covid positive patients, spreading the disease and killing thousands of elderlies with comorbidities.

Fauci denied the use of the safe and cheap 60-year-old drug Hydroxychloroquine for treatment in early diagnosis of Covid. He preferred his more expensive drug, Remdesivir, along with the vaccine that he and Bill Gates promoted to end Covid-19, an untested and dangerous inoculation that will fill their personal coffers.

I urge everyone to read the Johns Hopkins report put out by Genevieve Briand saved by the WayBack Machine. The original article was put on the web and then pulled two days later. There are no more deaths in 2020 than in previous years. Deaths that would normally appear because of cancer, heart disease, flu, pneumonia, diabetes, etc. have all been categorized in Covid-19; the yearly death rate remains the same. We have been lied to and the lemmings continue wearing their face diapers.

2020 Election Treason

Destroying the booming Trump economy wasn’t enough, the Marxist comrades who hate liberty and freedom had tried a myriad of attacks against the president, all of them failing, but this time they had to make sure.

In 1960, the election between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon was won by Kennedy when Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley made sure the dead voted for JFK at the request of Kennedy’s father, Joseph Kennedy. Texas did much the same for the vice president, Lyndon Baines Johnson, sealing the loss for Nixon. Vote fraud worked; treason was accomplished.

We’ve seen it time and again over the years. In 2018, Republicans all over the nation went to bed believing they had won their elections handily, finding out a week or two later they had lost. Recounts were done for days and weeks after the election of allegedly misplaced ballots which gave democrats the edge…2018 was the test trial.The House changed from a republican majority to a democrat majority with Nancy Pelosi and her comrades at the helm.We can thank Paul Ryan for allowing and encouraging 41 Republicans to retire that year. VP Pence’s closest friends from his six terms in congress also retired that year…Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Jeff Flake.

In the 2020 election, 28 states used the Dominion voting machines with Smartmatic software. Six They were connected to the internet and a declaration from an active-duty military analyst was made public in December 2020. The analyst said that within five days of the election he/she was able to connect dominonvotingsystems.com, which is Dominion’s proprietary URL, to China, Russia, Iran, Germany, Serbia and Indivisible.org. ScorecardIndivisible.org is a radical far left group linked to Barack Obama. The organization is a radical Trump-hating group that protests and smears President Trump.

Treason and fraud gave the election to a dementia ridden 77-year-old whose vice-presidential choice slept her way to the top with Willie Brown, her senior by 31 years. Within a year, I expect our first female president will be Kamala Harris, a hardcore leftist who hates America and who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race because she garnered so few votes and ran out of funds. Harris is not eligible for the Vice Presidency or the Presidency because she is not a natural-born citizen.

Conclusion

The plan was conceived, plotted and carried out expertly by those who hate Donald Trump, America, her Constitution and the God given freedoms written within. Four years of attacks on our president…Covid-19, the murder of our economy, and the treasonous fraud of our 2020 election finally destroyed President Trump’s landslide victory for a second term.

Donald Trump spoke our language…and that’s why we elected him in 2016. He and his entire family have suffered four years of debasement by the cabal of globalists, including his own establishment VP who failed to save the Republic on January 6th, and then elbow-thanked Pelosi after his failure to act, proving he had betrayed both Trump and the nation.

Sixty years after the signing of our Declaration of Independence, the communists were here in America…and they’ve never left, they’ve grown via education, organizations and the freedoms allowed in this country. Now we see the end results.

The left’s slow socialist takeover of America was ramped up when Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Four more years of Trump at the helm would have put them behind by 50 years in their communist takeover of our country.

Had our president listened to the people who knew how to save his election and the Republic, General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, we would not be facing the destruction of our Bill of Rights. Instead, he listened to close advisors who continually told him to concede.

America’s greatness will be lost with the loss of President Trump. America is now in massive decline. God has all of this in His Hands. Continue to pray for our nation and fight for the liberty and freedoms America was founded on by God fearing men who were willing to lose everything including their lives for FREEDOM. Never give up!

