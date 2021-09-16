By Frosty Wooldridge

Does anyone of those 545 Congressional Critters possess an ounce of common sense? Do you think what’s going on in Washington DC resembles anything that’s reasonable?

Okay, I grew up on a farm for some of my youth. I learned that if you open a pasture gate, you close it. If you don’t, the cows get out and it takes you an hour to round them up. You wasted an hour of your day for your mistake. You learned from that error. If you plant corn, you’ve got to cultivate it, or, weeds will grow up and overwhelm the corn. If you don’t clean out all the cow manure in the barn regularly, you will find diseases infecting your livestock. It makes common sense to do your chores right and on time.

None of what’s going on in Washington DC right now makes any sense.

Why does our president invite over 1.2 million illegal aliens into our country in the past eight months—knowing that he violates Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution? Why would Congress allow Biden to continue breaking our laws? What’s the point? What will be the final outcome if another one, two, three, four or five million illegal immigrants continue crashing our borders? What kind of a country will our children inherit with more foreigners who broke our laws than citizens who followed our laws? Does it make any sense?

Why would Biden force mass vaccinations when he’s allowed over 1.2 million illegal migrants to cross over our borders with NO vaccinations? What about another 800,000 illegals projected by the end of year? And, how many of them are Islamic terrorists? How many bring in deadly drugs for our children? I mean, he’s inviting them in without vetting or limits! How can that benefit our country and our citizens?

Does he understand that we stand $28 trillion in debt? Does he understand that we’re paying billions in welfare for those refugees? Does he understand they are uneducated, unskilled and simply will siphon off our welfare systems until we collapse economically?

What am I missing as I apply my old farm boy “common sense” to the insanity that operates in Washington DC? Are you wondering the same things?

Our president JUST engineered the most incompetent withdrawal from a foreign war that has ever been made in the history of the world. What were his generals thinking? Why did they not cover their rear ends by maintaining Bagram Airfield? Why didn’t they PLAN a reasonable retreat that ensured the safety of our citizens? Why did they allow those 13 soldiers to die, needlessly?

Why did Biden allow 100,000 refugees, all of them Muslims that follow Islamic laws—to jump on a plane without any vetting? Without any plan? Without any understanding of what they will provoke in our country? “Endless immigration into one country by a warlike culture/religion engenders war—with violence delayed.” Does Biden not understand that Islamic Law mandates that its followers, “Convert or kill all non-believers?” What happens when there are SO many brash male Muslims that begin tearing down our cities like the Black Lives Matter terrorists?

Doesn’t anyone see what’s coming as to the final results of this kind of immigration insanity? Just take a look at Europe! Its countries are being overwhelmed and overtaken by third world migrants who are destroying European languages, cultures and quality of life.

On our home front, some stealth revolutionaries have installed “Critical Race Theory” in every educational and governmental area possible. Does anyone understand that CRT teaches each race to despise other races because of the color of their skin? Does anyone understand that if you teach a child to hate or distrust another child because of the color of his or her skin—in their early years—that you’ve planted the seeds of destruction of your own society?

If this kind of thinking and those kinds of people are re-elected and allowed to govern our country—we face a fractious, fragmented and divisive society—from which, we will not recover. Does anyone understand that harsh reality?

Yes, I’ve only covered a few basics in this column, and, if you add them up, we’re in a lot of trouble.

Part 2: Trade, economy, education

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

