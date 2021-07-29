By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 3: Racial separation, political turmoil

Is the sun setting on America? Some exceptionally astute historians like Victor Davis Hanson, Richard Heinberg, Peter Turchin and Jack Goldstone say that we are in for one hell of a rough ride in the roaring 2020’s.

What are the signs?

Racial strife boils into violence at the drop of a hat in our big cities. African-American gangs in San Francisco, Chicago, LA and New York City openly shoplift products in bags and run from the stores. How much do they steal? According to crime reports, shoplifters steal $50 billion annually. (Source: LossPreventionMedia.com/ ) Over 27 million Americans are regular shoplifters.

Millions of minorities support Black Lives Matter and organizations fund their operations into the millions of dollars to carry them to riot areas where they march, burn and loot entire cities. They possess no love or affinity to America…except for welfare checks and EBT cards.

To heighten racial tensions, educators around America push for teaching “racism” via Critical Race Theory. That theory tells every child that he or she is a racist or a victim of racism. If you teach millions of kids that they are either victims or villains, you will see massive social upheaval as they come of age.

Commissars and Jacobins

Victor Davis Hanson observed: “The critical race theory craze is reaching peak woke, or is already on the downslope. No complex and sophisticated society is sustainable with a Maoist creed of cannibalizing citizens for thought crimes. Commissars do not produce anything or serve anybody, but only monitor thoughts and speech to ascertain the purity of diversity, equity, and inclusion. They are not just a drain on the productive sector but will insidiously destroy it, since their currency is to ensure a timid, obsequiousness and banal orthodoxy.”

Look for racial conflict to accelerate in the 2020’s.

Turchin’s Ages of Discord, published in 2016. Here are the opening sentences of the Turchin/Goldstone essay:

“Almost three decades ago, one of us, Jack Goldstone, published a simple model to determine a country’s vulnerability to political crisis. The model was based on how population changes shifted state, elite and popular behavior. Goldstone argued that, according to this Demographic-Structural Theory, in the 21st century, America was likely to get a populist, America-first leader who would sow a whirlwind of conflict. Then ten years ago, the other of us, Peter Turchin, applied Goldstone’s model to US history, using current data. What emerged was alarming: The US was heading toward the highest level of vulnerability to political crisis seen in this country in over a hundred years. Even before Trump was elected, Turchin published his prediction that the US was headed for the ‘Turbulent Twenties,’ forecasting a period of growing instability in the United States and western Europe.”

We will reap the whirlwind of “multiculturalism” as it grows in numbers and discontent. We are no longer ‘one” unified civilization, but much like Rome’s fall, we are becoming everyone else’s country.

Read: Civil War II: Coming Breakup of America by Thomas Chittum

America No Longer A Sovereign Country But a Destination

Whereas the US Congress impeached Trump over a phone call, not a peep out of Congress toward President Dementia Biden for inviting an invasion of over 1,000,000 illegal migrants within the last six months. Biden stands in direct violation of his oath of office to serve the U.S. Constitution. (Article IV, Section 4) Yet, he’s invited growing sex trafficking into our country along with massive amounts of drugs to infect our youth. Not to mention all those millions of people will suck off our welfare systems, ultimately, bankrupting them.

Law and Order Totally Denied

You never knew what a lawless society we’ve developed until you defunded the police. Last weekend in Chicago, 70 people shot 70 other people and 10 died from their wounds. Much the same in Detroit, St. Louis and Baltimore. In Austin, Texas, crime rose by 96 percent over 12 months from last year as reported on national news networks. The mayor of Austin defunded police to the tune of $128,000,000.00 last year. Now, he’s begging to hire 150 new officers with emergency money.

The great science fiction writer, Robert Heinlein…Stranger in a Strange Land, said, “When individuals in a society lose respect for one another and the law, that’s when that society will cease to function.” We are definitely in that faze in 2021.

We need to change to a more rational “social contract”: These happen to be exactly the sorts of measures that Turchin and Goldstone advised in their article (which someone on the Biden team assuredly read):

“What we need,” the scientists wrote, “is a new social contract that will enable us to get past extreme polarization to find consensus, tip the shares of economic growth back toward workers and improve government funding for public health, education and infrastructure.”

They are not confident that will happen. Too many people with different mindsets, and again, 65 million foreign-born people, promises too many with different world views and mindsets. The Romans must have been gnashing their teeth as they saw their civilization fall into ruin. Are you gnashing your teeth as you see ours destabilize?

Our People’s Military

Hanson remarked, “Americans during this entire descent in madness sighed, “Well, at least there is the military left.” By that, I think they meant John Brennan had all but wrecked the CIA, while James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Kevin Clinesmith, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page, et al. had weaponized the FBI. But the military was still a bastion of traditional, nonpartisan service, whose prime directive was to defend the country, win any war it was ordered to fight, and to maintain deterrence against opportunistic enemies. The Constitution, 233 years of tradition, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice all reassured America of its wonderful defense forces.

“And now? We are in the process of a massive reeducation and indoctrination campaign. The revamping not only draws scarce resources away from military readiness, but targets, without evidence, the white working class, and defames it as insurrectionary—the very same cohort that disproportionately died in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Are you seeing much the same as what I am seeing? Do you think we can survive it?

I’m going to cover more aspects of what we face in Part 4.

Part 4: Disrespect for the Social Contract. Too big, too much.

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com