Part 6: Lowering educational standards, CRT, eroding our foundational principles

“One thing we forget to know is that failed states once had civil, constitutional laws that were put in place. When these laws don’t work for all that’s when dictatorship arises and injustices hug the land, and prosperities becomes the luxury of the few, not the masses.” — Henry Johnson Jr.

In 2020, Black Lives Matter and Antifa anarchists ruled the streets of many American cities. One faction celebrated a lifelong known career federal felon. George Floyd proved himself a model for everything wrong in a human being: drug addict, woman beater, car thief, robberies, passing counterfeit money, porno star, shoplifter, federal prisoner…just an all-around nasty, contemptable human being. No son or daughter would choose to live such a pathetic, dishonorable and deplorable life.

Yet, after his death, his supporters erected statues, changed schools to his name, gave his family $27 million in damages, massive media coverage heralding his extraordinary life…as if he were a national hero.

When in fact, his supporters in BLM rioted, looted, ransacked, killed and destroyed entire city blocks to the tune of over $2 billion.

The other group, Antifa, a bunch of young thugs sought to tear down the foundation of our Republic…and replace it with thuggery and lawlessness. The mayor of Portland, Oregon supported those anarchists!

What are the signs of a civilization in its descending years?

How do you tell if your country faces the end of its existence? What are the signs?

1- Too many people too disinterested and/or apathetic in participating or raising their voices when they see things happening that undermine integrity, truth and common sense in their communities.

Right now, top educators in Oregon just signed a bill to do away with academic standards so that minorities would not feel obligated to study, work or achieve basic standards of excellence in math, science, writing, reading, biology, history and other courses. Those educators didn’t want blacks, browns, Native Americans, or any people of color to feel inferior because they couldn’t meet basic standards. Instead of raising minorities’ educational skills via tutoring, repeating grades, mandatory study halls, and guided learning—just let them remain functionally illiterate.

Please note: what single word defines all failed societies around the world in 2021? Answer: illiteracy. You see it in Africa, Mexico, India and all other third world countries.

As you can imagine, back here in America, those millions of functionally illiterate people will not be able to command jobs much higher than a janitor, taxi driver or used car salesman. They will become our new ‘underclass’ such as the 40 million Americans subsisting on food stamps, welfare housing, and homelessness. They will become the millions of pregnant female teens birthing children on your tax dollar. That phenomenon already manifests across America into the millions.

2- Teach your children to hate their country and distrust or hate other people of other skin colors through the Critical Race Theory. I can see no other more ‘perfect method’ for bringing the downfall of America than to educate everyone to hate everyone else for the color of their skin.

This week, at a Loudon Country, Virginia school board meeting, 5th grade teacher Laura Morris criticized being forced to teach CRT and quit right there in the meeting. If you force enough teachers to quit, you will see entire generations of kids with no educational command of their lives.

3- Teach your kids to distrust and disobey the police…and you will devolve into a lawless society. That’s what happened with BLM last summer as our mayors, governors and Congressional critters in all those cities DID NOT enforce our laws. In fact, they made all the police the ‘bad guys’, which in turn encouraged anarchy in our streets.

The reality: crime and killings escalated to horrific levels in most of the cities that “defunded the police” last year. The criminals are enjoying a party of killing and thefts like never before.

While I visited San Francisco in June 2021, I parked the car with two bikes on the roof, two blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf. Across the street, a crime scene in front of a hotel. On every parking meter, a sign reads, “If you love it; don’t leave it.” Well, a guy had walked out to see his SUV BMW with bashed out rear and side windows. The Asian and Black gangs stake out a guy at each end of the street to watch for cops. The other two drive up to an out-of-state or in-state car with luggage. In 30 seconds, they “smash and grab” anything in the car…and drive away to uncover their license plate, pick up the lookout guy and escape with cameras, jewelry, suitcases and anything in the car.

The cops told us NOT to leave our car or the bikes would be gone, and our car would be bashed-in by the thieves. We left San Francisco for the first time in 40 years without enjoying the city. By the way, 17 Walgreen’s Drug Stores bankrupted this year from shoplifting in the “City by the Bay.” A sickening 11,000 homeless roam the streets begging for money and drugs. We saw them! It’s sickening!

You might understand that the same thing occurred in Detroit in the 80’s and 90’s. That’s why 1.2 million Detroiters fled their city to escape the lawlessness. This past weekend in Chicago, 13 killed and 56 shootings occurred. It’s so bad, and so many cops have quit, that the criminals rule the city.

4- We have imported over 60 million third world foreigners, both legally and illegally, in the past 50 years that came from countries where “corruption is a mechanism by which third world countries and their citizens operate.”

What happens when we import another 60-90 million foreigners by 2050? Do you think a bushman from Somalia, Congo, South Africa or Sudan will make a contributing, model citizen in America? Good luck with that!

If we no longer enforce the rule of law, the criminals can extort businesses, shoplift them out of business, and infiltrate all levels of government. It’s what happens in a Banana Republic.

So, I ask you? Do you see what I’m seeing? Do you think we will pull out of it? Can we bring our country back to where everyone puts their hand over their heart to sing the National Anthem and honor Old Glory? Can we teach our children the basics with standards, so they are prepared for a very technical world where jobs demand intelligence and excellence? Can we hire and honor enough police to stop the massive crime wave? Will enough of us scream at our U.S. Senators to secure our borders?

Or will we see our country continue to degrade and devolve in an even greater mess than it is in 2021? Are you optimistic or are you scared to death? Me? I’m scared to death.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

