By Jim Kouri – Senior Political News Writer

The Silicon Valley elites (executives at Facebook, Twitter, Google) and the fake news media (CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, etc.) are visibly trying to silence President Donald Trump just weeks before the 2020 Election, during a critical moment in the era of the Chinese Coronavirus, according to members of the National Association of Chiefs of Police.

A large part of their plan is intensifying Americans’ fear of the Coronavirus, because that’s how they entice the U.S. population to vote for their socialist puppets: they use fear and hopelessness.

There are less than four weeks until Election Day and the GOP must win this fight or we risk being silenced forever by the likes of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the far-left members of the Democratic Party. President Trump is the only one who will fight for the American people and fight for the truth, something America’s newsrooms gave up when they decided to turn professional journalism into the socialist propaganda machine.

“We need to make sure the President has the resources to break through the fake news filter. We’re calling on EVERY PATRIOT to step up and FIGHT BACK,” said a statement released by the Trump campaign team.

“We can’t beat the liberal billionaires trying to steal this Election unless every patriot takes action. The President is calling on Americans at this critical moment,” said Team Trump. “When liberal-leftelites attack us we cannot surrender,” they said.

“We can’t surrender or slow down!”

At a time when Americans are praying for COVID-19 financial assistance while they are either laid-off or out-of-business — that is being blocked by the House Democrats–the Speaker of the House is attempting one more trick to remove Donald J. Trump from the White House…the 25th Amendment.

During a press conference, Pelosi invited reporters to come back on Friday for the news, “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

The U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment stipulates:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

“Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

“This last ditch effort to get rid of Trump just may be a “dress rehearsal” to dump President Joe Biden should he win the election and replace him with adulterous VP, Kamala Harris. It would also elevate Pelosi to the Vice Presidency,” warns former deputy chief of police Stuart Grimsby.

