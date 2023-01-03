By Cliff Kincaid

January 3, 2023

On January 1, Catholics celebrated the “Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God,” but I find that many Catholics are not aware of the fact that “Our Lady of Fatima,” another name for Mary, is regarded by the church as a miracle appearance that concerned the errors of Russia. The message, delivered in 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, to three children, is not only ominous but relevant to world events. They are even more significant with the passing of Pope Benedict, a proponent of a world government designed to bring “peace” to the world.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is today spreading death and destruction in Europe, while Putin puppet Daniel Ortega is doing the same in Nicaragua, helping produce hundreds of thousands of refugees at our southern border.

Yet, some leading “conservative” commentators, such as Tucker Carlson and Stephen K. Bannon, ridicule the fight for freedom in Ukraine, while talking endlessly about the invasion of America through the southern border. They seem not to grasp the global dimensions of this conflict.

The evidence shows that Russia is behind much of the turmoil in the world, including the production of refugees fleeing to Western countries.

According to the Fatima vision, the “errors of Russia,” as evident by the Soviet revolution in 1917 and the spread of international communism, could only be stopped by the “consecration” of Russia, a sacred act that was intended to make sure the nation was converted to Christ.

Whether we are talking about Soviet Russia or just Russia, the problem remains the same. However, whether the consecration took place is a matter of some debate among Catholic scholars.

But as anybody can see in Ukraine, which is under constant Russian bombardment, there is no “Christian Russia” today. Nobody can seriously believe that Putin is a Christian statesman, in view of his alliance with China and Iran and refusal to disavow Soviet communism.

By the same token, we have to admit that, under the Biden Administration, so-called “Christian America” is going through the motions of appearing to support Ukraine but has decided upon a policy that provides only defensive weapons of limited value.

JoeBama’s policy seems intended to bleed the people of Ukraine to death, until they capitulate in some way.

It is strange that the Catholic Church pleads for help for Ukraine while failing to educate Catholic parishioners about the solution to the problem – eradication of the remnants of the KGB regime in Russia. Without the conversion of Russia to Christ, this is the only solution. Indeed, regime change must apply to Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and any other country cooperating with our enemies. Ultimately, of course, JoeBama must be replaced.

The no-win policy of the JoeBama regime in Washington, D.C. is not only immoral but costly financially, since it will take hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine and resettle refugees from the conflict. That’s assuming Putin decides to negotiate. Under this outcome, of course, Vladimir Putin and his KGB cronies remain in power in Russia.

Supporters of Ukraine are coming to acknowledge this terrible state of affairs, speculating that the absurd rules of engagement imposed on Ukraine are designed to force “negotiations” and ultimately sacrifice territory to Russia. Such negotiations would presumably occur under the auspices of the United Nations.

Our best military minds understand what’s happening. The former Commanding General of the U.S. Army in Europe, Ben Hodge, comments, “Why do we allow Russia to fire from sanctuary? By not providing ATACMS, F16’s and other long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we have in effect granted sanctuary to Russia which is able to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine without fear for consequences.”

That is in fact the case. Our pro-Ukraine policy reduces Ukraine to rubble while Russia is protected from counter-attack.

Since the purpose of Biden’s policy is not to win, another outcome has to be considered. In this context, Biden’s long-standing devotion to a New World Order has to be remembered, along with the fact that Pope Benedict put the Roman Catholic Church firmly on the path to world government.

Once the leader of 1.2 billion Catholics, Benedict endorsed a “World Political Authority,” a form of world government, in his 2009 encyclical “Caritas in Veritate.” This world authority, in the Vatican view, is supposed to bring about “timely disarmament” and ensure “food security and peace.”

Keep in mind that it was Benedict who defined this global authority as political in nature. But how many Catholics understand this is the goal of the church they subsidize every Sunday with their donations in the collection plate?

My group America’s Survival published several reports and articles about this “world political authority” at the time Benedict proposed it. But it now takes on more significance in view of the release of the important book, The Devil and Bella Dodd, about the life and revelations of a former high-ranking member of the Communist Party USA.

While ex-communist Whittaker Chambers exposed communist penetration of the U.S. Government, Bella Dodd declared that the Roman Catholic Church was the target of communist infiltration, and she said she recruited more than 1000 communists to be Catholic seminarians. Her mentor, Bishop Fulton Sheen, suggested that the Vatican itself had been penetrated by a communist mole operating in the Jesuit order.

Citing her various statements and interviews, the authors of the Bella Dodd book, Mary Nicholas and Paul Kengor, quote her as saying the goal of the communists is world government. “My dear friends,” she said, “there are four or five different strands working towards world government. One of them is socialism. One of them is communism.” She also declared, “The communist conspiracy consists of men and women who are located in New York, in Moscow, in Paris, in London, in Saigon, in Hong Kong, and throughout the world…. It consists of a group of people who cooperate with each in moving toward a world government…”

For his part, Whittaker Chambers had identified the U.S. Government as being compromised for the purpose of ushering in a world government under communist control. In that regard, we know that Chambers fingered top State Department figure and United Nations co-founder Alger Hiss as a communist spy. Therefore, it is rational to assume that the U.N. was and continues to be an organization under which these sinister forces will gather to force global change on the world.

Indeed, the United Nations has to be considered the headquarters of what Joe Biden had described in a Wall Street Journal column as the New World Order.

Significantly, Benedict was a big booster of the United Nations, whose General Assembly was once head by a Catholic Priest and communist by the name of Miguel D’Escoto. He served as President of the U.N. General Assembly from September 2008 until September 2009 and was suspended from his priestly functions by Pope John Paul II, the anti-communist pope, in 1985.

D’Escoto had been a member of the communist Sandinista regime in Nicaragua and served as foreign minister, after which the Soviets recognized his service by giving him the International Lenin Peace Prize.

As a result of President Ronald Reagan’s anti-communist foreign policy, however, the Sandinistas were eventually thrown out of power through free elections.

In a significant development, D’Escoto, an advocate of Marxist-oriented “liberation theology,” was returned to his duties as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church, after a 29-year suspension, by current Pope Francis, the first Jesuit to hold that position.

D’Escoto wrote a “Dear Brother President Barack Obama” letter, seemingly modeled on Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of America, seeking destruction of global capitalism. In this regard, both President Obama and Pope Francis worked on normalization of relations with Communist Cuba, a dictatorship that is still producing refugees that are arriving at our southern border.

Today, not surprisingly, a significant number of the most recent refugees from Central America come from Nicaragua. A New York Times story acknowledged, “Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled their country in recent years, escaping poverty and repression under an increasingly authoritarian government.”

That “authoritarianism” is communism.

If Republicans had any sense, they would emphasize that many of those coming to America to escape communism will unfortunately find it here, under JoeBama. At the same time, they should remind their dissidents in the ranks that opposing aid for Ukraine will not solve the refugee problem. What will solve the refugee problem is taking out regimes that produce refugees for the purpose of destabilizing the West.

History shows that the Sandinistas returned to power in Nicaragua in 2006. Then, in 2014, Vladimir Putin made a “surprise visit” to the Central American country. Sandinista President Ortega said Putin’s visit was “like a ray of light, like a flash of lightning.” That same year, Putin also staged his first invasion of Ukraine.

At first, the Sandinistas fooled many Catholics into supporting them and even had Catholic priests in their government. That was a ruse. Today, according to researcher Martha Patricia Molina Montenegro, the Catholic Church in Nicaragua is being persecuted and repressed. She said 2022 “was the most disastrous year” for the Nicaraguan Catholic Church and that it was the target of “140 attacks from the Sandinista dictatorship.”

Consolidating Russia control of this nation, the Sandinista regime provided troops to take part in a major multinational military exercise, Russia’s quadrennial military exercises known as Vostok. Military units from China and Syria, among other countries, also participated. Putin personally attended the exercise.

Benedict’s “world political authority,” which will facilitate a “settlement” to the benefit of our enemies, is a disaster of Biblical proportions in waiting.

If they love their country, Catholics in particular need to understand the message of “Our Lady of Fatma” has relevance today, as America faces a coordinated Russian-Chinese axis of military power that spreads suffering on a global basis and is preparing to deliver a death blow that is described in the Bible as Armageddon.

At the same time, Catholic leaders should speak out regarding how the JoeBama regime is allowing all of this happen.

