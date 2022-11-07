By: Devvy

November 7, 2022

Anticipation for the midterm elections tomorrow is running at fever pitch. Socialists (liberals) and progressives (communists) are in absolute meltdown to the point of madness Republicans are likely to regain control of the House and hopefully, the Senate.

“I Am Going to Kill Him” and “Skin Him Alive” – Young Leftist Arrested After Leaving Threatening Voicemails for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate // MEDIA SILENT: Shots Fired At Home Where Republican Candidate’s Children Were Sleeping // ABC’s Hostin: Women Voting for Republicans Is Like Roaches Voting for RAID // Before the election is even over: Political Violence Rages Against Republican Candidates, Staffers, Volunteers

Of course, killing the unborn was to be the biggest arrow in the Democrat/Communist Party USA’s quiver but except for uber-liberal hot spots, it’s not a big sell but that doesn’t stop this grotesque vomit:

Abortions equal job growth, Democrats argue in closing days of election, Nov. 1, 2022 // Of course, your career in Hollywood is far more important than a human life, a beating heart. Think I would pay money to see her movies that pay her big paycheck? When pigs fly. Anne Hathaway: ‘Abortion Can Be Another Word for Mercy’, Nov. 1, 2022

One thing for sure, snake U.S. House Minority Whip, Kevin McCarthy [R], must NOT become Speaker of the House and dirty Mitch China McConnell [R] must NOT become Senate Majority Leader, again, or Senate Minority Leader if Republicans don’t take the senate. McCarthy-McConnell Republicans betrayed Trump, killed the wall // BETRAYAL: Kevin McCarthy Throws President Trump Under the Bus: “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement on Wednesday echoing Democrat talking points in blaming President Donald Trump for violence that occurred in the U.S. Capitol last week.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack by mob rioters,” McCarthy said about last week’s demonstration.”

Republicans and independents across this country had damn well better make that known to their district offices the first week of January 2023. I want to know what the hell is wrong with Republican voters that they voted for McCarthy to win his primary this year, which he did? There were no other qualified Republicans on the ballot?

There’s a whole lot of new candidates out there who won their primary. Republican men and women who seem very sincere and determined about saving this country. But it’s going to have to be us, all of us, to make our voices heard the day after they’re sworn into office if they win their elections to Congress or state houses. Smaller government, less taxes has been a staple of Republican candidates for decades and it’s been nothing of the sort when they’ve held the majority.

Forget impeaching the impostor in the WH playing president. That would give us the illegitimate VP and brainless nitwit, Kamala Ho Harris in the WH who would still be controlled by the shadow government. And, it would be a waste of time just like the J6 Committee. God only knows what the power brokers who control the Democrat/Communist Party USA in DC have in store for Biden, but likely the 25th Amendment might come into play.

Regardless, if Republicans do take both chambers of Congress, they can override crook China Joe’s vetoes. The U.S. House, if they become the majority, can defund the scam called climate change and a long list of unconstitutional spending because they hold the people’s purse. No, they can’t “fix” inflation because most of them don’t have a clue and tragically for our country and people, the worst is yet to come. Remember who wanted to “cool the economy”? The unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve who manipulate and debase our currency.

On November 4, 2022, Joe Biden in the early stages of Altzheimer’s said, “…we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America” – that would be coal. That parasite said we’re going to be the wind generation! The only wind is coming out his backside. We’ll all be dead without fossil fuels. So-called renewable energy is unreliable and CANNOT provide the power this country needs, period. And, allegedly, according to polls last week, 33% of brain-dead dullards say they want old Joe to run in 2024.

Texas Disaster – What Americans Need to Know, Feb. 22, 2021 (The Polar Vortex that hit Texas in February 2021. 121 Texans died from freezing to death.) // Renewable Energy IS Causing an Environmental Wasteland, March 1, 2021

One can only hope, if elected – especially to Congress – incoming GOP winners don’t cower or cave to old “establishment” Republicans like Mitch McConnell whose been in office since 1985. Nor, in my opinion should they follow in the footsteps of GOP House member, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shot off her mouth saying all those horrible mass school shootings were staged. I’m sure that made loved ones and parents of children murdered at those schools feel just dandy. To my knowledge she’s never apologized to any parent, only to the media and on the house floor trying to keep her job. That, her poster below and being a supporter of QAnon garbage got her thrown off committees by Democrats and 11 Republicans.

Not very smart to use a picture of yourself holding a rifle with a photo of three America hating members of Congress even as disgusting as they are. Voters in her district like her because she stands up, they say. Well, yeah, that is a good thing, but it’s how you do it that counts – so you don’t get kicked off committees important to your district .

The same is true for your state legislatures. States not controlled by socialists and communists (California, NY, MI and others) must stand up to the criminal syndicate in DC. They must fight back using nullification and the Tenth Amendment.

Conservatives need to become constitutionalists and one can only pray all these (I hope) newly elected Republican members of Congress go after cancers like the “Fed”, getting us out of the UN and NATO, abolishing the Seventeenth Amendment, term limits for Congress and more. That won’t happen if We the People don’t stay in their faces the day after they’ve been sworn in.

I know, we’re all sick and tired and fed up with the biggest whorehouse on Earth – Congress, rotten governors, state legislators down to city councils destroying our rights, taxing us into poverty, killing businesses with regulations and the list goes on. But we can’t just say, oh, boy we won and stop paying attention to what they’re doing while you’re trying to pursue life, liberty and happiness.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching, but come January, only WE can save this country with God’s help. We all just want to be left alone but that won’t happen until the American people stand up and say no more and get involved on a regular basis with what’s going on federal, state and local. Eternal vigilance or our constitutional republic will be no more.

The best way to do that and I’ve written this before is to join groups and organizations that are actually winning the fight and who know how to fight back and get results. These two are top of the list: American Policy Center and the John Birch Society. Go to their web sites and find out how to fight back and hold elected public servants accountable every day they’re in office. America’s children have no future if we don’t restore this country to what it used to be and stop the massive push to destroy our sovereignty and suck us into the nightmare called world government via the Great Reset. Your children, grand children’s future and even yours depending on your age – it’s all but destroyed. We must stop the EVIL forces diligently working to destroy us but it won’t happen until Americans commit to getting involved .

Cheating

The Democrat/Communist Party USA have been experts at vote fraud for a VERY LONG time. Not that Republicans at various levels of state and federal government haven’t engaged in election fraud, the biggest example being the 2004 election, Kerry vs Bush, Jr. Kerry actually won the state and the election.

Richard Hayes Phillips, is the author of Witness To A Crime: A Citizens’ Audit of an American Election. Phillips’ book is an absolute condemnation of vote fraud in the State of Ohio. Phillips and volunteers examined 126,00 ballots, 127 poll books and 141 voter signature books from 18 counties: “Thousands of ballots in heavily Democratic precincts were pre-punched for third-party candidates. Voting machines were rigged, tabulators were rigged, ballot boxes were stuffed, ballots were altered, ballots were sorted according to candidate, and ballots were destroyed.”

I read the book. The amount of work put into that investigation is truly staggering. I would never vote for John Kerry, endorsed by the Communist Party USA (just like Barry Soetoro Obama), but the factual truth is Bush lost Ohio and the election. Phillips’s book proves it beyond any doubt.

Act surprised: The Lake Campaign Has Questions After a Local Media Outlet Called Her Race…12 Days Early, Oct. 28, 2022 (Of course the win was for her Democrat opponent, a liar and cheat, Katie Hobbs.)

Nothing new: ABC News posted “…results and predictions…” (their words) on their web site in the early evening of Nov. 2, 1998 – 12 hours before any polls opened in the 50 states. How accurate were they in calling races around the country? Why, they were only off .0174%. Since then, massive election fraud has only escalated in favor of Democrats with the help of punk Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), the other tech-giants and prostitute “mainstream” media.

It will be up to candidates, their supporters and donors to fight back if they allegedly lose and I wrote two recent columns on this: Proof Mail-In Ballots Facilitates Voter Fraud and Federal Elections End at Midnight ON Election Day. I was actually surprised and pleased to see this last week: Dems claim ballots 2 weeks late are good, now court rules -‘We are supposed to have an Election Day, not Election Weeks – or months’ – “The state itself said it got more than 266,000 vote-by-mail ballots during the last election during the 14-day period when they were late….Illinois’ 14-day extension of Election Day beyond the date set by Congress is illegal , violates the civil rights of voters, and encourages fraud.”

Don’t listen to those who say I’m not voting because my vote doesn’t count is playing right into the hands of our enemies. Vote tomorrow if you haven’t already. Overwhelm the system and do as the bumper sticker on my SUV says: 2022 Candidates Audit the Vote. It will come off tomorrow but it’s gotten attention over this past year. Democrats End Sad, Depressing, Desperate, Midterm Campaign with Four Worst Losers in History- Biden, Obama, Abortion and Drag Queens: “With Obama as president, Democrats lost 76 House seats 15 US Senate seats, 13 Governorships and 816 state legislative seats. Historic numbers.”

Will there be violence over election results? I would say the chances are very high and it will all by design and careful planning by Democrat operatives – just like Jan. 6, 2021 – and it will be blamed on Republicans and “MAGA” supporters. Biden Delivers Ominous Warning from His Globalist Puppet Masters – The Narrative Has Been Set for Election Chaos and Political Violence, Nov. 5, 2022 (Too bad we have no constitutional militia so defined in the Second Amendment.)

And one final thing: DO WATCH this video interview – Robert Barnes/George Gammon Discuss Their Lawsuit Against the Fed (Barnes is an attorney)

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

