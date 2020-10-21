Bradlee Dean

Why Are The People Still Wearing Masks?

“Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants.” -William Pitt

Just this week, while I was preaching in Michigan, a man looked at my family as they were walking into the hotel that we were to stay for a couple of nights and said “Masks.” Of course, he was requesting of them that they should put one on and pretend with him. I came in right behind them and caught the tail end of what he said to them and I responded, “What did you say?”

He said, “You have to wear a mask in Michigan.”

I asked him if he worked there and he said that he did not. I then responded with it is “unconstitutional” and “apparently you did not get the memo.” I ended with “Mind your own business” (Hosea 4:6).

This should come as no surprise to anyone considering what people are dealing with in Michigan.

Apparently, power-hungry Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not get the memo either.

Friends, the Michigan Supreme Court did a great job in striking down her un-constitutional orders (Proverbs 7:2) not only once but have also come in a second time to remind her what it is that she can and cannot do constitutionally (Deuteronomy 25:1).

(CNN) The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay the effect of an opinion that ruled her executive orders on the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional.

Ten days ago, the court ruled Whitmer, a Democrat who is a former prosecutor and a first-term governor, had no authority to issue or renew executive orders relating to Covid-19 beyond April 30.

Whitmer filed a motion last Monday, saying more time was needed to “allow for an orderly transition during which some responsive measures can be placed under alternative executive authority and the Governor and Legislature can work to address many other pandemic-related matters that currently fall under executive orders.”

In its order Monday, the court wrote that “our decision today … leaves open many avenues for our Governor and Legislature to work together in a cooperative spirit and constitutional manner to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Monday, the state Supreme Court also reversed a lower court’s judgment in a lawsuit brought by the Legislature, saying “the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act is incompatible with the Constitution of our state, and therefore, executive orders issued under that act are of no continuing legal effect.”

Now, knowing all of this, I have to ask, why is it that anyone anywhere in the United States is wearing a mask?

