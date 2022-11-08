Ms. Smallback

November 8, 2022

Almighty God, Father of all Creation, Ancient of Days,

We call upon you to move in the power of Your might. We recognize our nation has gone the way of Baal and idolatry, and You are justified in Your judgments. We recognize the slaughter of the innocent demands a reckoning. We don’t come before you as a righteous nation, one that is intent on upholding the ways of the Kingdom of God, but one instead that is groaning under the weight of corruption and wickedness. We know that there are none righteous, no not one, apart from the atonement of Christ.

We recognize that the institutional church has compromised its calling to bring the lost to salvation, and has partnered with the systems of the world. And yet, my Lord, You have reserved a people who have not compromised, who have practiced repentance and the ways of Your kingdom.

Father, You remain faithful even when we are faithless, for You cannot deny yourself. Forgive us our complacency, our compromise, our apathy. Forgive us our inaction and our weaknesses. Restore the fear of the Lord in our land, in our homes and in our hearts. Transfer power from the works of darkness to the Kingdom of God, and give us the wisdom and abilities to wield it with the wisdom of Heaven and the authority of Christ.

Father have mercy on our nation, for our rulers are wicked and have partnered with the works of darkness. They have deceived the simple-minded and weak-willed; they have pacified and distracted even the strong and mindful. They have been empowered by abhorrent deeds of wickedness in their partnership to the gods of darkness. They have compromised our government, our society, our culture, our families, our public and private venues and installed cultural evils, works of iniquity, and a culture of sin from diabolical orders of evil in nearly every realm.

Spirit of the Living God, send your angelic hosts of heaven to war on our behalf. Enable the righteous to partner with heaven and its Kingdom of righteousness to bring down the giants deployed in our land. Anoint your Davids and Deborahs and the children of Your kingdom. Raise up and release Elijahs to confront the priests and servants of Baal and expose their impotence.

Do not abandon us to the powers of darkness in our hour of need. If you do not intervene our nation will be lost, and yet we know You care about the hearts of men. Rescue us from the tyrants around us. Remove the ungodly persons’ power, those bent on the works of flesh and the works of darkness. Bring them to repentance, and if they will not repent, bring them to judgment. Deliver us from our oppressors and let Your Spirit embolden us to walk in the authority of Christ who redeemed us from the works of darkness.

Render Your verdict, King of Glory, upon our land. Shut the mouth of the enemy. Expose the hidden works of darkness, and release the light of Your Kingdom in our hearts, our homes, in the byways and highways, in the public and private arenas. May the sons and daughters of God arise in the authority of the King of kings and slay the giants opposing the Living God, and make open spectacles of the priests and servants of wickedness, for Your Great Name, and for Your Glory.

We call upon You, Ancient of Days, to arrest the wickedness in our land, deliver Your people, and release Your power and glory. Let God arise and His enemies be scattered. May the children of God arise and shatter the works of darkness that all may know Yahweh is God and there is none other, that Christ is the King of kings and holds the title deed of earth and has come to set the captives free, to heal the broken, and to save the lost to reconcile mankind to the Creator, Jehovah.

