By Roger Stone

On Friday July 10, 2020 in an extraordinary act of courage and in the name of both justice and mercy President Donald J Trump commuted the sentence I received in a deeply corrupted Soviet-style show trial in Washington D.C. back in January.

The President’s courageous decision in an election year was more than just a political act. Despite all current legal precedent in the D.C. Circuit and all other Circuits, despite current Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Prisons policy, despite my age and current medical condition and despite the now indisputable presence of more than 100 cases of Covid-19 virus in the correctional facility to which I was designated, Judge Amy Berman Jackson and the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld her wrongly-decided verdict, were determined to send me to my death at a squalid, fetid Hell-hole in rural Georgia to insure that the appeal I have filed of my conviction never sees the light of day lest all of the corruption surrounding my trial be exposed. President Donald Trump literally saved my life.

Those who have followed this epic saga understand that Mueller’s dirty cops testified to several federal judges and magistrates that they had probable cause to charge me with treason, conspiracy against the United States, laundering millions of rubles in violation of the Foreign Contribution Ban, fraud and related activities in connection with computers, wire fraud, aiding and abetting a conspiracy, unauthorized access of a protected computer, receipt and dissemination of stolen data, and being an accessory after the fact to the commission of a felony. After using these baseless claims to obtain multiple search warrants, they were able to find no evidence whatsoever of any of these crimes after which the de facto leader of the Mueller investigation, Andrew Weissman, patched together an extraordinarily flimsy set of charges centered around alleged lying to Congress.

We now know that Mueller’s dirtiest cop Aaron Zelinsky, a former State Department Aide to Hillary Clinton who now tries to masquerade as a “non-political, career, line-prosecutor” illegally shared the fruits of his search warrant powered surveillance, in particular my emails with Congressman Adam Schiff. He then fashioned a series of “gotcha” questions for my voluntary testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. It is not coincidental that every question I was charged with falsely answering was asked by Adam Schiff! Then in violation of both the law and House rules, Schiff shared a transcript of my testimony with Mueller’s Cabal but was so giddy about his perjury trap that he then violated House rules by declaring 24 hours after my testimony that I would soon be charged by Mueller with perjury. In fact, he could not possibly know if it hadn’t gone down exactly the way I have outlined it here.

I like to think that the details regarding the unfairness of my trial are widely understood but due largely to a mainstream media blackout during my actual trial most Americans are still unaware of the manifest prejudice and unfairness of the trail itself. Judge Amy Berman Jackson unconstitutionally gagged me to prevent me from exposing her misconduct in my trial, using the entirely false claim that I had posted an image on Instagram threatening her by depicting her with “a crosshair over her image.”

Jackson then systematically prohibited me from arguing that I was being selectively prosecuted. After all, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, Rosenstein and even Mueller all lied to Congress under oath but were not prosecuted. The judge denied me the opportunity to disprove the entire underlying premise of my indictment that the Russians hacked the DNC and gave the stolen data to WikiLeaks through the introduction of forensic evidence.Expert testimony to the contrary, and most stunningly, prohibited me from raising the question of misconduct by the special counsel, the FBI, DOJ or any member of Congress (Adam Schiff). This ruling is specifically unconstitutional under the Supreme Court standard under the Kyles v. Whitley decision. Why would the prosecutors want to suppress evidence unless they knew of corruption by themselves or others?

The makeup of the jury was also extraordinarily problematic after Judge Jackson ruled that freely expressed hated for Donald Trump, a record of democrat party activism, or being a political appointee in the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama were not grounds for the dismissal of a juror.

Indeed, my jury included not a single republican, independent, military veteran, union member or anyone with less than a college education, but did include at least 3 attorneys with direct ties to the FBI or the DOJ, individuals that worked at liberal think tanks, people who worked at left wing political action committees, and multiple donors to Donald Trump’s 2020 democratic opponents.

Additionally, we learned after the trial that the jury forewoman, starting on the day of my arrest and subsequently had posted attacks on me on Twitter and Facebook as well as attacks on the president in 2019. These posts were kept on a private setting during jury selection and the trial and were deleted when the trial was over. Astonishingly Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that these posts were not sufficient evidence of bias to earn me a new trial.

There is little chance that my conviction would not be vacated by the appeals court, but even a new trial would, by law, have to be held before judge Amy Berman Jackson. This is something I have to think seriously about. Their ruling on her order to send me to a correctional facility, which in the two weeks prior to my proposed surrender, released one violent sex criminal who was both a pedophile and child pornographer, a sex offender who was a serial rapist and a bank robber all to protect them from the dangers of infection by Covid-19 virus. It has to give one pause.

Blessings from Reaffirming My Faith

When I said publicly that I had been reborn and reaffirmed my faith in Jesus Christ back in January when I had occasion to meet Reverend Franklin Graham, I was openly mocked in the mainstream media. Socialists hate God.

Former Newsweek reporter Howard Fineman openly mocked me for my public devotion to God and his only begotten son Jesus Christ. I don’t question whether Fineman is a devout Jew, why does he question if I am a devout Christian? I recognize my critics will scoff at my public claims of being saved but it doesn’t matter. God knows what’s in my heart and I doubt that without his divine guidance which He provides to the president every day, I would still be alive to ponder whether my appeal should still go forward in front of a corrupt judge.

It is almost impossible to thank all of those who publicly and privately urged the president to take this extraordinary act of compassion and justice. First and foremost is my wife Nydia Bertran Stone who saw me through this entire ordeal with grace and patience and had to sit through my humiliation in the DC courtroom where she saw the railroading of an innocent man. My daughter Adria Stone was a fierce warrior for my freedom. My son Scott, a police officer and therefore a courtroom veteran gave sound advice. My grandchildren Katelyn, Danielle and Nick defended their grandfather. My wife’s cousins Rolando and Jeannie Conesa raised money for my legal defense fund and lent bold support in Jeannie’s social media. My sister-in-law Diana Bertran, a Buddhist, chanted for me day and night. My old colleague, John Aycoth was always there for me.

My attorney Grant Smith functioned as the Chief Executive Officer of my defense effort and kept everyone dedicated to my freedom focused on their task. My original lawyers Bruce Rogow, Rob Buschel and Tara Campion did their best in a trial that, between unconstitutional pretrial rulings, a crooked jury forewoman, a completely stacked jury and arrogant, power-mad rogue prosecutors who hid exculpatory evidence and defrauded the trial court repeatedly, my trial was probably never winnable. I am also indebted to one of my longtime personal attorneys Tyler Nixon who is that rare lawyer who understands both politics and the law. I am also indebted to my appeals lawyers Seth Ginsberg (who actually said that representing me was easy when compared to representing John Gotti) and David Schoen who is quite possibly the most brilliant legal strategic thinker I have ever met. I am also grateful to Laura Garafolo and John Johannsen who are committed to having an entirely accurate record of the mistrial of the century.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson must be first and foremost on this list because of his deep sense of outrage regarding the clearly fabricated charges against me and his relentless exposure of the facts and the injustice in my case. When cornered by a violent mob a man can have no better friend than Tucker Carlson. Sean Hannity also stepped to the plate and repeatedly called for justice in my case while exposing the outrageous over-the-top Gestapo-style raid on my home in early 2019 and highlighting the blatant corruption of the jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart in my case. Former NY Police commissioner Bernie Kerik provided sage personal advice and strategic wisdom throughout this horrific journey.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, who I believe has an extraordinary political future, was exceptional in his advocacy of justice and mercy by the president. My friend Kristin Davis went into the lion’s den to defend me on CNN and MSNBC. Mark Levin who I had squabbled with pointlessly in the past provided extraordinary legal analysis of the case against me, and I have publicly apologized for my past unfair criticism of him. Governor Mike Huckabee picked up the cudgels. Judge Andrew Napolitano, my friend of 30 years, exposed the juror corruption. My pal Christian Josi advocated tirelessly for my freedom.

Having been active in American politics for a 40-year span, I never shared Richard Nixon’s famous admonition “The press is the enemy. The press is the enemy. The press is the enemy. Write it 100 times on a black board and never forget it.” Throughout my political career I had generally enjoyed good relationships with individual reporters and was on many, many occasions an accurate and useful source for many of them.

Lies of Leftist Media

What I found shocking was the speed in which many of these same reporters who I had gone out of my way to help, turned on me with a ferocity and a viciousness that was hard to understand. Part of this of course has to do with the change regarding the role of media today. Believe it or not there was once a time when journalists did their best in their reporting to provide both sides of any given question and to afford the individuals, they were reporting about an opportunity to respond on the record. There was also a time when most major national news outlets strove for objectivity and fairness, although even then most of them had a slightly left and establishment tilt. Those days are gone forever.

Today, most in the media have no problem with publishing information that has no valid source and is in many cases entirely false. Others are so naive that they believe at face value anything told to them by our intelligence services.

It’s easy to pick out the 10 worst “reporters” working in media today! Natasha Bertrand once of The Atlantic now of Politico literally has the copy in her stories dictated by Eric Swalwell. Shelby Holliday of the Wall Street Journal, whose specialty is the omission of key facts to create a false narrative and who also incredibly believed everything Mueller witness Randy Credico said was true, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.The reporting of Sharon LaFrontier of the New York Times is riddled with inaccuracies and false conclusions. I guess she could excuse not contacting me for comment during the time I was unconstitutionally gagged, but since the gag was lifted, she has published at least 13 assertions in her stories that are flatly false. Rosalind Helderman is in a class of her own as a fiction writer. You can go to StoneColdTruth.com and see where I have dissected several pieces that she wrote. The woman is not a journalist she is a propagandist but not even a clever one.

There is no life form known to man lower than Marshall Cohen of CNN. If this bottom feeders IQ was one point lower, he would be classified as a plant. Katelyn Polantz whose coverage of my trial could be the greatest piece of fiction since Alice in Wonderland. Josh Gerstein, the legal reporter for Politico is the kind of guy who takes a 30 second bite of a seven-and-a-half-hour deposition and posts it and creates a false impression of the entire proceeding. Gerstein should be shunned by decent people everywhere.

Sara Murray with CNN committed a felony in the receipt of leaked information from the special counsel’s office regarding the execution of the search warrant at the time I was arrested in the over-the-top Gestapo style raid staged on January, 25th of 2019. I am hoping her ultimate prison sentence is not too long. Wolf Blitzer of CNN has perhaps the worst breath of any person you have ever met and the stench is matched only by the odor of his journalistic ethics. Ari Melber of MSNBC is in a unique category; he is an Elliot Spitzer jock-sniffer. I would comment on Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, but my mother taught me not to make fun of the mentally ill. Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes are clearly both deranged and I wait patiently for their formal apology and admission that the entire Russian collusion hoax was bull hockey. Larry O’Donnell with MSNBC just needs to sober up.

John Heilemann thought it was amusing to show up during my trial and taunt me about going to prison. While I may be a convicted felon today, I predict that I won’t be a convicted felon forever. On the other hand, Heilemann is a jackass today and will always be a jackass. It’s congenital. Heilemann was an open cheerleader for Hillary Clinton and thought it was clever to get me on videotape only days before the election where he obtained an interview in which I told him I thought Trump would win which he later thought he could use to belittle me.

Tal Axelrod of The Hill holds the record of having 3 stories in a row within days of each other all of which contained blatant and defamatory falsehoods. Needless to say, Tal didn’t bother to ring me up to give me a chance to speak. Many people are confused and don’t realize that Newsweek Magazine which was once one of the most respected and influential publications in the country went out of business some years ago and sold their trademark and logo to a group of Marxists who rarely bathe. Although their entire roster is peppered with people who are not journalists, some guy named Seth Abrahamson holds the record for the largest number of falsehoods in the fewest number of words than anyone who draws a meager paycheck from this propaganda front.

David Corn is associated with the far left and never profitable publication Mother Jones. Corn was identified as one of those passing the fabricated Steele Dossier to the FBI on behalf of Russian intelligence. It is highly probable that special counsel Durham will be arresting Corn for his treasonous activities. I am told that Mr. Corn has been on suicide watch since the President announced my commutation.

In the old days given my Sicilian heritage and my hyper-competitive nature, I would be plotting revenge against every one of these low-lives who have not only defamed me, but who sought to send me to my death in a Covid-19 infested prison while continuing to promulgate the falsehood that the trump campaign was assisted by the Russian state. Since my reaffirmation in my belief in Jesus Christ and my rebirth in his church, I must admit that “forgiving those who has trespassed against us” is the hardest part about being a Christian. The Bible in Hebrews 10:30-31 tells us “For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. And again, “The Lord will judge His people.” It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

In other words, those who have wronged me, those who have literally try to destroy me and my family, those who sought to ruin and destroy General Michael Flynn and those who corruptly sought to remove Donald Trump, the duly elected President, will face God’s wrath. The thought gives me some comfort.

Thank You to all Who Supported Me

Now I must mention the handful of real journalists in the country who base their reporting on truth and documentable facts. Jack Posobiec of One America News, who has an extensive intelligence background has always produced rock solid reporting. Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller is the only reporter that I can name that produced balanced coverage of my case and trail. Sara Carter may be the best investigative reporter in Washington in a league only with John Solomon. Solomon’s history of ground-breaking scoops that expose the corruption of the deep state has earned him the derision of the establishment media but should earn him the admiration of every American who wants to know the truth. Jill Colvin of The Associated Press is neither a liberal nor a conservative, a republican nor a democrat – she’s just a journalist who has always tried to report the facts as they are. Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News strives to provide accuracy and balance in all of her reporting. Erin Mate of Real Clear Investigations has a record of meticulous reporting that makes him a particular irritant to those in government with a stake in hiding the facts.

General Mike Flynn and his entire family stood up for me just as I stood up for this courageous American patriot and war hero who may be the only person in America other than the president and me to be more viciously and outrageously assaulted by Mueller’s dirty cops. Charlie Kirk who heads Turning Point USA used his voice on Twitter and his persuasive talents to support me. Former Congressman and US Attorney Bob Barr (R-Ga), Jacob Engels rallied to troops for every hearing in DC and churned out the truth for the Gateway Pundit. Ed Martin of Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Forum was another stalwart of my defense.

Conservative writer Kelleigh Nelson provided both financial support to keep my family afloat and multiple articles about the corruption and depravity of the Mueller prosecutors in my case. Gateway Pundit brothers Jim and Joe Hoft were key players in my effort to expose the truth about my prosecution. Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump rallied crucial support for me. Former NewsMax host and NY police offer John Cardillo stood tall in my effort to obtain justice, Mark Vargas who successfully won commutation for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich helped me charter the legal and political waters in my fight for freedom. NewsMax publisher and longtime friend Chris Ruddy was both publicly and privately effective as an advocate for justice in my case. Florida republican strategist Karen Giorno who played such a key role in the president’s 2016 Florida victory was fully on board and helped recruit others. Leo and Lucy Rex were also there for me.

Reverend Franklin Graham, whose father Billy Graham I had the privilege to hear preach at a tent revival in Bridgeport Connecticut when I was 12 years old and who I had the privilege to meet when I was working for President Nixon provided the spiritual path for my redemption and ultimately my freedom. Although I have only met him once, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch was a constant and persuasive advocate for a pardon or some form of clemency.

My friend Laura Loomer who is waging a valiant and promising bid for congress in the district just north of where I live in Florida was a constant source of public support. Pastor Mark Burns of Easley, South Carolina who became my friend during the 2016 Trump campaign and provided spiritual support in this draining battle must be mentioned. Scott Newmark who heads the American’s for Trump Club in my home county of Broward, Florida never shied away from the fray. Florida republican state chairman Joe Gruters was one of my key supporters. Reverend Darrel Scott provided both vocal and spiritual support in my confrontation with the deep state, my ex-wife Anne E. W. Stone, who remains a good friend, organized conservatives in Washington D.C. to support my cause. Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform was in my corner.Former NFL great Jack Brewer made an effective video appealing to the president for clemency. Dinesh D’Souza the conservative author and filmmaker provided crucial support. Actress Roseanne Barr made multiple videos appealing to the president to do the right thing. John Phillips of KABC radio provided sage advice and public support along the way.

President Trump’s courageous acting Director of National Intelligence, Rick Grenell who is personally responsible for exposing the indisputable truth regarding the entire ObamaGate scandal in which Barack Obama and his coconspirators were caught in the greatest illegal abuse of power in American History was a strong supporter. Actor Robert Davi who shares my Italian-American heritage could always be counted on to weigh in on my behalf. Joanie Kretz worked the key boards of her social media for me day and night. Enrique de la Torre helped turn out hard-hitting videos to help my cause. Dr. Jim Jordan helped me maintain my mental balance and focus on exoneration. Man-of-God Joshua Feuerstein provided technical, political and spiritual advice and assistance.

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani told the president my commutation was the right thing to do. Brock Gillespie organized numerous athletes to advocate for me. President Nixon’s son-in-law Ed Cox was a generous contributor to my legal defense fund. Julie Robertson was the largest donor to both my legal defense fund and the Stone family support fund – she literally kept groceries on our table. L.A. Key rallied support for me in the Orlando area. Political operative Arthur Schwartz was a key strategist for me. Liberal democrat and national chairman Norm Kent was outraged by the violation of my civil liberties and wrote about it. My long-time physician Dr. Islon Wolff supplied the court with persuasive arguments that my immediate incarceration would be a death sentence due to Covid-19.

The danger when you begin thanking people in an effort of this magnitude is the obvious possibility of forgetting someone who is very much in your corner and I realize I run the risk of just that, but I would be remise without mentioning FL RNC National Committeeman Peter Feaman, FL RNC National Committeewoman Kathy King, Former Florida Lt. Governor Jennifer Carroll, Former congressman Mark Foley, Ralph Reed, Comedian and talk show host Joe Piscopo, Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Maricopa Co. Arizona, Former US Senator Bob Smith (R-NH), John Catsimatidis-Investor NYC, James H. Doty Brigadier General, US Army (ret.) Eric “Mancow” Muller radio show host, Congressman Trent Franks (R-Az), Assemblyman Robert Auth, (R-NJ) ,Ralph Reed, Major General Daniel York, (Ret.)US Army Reserves, Thomas McInerny (Lt. General USAF (ret.), Tim Hutchison- five term Sheriff of Knox County, Tennessee, Bishop Leon Benjamin-New Life Harvest Church, Richmond Va., Rev. William Owens President of the Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP) Houston, Tx., Paul Behrends, Lt. Col. (Ret) USMCR Cristina Blanco, Federated Republican Women of North Dade Miami, Fl, Donald Green L/Cpl USMC (Ret), Rev. Robert Stream, Greater Grace Chapel, Lynchburg Va., Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA, LA Lawyer Robert Barnes and US Army Specialist Tony Pascarella, Rev. Randy Short, and A. Gore Vidal, and Enrique Tarrio.

David Keene-Former National Chairman , National Rifle Association, David Harris, Jr.Journalist, Congressman Dave Weldon (R-Pa) Colonel Albert Short, USA Ret. Pastor Greg Young- Chosen Generation Radio Faith Harvest, Alaska Vest Church, Sara Ballenger-President Capitol Hill Prayer Partners, Dolly Kyle, Little Rock Arkansas, Pastor Anthony Johnson-Kingdom Life Church, Dr. Enrique R. de la Torre, God’s Order of Truth & Wisdom-Miami, Fl, Rev. Dr. Willie J.Coleman, Jr.-Winston County Republican Committee, Louisville, Miss. Phil McConkey-NFL Quarterback, Buffalo Bills, Gordon Smith-Sheriff Bradford County, Fl, James W. Stratton, Chairman Tampa Bay Trump Club, David W. Johnson Chm. Columbiana County Republican Committee, Ohio, Rep. Anthony Sabatini Florida State Representative, District #32 host, Pastor John T. Coats II Metropolitan Church of God in Christ, JoAnn DeBartolo and Tom Ravana organized support for me on the west coast of Florida. Rev. Dr. Rich Schuhmeier Sr. Victory Restoration Center, Rev. Raymond M. Tear, Retired Member Gulf South Presbytery of Evangelical, Lee Lipton restaurateur, Palm Beach, J. Robert Sebo-Co-Founder and Vice President Paychex Corp., Pedro Barrios Vice President of Hialeah Republican Club, Alice Butler-Short President Virginia Women For Trump, Vincent Medel-President Miami Spring Republican club, Colonel Frank Belline USAF (Ret.) Priscilla Confrey Co-Director NJ Women For Trump, Kris DeJeet Major, USAF, Elaine Amos Hackett, Native American Indian Coalition, Sheriff Gator DeLoach, Putnam County, FL. Judson Sapp, Candidate for Congress, Clay County, Florida, Sen. Fred Dyson, (R-Alaska), Bubba Clem, Radio Host, Tampa, Fl., Rev. Shannon Crowley, Ministry of the Watchman, Rabbi Elnatan Rudolph- Teaneck, NJ. Terrance K. Williams, Comedian. Bill Diamond, former Palm Beach City Council Member, Carl J. Paladino, co-Chairman of New Yorkers for Trump 2016, Mark Foley, former Congressman-Palm Beach, FL, Nashville entrepreneur. Jerry Westand lined up paid speaking gigs, Becki Donatelli and her Campaign Solutions team Mike Alm, and James Reed did a great job on my Legal Defense Fund fundraising, Richard Vigeurie was generous with his support and Kathleen Patton was a fountainhead of good ideas. Sharon Kaplan wrote a great letter to the Judge. Gary Ostrow joined my legal team in some specialized areas. Lynn Conforti, who was my assistant at the legendary Black, Manafort and Stone attended the trial every day to offer moral support. Marilyn Matrisciana helped line up support in the military community. Steve McWilliams offered sage advice, Jim and Sam of Sirius XM gave me a platform. Brian Lloyd helped on the legal front.

Deep State

Unable to accept the indisputable authority of the President’s right to commute my sentence the deep state criminals, Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissman, Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and Schumer seek to rewrite history and return yet again to the baseless charge that I worked knowingly with Russian intelligence to pervert the results of the 2016 election and to scream for my blood.

Every fuzzy-headed left wing law professor in the country has put forward some crack pot theory under which I can be re-indicted or charged under some state jurisdiction. The stand out among them is criminal defense attorney Gerald Lefcourt who accepted $250,000 to his personal charity from Jeffrey Epstein and who secretly negotiated the deal under which Epstein pleaded guilty of state charges of one count of solicitation instead of the child sex trafficking, child sex exploitation and child rape charges which he should have faced in the state of Florida. Lefcourt is obviously an individual of outstanding public morals who should lecture the rest of us on the “rule of law.”

Now the fake news media has come up with a new recycle of falsity. Their new claim is that I was aware of misconduct or inappropriate actions by the president and that I traded my silence for the commutation of my sentence. They point to the uncorroborated plea bargain induced testimony of two weasels, former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen and former Paul Manafort bag man Rick Gates as proof of this left-wing conspiracy theory. Does anyone in their right mind believe that had Mueller been able to find any corroboration for these lies whatsoever he would have charged me differently and used them as an article of impeachment against the president?

I have repeatedly made it clear that I would never bear false witness against President Trump. The media have disingenuously and shamelessly spun my comments regarding my refusal to do so to suit their own agenda. Howard Fineman’s reporting in particular is based solely on his own twisted version of my words. At no time did I imply that I knew of misconduct on the President’s part or that I remained silent regarding misconduct in return for an act of clemency. That is not true.

It was not a revelation that Mueller was trying to get to the President through other people. Dozens of witnesses have said so. In fact, during a March 14th, 2019 trip to D.C., Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannie Rhee asked to see my counsel at the U.S. Attorney’s office where she informed them that the prosecutors wanted me to cooperate with the Muller investigation by providing evidence that I communicated with the Russians to help the Trump campaign win the 2016 election. In return they would have provided me with unspecified leniency. I would not lie to fit their narrative. Thus, I refused to bear false witness against the President. I have said this repeatedly and it has been widely reported which is why I said the President is aware of it.

Mueller, with full subpoena power examined all of my emails, text messages, and phone calls, as well as all of my records and found no evidence to support this claim by Mr. Fineman. If the case were otherwise, they would have charged me accordingly and the Mueller Report would have highlighted that. Even when unredacted, the Mueller Report does not make this claim against either the President or me.

Robert Mueller’s assertion that I had “communicated with Russian intelligence officers known to him” is also contrary to the facts, as he is well aware. Since my innocuous and innocent exchange with the persona of Guccifer 2.0, the full text of which I released publicly in 2017 took place after the publication of all the Wikileaks disclosures and the content of the exchange prove no evidence of collusion or collaboration. Mueller’s intensive investigation failed to turn up evidence that I possessed or knew about the content or source of any of the material published by WikiLeaks prior to its release. Mueller‘s statement in the Washington Post is a bitter-grapes smear. In fact, Mueller’s assertion that Guccifer 2.0 is a Russian asset is widely disputed and has never been proven in any court of law. Just because John Brennan says something is true, does not make it true.

I was prohibited at trial from presenting expert testimony and forensic evidence that would have proved that the entire “Guccifer 2.0/ Russians hacked the DNC” narrative is false and that neither Mueller nor the intelligence agencies have any evidence beyond the now discredited CrowdStrike report to prove this assertion. In view of the fact that the constitution guarantees me the right to “any reasonable defense,” one wonders why the government so adamantly opposed my right to disprove the underlying premise of their entire case and why the judge agreed with them. What is it they feared?

Again, If Mueller had evidence that I was involved with Russian efforts to obtain and disseminate stolen data why didn’t he bring such an indictment. In fact, Mueller justified my case being assigned to Judge Amy Berman Jackson based on the fact that he would “introduce evidence obtained in the Russian hacking case” at my trial but never produced any such evidence at trial. How many times can these discredited dirty cops recycle the same lies?

Conclusion

Because of President Donald Trump, I am a free man, but there is much work to be done. I thank all of you who supported me and ask for your continued prayers.

