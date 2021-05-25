In addition to writing articles, I also write letters to the editors of major daily newspapers. Of course, they are almost always censored/rejected, but I thought the information contained in a few of them might be of interest to NewsWithViews readers. The first letter was sent to THE WASHINGTON POST on January 19 of this year.

Letter to the Editor: The inflammatory Jennifer “Burn down the Republican Party” (MSNBC 8/2019) Rubin says (WASHINGTON POST, 1/19/21) “Biden is among the best incoming” presidents! The Best? First, he hypocritically says he’s for democracy, but then supports tax-funded abortions even though polls show almost 2/3 of the American people oppose it. Secondly, in the Reagan administration, we had a saying, “Personnel is policy,” so let’s look at President Biden’s personnel. He appointed Mao-praising Anita Dunn as a top White House adviser, even though the POST (7/17/94) said Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong slaughtered perhaps 80 million of his own people! But then why not appoint her, because when he nominated Kamala Harris to be his running mate, Biden himself favorably quoted Mao. Lastly, the January 12, 2021 headline from http://www.israelnationalnews.com reads “Biden nominates Black supremacist who endorsed anti-Semitic lecturer.” Among the best, Ms. Rubin? Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

The second letter to the editor was sent to USA TODAY on March 27, 2021, and is very timely since Congress is now finally going to look into the origins of Covid-19.

Letter to the Editor: Re Alison Young’s excellent March 26 op-ed article about Covid-19’s origin, in “The Origin of Covid-19?” I wrote that Dr. Zheng-li Li Shi of Wuhan’s Institute of Virology had brought plasmid and spike protein to UNC’s Bioscience Lab where there were efforts to engineer a virus with a surface protein of the SCH014 coronavirus found in horseshoe bats in China, and the hybrid virus could infect human airway cells (see NATURE MEDICINE, November 9, 2015). Dr. Zheng took the results of this research back to Wuhan, and former Israeli intelligence officer Dany Shoham indicated the Wuhan Institute is linked to Beijing’s covert bioweapons program. On May May 16, 2020 the results of a study by Nikolai Petrovsky’s team at Flinders University showed strong evidence “the virus that causes Covid-10 did not come from an animal intermediary, but became specialized for human cell penetration by living previously in human cells, quite possibly in a laboratory.” Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D. (P.S. Since I wrote this letter in early May 2021, the newspaper THE AUSTRALIAN (https://theaustralian.com.au/nation/politics/chinese-talks-on-biowar-benefits/news-story/977df9f170ec0d8e502a01ddd81554 ) reported on a document “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons.” The 2015 document showed purported Chinese officials discussing that bioweapons could be produced at “0.05 percent of the cost of traditional weapons.” THE AUSTRALIAN reported the document also showed the Chinese officials describing SARS coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons” that can be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before.”

The third letter to the editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on April 9, 2021.

Letter to the Editor: Re your editorial, “The GOP’s Trump Problem,” Trump and 75 million voters are still waiting for answers to legitimate questions such as “How did Biden on November 3 underperform Hillary in 2016 in every metro area of the country except Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee, all of which had a greater number of votes cast than registered voters?” and “Why is internationally renowned Dr. Douglas Frank’s analysis of the voting algorithm wrong?” These are especially important since Democrats have “conspired” in the past. I have a March 13, 2016 email from Democrat strategist Bill Ivey to John Podesta (Hillary’s campaign manager) sent to john,podesta@gmail.com , saying “We’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.” Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

The fourth letter to the Editor was again sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on May 10, 2021.

To the Editor: Re David Satter’s May 8-9 article concerning Rhodes Scholarships, he makes some excellent points concerning political correctness run amok However, Cecil Rhodes’ plan for “excellence” was part of his elitist plan “to take the government of the whole world,” in Rhodes’ own words. Toward that end, he had on February 5, 1891 formed the secret Society of the Elect, of which I have the first membership list. It comes from Bill Clinton’s mentor, Prof. Carroll Quigley, at Georgetown University. I also have the private tapes of an interview a WASHINGTON POST reporter conducted with Prof. Quigley, and the reporter titled his article, “The Professor Who Knew Too Much” ! Quigley quoted Rhodes’ close associate William Stead as saying in REVIEW OF REVIEWS (May 1902):: “…after 30 years there would be between two and three thousand men in the prime of life scattered all over the world, each one of whom, moreover, would have been specially—mathematically—-selected toward the Founder’s purposes.”

In order to “take the government of the whole world,” there would, of course, have to be a diminution of national sovereignty. That’s why in Rhodes’ Circle of Initiates member Arnold Toynbee’s (with whom I corresponded in 1963) speech in June 1931 in Copenhagen, he said that “we are at present working, discreetly but with all our might, to wrest this mysterious force called sovereignty out of the clutches of the local nation states of the world. And all the time we are denying with our lips what we are doing with our hands.”

Not every Rhodes Scholar (RS), such as David Satter, were engaged in this plan, but many were! For example, Walt Rostow in 1960 authored THE UNITED STATES IN THE WORLD ARENA, in which he wrote that “it is an American interest to see the end of nationhood as it has been historically defined.” Another RS, Sen. William Fulbright in 1964 authored OLD MYTHS AND NEW REALITIES, in which he wrote: “The sovereign nation can no longer serve as the ultimate unit of personal loyalty and responsibility.” And in the April 1974 edition of FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RS Richard Gardner wrote that “an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more that the old-fashioned frontal assault,” and he explained how GATT and the World Trade Organization would be part of that effort.

In TIME magazine, July 20, 1992, Bill Clinton’s RS roommate at Oxford University, Strobe Talbott, wrote that “perhaps national sovereignty wasn’t such a great idea after all….But it has taken the events in our own wondrous and terrible century to clinch the case for world government.” For this article, Talbott was given an award by the World Federalist Association, whose sole purpose was to achieve a world federal government. And I have a letter President Clinton wrote to the WFA on June 22, 1993 congratulating Talbott for the award, and saying to the WFA “Best wishes for future success.” Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

The final letter to the Editor was sent to THE NEW YORK TIMES on May 13, 2021.

To the Editor: Concerning Carmen Maria Machado’s “Book Bans Don’t Keep Kids Safe” (May 12), she writes that “preventing children from reading…any book won’t protect them.” What about USES FOR BOYS in most libraries’ juvenile section? With a glowing endorsement on the cover by a NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author, the girl in the book talks about a boy, Todd, asking about “f___ing,” and she responds “I try to look experienced.” The Book PIGMAN is in most high school libraries and begins with a boy happy about getting away with exploding something in a school restroom. In the Junior Great Books program (read by 700,000 students in 50 states), 5th graders read “The Veldt” about children telling lions to devour their parents, and 9th graders read THE LOTTERY in which a boy helps stone his mother to death! No psychological harm possible?

What about children killing themselves, Ms. Machado? On December 8, 1984, THE WASHINGTON POST reported there had been a long increase in youth suicides. During the previous academic year, elementary school children using a widely distributed songbook learned the theme song from “MASH.” In one school in Anne Arundel County, MD, children spent an entire afternoon memorizing the chorus and all 6 verses. The song’s real title is “Suicide Is Painless,” and the lyrics say “cheating is the only way to win, the game of life is lost anyway, and suicide is painless.” The list goes on! Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D., Raleigh, NC

© 2021 Dennis Cuddy – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dennis Cuddy: recordsrevealed@yahoo.com