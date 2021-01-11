By: Devvy

The whole world saw the incident at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. The screeching by Lucifer’s Pimps immediately drowned the airwaves and Internet accusing President Trump of inciting violence. We know he did not:

“At the Save America Rally, President Trump asked for peaceful protest, saying:

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time, far longer than this four-year period.”

What happened at the Capitol was well planned and timed to completely disrupt the process of counting Electoral College votes. We know Fascists called ANTIFA were bused in, given a police escort to protect them. Those domestic terrorist thugs masqueraded as MAGA supporters and along with, sadly, patriotic Americans who got caught up in the moment, stormed the Capitol. Others outside breaking windows which Trump supporters tried to stop. Below this column are numerous articles and videos about what really happened.

Big tech immediately began their purge. Parler is now down after Apple and Google made their move. Americans exercising their First Amendment right to protest peacefully and who were not part of crashing the Capitol are being fired from their jobs. Children are ratting out their parents who attended. Welcome to Communist China.

Following the incident, Congress reconvened and Americans watched the total and complete betrayal by members of both parties. All of them blubbering about what happened. An affront to democracy! We must “save democracy”. MAGA supporters of President Trump were all broad painted as radical extremists – as were the heroes of the Revolutionary War who gave their lives to birth this constitutional republic.

Hypocrites vomiting up such violence has no place in this country, blah, blah, blah. Members of the Democrat/Communist Party USA who have openly supported the last eight months of destruction by Black Lies Movement and ANTIFA, couldn’t shut up. Elected Republicans across the country bellowed it was all President Trump’s fault so they could impress their constituents.

When the farce of counting Electoral College votes resumed, Republicans, independents and Democrats who voted for Trump watched the Club of Cowards betray this country and President Trump. Prior to the incident, 13 GOP senators pledged to stand up to the stealing of an election. They all knew that PA counted 205,000 more votes than eligible voters in the state. That there is an ocean of PROVABLE fraud.

Then they turned into cowards. Yellow-bellied cowards. Loeffler said she would not protest the Electoral College votes for either PA or AZ because of the orchestrated break-in of the Capitol. Despite the fact that proof showed Jan 5th during the run-off’s in GA, votes were switched that night, Loeffler and Perdue seem to have skulked off and do not intend to challenge their alleged loss; both have conceded. Knowing how the election was rigged in Nov., why would both of them not challenge the results? This makes no sense to me whatsoever.

Report: Dems ‘Bracing for Defeat’ in Georgia – Time for vote fraud to ensure they “win”.

Programming error on security keys” prompts “emergency ballot” use in Georgia Senate runoff – “Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, announced early Tuesday morning on Twitter that a “programming error on security keys” resulted in “backup emergency ballots” having to be brought in to Columbia County (located near Augusta) for the Georgia Senate runoff election.” Good to have those “emergency ballots” on hand when you need them.

Jan. 5th: IT Teams Teams Confirms Mail-In Ballots Were Received with Votes Already Filled In By Machine

Just like Nov. 3rd: As GOP Pulls Ahead in Georgia Senate Races, Democrat County Stops Counting Votes for the Night ILLEGAL under federal election law. Second county: Here We Go Again: DeKalb County Georgia is Re-Scanning Advance Ballots Because of ‘Memory Card Issue’ – “Scan em till you win em is Georgia’s motto.” If it was done after midnight that’s illegal under federal election law.

The other cowards who broke their word and betrayed America are:

Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, Class 1

Steve Daines, R-MT, Class II

James Lankford, R-OK, Class III – That mealy-mouthed, spineless toady said, “We are headed toward certification of Joe Biden as [president of the United States] and we will work together.” Work together with a man who stole the election through cheating and fraud? I damn well hope the people of Oklahoma remember your cowardice next primary time.

Ron Johnson, R-WI, Class III. On Dec. 16, 2020, Johnson chaired the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on election fraud. He knew how bad it was yet he turned coward on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mike Braun, R-IN, Class 1

Bill Hagerty, R-TN, Class II

Terms for senators in Class I expire in 2025, Class II in 2027, and Class III in 2023

Storming the Capitol had NOTHING to do with the massive vote fraud in November. NOTHING. But those cowards, each and every one of them sent this message: We do not care the election was stolen. We know it was but we are going to condone it using the incident as an excuse. That’s like a brigade of fire fighters saying they’re not going to put out the fire because they don’t like the man who owns the warehouse.

Why would they crap on the Constitution, the American people and their own president? The answer is simple: Those remaining in the senate know if the didn’t fold like a tent, they won’t remain in the good graces of establishment RINOs who also betrayed President Trump.

If they didn’t play in the right sand box come election time, the machines will defeat them. If this stealing of an election is allowed to stand, no Republican will get re-elected again unless they betrayed this country on Jan. 6th. It will be near impossible to elect constitutional Republican candidates or Republicans at all.

Betray the American people so they can keep enriching themselves and family members just as did pedophile former speaker of the House, Dennis Hastert. They love power more than the truth and this country despite their flowery speeches and indignation. Instead of standing as did those who fought and died to give us our freedom as no other country on this earth enjoys, they gave their loyalty to Lucifer’s Democrat/Communist Party USA.

Their betrayal gave near total control to communists and socialists: The WH (Kamala Harris was ineligible to even be on the ballot but no one cares), the U.S. House and a 50-50 Senate – unless WE act TODAY. Amnesty for 30+ million illegal aliens, kill the oil industry, continue promoting murdering the unborn, kill free enterprise with new regulations, attempt to shove the hoax called climate change down our throats, ban on “assault” weapons, and keep gutting the Second Amendment and the list goes on.We have 9 days left to do everything we can or face HELL if China Joe gets in the WH. All the criminal activity by Biden and his son will be swept under the rug.

Listen: GA Legislator Says Democrats Will Treat Trump Supporters as ‘Negroes’

Matt Gaetz: There Has Secretly Been an Anti-Trump Caucus in Republican Party in Washington for a While Now (VIDEO)

The seven senators who stood their ground:

Ted Cruz, R-TX, John Kennedy, Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, Josh Hawley (Simon & Shuster immediately canceled his book deal with them; I hope he sues them. I will NOT buy any books published by them again. I refuse to enrich those who support the destruction of this country.) Cindy Hyde-Smith, Tommy Tuberville and Rick Scott. They are not heroes. Their oath of office requires they stand for the Constitution. Their own personal moral code required them to stand for the truth.

By Thursday morning, the narrative changed. Like a tsunami the new screeching became impeach Trump, immediately oust him from office 13 days before the noon deadline on Jan. 20th. Trump must be removed now! Is burying the airwaves and Internet. Allegedly today, dementia addled, Nancy Pelosi, is going to introduce articles of impeachment. Mitch McConnell Circulates Impeachment Procedures, Which Wouldn’t Begin Until Trump’s Term Ends

237 Lawmakers Call to Impeach President Trump (222 Dems, 211 Republicans which means 15 Republicans are on the list at link above.

Jackass coward, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa, Class III), whose state was one of the two worst for fraud (first being GA) said Trump has committed impeachable offenses. What nonsense, but then again, Toomey has always been lacking in brain matter. Pattern Recognition Specialist Jovan Pulitzer Says Over 300K PA Mail-In Ballots Never Processed By USPS (Video)

Muslim lover, destroyer of the South’s history and much overrated in the brain department, Haley showed who she really is – a back stabber: Nikki Haley scorches Trump in closed-door speech. Haley was in Florida last Thursday at the RNC’s annual winter meeting.

But, why this screaming about impeaching Trump immediately or removing him using the 25th Amendment?

I’ve been inundated with emails, watch this video or that one. Most I discounted after two minutes. I’ve been doing this 30 years full time. I can smell disinformation when I read or watch it. However, one video told me why the massive call to remove Trump from the WH immediately.

I’ve watched the video below three times. I researched Maria Zack who was being interviewed. She’s been around a long time and isn’t some conspiracy nut. The work she and her organization does is real and important. The host of that particular show I’ve watched before is a serious truth seeker.

You will learn proof of the steal was delivered to Rep. Devan Nunes staff (deservedly so, on Jan. 4th, President Trump awarded Rep. Nunes [R-CA] the Medal of Freedom), Rep. Louis Gohmert’s staff (she said she’s been working with them for awhile), Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows and others. Zack commented on her decades long friendship with GA Gov. Brian Kemp, who has taken a thrashing, particularly from Lin Wood. No doubt he also received the package from her. Will Gov. Kemp remain silent? Georgia voters: Make your voices heard. Call talk radio and get the word out; email this column.

By package, I mean it wasn’t just the affidavit below it was much more. No doubt in my mind what she delivered – and she has to have clout to have gotten into the capitol after the incident and hand deliver the packages at 1:12 pm, Jan. 6th – was read by those staff members and was all over the capitol within a few hours. BOOM. I believe that’s when the hysteria started to impeach Trump or use the Twenty-fifth Amendment.

Zack recounted when she and her husband were at Mar-A-Lago for the annual Christmas dinner put on by President Trump and his wife. She said they stopped to speak with Trump and told him she was going to give him the best Christmas present he ever had then handed him a piece of paper. What she did say in this interview blows the whole thing wide open.

In a deposition in an Italian Federal Court, a former IT senior expert, Arturo D’Elia, at one of the world’s largest cyber security company’s in the world and partially owned by the Italian government, Leonardo SpA, gave a deposition outlining in detail how the steal was executed – by him.

As Zack says in the interview, this isn’t a smoking gun. We have the individual who pulled the trigger. She went on to say Sidney Powell, Lin Wood – they’ve all been trying to find the nugget which proves where, how and who and now it’s in the hands of members of Congress and likely some in the contested state legislatures.

Datawas loaded by Leonardo and sent to their satellites which then sent the data to Frankfort Germany – this would verify the CIA server farm in Frankfort was involved – and then the data sent to the U.S. Data that changed the vote count switching votes from Trump to Biden. It wasn’t just the six contested states, but 17. Leonardo, she said, has received ONE BILLION DOLLARS from U.S. taxpayers.

She also names Italy’s former PM and a senior staff member at the US Embassy were also involved in the most massive, well-coordinated stealing of an election in our history. She has more to say in that 31-minute video. Bombshell Report! Massive Dem Election Fraud Operation From Italy Revealed — President Trump Briefed On Proof – “The theft of the election was orchestrated in the Rome embassy…by an employee Stephan Serafini, a foreign service officer of over 20 years,” Zack said.” Do read the rest at link above.

Now, if you haven’t seen them, please watch the two videos below, read the affidavit and if your time permits the article below them and then return to this column. WE – everyone of us – must go after the legislatures in the six contested states TODAY. Jan. 20th is but nine days away. I’ve read credible reports Trump’s investigation is just about complete. The other day he said he would not attend the inauguration of career criminal China Joe Biden. The media went into a frenzy. But, what did he really mean? Perhaps he won’t attend because China Joe will not become the next president. I pray to God.

To me, there seems to be a strange, eerie calm out there. Just a feeling – besides the massive rage I feel. Proof of foreign interference is in Trump’s hands. Why hasn’t he invoked his September 2018 Executive Order? Trump has also had this since before Dec. 23, 2020:

The Swiss Connection: Switzerland’s involvement in the US electoral fraud – “Mr. Sutz has the irrefutable evidence of this fraud, which is the source code that now is in the hands of Trump’s legal team. General Flynn’s brother, Joseph, publicly thanked Sutz on Twitter by reassuring him that now the evidence is in “the right hands”.

The American people have now found out just how corrupt and cowardly judges are in this country including SCOTUS. Our last and only hope – unless Trump makes his move – are those six contested states.

You must tell these state legislators they do NOT need permission to call a special session to recall the electoral college votes, appoint their own electors and de-certify the election.For further information on state legislatures needing their governor, please read this legal analysis by Leo Donofrio.

Interview with Maria Zack was originally on You Tube filmed Jan. 6th right after Zack delivered the evidence to members of Congress. Within 24 hours, there were over a half million views. You Tube then shut It down. However, within hours it went to Bitchute here.

Affidavit by D’Elia’s attorney

Short video by the same attorney giving an overview of what was done Nov. 3rd and in the wee hours of Nov. 4th. He also says D’Elias and his family are under protective custody in an un-named location as D’Elias is willing to testify in any court of law.

Zack’s press release

Lawyer for Leonardo Contractor Who Witnessed U.S. Election Interference Operation in Italy Recounts Affidavit via Video – “Significantly, D’Elia says he has made data backups of the original data and the data after the switches the operatives were instructed to make, and is willing to provide that evidence in court.”

Plan to Unravel Donald Trump’s Presidency Orchestrated by Barack Obama, Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi, Says Maria Zack (This is where Iran and those pallets of money comes into play.)

You can call state legislators but you’ll just get a recording. PLEASE send email to them as I did yesterday. PA General Assembly – Sen. Doug Mastriano is the key man. He does list a fax number but we’ve got to make this easy as possible so they don’t need to look up the links. His email: dmastriano@pasen.gov

I don’t know members of all those state legislatures but I do know five of the six are GOP controlled so it should be a no brainer. Just look up the state legislature official page and find a couple (GOP) and send the email. If they get flooded with tens of thousands of emails, they can make this happen. What to put in the email or use your own words:

Subject line –Proof: This Man & His Co-Conspirators Executed the Steal

Text:

The six state legislatures are our only last hope. The proof is now in the hands of members of Congress (since Jan. 6th). None of the states need “permission” from their governor to call a special session, de-certify the vote, recall the electors and appoint your own electors. Please see: 3 U.S.C. § 7 Proves Electors Must Be Appointed On Election Day, Not Certification Day (https://naturalborncitizen.wordpress.com/2020/12/08/3-u-s-c-%C2%A7-7-proves-electors-must-be-appointed-on-election-day-not-certification-day/)

Congressmen Louis Gohmert, Devin Nunes and others as well as President Trump all have the documentation, data. D’Elia, according to his attorney is in protective custody in an undisclosed location and is willing to testify in any court of law as he already has in an Italian Federal Court. All you state reps and senators can make this happen.

Proof: This Man & His Co-Conspirators Executed the Steal – He’s already testified under oath in an Italian Federal Court.

Affidavit by D’Elia’s attorney

https://i.postimg.cc/139PmKNH/affidavit.jpg

Lawyer for Leonardo Contractor Who Witnessed U.S. Election Interference Operation in Italy Recounts Affidavit via Video (short)

Pray America. And pray for Donald Trump, the man. He must feel so all alone being betrayed by everyone around him except his family.

