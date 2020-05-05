Kelleigh Nelson



The further society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it. —George Orwell

Only the mob and the elite can be attracted by the momentum of totalitarianism itself. The masses have to be won by propaganda. —Hannah Arendt

Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. —C.S. Lewis

A healthy economy requires freedom. Locking up healthy people is insanity. Covid-19 is a trial, a drill, a simulation of what the elitists want to do to America. This is part of the plan for global governance, and few people recognize the massive deception. Too many Americans have given up their freedoms, and their logic to untrustworthy and deceptive authorities.

Compliance

During the Holocaust, they convinced people to put their families on trains (for their own good/safety) so they could be taken to a “safe place.” We all know the result of that. Is history repeating itself? The government has shown us just how quickly they can take over every aspect of our lives.

Authorities decree only “essential businesses” can be open. We have allowed our civil liberties (the unalienable Bill of Rights) to be terminated. You had better comply.

In Daniel Greenfield’s recent article, he writes, “Informing on your friends and neighbors used to be something that the socialists on the other side of the Iron Curtain used to do. What kind of people, we used to wonder, do things like that?

Wonder no more. Cities and states across the country have made it the hour of the aspiring informant. If you always longed to live in Cuba, North Korea, or the USSR, all you have to do is dial 1-800-INFORM.”

How long will it be before a member of the contract tracing corps will pull over and ask you for your ID, prove where you live, and if you’re outside your “zone” and a violator, consequences will follow.

The states run by the Democrat Party, and even some run by neo-con Trotskyite Republicans, will not allow full reopening because they want this to last long enough to destroy Trump’s economy during election year and they relish their control over the masses.

And what does the Gates Foundation have planned for us with mandatory vaccines? Nothing good.

How stupid is the American population? We lost 80,000 people in the 2017-2018 flu season, but now we close down the entire economy for 6,500 deaths because Pence’s globalist “experts” tell us it will kill 2.2 million. This is not medical, it is political…

Propaganda

A few days ago, I shopped at a local upscale store where we buy all our meat. They had emailed customers to wear masks when they entered their stores. My husband had been there previously with his mask, but told me that only half the people in the store were masked up, so I didn’t bother.

While shopping through the store an elderly woman donned with her homemade mask screamed at me that I was risking the lives of everyone in the store by “disobeying the rules.” Oh boy. I told her that the evidence is not compelling that Covid-19 is airborne, there is no proof that wearing homemade masks help, and that my not wearing a mask would not inflict harm on anyone in the store…she continued yelling at me. I told her to go scream at the good looking tall black man with no mask, unless she was afraid of being called a racist…at that point she left me alone. I wanted to ask her if she’d ever read the Bill of Rights, but restrained myself, knowing it would be useless.

Only N95 masks are really helpful, but they need to be properly fitted. Hospitals are short of them, thus the homemade masks on everyone but a few, which make it difficult to breathe, difficult to talk, people continually fiddle with them while they’re on, and you’re inhaling your own carbon dioxide. Tell me why people wear masks when they’re alone in their cars? Bizarre!

Every store is marked as to where people should stand. Not only can’t we get close to people to speak to them, but now the masked faces are making everyone into dehumanized objects…and afraid of everyone else. This is more than propaganda, more than destruction of our economy; it is creating vast problems in society, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) “expert” who shelled out a total of $7.4 million to the Wuhan biolab is saying we may never shake hands again.

U.S. diplomats warned about safety risks in the Wuhan lab two years before the outbreak. Rudy Giuliana said that even after the State Department issued reports about how unsafe the Wuhan laboratory was, and how suspicious they were in the way they were developing a virus that could be transmitted to humans, Fauci gave them a grant of millions. The NIH, which oversees Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), shut down all funding to the lab last week.

Fauci has been telling us that hydroxychloroquine needs to have studies, but he’s known since 2005 that chloroquine is an effective inhibitor of coronaviruses. This past weekend, economic advisor, Peter Navarro angrily clashed with Fauci over the effects of Hydroxychloroquine. Everyone should study Dr. Fauci’s dark past.

Death certificates list Covid-19 when patients actually died of flu, pneumonia or other illnesses. Here’s a nurse who tells in two minutes that hospitals are empty. The inflated numbers increase the fear and totalitarian control of the masses. Drs. Erickson and Massihi’s videos were removed from YouTube, but their press conference is still available. In it they verified that physicians were pressured to put Covid-19 on all death certificates.

Social isolation from this flu-like virus has also been found to be associated with poor mental health including increased risk for depression, cognitive decline, anxiety, and substance use. Social isolation in elderly individuals is also associated with an increased risk for dementia. There’s poor Joe Biden in his basement. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai tells about how social isolation up-regulates inflammatory cytokines and down-regulates anti-viral proteins in your body, so we’re more susceptible to illness.

And we can’t go to church to pray and worship. Clergymen had better get some chutzpah or they’ll never open again.

Food Shortages

Every Tuesday Fresh Market sells boneless chicken breasts and ground chuck for $2.99 a pound. Last Tuesday, the line for the meat counter was all the way back to the entrance, and of course socially distanced. I was shocked that many knew there was a coming meat shortage and were there to stock up. We were only allowed to buy three chicken breasts and three pounds of ground chuck.

There is a severe strain on our food chain, especially when it comes to moving animals through processing plants, but by and large, they’ve done a good job.

Cliff Kincaid had warned us back on April 15th with his article, “Trump Knows Starvation is Not an Option for America.” Devvy Kidd wrote two articles that delineated the euthanizing of millions of chickens and pigs and are now pushing farmers to destroy their cattle and get this…even their crops. Please read her short article with the links, and don’t stop there, read her previous article that spells out the anger resonating from the people regarding this politically motivated lockdown. It’s not medical, it’s political…get that in your mind!

My friend Janet was on a conference call with an expert in agribusiness recently, and here’s what she said the woman told her:

She explained how 60% of the food supply is geared for commercial or industrial use and 40% for consumer markets. Because commercial and consumer supply chains are different and cannot be easily transferred, enormous amounts of food are going to waste. Apparently, milk and produce are being dumped, chick producing eggs are being destroyed and cattle are being euthanized. Those who produce for commercial markets don’t have the supply line, containers or equipment to provide product for the consumer markets.

You can imagine that if you’re producing millions of half-pint containers of milk for grade schools, you can’t sell them to supermarkets that sell gallon jugs. Also, your machines don’t accommodate gallon jugs and you can’t retool easily due to large capital outlays and the availability of new equipment.

We have dug ourselves into a big hole for a virus with the lethality (or less) of the seasonal flu!

We haven’t seen the end results of this panic. There’s going to be a profound impact on medical care, the food supply, education, businesses, every sector of society. The economic and psychic costs will be far-reaching and many people will never recover from the impact.

Yes, shutting down an economy as large as America’s has devastating consequences. President Trump is just finding out how devastating, and wondering why in heaven’s name he ever appointed establishment globalist Mike Pence to bring in “experts” tied to Bill Gates, the CDC, the NIH, WHO, the United Nations, and communist revolutionaries.

Drunk with Power

The actions of Governors Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom and others doesn’t surprise me inasmuch as these politician’s love totalitarianism…they prefer communist control, and their draconian actions prove it.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio drew fierce criticism late Tuesday after he singled out “the Jewish community” in a trio of tweets announcing that he had instructed his police department to fine or even arrest social distancing violators. The mayor was responding to a funeral that had drawn hundreds of Orthodox Jews to the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to mourn a beloved rabbi who died of the coronavirus. Those Jewish folks should be outraged.

NY Governor Cuomo, NJ Governor Murphy and CA Governor Newsom have made nursing homes accept Covid-19 patients from hospitals. Cuomo then blamed nursing homes’ greed for not turning away coronavirus patients despite his directive stating they must accept Covid patients. Residents and workers fear the policy is risking lives. This makes the spread of the virus more likely as it affects the elderly and immune compromised. Sounds like murder.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that residents are no longer able to travel between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. That guidance will be in effect for the foreseeable future, he said. This is even more restrictive than the 1968 Democratic Convention riots in Chicago where the curfew was 10 p.m. Why are Americans putting up with these vile unconstitutional totalitarian orders from communist politicians?

Michigan Governor Whitmer has infuriated her populace with her draconian restrictions, disallowed businesses to open and people to venture from their homes or meet with others. The Michigan House gave Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield the authority to file a lawsuit against Whitmer when they voted against extending her emergency powers. Here are photos of the massive protests in Michigan against Governor Whitmer.

Across the country there are protests against the lockdown. Here’s a photo of an American who understands totalitarianism, which doesn’t seem to shock many anymore.

According to the WSJ, Trump is all for these protests, and even “woke” Berkeley balks at continuing the lockdown.

Democratically controlled Virginians have had enough and are traveling and saying, “To hell with social distancing.”

California’s Newsom has once again closed the beaches. Being in the sunshine on the beach is probably the safest place you can be, as the sunlight kills the virus. We’ve even been told to put our shoes upside down in the sun to kill any virus we picked up while out shopping or walking. Huntington Beach has mounted a legal fight against Newsom’s despotic closure of California beaches.

Sacramento CA protests.

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine, who I knew in Dayton when he was a lowly politician, announced late Monday that the state’s polls would not be open for the presidential primary there, even though a judge denied Ohio’s earlier request to cancel it.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has held firm with the stay-at-home order and refused to reopen the state for business until June 1st. Protests have mounted. Alleged Covid deaths are 819 in a population of nearly 7 million, or .0117 percent of the population.

Meanwhile, social media has censored every physician telling the truth about this virus and the real numbers…they only allow the government socialist propaganda to prevail.

Corruption

Where is the chutzpah to open our houses of prayer? Our clergymen are silent. Our first amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof .” Open our synagogue and church doors; this shutdown destroys religious freedoms. Yet NYC Mayor de Blasio threatens to permanently close churches who disobey the shutdown order!

I’m angry for many reasons. I want my country fully opened for business again. I want this stupid social distancing bull hockey to stop, I want people to tear off those idiotic masks (N95 masks should be used by immune compromised individuals), and I want people to realize this was not a medical epidemic, but a purposeful political debacle to destroy not only our President, but our God given liberties immortalizedin America’s Constitution. We’ve allowed politicians to terminate our rights; we must fight to retrieve them!

Tennessee mayors like Nashville’s John Cooper are raising property taxes by 32 percent because the lockdown has eliminated funds from sales tax. This has torpedoed city budgets, and these increases will totally destroy business owners. Open every state in the union!

We’ve been lied to regarding this entire Chinese Wuhan virus. Along with Dr’s. Shiva Ayyadurai and Rashid Buttar, Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says much the same thing…there is another agenda with this lockdown.

Tennessee has lost 210 people to Covid-19 out of a population of nearly 7 million or .00003 percent. That is miniscule. What is not being reported is the number of suicides from the forced lockdown which caused massive small business losses. As of the end of March, we had lost 199 citizens from suicide because of the economic closures, which at that time was more than from Covid-19. April suicide figures are not yet available.

The state of Michigan has lost 1,137 citizens (remember we don’t know if all of them were really by Covid-19) and Michigan has a population of 9.987 million. That’s .00011 percent of the population who died of Covid and Governor Whitmer is keeping them shut down for far fewer than died of flu. Here is the national flu/pneumonia death rate according to the CDC. This is control…not medical safety.

Tucker Carlson has said there is no penalty for overt authoritarianism, for censorship of freedom of speech, and for the massive expansion of our surveillance state currently in progress noting that tech companies now routinely watch the actions of American citizens via their cell phones and surveillance drones.

Conclusion

The socialists have plans for us. Governor Cuomo actually spoke the truth in this video when he said, “ Everything we’re doing is basically voluntary … State government, federal government, local government doesn’t have the power to enforce stay-at-home orders. If 19 million people said I’m going out today, they would go out .” [Link]

America’s Constitution guarantees our God-given right to pray, to assemble, to speak, and to travel. Our civil liberties have been nullified with a virus that is less than one percent deadly. Thomas Jefferson said, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.” Time to take it back now!

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net