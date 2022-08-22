By: Devvy

August 22, 2022

Way back in 1993 so many of us tried to warn Americans about the unconstitutional NAFTA ( N o A merican F actories T aking A pplications) Agreement and what it would do to this country. Of course, back then there was no home Internet to speak of so we relied on newsletters, faxes and astronomical phone bills.

“What Congress will have before it is not a conventional trade agreement but the architecture of a new international system…a first step toward a new world order.” July 18, 1993, CFR/Trilateralist Henry Kissinger, LA Times on NAFTA.” That was a quote from my January 26, 2014 column, It’s War: Stop the TPP and TAFTA. That one column drives home the point about all those “free” trade treaties and how they would continue to destroy this country – first target the middle class. I hope you’ll take the time to read it.[1]

Boehner And McConnell Work To Kill Off America As We Know It – TPP [2] (Mine), May 5, 2015: “Off all the articles I’ve read which full explain this monstrosity, I encourage you to read the ones below:

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Bigger and More Dangerous Than ObamaCare – “Like the infamous NAFTA trade agreement passed in the ’90s, the TPP would usher in another wave of outsourcing, as the remaining manufacturing and technology bases would be given incentives to move to Pacific Rim countries, resulting in millions more American job losses.”

Trans-Pacific Partnership To Facilitate U.S.-China Merger

Rand Paul to Obama: “Prioritize” Passage of Trans-Pacific Partnership – Like the two above, this one is packed with how American workers will lose their jobs if that treaty is passed.

There’s no question based on what’s been leaked this latest, treasonous sell out would achieve what the North American Union architects want so bad: an unlimited open border with Mexico bringing in more floods of unskilled workers, drugs, criminals and terrorists. It is such an assault on our Constitution and way of life it’s no wonder Barry Soetoro and his Republican supporters are doing everything they can to keep it secret – including the media. Why isn’t this a major subject of discussion on Greta, Hannity, O’Reilly or Megan Kelly? Where is ANY coverage about the dangers of that treaty on any “mainstream” or cable networks?

Full page ad, NY Times, April 15, 1994: 1944. Bretton Woods: The IMF and the World Bank. 1945: San Francisco: The United Nations. 1994, Marrakech: The World Trade Organization. History knows where it’s going. The final act of the Uruguay Round….to the WTO, the third pillar of the New World Order, along with the UN and the IMF.” Henry Kissinger, a tried and true traitor and Soviet agent recently said when asked the most important role Marxist Obama can play regarding the middle East: “Obama can give a new impetus to American foreign policy….his task is to step forward to create a new world.” [3]

Of course, Kissinger is a Bilderberg attendee as is Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) and the empty-headed darling of the communist left, Stacey Abrams. Bilderberg Post Mortem: What Is the Trump-Pompeo-Kushner-Bilderberg Connection All About?, June 10, 2019, The New American by William Jasper is a really must read: “Bilderberg’s annual roster brings together top-level politicos and government ministers with the titans of industry and finance — such as the leaders of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Royal Dutch Shell, Kissinger Associates, Daimler, etc. — and the maestros of media manipulation, such as the Washington Post, WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner), The Economist, Bloomberg News, NBC, and the Financial Times. Any sober, eyes-wide-open review of geo-political developments over the past several decades would show that Bilderberg has become a key coordinating event for the ruling global oligarchy, the shadow world government, the Deep State.”

Perhaps Pompeo & Kushner were there to see what the evil doers were planning next. Know your enemy. The one world government, one world religion globalists were on a roll with GATT/WTO ready to roll out despite all the warnings of what it would continue to destroy: Our three most important job sectors: Agriculture, manufacturing and industrial.

From my Oct. 1, 2002, column [4]: “U.S. Senator Ernest Hollings had just the opposite prediction, “…described the vote as ‘the gravest mistake the U.S. has ever made on economic policy.'”

“Hollings’ statement turned out to be right. Our nation has been plundered as a result of GATT and We the People, our businesses, our commerce, and our livelihoods, have been under attack ever since, losing virtually every single challenge made by some foreign country. On September 26, 2002, counterfeit U.S. Senator Max Baucus said he was deeply troubled by the WTO dispute settlement process and “Things are looking more and more… like a kangaroo court against U.S. trade laws.”

“Funny thing about Baucus’ stand on trade. He’s a “free” trader. On his web site it states, “I’ve also been a leader in the successful efforts to open Chinese markets to U.S. products and to bring China into the World Trade Organization.” Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas. Do business with our mortal enemy, the Communist Chinese? Remember, in October 2001, a video came out officially sanctioned by the Communist Chinese government which glorified the attacks on America last September 11, 2001, with the moderator chiming that we got what we deserved. That’s a fact.

“The vote on GATT was 76-24. Guess how many members of the entire Congress read GATT? One! Former counterfeit Senator Hank Brown (R-CO). He’s the only one who read this 28,000-page treaty and declared that in no way would he vote for it.

“During the hearings on this monster, French financier Sir James Goldsmith testified in front of Earnest Hollings’ committee. He demonstrated that GATT would gut the American textile market.

“Global free trade will force the poor of the rich countries to subsidize the rich in poor countries. What GATT means is that our national wealth, accumulated over centuries, will be transferred from a developed country like Britain to developing countries like Communist China, now building its first ocean going navy in 500 years.”

“China, with its 1.2 billion people, three Indochinese states with 900 million, the former Soviet republics with some 300 million, and many more can supply skilled labor for a fraction of Western costs. Five dollars in Communist China is the equivalent of a $100 wage in Europe.”

“It is quite amazing that GATT is sowing the seeds for global social upheaval and that it is not even the subject of debate in America….If the masses understood the truth about GATT, there would be blood in the streets of many capitals. A healthy national economy has to produce a large part of its own needs. It cannot simply import what it needs and use its labor force to provide services for other countries.”

“We have to rethink from top to bottom why we have elevated global free trade to the status of sacred cow, or moral dogma. It is a fatally flawed concept that will impoverish and destabilize the industrialized world while cruelly ravaging the Third World.” Billionaire Sir Goldsmith (now deceased) could see into the future, only it’s been far worse than he predicted.

Within five years following NAFTA we lost thousands of factories that had been providing long-term, steady employment. In a few short years our textile industry was gutted because of GATT. OUR ranchers and farmers suffered enormously: Find out why many Florida growers are calling for NAFTA renegotiations, May 18, 2021: “NAFTA, a treaty between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., is the world’s largest free trade agreement. In short, the three countries agreed to remove trade barriers, and supporters believed this would enhance all three economies. In some ways, it has – particularly in the Grain Belt of the U.S., where exports of crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat have more than quadrupled since 1994 – however, Florida’s experience has been different.

“In the Sunshine State, many fruit and vegetable farmers have gone bankrupt or are struggling to make ends meet because the U.S. is purchasing a significant amount of produce from Mexico due to cheaper prices. According to government data, Mexican imports have had a significant impact on Florida markets. Tomato imports have quadrupled to 3.57 billion pounds, and strawberry imports have risen six-fold to 568 million pounds since NAFTA was created. On the other hand, there has been a steady decline in both the acreage and production value of Florida crops such as bell peppers, tomatoes, squash, and eggplant since 1994, effectively putting farmers out of business.” NOT ME. I buy grown in USA or I go without and that includes fruit during the winter.

NAFTA’s replacement is one of the WORST trade agreements ever and it’s really, really too bad Trump signed such a disaster. I know Trump meant well when he signed the USMCA trade agreement but he was once again sold poison by his “advisors” that is killing America. He walked right into another trap set by billionaire globalists who had his ear.

The USMCA “Trade Agreement” Violates Our Constitution And Sets Up Global Government, Jan. 15, 2019 and USMCA “Trade Agreement”, the North American Union, an Article V convention, and Red Flag Laws: Connecting the Dots, Dec. 10, 2019 // Get US Out! of the USMCA – Instructions.

We warned turning America into an entertainment economy and paper pushing jobs (for foreign companies) would destroy this country’s independence, security and push us into being reliant on foreign countries to provide what WE had always manufactured and grown for Americans first. NAFTA & subsequent treaties destroyed the steel industry. So many thousands of good paying jobs gone.

I covered this as a guest on a radio show years ago. A caller said he wasn’t going to work on some damn farm or factory and was happy sitting in front of a computer everyday for his job. Well, good for you and God bless our ranchers and farmers barely hanging on today for feeding us. Like our fishing families, it’s grueling every day. And to the caller: Happy are you we are on our knees begging for goods and food from foreign countries who hate US? Damn fool. America’s great-great-great grandparents and some of our parents worked in factories that built this country and don’t forget our coal miners who are badly needed. Want to talk about a tough job? Far more dangerous than sitting in front of a computer.

“He, therefore, who is now against domestic manufacture, must be for reducing us either to dependence on that foreign nation, or to be clothed in skins, and to live like wild beasts in dens and caverns. I am not one of these; experience has taught me that manufactures are now as necessary to our independence as to our comfort; and if those who quote me as of a different opinion, will keep pace with me in purchasing nothing foreign where an equivalent of domestic fabric can be obtained, without regard to difference of price, it will not be our fault if we do not soon have a supply at home equal to our demand, and wrest that weapon of distress from the hand which has wielded it.” The Letters of Thomas Jefferson: 1743-1826. To Benjamin Austin Monticello, January 9, 1816

Fast forward and see what reality is as a result of “free” trade: Supply Chain Shock Triggers Perfect Storm At US Ports As Shipping Disruptions Break The System, August 16, 2022: “The supply chain breakdown is set to reach catastrophic levels during this peak shipping season, and the distortions we’re witnessing right now are just a hint of what’s coming next.”

Absolutely true: Supply Chain Problems Will Persist Because The System Is Being Sabotaged, August 5, 2022: “This is something that I and many other alternative economists have been talking about for a decade or more. The globalist dynamic of interdependency is a disaster waiting to happen, and now it’s happening. Without decentralized mining of raw materials, local manufacturing, locally sourced goods, local food production and locally integrated trade networks there can be no true stability. All it takes for the system to implode is one or two crisis events and the economy’s ability to meet public demand stagnates. The system doesn’t completely stop, but it does slowly shrivel and degrade.” (Emphasis mine.)

Remember 2020 and the Plandemic panic buying? Stores couldn’t keep stocked because so much of what WE used to manufacture and grow was coming from foreign countries. Hell, the COMMUNIST Chinese can bring America to her knees just on this one thing: ‘Made In China’ Includes Most US Medicines, Expert Says ‘It’s Mind Boggling’, Feb. 27, 2020

Today it’s all about the Internet, IT jobs, making videos of yourself as so-called “influencers” or dancing around nearly naked making big money at age 17, absurdly expensive ‘smart’ and IPhones glued to people’s ears and working for foreign companies (like cars & trucks, clothing, medicines, you name it) who take the profits OUT of this country instead of the profits staying here in OUR country.

Too many are too young to remember Detroit when it was considered one of the greatest cities in the world: How Detroit, the Motor City, turned into a ghost town, Oct. 31, 2009 – “There is little doubt that Detroit is ground zero for the parts of America that are still suffering. The city that was once one of the wealthiest in America is a decrepit, often surreal landscape of urban decline. It was once one of the greatest cities in the world. The birthplace of the American car industry, it boasted factories that at one time produced cars shipped over the globe. Its downtown was studded with architectural gems, and by the 1950s it boasted the highest median income and highest rate of home ownership of any major American city. Culturally it gave birth to Motown Records, named in homage to Detroit’s status as “Motor City”.

“Decades of white flight, coupled with the collapse of its manufacturing base, especially in its world-famous auto industry, have brought the city to its knees. Half a century ago it was still dubbed the “arsenal of democracy” and boasted almost two million citizens, making it the fourth-largest in America. Now that number has shrunk to 900,000.

“Its once proud suburbs now contain row after row of burnt-out houses. Empty factories and apartment buildings haunt the landscape, stripped bare by scavengers. Now almost a third of Detroit – covering a swath of land the size of San Francisco – has been abandoned. Tall grasses, shrubs and urban farms have sprung up in what were once stalwart working-class suburbs. Even downtown, one ruined skyscraper sprouts a pair of trees growing from the rubble.” (Emphasis mine).

Selling NAFTA by Congress and the biggest mouth being Newt Gingrich was America wants cheaper goods! Yep. NAFTA and the GATT/WTO gutted cities and towns across the country and there has been nothing cheap about it. Ask me because I’ve driven through hundreds from Sacramento to DC and back; north and southern routes several times. Downtown areas in smaller cities (pop 20,000 or less) became ghost towns. Small business owners, the backbone of our economy, went broke and ended up working at the big, shiny new Walmart full of Made in China or India. Americans fled to Indianapolis from outlying areas and states to find any kind of work but Indy’s infrastructure couldn’t take such a mass migration at the time. A mess.

Back in 1969, Ezra Taft Benson, former Secretary of Agriculture said in his outstanding book, An Enemy Hath Done This, pg 155:

“Already, I can hear the chorus chanting “Isolationism, isolationism, he’s turning back the clock to isolationism.” How many use that word without having the slightest idea of what it really means! The so-called isolationism of the United States in past decades is a pure myth.

“What is isolationism? Long before the current trend of revoking our Declaration of Independence under the guise of international cooperation, American influence and trade was felt in every region of the globe. Individuals and private groups spread knowledge, business, prosperity, religion, good will and, above all, respect throughout every foreign continent. It was not necessary then for America to give up her independence to have contact and influence with other countries. It is not necessary now.

“Yet, many Americans have been led to believe that our country is so strong that it can defend, feed and subsidize half the world, while at the same time believing that we are weak and “interdependent” that we cannot survive without pooling our resources and sovereignty with those we subsidize. If wanting no part of this kind of “logic” is isolationism, then it’s time we brought it back into vogue.”

At the risk of repeating myself, you can’t solve a problem until you go back to the beginning. Was/is there really a plot to destroy America as a sovereign nation and create a world government? Yes. Without question.

Hon. Marjorie S. Holt of Maryland, In the House of Representatives, January 19, 1976, page 240:

“Mrs. Holt: Mr. Speaker, many of us recently received a letter from the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, inviting Members of Congress to participate in a ceremonial signing of “A Declaration of Interdependence” on January 30 in Congress Hall, adjacent to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. A number of Members of Congress have been invited to sign this document, lending their prestige to its theme, but I want the record to show my strong opposition to this declaration.

“It calls for surrender of our national sovereignty to international organizations. It declares that our economy should be regulated by international authorities. It proposes that we enter a “new world order” that would redistribute the wealth created by the American people. Mr. Speaker, this is an obscenity that defiles our Declaration of Independence, signed 200 years ago in Philadelphia. We fought a great Revolution for independence and individual liberty, but now It’s proposed that we participate in a world socialist order.

“Are we a proud and free people, or are we a carcass to be picked by the jackals of the world, who want to destroy us? When one cuts through the high-flown rhetoric of this “Declaration of Interdependence,” one finds key phrases that tell the story. For example, it states: “The economy of all nations is a seamless web, and that no one nation can any longer effectively maintain its processes of production and monetary systems without recognizing the necessity for collaborative regulation by international authorities.” How do you like the idea of “international authorities” controlling our production and monetary system, Mr. Speaker?”

Marxist Bill Clinton gave many rousing speeches in favor of “interdependence” with other nations and giving up our sovereignty. You can see reality today and what “free” trade has done to a once self-reliant, independent, sovereign nation who never had supply chain problems at ports as we are experiencing for nearly two years.

I know I’m always recommending books, but the only way I became educated on many issues was reading. No leisure time, no fishing; just learning time. Of course, today there are dozens of free non-censored video platforms. There are several books I have on “free” trade and how it’s destroyed millions of secure good paying jobs. The one to read to fully understand how our protectionist policies brought such wealth to OUR country and people is America’s Protectionist Take Off 1815-1914 by Michael Hudson:

“The contribution of the American School of Political Economy (1848 to 1914) to America’s wildly successful industrial development has disappeared from today’s history books. American protectionists and technology theorists of the day were concerned with securing an economic competitive advantage and conversely, with offsetting the soil depletion of 19th century America’s plantation export agriculture. They also emphasized the positive effect of rising wage levels and living standards on the productivity that made the American economic takeoff possible.

“The American School’s “Economy of High Wages” doctrine stands in contrast to the ideology of free traders everywhere who accept low wages and existing productivity as permanent and unchanging “givens,” and who treat higher consumption, health and educational standards merely as deadweight costs. Free trade logic remains the buttress of today’s financial austerity policies imposed on debtor economies by the United States, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. By contrast, the lessons of the American School of Political Economy can provide a more realistic and positive role model for other countries to emulate – what the United States itself has done, not what its condescending “free-trade” diplomats are telling them to do. The lesson is to adopt the protectionist policies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries that made America an economic superpower.” (Emphasis mine).

Do We the People want to continue to be dependent upon foreign countries for our food, medicines, clothing, etc? Do we want this misery to continue or return to protecting and growing OUR major job sectors that made America the wealthiest and greatest country on the planet?

Stop buying foreign products. Go without. Tell the store you’re in you want Made in America. Use a search engine like duckduckgo.com or startpage.com (who don’t track you). List what you want to buy and Made in USA. There are thousands of businesses in America owned by Americans who produce and manufacture HERE and provide jobs for Americans who want your business.

Yeah, it might take a little longer and sometimes what you need just can’t be found made here but make the effort for America. Try to buy locally and stop enriching globalist corporations in this country that don’t give a damn about you, only about how many more billions they can haul in.

The more consumer pressure and lack of sales will get the message across. AND, we have to get out of all of those destructive “free” trade agreements and treaties, period. Yes, we can do fair trading but not at the expense of forfeiting America’s sovereignty and reducing our workforce to nothing more than ants for international corporations and corrupt regimes.

Take a good look at this map published in the Denver Post, August 30, 1992 before the unconstitutional NAFTA Agreement was signed into law by dirty traitor and serial adulterer, Bill Clinton on December 8, 1993. – A New North America. The globalists are going for the kill because millions and millions of Americans are finally waking up.

Nationally recognized investigative journalist and talk radio veteran Devvy Kidd speaks to “The Perils of NAU and the NAFTA Superhighway” at the Concerned Citizens Council Lecture Series in Big Spring, Texas, at Howard College. Much easier then to move drugs from Mexico, human smuggling and more foreign made goods while Americans suffer due to a thoroughly messed up supply chain.