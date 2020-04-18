By Anita B. Hoge

President Trump has spoken about the “cure being worse than the problem”

Our country is in an economic tailspin and it’s time to share some insights with the happenings of the day. There’s a huge push for identity certificates that prove you’re immune to the CoVid-19 virus to be able to return to work. As of Fri, April 9, 2020, Dr. Fauci states that Coronavirus immunity cards are being discussed by the Whitehouse.

Virus Immunity Certificates (or voluntary digital biological markers)

Testing….More testing on everyone? So will we accept antibody testing for immunity to receive freedom passports to go back to work, play, go to school, go to the grocery store, etc.? Are we so brainwashed that the United States will have a herd mentality for herd immunity?

Antibody Based Freedom-Immunity Certificates is a reminder that Bill Gates had a pandemic exercise October, 2019 called Event 201 that has now become an Echo Chamber. What is the “new normal” of not spreading the disease to other people. Bill Gates pushes vaccinations where “contact tracing” (a process in which those within close contact with an infected person are closely monitored) can be done, in order to maintain necessary quarantines.

So will the flu vaccine have a tracking and scannable tattoo and code called a Quantum Tattoo? Will immunizations serve as a platform for digital identity? Will there be “forced vaccinations”or “forced to shelter at home” if you refuse? [Link]

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation proposes quantum dot digital tattoo implant to track CoVid-19 vaccine:

“By selectively loading microparticles into microneedles, the patches deliver a pattern in the skin that is invisible to the naked eye but can be scanned with a smartphone that has the infrared filter removed. The patch can be customized to imprint different patterns that correspond to the type of vaccine delivered. Tests using human cadaver skin showed that the quantum dot patterns could be detected by smartphone cameras after five years of simulated sun exposure.” [LINK]

UK plans Coronavirus immunity passports:

Germany proposes immunity passports that could speed up return to work:

Tennessee the first to propose an immunity certificate: Talk of these special passports surfaced in American politics last week when House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to implement an “Immunity Certificate” for first responders and healthcare professionals.

April 8, The Hill’s Morning Report – Article Presented by Facebook – Americans with COVID-19 immunity may lead US back to work

“On Tuesday, Cuomo put out an all-call to companies that can manufacture tens of millions of reliable antibody tests for his region, noting that he’s coordinating with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut to plan for the eventual return of millions of workers to the Big Apple.”

Pittsburgh, PA, UPMC has developed a CoVid-19 vaccine: Is it a digital, trackable vaccine?

Biometric immunity markers to be allowed to work…who would have thought?

Will Americans say NO! #AmericaWillPushback

