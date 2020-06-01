By: Devvy

Once again, we watch as cities burn, people injured with four now dead from being shot, hatred by black Americans towards police in other cities and states that had absolutely nothing to with the death of George Floyd.

The beginning

A white police officer, Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis arrested George Floyd after a 9/11 call from a local store owner. Floyd was allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was a regular customer at that store. Question: Did Floyd know the bill was counterfeit if it even was a fake? At that time, it was only ‘suspected’.

Prior to Floyd’s attempt to pay for his cigarettes, a man and woman came in and attempted to pay with a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. Question: Was it the same piece of currency then used by Floyd? I ask this because anyone can get a counterfeit piece of currency without knowing the bill was fake. As someone who still uses cash, not every $20 or even a $50 bill gets that quick pen slash by the cashier.

Apparently, according to the store owner, “The man tried to use what an employee suspected was a counterfeit $20 bill but an employee caught it, gave it back to the man and they left, Abumayyaleh said. Roughly 10 minutes later, Floyd came back in the store and used a suspicious $20 bill, according to the owner.

“The employee didn’t immediately notice and Floyd left but the employee followed protocol and called the police. Floyd was still outside the store when officers arrived.” That would be Chauvin’s three fellow officers.

The newly released 9/11 call is quite important. A store employee tells the 9/11 operator a black male attempted to pass a fake bill for his cigarettes and when they (presuming more than one store employee) went outside in an attempt to get back the cigarettes:

“We tell them to give us their phone, put their (inaudible) thing back and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return to give us our cigarettes back and so he can, so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.”

Toxicology reports on Floyd will be important, too. Not to justify Chauvin’s actions but to better put things in perspective. Floyd had serious underlying health issues which could have accounted for his “not in control of himself” demeanor – as in maybe a reaction to medication if he had been consuming a lot of alcohol.In any event, Floyd was arrested for forgery and public intoxication.

Not known to the officers, Floyd had a long criminal history before moving to Minneapolis in 2014. He got employment at a local restaurant as a bouncer and was, according to reports, trying to turn his life around and even made a video pleading with “younger generations to make good choices and to stop gun violence.”

Floyd served five years in a Texas prison and many more stays in jail. Possession of cocaine (given his medical history that was a very bad thing for him to use), criminal trespassing, possession of a fire farm, etc.

Chauvin and Floyd both worked at a restaurant. Chauvin for 17 years as off-duty police officer outside security and Floyd inside as a bouncer for about a year. Overlapping shifts so one would think they might have crossed paths and you know how it goes on the job. Hi, get to talking, that kind of thing.

If Chauvin did know Floyd from their employment at El Nuevo Rodeo Club,surely he would have recognized him last Monday during the arrest. I have to wonder if the situation couldn’t have been resolved if they actually talked it over or maybe Floyd was too drunk and sadly, the rest is history. Of course, it’s not easy to talk when you’re being crushed by a cop for refusing to get in the police car.

The middle

There are at least two videos we know of showing the arrest. The one showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck cannot be denied. A 200-pound man putting his weight on someone’s neck, flattening the person’s face to the pavement is an invitation to tragedy.

We know during that time Floyd was heard yelling, “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. … (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can’t breathe, officer. I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe.” According to a park police officer on the scene an ambulance had already been called for. This is the damning video with audio.

What in the hell were those four officers thinking? A cuffed suspect who isn’t resisting and is unarmed. He didn’t want to get in the police car. Okay, wasn’t there some other way to calm everyone down? No, I’m not a police officer but I do appreciate how difficult their jobs are on a daily basis. But for a relatively minor incident, George Floyd did not have to die May 25, 2020.

The end

One dead black man who may or may not have been very intoxicated. People with mobile phones filming the incident which of course goes instantly viral. Four fired cops. Chauvin charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin had 18 complaints against him during his time at the Minneapolis PD; two resulted in letters of discipline. Cops are unjustly accused all the time for all kinds of reasons. I’m sure more will come out on his record.

The autopsy

“Preliminary findings from a Tuesday autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation,” according to the criminal complaint filed Friday against former officer Derek Michael Chauvin.

“Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,” said the complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney. “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

The family is not happy with the medical findings from their county ME – they obviously think it’s a cover-up even though their doctors are all trained in the specialty of forensic pathology. It’s quite well settled medically that a person who dies from strangulation almost always has petechia in the eyes and in most cases Hyoid bone fracture. Asphyxiation is deprivation of oxygen. Given Floyd’s medical diseases as it relates to oxygen and blood flow, perhaps the ME’s preliminary findings are not out of line.

The family is most certainly within their rights to bring in a high-profile former ME, Dr. Michael Baden. However, they might not like the outcome of his findings if Baden agrees with the ME’s preliminary findings and resulting tox screens.

The expected rioting

To their credit, the family of George Floyd, including his uncle, have vocally ask people all across this country to stop the rioting, violence and destruction. Spitting in the wind.

I’ve seen all the comments on line this was a hate crime. White officer murders black man. I would venture to guess 90% of adults in this country have no idea the origin of so-called hate crimes and the law. Zip. But it sells good for the cameras and lawyers. I highly recommend Hate Crimes: Criminal Law & Identity Politics by James B. Jacobs & Kimberly Potter. I have always been against “hate crimes” laws.

Former officer Chauvin is being called a white supremacist and racist. His wife is a Hmong refugee. One of the other three officers, Tou Thao, is of Asian origin.

Why no cry of racism here? In A Twist, Black Cop Shoots Unarmed White Man In Viral Video, March 2, 2020, (Chicago) “The male cop is struggling to keep the suspect still with the suspect saying, “I didn’t do nothing to you.” The male officer tells the guy to “stop resisting” several times and at one point, he tells the female officer “shoot him!”

After more struggling, the suspect manages to stand up and the female officer (also black) says, “I’m going to shoot him,” to which the male officer yells “shoot him!” Once the female cop’s gun is out, she yells “sir, put your fu**ing hands down…sir, give him your hands!” When the suspect doesn’t follow the orders, a shot is fired.”(video embedded in article). Two shots, suspect survived his wounds.

While statistical data from state and federal agencies usually lag a year or two behind, these two articles are worth reading.

New Study Says White Police Officers Are Not More Likely To Shoot Minority Suspects (Which the prostitute media doesn’t like to hear)

Aren’t more white people than black people killed by police? Yes, but no.: “Such a concentration of criminal violence in minority communities means that officers will be disproportionately confronting armed and often resisting suspects in those communities, raising officers’ own risk of using lethal force,” wrote Heather Mac Donald, a conservative researcher, in a Wall Street Journal column headlined “The Myths of Black Lives Matter”…

“The assertion that the black men and women killed by police are primarily violent criminals and the explanation for racial disparities in who gets killed by law enforcement is the premise of Mac Donald’s new book, “The War on Cops.”

“Blacks are three times as likely to be killed by cops as are whites, on a per-capita basis,” Peter Moskos, a former Baltimore police officer and criminal justice researcher at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told the New York Times last April. “But part of that is because of crime in predominantly black neighborhoods.”

The Myths of Black Lives Matter by Heather MacDonald, “But what if the Black Lives Matter movement is based on fiction? Not just the fictional account of the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., but the utter misrepresentation of police shootings generally.

‘To judge from Black Lives Matter protesters and their media and political allies, you would think that killer cops pose the biggest threat to young black men today. But this perception, like almost everything else that many people think they know about fatal police shootings, is wrong.” She gives the hard numbers and facts black racists do not want the American people to see.

First Amendment

“The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition.” Assembly means “a group of persons gathered together, usually for a particular purpose, whether religious, political, educational, or social.”

It does not mean what we’ve been seeing the past week.Dallas Protesters Beat Man to Near-Death Outside Store. A man just trying to defend his store against thugs. Protesters all giving us the communist fist bump.

George Floyd protesters swarm Beverly Hills and LOOT high-end stores on Rodeo Drive as 500 people are arrested in LA and Mayor Garcetti calls for National Guard because ‘this is no longer a protest. This is destruction’

Those criminals are not protesting the death of a man. They’re thieves, period. Hit an area filled with mega-millionaires. The have nots will always go after the have’s when there’s a breakdown in law and order which is why this country is so heavily armed.

The rank stupidity of every single person, black, white, brown: You fools are being manipulated. You’ve destroyed businesses vital to your own community. Target serves a large portion of our population on the middle to lower end of the financial ladder. Target has now closed all of it’s stores in the state.

Destroying police cars and burning police precincts: All will have to be replaced and rebuilt and that cost will be passed along to the innocent law-abiding in those cities in the form of taxes.

Minneapolis Rioters Burn Arby’s, AutoZone, Affordable Housing Amid George Floyd Protests – So if black lives matter, how are protesters destroying their city helping their fellow citizens by burning down an affordable housing unit? All those employees – many of whom I’m sure are black are now out of work. How does that equate to protesting Floyd’s death? (I was there in 2008 at the GOP National Convention. What a shame.)

People, black and white were trying to stop the destruction: The One Thing Riots Across the U.S. Have In Common – and It’s Not Black Lives Matter

The criminals out there doing all this damage are criminal trash. Stealing because they’re either too lazy to work to buy that TV or clothes or they are paid agitators. In their alleged protest over Floyd’s death, gangs of these low-life’s who don’t give a crap, are destroying the lives of others: Black Business Owner Filmed Crying After Looters Destroy The Sports Bar Where He Invested His Life Savings

Jim Hanson: Trump is right – Antifa has hijacked protests of George Floyd’s death and turned them into riots – “Antifa sent the word out far and wide to burn buildings, loot stores, destroy cars and attack law enforcement officers. Police agencies warned that Antifa and its many tentacles were using the Floyd protests to further their agenda.

“Domestic extremists, including anarchist extremists and other anti-government extremists, are using the unrest in Minneapolis to amplify and justify their calls for dismantling law enforcement agencies and carrying out attacks on law enforcement, government, and capitalist targets,” a Philadelphia Police Department bulletin reported.”

DOJ long ago should have put the screws to ANTIFA and declared them a domestic terrorist organization. Perhaps that will happen soon: AG Barr Slams Radical Lefties for Hijacking Peaceful Protests: “What Barr said was confirmed earlier on Saturday when St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said every single person that was arrested in his city Friday night was from out-of-state.”

So far more than 200 businesses, millions in damages and that’s just Minneapolis. The squawk boxes out there from career politicians, “news” anchors to the Hollywood “look at me” crowd claims it’s all Donald Trump’s fault because he’s a racist.

Racists Jesse Jackson and the “reverend” Al Sharpton beat a path to get in on the action. Two men who had no problem scarfing up the millions Trump gave in support of minority communities. After he announced his run for the WH, he then became a racist pig.

Never whispered by the whores and pimps over at CNN or the NY Times these days. This was a major fight as white, rich liberals did not want them at that golf course.

Trump insisted on including Jews, blacks at Palm Beach golf course in 1990s: “When Donald opened his club in Palm Beach called Mar-a-Lago, he insisted on accepting Jews and blacks even though other clubs in Palm Beach to this day discriminate against blacks and Jews. The old guard in Palm Beach was outraged that Donald would accept blacks and Jews so that’s the real Donald Trump that I know.”

“Sometimes, in judging the character of an individual, it pays to see what people actually do when nobody’s really paying attention. When it came to segregation in the South at private, all-white country clubs, it might have been in Trump’s business interests to simply look the other way. Instead, Trump did the right thing and insisted on desegregation at his golf resort.And he won.”

Jesse Jackson said Floyd’s death was a lynching in broad daylight. George Floyd was denied due process. If many of the protesters had their way in Minneapolis, former officer Chauvin would also be denied due process as I have no doubt if released from jail his life would be in serious danger. Think most of those protesters care about something called due process? Hell, no.

He did not know that white couple, May 10, 2020: Ignored by National Media: 29-Year-Old Black Man Guns Down Married Couple in Their 80s in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery – the shooter found dead; killed by cops. Why murder two Caucasian old people? Racism? I believe so. He was hunting. Dressed all in black, black face mask and rifle with a scope seen in the wooded area.

“On July 15, 2017, Justine Ruszczyk, also known as Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian-American woman, was killed by Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American Minneapolis Police Department officer, after she had called 9-1-1 to report the possible assault of a woman in an alley behind her house.”

A white woman killed by a Muslim. He was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter because his BS defense was just that. He got 12 ½ years and is rotting in prison where he belongs for shooting an unarmed woman. Caucasians around the country did not riot and burn their cities. We waited for due process and the system to work.

Racism in America does exist. Blacks hate whites, Mexicans and South Americans. Whites hate blacks, Mexicans and South Americans. All because of the color of their skin. I have personally been treated to being called a puta which means prostitute or whore in Spanish.

I have personally been told by Mexicans in California at a restaurant they would soon take over California and I would be deported. Just sitting there minding my own business when two sewer rats decided to make those comments passing my table; I was traveling and was the only Caucasian in the restaurant.

I was personally told by two Mexicans at the car wash where I live my “time was limited” as Texas is part of Mexico and “they are going to take it back with violence if necessary” after I politely told them (they had all four stalls occupied) the sign says detailing should be done outside the wash areas.I believe those expensive cars were being cleaned and detailed for customers from a shop nearby.

“A fellow with a Mexican flag bandanna shared his view of white people: “I’m Mexican… F**k white people bro, they bad as f**k”

In 1988 I lost my job at a military installation so I filed a reverse discrimination lawsuit. A GS-11 position. A white woman. Commanding General at the base, black; Chief of Staff, black; head of employment, black; U.S. Congressman for the district, black. 80% of civil servants at that base were black and Philipino. People I got along with just fine. The black man they wanted for my job sat in a basement for 20 some years basically filing paper into binders. He had no experience for my job. Act surprised. The court said no discrimination, go away.

You can’t legislate away racism any more than the U.S. government can get out of debt by printing more worthless paper money. It comes from the heart and belief that all men and women are a gift from God no matter their color. Wiping out racism (as much as possible because sadly, it will always be there to some extent) comes one family at a time, teaching children love not hate for our fellow mankind.

I’ve long said we the people generally do get along with each other (except Muslims who hate infidels). We have friends from all different ethnic categories and races. Gangs are the exception as they all seem to hate some race or ethnic background.

It’s a tragedy the constitutional militia mandated by the Second Amendment wasn’t up and functioning in all those cities because riot control should not be handled by the National Guard or any military.

Police departments need to reinforce proper training about excessive force and fire or force out any cop who does display animosity towards a person of another race. Stop talking and actually do what needs to be done. For everyone’s sake – especially law enforcement so they can have the support from their community. Bad apples ruin the integrity of any law enforcement agency.

We can all hope and pray the rioting, looting and killing (a police officer in Oakland, California and innocent bystanders) will stop today. What a damn shame and so unnecessary just like locking down America over COVID-19.

For many of photos of the horrible destruction this past week by rioters, go here and here. It’s simply awful. What you’d expect to see in Lebanon, Syria or Afghanistan.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links:

As Minneapolis Burns, Armed Citizens Deter Rioters and Looters Without Firing a Shot

Van Jones just said Liberals are worse for the African American community than KKK (If you are unfamiliar with Jones, he appears on CNN frequently. He’s also an open, unapologetic communist.)