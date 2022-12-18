By Butch Paugh

December 18, 2022

Let’s get one issue settled and out of the way up front. There is no such thing as a true atheist! It is an impossibility! There is no such thing as a non-religious individual, society or nation! All men and nations are governed by a set of values, principles or convictions based on their “philosophy” on and of life. And the philosophy they base all of their life decisions on are based on their “religious” beliefs. They must, out of necessity, live their lives to some set of rules and standards! And they had to have some “guidance” that influenced them upon whatever “religion” they base their life decisions.

We all have seen slogans like “there is no God” or “God is dead”. There can be no doubt that, to the masses of mankind, the only true, living God, The Creator, holy, sovereign of all men is denied and ignored! But, they are still very “religious” people! They all serve a god!

False gods abound all over the world! No matter where you travel, you will find a “religion” that the rules and laws that “govern” the people, society and nation are based and built on! There are no exceptions to this truth! It could be one of a myriad of belief systems (religions), but there is one religion that mostly dominates and influences that society!

Here is a list of a few of the false religions that the world’s population base their lives on and trust in for their “afterlife”. Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism, Shinto and Taoism to name a few! Now some folks will say, “Well, I don’t believe in any god or religion”! My friend, you have just told me what your true religion is! It’s so simple! The Supreme court has ruled that your religion is a “real” religion! A religion that is the guiding influence for all the decisions you make! That governs your thoughts and actions continually! That religion is called Humanism! You are your own god! You are your own final authority! You are the one you put your faith in! You believe that mankind can govern itself without an “outside” influence! That mankind can and will save itself! Of course the true Word of The One, true, “living” God says in His Book, the 1611 KJV Bible, in Proverbs 14:1 “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good”. None that doeth good! Even their “good works” are damnable! These “fools” are leading ignorant and brutish souls to hell! (Psalm 9:17)

Let’s face it folks! All religions that worship any god, or deity, other than the true and living Jehovah God, are, in fact, based on spiritual wickedness that leads mankind, and their societies, to their destruction! The foolish masses that follow the myriad of false gods have no hope for eternity! And the societies they “govern” with their religion, based on their false gods, are full of confusion and hopelessness! America is no exception. We have become a “humanistic” nation trusting in a myriad of false gods!

Even in what are “called” Christian churches, false gods abound and “govern” their “religious” services! False teachings and doctrines flourish in their sanctuaries. All manner of evil is taught as “gospel” and are used to influence all who attend, to govern their lives by a false belief system that actually denies The One true God and His Word! All manner of immorality is not only tolerated but embraced! Our hearts and minds must constantly be washed and nourished by the washing of The Word! To “tolerate” even a little false doctrine, no matter how innocent or “right” it sounds, will permeate and destroy all who receive it. A little “leaven” (sin) will leaven (influence), pollute and contaminate the whole “lump” of those who falsely believe they are doing God’s will! (I Cor. 5:67) Eventually, the whole of society will be destroyed by the little bit of tolerated leaven (sin)! In reality though, this is nothing new. Jeremiah 5:30-31 and Matthew 15:7-9 both confirm this along with II Thessalonians 2:3.

Oh, foolish people! You seek to “temper”, soften or change God’s commandments and laws to more fit the “religion” they have chosen! As Romans 1:21 tells us that when they “knew” God, they glorified Him not as God. They became vain (empty and useless) in their imaginations (reasoning) and their “foolish” heart was darkened!

People, do not be deceived! We shall reap what we have sown! God’s Word (laws) will not be mocked. We are reaping corruption and destruction because we have mocked, ridiculed and forsaken God’s instructions on, and in, how to conduct our lives in the manner His Word teaches!

Dear readers, why do we so “foolishly” ignore The Word of the only true and living God?! The Creator of all creation? (Colossians 1:16) Psalm 5:5-6 clearly states that God hates all workers of iniquity (lawlessness) and that He will destroy them that speak leasing (lies) and He abhors (regard with disgust and hatred) the bloody (innocent, shed blood) and deceitful (crafty and deceiving) man.

One definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. Folks, there are no answers in, and from, mankind on their own! Read now the final and only answer that, along with sincere and heartfelt repentance, offered hope for man. Without total commitment and obedience to God’s Word, Psalm chapter 2 is our destiny.

“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep His commandments; For this is the whole duty of man.” Ecc. 12:13

So to all you “humanists” of whatever “religion”, repent and turn to the only Hope of mankind whether it be temporal or eternal! John 3:16

© 2022 Butch Paugh – All Rights Reserved

