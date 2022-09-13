By Kelleigh Nelson

September 13, 2022

Voters, whatever their political views, should rise up against politicians who want to dilute the Bill of Rights to perpetuate their tenure in office. —Ted Olson, former Solicitor General

When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil. —Thomas Jefferson

War is when the government tells you who the bad guy is. Revolution is when you decide that for yourself. —Benjamin Franklin

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” —James Madison, Federalist 47, 1788

Mark Twain tells us, “The only difference between reality and fiction is that fiction needs to be credible.” Had an author written what has happened to America just over the last six years, no one would believe it. The yarn would be just too far out to have any credence whatsoever. But we’re living it!

In his recent speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, our illegitimate dementia ridden president walked to the podium holding hands with his wife. I don’t recall any other president’s wife doing such. Maybe she didn’t want him to veer off from his intended destination.

Jonathan Turley commented that the backdrop of Uncle Joe’s speech looked like he was yammering at us from Dante’s Inferno. And the two Marines…when the military is supposed to be apolitical. However, with General Mark Milley, who many consider a traitor, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, we can disabuse ourselves of their impartiality.

Joshua Charles tweeted that Biden’s speech was the single most toxic, inflammatory and hypocritical speech by an American President he was aware of. I fully agree.

Democracy vs. Republic

Biden extolled the wonders of our Constitution and Declaration of Independence and then told us that equality and democracy are under attack.

First and foremost, we are not a democracy, we are a Representative Republic. There is a massive difference, and I would be absolutely thrilled if “democracy” was actually under attack. Why? Because it is mob rule, because it is never mentioned in either of our founding documents, because it is a treacherous form of government.

Our founders knew that in its pure form democracy is ultimately dangerous. The writings and sermons from our founding era are replete with warnings of this fact:

Alexander Hamilton wrote, “If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship.”

Thomas Jefferson lamented that “a democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51 percent of the people may take away the rights of the other 49.”

James Madison argued that democracies “have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”

John Adams concluded that democracy “never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Yet, Joseph Biden and his democrat comrades all call us a democracy, and the same goes for nearly all but a handful of republicans.

More democracy they scream! Even calling for the abolition of some of our founders’ safety mechanisms. They propose eliminating the Electoral College and blocking the confirmation of “unpopular” Supreme Court Justices. We would never have had Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. They also want to tie representation in the U.S. Senate to state populations, rather than equal representation. And we know where that would lead.

Most of our institutions were designed to thwart the malevolent and pernicious effects of too much democracy and are purposely designed to be anti-democratic. They are essential safeguards for individual liberty, something today’s comrades in both parties would love to do away with as their goals are collectivism, i.e., Marxism.

Psychological Projection

Our illegitimate president continued by saying, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” The Marxist approach taught by Hillary Clinton’s hero, Saul Alinsky … blame your enemy for what you yourself are doing.

Biden continued by targeting constitutional conservatives who supported Donald Trump.

Biden continued, “Let me speak as plainly as I can to the nation about the threats we face, about the power we have in our own hands to meet these threats. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Oh yeah Joe? You targeted your opposition just like any good totalitarian dictator would do, and you incited violence by saying any true constitutionalist is a threat to America!

Biden’s puppeteers plan a crackdown on his political opponents by the security state, i.e, the FBI, which has become, let’s face it…America’s Sturmabteilung, (Storm Troopers), also known as “Brown Shirts.”

In her latest substack article, Sidney Powell commented, “The left is raiding, scaring, silencing, intimidating and bankrupting the opposition.” And yes, according to Steve Bannon and Harmeet Dillon it’s true, 35 to 50 FBI raids occurred on senior MAGA/Trump allies.

The speech was violent, demonstrably evil, and attacked more than half of the American electorate. Shades of 1861 come to mind where 700,000 Americans died at the hands of their fellow citizens.

Silent Republicans

Where are the Republicans as a party? Only a handful stand firm against the onslaught of Stalinist tactics.

Where is the outcry over Biden’s encouragement of violence against fellow Americans?

Where is the outcry about the January 6th participants languishing in prison for over 20 months?

Where is the outcry over the hundreds of thousands who have died or been disabled by the mRNA clot shots? There are now over 900 dead athletes and 1323 athlete cardiac arrests.

Where is the outcry over the sieve at the southern border? Biden took an oath to defend this country against invasion, yet he invites it.

Where is the outcry over the horrid targeting of Trump supporters in Biden’s vile speech?

Where is the outcry over the fraudulently named Inflation Reduction Act which does not reduce spending but creates more climate change laws and restrictions?

Where is the outcry over the high prices of food, gasoline, and everyday essentials?

Where is the outcry over military prosecutors negotiating a plea deal with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed?

Where is the outcry over Iran getting billions of dollars (again) before Congress can even review the new nuclear deal?

And why have we not heard one Republican criticize Biden’s lawmaking Executive Orders when that function belongs only to Congress?

There is so much more.

Why do the Republicans sit on their hands and never raise their voices? Why? Because most of them hated Trump just as much as the Dems did.

While this fascist regime shreds our Constitution, there is silence from the Republican Party.

They are silent because they are in bed with the left. Have you ever seen them fight like the Democrat Party fights when they’re not in power? The Republican Party guarantees all Democrat nominees will be voted into power, whereas the Democrat Party fights tooth and nail to keep true patriotic Americans from any seats of power. Remember Joe Biden’s smear campaign against Clarence Thomas in his 1991 hearings to become a Justice of the Supreme Court?

And there was a long list of Republicans who told Trump to concede the election and not fight the obvious vote fraud. They wanted him gone. These same republicans email us for money and you can’t get rid of them no matter how many times you unsubscribe. They keep coming back.

Biden apparently has a plan to win the 2022 elections. True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht and Gregg Phillips discussed the Chinese infiltration of U.S. election software.

The Goldwater Campaign

Having been a Goldwater girl when Barry Goldwater was running for president in 1964, I watched as “neo-conservative” elements moved to encircle and control his campaign. One of his speechwriters, unbeknownst to him, was a member of the Students for a Democratic Society, led by militant communists. Efforts of men within the party who did not want Goldwater elected, including the Rockefellers and George Romney (Senator Willard Mitt Romney’s father) were comfortable working with and befriending people like Saul Alinsky (Hillary Clinton met Alinsky in 1961), the Association for Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) and similar community activist groups promoting a socialist agenda.

At the time, the establishment retained its control over the party leadership and purposely scuttled the campaign. To the Victor go the Myths and Monuments by Arthur R. Thompson tells the story of a group of people from Europe who banded together to subvert America’s liberty, government and religious system.

Irving Kristol and other “former” Trotskyite communists had infiltrated the Republican Party; they were leftists brought in to dilute and divide what was left of Republican constitutionalists. William F. Buckley and Kristol did their best to destroy true patriotic and constitutional conservatives with their subtle socialist dogma. He supported liberal causes, from abortion, drugs, and pornography, to the Panama Canal giveaway.

John McManus’ book, William F. Buckley Jr.: Pied Piper for the Establishment, tells the entire sordid tale. Buckley was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a CIA agent and member of Yale Skull and Bones Society.

In fact, the Republican Party has done all it can to ensure that constitutionalists’ influence is negated or isolated within the party. And of course, the average party activists or voters never see what goes on behind the scenes.

Tragedy and Hope

For nearly 60 years, we have seen a failure of the Republican Party to fight the assault on freedom. We’ve called them weak, when in fact they are players in the same evil game. When I look at Senator McConnell and Congressman Kevin McCarthy, I think, “Hell no, they won’t save anything except themselves.”

In 2014, I wrote a 23-part series entitled, Enemies on the Left, False Friends on the Right. The following was mentioned in the first article of the series.

In 1966, Carroll Quigley wrote his massive book Tragedy and Hope, A History of the World in our Time. Tragedy being that so many people have to die, and Hope being the New World Order. He was the official historian for the CFR and was privileged to study the elites’ plans for the world for nearly two years. Quigley taught at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1941 to 1976, and was Bill Clinton’s mentor. On page 1247 of his book, he wrote this:

The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.

This is what exists today in America! We have one party with one agenda! This book had its first printing in 1966. The powers that be (Milner, Rhodes, the CFR, etc.) were so horrified that Quigley had exposed so many secrets, the book was not reprinted, and Macmillan Publishing destroyed the plates. It wasn’t until 1974 that Jack Meserole received permission from Quigley, reprinted the book, and sold it for his cost. Quigley laughed at the elitists because he knew the noose was so tight around the necks of Americans that even with the truth of his book, nothing would change.

Conclusion

We have seen the hatred of both left and right for anyone who would challenge the status quo. Too many Republican politicians do not believe in the conspiracy that people on the left will infiltrate their organization to scuttle any chance of a viable candidate having an effective level of influence. We’ve seen it time and again. The enemies of freedom surround those who could make a difference and ultimately destroy.

Our once great nation has come under the control of deranged totalitarians, of power-seeking sociopaths who hate America, her people, our Constitution, and especially our Judeo-Christian culture. Our very words and thoughts are subject to censorship and labeled as hate speech, misinformation or conspiracy theories. We are now called extremists.

Arthur Thompson, former CEO of the John Birch Society tells us, “What is taught today is that a belief in conspiracies is shallow thinking, and perhaps even paranoia. In 1776, it was taught as fact. When two or more people plan in secret to affect an evil purpose, it is the definition of a conspiracy, whether you like the word or not.”

New Zealand Prime Minister and young global leader Jacinda Ardern said, “government is your single source of truth. Unless you hear it from us, it’s not the truth.” She also tells us we should dismiss anything else we hear unless issued by government.

No difference than what we’re hearing from our illegitimate president and his administration, what is being foisted upon us with censorship throughout mainstream and social media.

We are in a spiritual war, a war between good and evil.

Arthur Thompson ended his book with these words, “The Conspiracy does not care what you know, only what you do about what you know.”

What will you do?

