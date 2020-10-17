By Shirley Edwards



(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

My name is Shirley Edwards, and I live in the United Kingdom. I am one of 66.4 million people who live here and my name is probably shared with thousands of others in this once green, pleasant and free land. I also have some similarities with others in my country in that I tend to favour certain British foods like fish and chips, Cornish pasties, scones and jam; and I also drink copious amounts of Yorkshire tea, although a capachinno has now become my favourite tipple. It was once a daring break out of my normal routine and it used to sound so wonderfully continental when I ordered it. Now I just like it!

I am sometimes a creature of habit in that I like a Sunday drive out in the car, and I like to explore small villages. I like chance meetings and conversations with strangers. They can be fascinating, but no, I am not advertising.

Twenty years ago, a very sincere friend told me I should write and that I should speak up more. He had surmised quite accurately, that I had been greatly silenced and also controlled by others all of my life. Little did he know that I was already a very secret writer. I had unpublished essays which I had never shared with others, observations and beliefs that I had never been able to fully express, and an identity that was so supressed that I could be silenced with one corrective word or even one look from another. Often, I would walk away from a conversation upset that I had been unable to even express a view and that my consideration for peace at all costs, was doing me harm.

And so, I started getting some of my writing published, and over time I started speaking up to others. I got used to being confronted, called names and even being threatened for the most menial of sensible statements. However, I also realized that in the past, behind closed doors, I had inflicted the same authority over my children and sometimes silenced them from speaking up to. I witnessed that the retaliation I would later experience was a direct result from that and became more considerate and aware of the values of free speech and letting everyone express themselves, even if we disagree. These days I will fight for the right for others to speak up and I expect the same consideration from others towards me, without the name calling.I am a good listener.

At times you also learn when to be silent, which allows the truth which comes through silence the platform to speak louder.

Discovering a voice which is authentic, has been a long arduous journey, but extremely liberating. It has allowed me to discover who I might be.

Are you being brainwashed?

It is no coincidence that one cardinal rule in brainwashing is to remove from the victim all photographs of himself and people he has known. —Coleman

Gagging Orders

The mandatory wearing of masks, outside of a clinical setting, is of course, a humiliating and isolating experience which has its foundations in slavery and subservience to a perceived higher order. It puts a halt to meaningful conversation. It is reported that the very actions of continually wearing one can also sub-consciously alter your identity lowering your confidence. They also have a masochistic connection whereby the unseen identity can attract you to abuse and disconnect you from a healthy respect towards another’s personal identity and even your own.

When questioning a church goer on why they were wearing a mask, it was sad to hear that they did not value the God-given right that they had to breathe or speak of God, and that they believed that wearing a mask and smiling with their eye’s could somehow compensate for their silence. Would you pay that price?

It has also been troubling to hear that where once the Prime Minister of the UK asked us to wash our hands to the tune of ‘Happy Birthday’ British schoolchildren are now being told they cannot sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to their school friends for fear of spreading a germ.

Admonishing children for wanting to wish others well on the celebration of another’s birth-day is evil and it is yet another subliminal message being conveyed that your identity or your personal happiness is irrelevant in the face of the fear you must now experience in your consideration for not infecting someone else. However, it has been suggested the children can listen to the song via an alternative mouth piece, which is ‘You Tube’. I don’t think it is quite the same to hear it from a remote stranger as it is to hear it from a sincere group of your peers. The remoteness and the transference must have a very strange effect on a child’s psyche.

The Power of Ritual

Continual hand-washing can also be another separation from the identity that you once had. It is of course well known that people who continually wash their hands are not necessarily germophobic but are inwardly trying to wash away some sort of perceived sin or abuse that has been inflicted upon them. Dirt can stick.

In the bible when Pontius Pilate washed his hands of any involvement with the sentencing of Christ, he was carrying out the ritual of cleansing himself internally and washing his hands of his involvement. Sanitizer containing alcohol was of course not available, but it really didn’t matter, it was the symbolic gesture of the action that really counted.

Continually washing hands separates you from your old life to accepting a new life of ritual from the humanity you once knew. The power of touch from one human to another outside of promoting sexual immorality of course has become another action to be shunned. A kindly touch on the arm, a friendly embrace, a welcoming handshake have become ordained as‘filthy dirty’ by evil manipulators who wish to isolate you. An elbow bump which is also a secret signal of consent has thankfully not caught on.

All forms of tampering with human beings, getting at them, shaping them against their will to your own pattern, all thought control and conditioning is, therefore, a denial of that in men which makes them men and their values ultimate. —Isaiah Berlin

Maintaining your identity in a world that is using tactics which Cultist’s use to separate and deprogramme you from the life you once knew, via occasionally locking you up if you do not behave isolating you from others distancing you from your previous values stripping you of your worth

and also silencing you, whilst introducing hand washing rituals, will require your inward and sometimes an outward demonstration of non-consent and an awareness to the practices they are imposing upon you to survive. It will require a separation of a different kind and a remembrance and a holding on to something which does not contain the spirit of abuse which is currently being packaged and delivered as caring for one another.

The elephant in the room should by now be becoming glaring obvious as mental health issues rise and a realization that you once free life is undergoing unnecessary suppression and radical changes.

In your life the new normal should not exist. The repetitive abnormal rules will bond you and bind you to your captors. Therefore:

‘Rise like Lions after slumber

In unvanquishable number –

Shake your chains to earth like dew

Which in sleep had fallen on you –

Ye are many – they are few.’

B Shelley, The Masque of Anarchy

Remember who you are, return to who you really are, and remember what love really is. Listen to your heart and the still small voice inside. It will never leave you or abuse you

Your face, your identity, your voice and your life are important aspects of your ‘being. You should be free to discover who you are. Don’t let others dictate who that is. Do not accept abnormality as normality. The attached video exemplifies the beauty of creation and a remembrance. Be still, be quiet, remember……

