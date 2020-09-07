Shirley Edwards

(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

“Surely the coastlands shall wait for Me; And the ships of Tarshish will come first. To bring your sons from afar, their silver and their gold with them, To the name of the Lord your God, and to the Holy One of Israel, Because He has glorified you.” —Isaiah 60:9

Trafalgar Square is a large open pedestrianized area in London known as a site for its many celebrations. It is also deemed to be a centre of national democracy and protest. At weekends,demonstrations and rallies are often held there on many different political, general, and religious issues.

For tourists to London, Trafalgar Square is also well known for being the site of Nelson’s column, which is a five-metre-high column holding the statue of Lord Admiral Nelson who died on HMS Victory, off Cape Trafalgar, Spain in 1805during the Napoleonic Wars.

There are also four very large bronze lions which are 20ft in length and 20 feet high, symbolizing protection around the base of the column. Tourists often have their photographs taken there. There is a legend that if Big Ben, a well-known clock in London strikes 13, the bronze lions will become alive. However, Big Ben was‘silenced’ a few years ago whilst it undergoes some restoration!

Lions also feature heavily in the symbolism of our British identity. In spiritual terms lions, of course, are also seen as predators as well as protectors. The lion is the biblical emblem of the tribe of Judah and later the Kingdom of Judah. It is also the symbol of the capital city of Jerusalem. It also represents the resurrection of Jesus, with Christ as King.

Lions are known to sleep with their eyes open.

Is the Lion Awakenin g ?

On Saturday 29, August 2020 a demonstration was held in Trafalgar Square against the mandates which have been made by the UK Government under Covid 19 and the vote now being made for a 2-year extension of their powers. Organized by Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the demonstration was entitled ‘Unite for Freedom’. The event attracted thousands of supporters from across the UK.Speakers included world class doctors and nurses, including Professor Dolores Cahil, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Adil Senator, Dr Scott Jenson, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Eric Nepute, Dr Mikael Norway, Kate Shemirani, and DrKevin Corbet, and many others. It was very encouraging to hear respected doctors, questioning the statistics which have been recorded in relation to Covid deaths.

However, the most rousing and inspirational speech was perhaps delivered by David Icke who has a large underground following in the UK. He emphasised we are dealing with a virus of Fascism. Labelled a conspiracy theorist for many years, he has, however, painstakingly and relentlessly warned people around the world of a group of elitists, that are evil by nature, and who are purposefully orchestrating events around the globe in order to create a One World Order, with total control over every human being. He has provided excellent research and evidence to support the claims and has a metaphysical view on the human states of reality and freedom. In his speech, he mockingly gave credit to Covid 19 for being the perfect alibi for every loss of freedom which we have recently endured.

Over 25 years ago, I happened to listen to David Icke at a small conference which I attended and recall him listing the process whereby a cashless society would be bought into existence. His warnings have always remained with me as step by step I have witnessed those plans being put into place over many years culminating in what we are experiencing today with the promotion of the cashless society.

Whilst David Icke’s speech was really inspirational and has had world-wide coverage, there were, however, certain key notes in his words which ideally should have been delivered from someone with a biblical point of view, most especially when I heard him shout “The Lion Sleeps No More” which also makes reference to the title of one of his many books.

His battle cry of “Human race – get off your knees,” made me wonder if the Lions of Tarshish and her cubs, who are referenced in the Bible and could possibly be the UK and Commonwealth countries, including the USA and Australia, were the ones who were prophesized to restore Christian morals and rise up once more to fight the tyranny which has been under-valuing and destroying its core principles. Certainly, if Lions were to rise today, a pre-cursor to that requirement would have to be our separation from the EU and an independent support towards ‘Israel’.

Search and Rescue

Sadly, but with the exception of 25 Christian leaders who have recently invoked the Magna Carta to sue the government over church lockdowns (some churches in the UK, still remain closed until 2021) there sometimes appears to be only a handful of Christian voices in the UK speaking out in regards to the take-over of freedoms under Covid 19, in contrast to secular voices which are loudly crying out for Freedom right now.

The 25 leaders which include Dr David Hathaway and Dr Gavin Ashenden who was former chaplain to the queen may have argued that the compulsory lockdown of all churches breached the first clause of the Magna Carta, where King John “granted to God, and by this our present Charter have confirmed, for Us and our Heirs forever, that the Church of England shall be free, and shall have all her whole Rights and Liberties inviolable”. It also breached Article 9 of the European Convention of Human Rights which secures freedom.

Rev. Ade Omooba who is the co-founder of an organization called Christian Concernin the UK led the group. Christian Concern have painstakingly fought most of our battles in relation to laws being passed which go against Christian principles; and over many years they are the organization who have challenged laws being made in relation to protecting human life and defending people from their oppressors.

However, warnings from the church have seldom been publicly heard, and the desperate silent voices of many people who are crying out to hear someone make sense of the current Covid confusion, are therefore finding comfort elsewhere.

To date, there has been no mention of God from our Government. No call to public prayer or repentance in order to bless a nation of her faults, or any public message of hope or comfort from the main leadership of The Church of England. People are turning to the most unlikely of figures for a sense of unity in a world of division in the UK in relation to the oppression they are experiencing.

With voices being silenced from singing in church together with mandatory mask wearing for church goers, the conformity and the absence of any enthusiasm or bravery towards this oppression from most churches, whilst in the same are as there are open restaurants, café’s and pubs, unfortunately denotes a certain weakness which is not inspiring. Yesterday I passed a church with its doors still firmly closed. On the opposite corner was a pub with people sitting outside enjoying a pint singing along to the music which was blaring from inside.

Many people, including myself, have been therefore encouraged recently by a few unlikely British voices which includes the actor Laurence Fox who has bravely spoken up after being accused of being a white privileged male, Dr Vernon Coleman, who from his armchair amusingly recites what we are all thinking in regards to the handlings of our government of Covid 19, Katie Hopkins, Douglas Murray, Lord Sumpton, Peter Hitchens, Tommy Robinson and his bravery for relentlessly speaking out against child grooming gangs, Brian Gerrish of UK Column who presents a political analysis of events in the UK, and others who fight against our loss of freedoms. We also look across to the USA and still gain great encouragement from a country who are not afraid to acknowledge the love for their country and the authority of God in their lives. [Britain tarshish and bible prophecy]

Ironically, whilst the UK has been complying with Covid 19 rules, there has been a great uproar about the BBC banning the lyrics from “Rule Britannia” and “Land of Hope and Glory” being sung in its coverage of The Last Night of the Proms which is an 8 week classical concert held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Explanations have been various from appeasing Black Lives Matter to the Covid 19 regulations of singing in a closed environment?

The BBC appears to have now changed its decision because of the outcry and now we will be treated to their renditions. 18 socially distanced BBC singers will now sing the anthems. [Link]

It appears the UK will vehemently defend the right to sing about not being slaves whilst acting like slaves and churchgoers want to sing Onward Christian Soldiers but not act like soldiers. We are a very funny lot.

Therefore, who and where are the Lions of Tarshish? There are many conflicting and various assumptions ‘out there’

Inwardly, we are all in a spiritual battle for our lives. Enlist now, keep watch, be courageous, stay hopeful, stay awake and sleep no more. Remember:

A Lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man. —Turkish Proverb

It is better to be a Lion for the day than a sheep all your life. —Elizabeth Kenny

The Truth is like a Lion, you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose: it will defend itself. —Augustine Hippo

A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a Lion needs the approval of sheep. —Vernon Howard

I was not the Lion, but it fell to me to give the Lion’s roar. —Winston Churchill

Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary, the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. —1 Peter 5: 8

© 2020 Shirley Edwards – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Shirley Edwards: eshirley02@gmail.com