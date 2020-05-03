Butch Paugh

The title of this article undoubtedly will surprise and shock many church goers who have been taught all their lives that Christians should never get angry ! and stand up! for truth and righteousness. And all because most “church goers” have bought into this hellish lie and deception that Christians should always be soft, gentle and kind. Yeah, just like Christ was soft, gentle and kind in John 2:14-17 ! But especially those that hate God, His Word and laws will be shocked to see “Christians” get up on their “hind feet” and say ENOUGH! If anger in itself were a sin, then God the Father and our Saviour, Jesus Christ, have damned themselves! Not only is it NOT a sin to have “righteous” anger, it is an abomination against God Himself when His people do not! To take a quote out of my third book, “A righteous man cannot peaceably co-exist with evil”. ( II Cor. 6:14-16, Mt. 10:34-39 ) There is a time for all things. Including taking a stand in righteous anger! Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 )

The key word in the title of this article is not “angry”, but rather “ righteous “! Any “mature” Christian will clearly see through the deception of the soft soap, cotton candy, all fluff and no substance doctrine that has permeated most “religious” organizations that call themselves churches today! The challenge we must face and overcome is the self centered, prideful, hurt “feelings” type of anger that all of us give into far too many times! Renewing our minds and keeping our tempers under control is a growing process that takes Godly discipline and spiritual maturity. Man’s “natural” anger is controlled mostly by our sinful nature and in most cases does not work in the righteousness of God. ( James 1:20 ) When we finally “outgrow” our sinful tendencies to get angry over attacks on ourselves, but rather become righteously angry over the marring and disobedience to God’s Word then we can be angry and sin not! ( Eph. 4:26 ) In the same verse we are instructed not to let that anger turn to bitterness or we will let them cause us to give place to the devil. ( Eph. 4:27 ) Man’s anger, unconstrained by God’s Word, causes strife, wars, murders, divisions and much more because we lust after wealth, power, prideful and personal gain. ( James 4:1-2 ) Righteous anger too, can and will cause strife, divisions and even sometimes wars, but only for the glory of God to uphold His word and will! ( Mt. 10:34-39 )

Before we dare to become angry with evils in society and step out to correct or do away with them we have to perform a task that just about all of us find uncomfortable. Many times we deny that we need to do it at all. Before we become righteously angry with the evils around us, we must first confront and overcome the evils in our personal lives of the evils (sin) we see in the world then we become hypocrites if we judge others! (Mt. 7:1-5, Romans 2:1-3)

Right living (righteousness) judgement based on God’s unchanging laws on morality demands judgment and justice be done! God Himself is and will always be the ultimate and final judge of all mankind, and indeed of the earth itself! (Acts 17:32, II Tim. 4:1, Rev. 20:11, II Pet. 3:10-13) But we, the blood bought, redeemed, Spirit filled children of the living God are responsible to see that His righteous will is fulfilled here on earth with each passing generation! He does and will continue to hold us accountable for not judging and condemning evil! His word is full of His laws, statutes, judgments and teaching of justice that His people are to fulfill here on earth! Unfortunately, from the time of His bringing His people out of bondage until today, His people seem to forget their duties and responsibilities and their nation and society soon die and decay into a putrid sewer as America has become today! ( Lev. 18:4, 19:15, 20:22, 25:18, Ps. 106:3, Prov. 22:3, Is. 1:17, 56:1, Mt. 23:23 ). The church was given The Great Commission to go out into all the nations and teach them God’s plan of salvation and then to disciple them on how to live holy themselves and to maintain righteous judgment and justice on evil doers! ( Mt. 28:18-20 ) The “faithful” followers of Christ will one day judge angels and even take part in judging the earth! ( I Cor. 6:2-3 )

Because the church has not fulfilled its duties before God, all manner of evil is flourishing all over the world. Especially here in this “once” blessed nation! Because we have allowed and become part of, through compromise, apathy and toleration a part of the evil we will give an account before Christ! ( II Cor. 5:20 ) And many will have the words spoken by Christ in Mt. 7:22-23 . We now call evil good and good evil! ( Is. 5:20 ) Very few cry out and demand justice! ( Is. 59:4 ) Judgment is turned away! Justice is not brought forth and truth falls! ( Is. 59:14 ) The result of the “churches” cowardice are, to name a few, economic chaos, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, sex trafficking, human slavery, (very much so in the U.S. now —I’ll explain in another article), adultery, idolatry, fornication, bastard children, (look up the meaning for yourself), child murder, unjust wars and much more. Read Prov. 24:11-12 ) for the penalty of not defending the innocent! Then read II Kings 24:4 to find that that sin is not pardoned

Now in closing, if I have offended you with the truth of God’s word, perhaps you should search the scriptures to see if I am telling you the truth as did the Bereans with Paul. ( Acts 17:10-11 ) or you can do what most will do, ignore or become angry with the truth! (Is. 30:10, II Tim 4:3-4)

