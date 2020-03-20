Dr. William Deagle, MD

Major viral outbreaks over the past thirty years every two years roughly, are all BSL4 and BSL3 USA Bioweapons. This includes HIV, SARS, H5N1, H1N1 etc. The latest super pathogen SARS now COVID19 was noticed in Wuhan, China just after the activation of 130, 000 5G Network Antennaes over Ube Province of China, the central hub for rail, air and manufacturing of automobiles and many parts for Worldwide Corporations. China now comprises 28.6 % of Consumable Goods Worldwide, the the USA a distant second at 18 %. The Chinese Communist Party suppressed with Fall 2019 explosion of the virus, and jailed doctors and media that tried to get their leaders attention. This could not be ignored by late December 2019, and the birth of COVID19 renamed by the WHO, was born.

Since early Fall 2019, I received US Intel that cross state border travel would be tracked by Fall 2020, with the launch of the World ID Program with biometrics. I could not figure what was happening, until December 2019, when I realized Medical Martial Law would require this to control viral spread. My research in January and February and early March 2020, with many sources was capped by four interviews on radio and video with Professor Francis Boyle. He was the author of the 1989, US Bioterrorism Act passed by both Houses. Since his concerns were raised, he has been banned form comment by all newspapers and public radio and television, especially since 911. His research identified that by 2015, the number of Bioweapon Viral Scientists employed at US Institutions, BSL4 an BSL3 Bioweapon Military Research Facilities increased 30 fold since the 911 incident. It has no doubt increased considerably more since then.

From Prof Boyles research and multiple papers published the current COVID19 SARS was a chimeric virus created with the Gain of Function at the BSL3 Univeristy of North Carolina and all US Agencies NIAID (Aka Dr Fauci PhD), FDA, NIH, CDC, WHO, etc. collaboration. They funded and provide scientific support to Chinese bioweapons scienticist in Wuhan at their BSL4 singular facility in China. With the recombinant merger of the animal lab Australia HIV Bioweapon and the Gain of Function U of NC Super Infective Virus, COVID19 was created. This is the most infective virus in modern history, and produces multiorgan failure after attaching to the ACE2 lung receptor with the Corona Glycoprotein, 139 kDa mass. For those with prior medical problems such as COPD, heart failure, diabetes, elderly and renal or other major mitochondrial deficient organic disease, these individuals are very vulnerable. This results in 20.7% of the original L Clade to be severe for middle age to elderly or younger with illness, requiring hospital care, ventilation and intubation and perhaps heart lung bypass therapy in artificial coma status in ICU. The newly emergent S Clade is more infective and lethal, and genetics have identified US Cases with both genetic strains of RNA virus. A more serious subclade may have emerged in Iran and Italy with much higher lethal case fatalities.

With current doubling times, and spread with asymptomatic hosts for up to 24 days to infect others, 83 % of those exposed to nanoparticulates in air or stool vapor in toilets many floor away in Hong Kong, can cause new infective carrier states. About 79 % have milder disease but it can relapse for months after the primary clinical high temperature respirator ARDS state, and even with no symptoms, can spread viral infection to many others for six weeks after recovery. The virus survives up to nine days on surfaces, and many more in fluids such as public sewage in stool and urine.

Pandemic mathematic expansion predicts with doubling from Ro scores or 6.7 in China to with total shutdown of Wuhan only a drop to 3.5 Ro replication spread scores. By first to third week in May all nations with be saturating all advanced health care resources, ICUs and ventilators and heart-lung bypass tech machines. Medical staff infected, sick or dead, will further prevent care, and triage will result in designating some individuals to receive inadequate or minimal care, resulting in their death. Care Fatality rates will jump from 1 % in South Korea, 4 % in Italy, and plus 10% in Iran to over 21 % of infected dying for lack of services, and future new genetic adapations and mutations of the COVID19 Gene Clades.

We must test with rapid PCR, such as the most advanced kits from Berlin within 2 hours or less, and BioPhilia Tracker Resonant Diagnostics Scans, the later which be be more sensitive and find individuals with viral loads too low to yet demonstrate PCR positive tests. Clinical evaluation, respirator Flow Volume Loop Repiratory Tests, Oximetry, CT Scans and others can be added to complete this three pronged identification of carriers and early or late diseased persons. The most important early test I have just upgrade with the help of Mr Lee in China is my BioPhilia Tracker Three Quantum Resonant Scan for the COVID19 Glycoprotein Corona that attaches to the ACE2 receptor of respiratory bronchioles and alveoli, to allow viral entry and replication takeover of human tissues.

During the past three, month, and many years of BioWeapons Medical Experience per my CV, I have completed a comprehension plan of viral host identification, LIFEsolation Trailers and Tents for Isolation and monitoring. Monitoring include FiO2 Oxygen by BiPAP and peripheral finger oximetry monitoring, bioimpedance tissue energetics monitoring arm and leg electrodes, and viral suppressive NutriMeds, Cytokine Supressive and Free Radical Capture Therapies, and Radionic Viral Capsid 139 kDa Resonant Field Therapy at 207.176 Hz EMF Field. Also prevention of Virus and copathogen Nagalase elevations with NutriMeds and 337 Hz Radionic Suppressive Field Therapy is provided in the LIFEsolation Trailers or Tents in homes or hospital or other facilities to maintain total isolation from air and body fluids all viral particle to infect others. When repeated BioPhilia Scans, PCR Rapid Tests and Clinical Evaluation shows no virus or disease controlled transfer to Quarantine with intense monitoring needs to be performed to prevent relapse or infecting other individuals in the family or community.

With H5N1 and Later H1N1 viral infections spread in the last 15 years, I prepared to provide airway, antipathogenics, and cytokine sepsis blockers of a nutraceutical non-toxic nature. Out of years of work, I developed First of Defense Kit, available on NutriMedical.com. It includes Plasma Monatomic Iodine called Nutriodine that kills all pathogens and detoxes all halides, NutriDefense to dertox viral RNA DNA capsids and bacterial walls of pathogens, AlliciMED from Germany 200 mg more that Allicin from Peter Josling of UK at less than ½ price, NutruSilver monatomic liposomal radionically amplified Silver antiviral, NutriDefense to dertox viral RNA DNA capsids and bacterial walls of pathogens, , NutrImmune 26Y to tag all major human panthogens for immune attack by Immune Macrophage Killing, Power C Plus unique salt of Calcium Sodium Potassium Magnesium Ascorbate with Bioperin Black Pepper to Amplify Absorption to STOP Cytokine Storms that are the cause of Septic Shock and Cardiac Arrest, NIOSH N95 Masks for Airway protection, NutriMedical Defense Wipes with Antipathogenic Lauric Acid Nisin destroys viruses and bacteria on contact for prevention of inoculation of pathogens.

We now have Hazmat suits from 5 foot to 7 and for larger persons above 5 foot 7 height, eye visors to use with NIOSH N95 Mask, and Full Hazmat Respiratory Units.

I can provide viral Radionic Suppression via SonicLife, PERLM+, ProGen3, MAGI and MinMAGI pad EMF Viral Suppression Systems, in addition.

Perhaps in a year safe antiviral drugs may be available but Ribavirin we use in ICU can drop hemoglobin a gram per day, causing heart failure in a week or less. HIV Drugs are being tested, as is other antivirals and IV Vitamin C. By the time these drugs, and Vaccines of questionable benefit and possible increase risk, up to 70% of the World Population would already be affected with initial and new Genetic Clades fo COVID19. The prior SARS RNA vaccine inserts genetic material for the host to manulfacture the antigent to activate an immune response, and this prior 2003 vaccine made disease worse and relapsed cases much sicker and dead.

Watch my 43:27 Recent March 2020 YouTube Video, and contact your local and national politicians, public health and medical professionals to implement my very organized plan to proactively stop SARS COVID19 and future Clades, and an future BioWeapon or natural emergent Pandemic Viral Plaque.

[BIO: I, Dr Bill Deagle MD was trained in Bacteriology by Dr Robert Brown PhD in early 1970s while working on my PhD in Bacterial Oceanography at Dalhousie University with Bedford Institute and Woods Hole, Mass USA. He worked on the T-Virus several years earlier on Rutgers Class 4 Bioweapons Facility Underground. The one day he was sick in ten years the T-Virus escaped and all his colleagues and lab animals were incinerated at 2,000 Degrees, and the facility capped to prevent escape of the Bioweapon that Causes Neuromuscular Paralysis and Suffocation. In 1997, I was the reference Doctor with Reserve Admiral John Hughes MD, for Operations Top Off and Dark Winter in Colorado. We did a NOA Supercomputer AI Computer simulation of a weaponized Small Pox virus from Cairo Eqypt to Oklahoma City USA, with 93 Million Dead Americans and over 90 country spread in 90 days. We did a Live Simulation of Two Pathogen Releases. One was a the Colorado Performing Arts Center with Hazmat Officers sent to all the local hospitals. The second had a second floor spray in a high rise downtown Denver, CO USA, to send Hazmat Officers to local hospitals to back determine if a Bioweapon or Radiological Exposure, quanatine and prevent death. In all our simulations, we failed terribly. I met the CDC, FBI, FEMA and Head of U of Colorado Infectious Disease at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in Downtown Denver in March 2001, to review our prior Radiological and Bioweapons Federal Simulations. They identified the release in Fall 2001 of Weaonized Anthrax Simulation and Micro Nukes and High Explosive in NE US Large City, aka NYC.

When presenting a paper to the private HLI Human Life International Board in Zurich, Switzerland, March 1997, I reviewed Fetal Tissue Transplantation for Parkinsons Disease, Diabetes, etc, and the horror of this research. I also reviewed by Classified Work at Doctor at CCOM, St. Francis for many US Classified Facilities.

