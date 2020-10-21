By Cliff Kincaid

I have had interactions with two prominent people in the news — former Senator and current presidential candidate Joe Biden and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully. I never met another personality, anti-Trump commentator Jeffrey Toobin, but I covered the occasion when this CNN analyst and staff writer at The New Yorker was honored with an award by the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association.

Personally, at least for a time, it appears he was out of the closet, so to speak, on Zoom. He was reportedly caught exposing his genitals on a Zoom call. He was suspended, not fired, and apologized to his wife, family, friends and co-workers. Scully was suspended, not fired, for lying about his social media account being hacked by anti-Trump content. There seems to be a pattern here.

Is this the way Washington works?

Biden, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, refused to allow my testimony against a United Nations treaty, and Scully moderated a debate I had on his network about the International Criminal Court. I thought at the time that Biden was unfair in his proceedings, while Scully was a decent and fair guy, despite having worked for Biden. He almost got the chance to moderate a presidential debate.

Not to pile on the disgraced Jeffrey Toobin, but a description of the gay awards ceremony for Toobin said that he had through “sharp analysis and keen insight” used his influence “to educate viewers about the legal rationale for fair and equal treatment of LGBT Americans and, in doing so, has helped create the political landscape that allowed recent LGBT court victories to be widely understood by the American public.”

Translated into common sense language, this means that Toobin was pro-gay in his coverage and helped sell the public on the homosexual agenda.

A noted plagiarist whose plagiarism has not stopped his campaign for higher office, Biden is openly devoted to the New World Order but that sinister goal has not received sufficient coverage. However, it is as shocking as run-of-the-mill perversion and lying by other Washington figures in the news.

It’s no wonder many Americans have come to the conclusion that the Washington establishment is hopelessly corrupt.

Before we get to the matter of Joe Biden’s globalism, it should be noted that the gay event in honor of Toobin was co-sponsored by Comcast/NBC Universal and CBS News. This was important. It demonstrates that although reporters sometimes talk about one another as “rivals” in the media business, they are really on the same liberal team. Hence, we learn that Kristen Welker of NBC News, the “moderator” of Thursday’s presidential debate, once had her picture taken at a White House event with President Obama. She is proud of her bias. She was picked to moderate a debate anyway.

Since Biden has run for president before, and was a long-time Delaware Senator who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I covered his career over the years, which includes several incidents of plagiarism. Plagiarism involving a journalist is grounds for firing. For Biden, however, it reflects the judgment of others that he can recite whatever is put in front of him. That is someone worth using for other purposes. Hence, he is a puppet.

The Biden plagiarism cases have been well-documented. Still, he was picked as Obama’s vice president and is now running for president. Who’s calling the shots?

His recent astonishing comment about legally approving the idea of transgender 8-year-olds was bizarre but it helps illustrate the influence of those running him and his campaign. Those are the same LGBT activists who honored Toobin. Although these people comprise only one or two percent of the population, they have enormous influence. And they want to impose what a new EWTN film calls the “gender agenda” of destroying biological differences. It is Cultural Marxism.

In foreign affairs, where President Trump has made significant changes in favor of an America-first policy, the stakes are also significant.

Once considered the leading foreign policy “expert” of the Democratic Party, Biden put his name on a plan by Leslie Gelb of the Council on Foreign Relations to get U.S. troops out of Iraq. I covered this at the time. Biden called the plan, only three pages long, the “Biden-Gelb plan.” It was to turn Iraq over to the United Nations and the “international community” and divide the country up. Biden had been a big supporter of the disastrous U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Biden’s knee-jerk response in support of the U.N. playing a larger role in world affairs was also reflected in his decision to push for Senate ratification of the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations, it was written by advocates of world government. I put all of this in writing to Biden on behalf of my group America’s Survival. Perhaps that’s why he didn’t want me to testify against it.

Back in 1992, Biden wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal (assuming that he actually wrote the article) under the headline, “How I Learned to Love the New World Order.” This can only be understood by taking into account a pamphlet entitled, “Toward a New World Order: The Future of NATO,” written by billionaire George Soros. The Soros plan, which is similar to Biden’s, is to make NATO, once an anti-Communist alliance, into a military arm of the U.N. Soros figured that NATO could take on the military responsibilities of the New World Order until the U.N. was ready to do the job.

Despite all of this being out in the open, the first result when you Google the term “New World Order” is that “The New World Order (NWO) in conspiracy theories is the hypothesis of a secretly emerging totalitarian world government.” This is how Google, the target of an anti-trust lawsuit, controls “news.”

There’s not much “secret” about all of this when Biden is openly writing about strengthening “institutions of collective security.”

You don’t have to be aconspiracy theorist to detect the hidden hand of billionaire George Soros in Biden’s foreign policy views.

Regarding the unfolding Biden scandal, the evidence indicates that Hunter was making money off “Pop” and the “Big Guy” — Joe Biden — was getting some.

But in terms of foreign affairs generally, Soros appears to be the controller. Soros had financially supported Barack Hussein Obama, Biden and other Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee.

As a result, Biden was the strongest supporter of the United Nations in the entire Congress. He openly supports a New World Order, as articulated by George Soros, with NATO serving as front-line troops until the U.N. is strong enough to play the role of “global peacekeeper.”

By the way, Toobin and Scully may soon return to work, and Biden hopes to be elected president of the United States, where he will do the bidding of George Soros.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org