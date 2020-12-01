By Kelleigh Nelson

Sidney Powell is no joke. She served as a federal prosecutor for ten years and earned a national reputation as the attorney who swooped in, convinced Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn to withdraw his guilty pleas, and successfully pressured the Justice Department to drop its charges. She was a stalwart and regular presence in exposing the Russia Collusion Hoax, and by my count, everything she said was going to happen did happen. —John Nolte, Journalist

First of all, I never say anything I can’t prove… and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. They also used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip, and they used computers to flip those votes from…Trump to Biden. —Sidney Powell

We have and army of digital soldiers. This was irregular warfare at its finest in politics. We have what we call here citizen journalists because the journalists we have in our media did a disservice to themselves. —General Michael T. Flynn

Sidney Powell was never a part of President Trump’s Legal Team. Many of us assumed she was after the press conference. We also had that impression because whenever Sidney was on media, she was introduced as part of President Trump’s legal team. She never signed a contract or accepted a retainer or funds for her expenses.

The Trump team issued a statement stating that Sidney Powell is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.” This was signed by Rudy Giuliani, Attorney for President Trump, and Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and Attorney for President Trump. When Sidney tried to respond on Twitter, she was censored for 12 hours.

Michael Flynn Jr. responded on Parler that Sidney was suspended by Twitter when she tried to respond to the Trump team statement that she understands the White House press release and agrees with it. Flynn Jr. stated that the earlier messages from the President’s team is not a reflection of any misstatements on Sidney’s part. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed “we the people” of our votes for President Trump and many other republican candidates. General Flynn tweeted much the same.

Joe Hoft of The Gateway Pundit reported that Sidney Powell not being on the Trump team is an act to protect both her and Trump’s team. It is not a message of disappointment in her latest interviews and actions.

Sidney Powell is not restrained or restricted with control from government checks and balances to release statements; she’s more powerful and dangerous without restraints from government entities.

Powell’s Statement

Attorney Powell released a statement to CBS news. She said,“I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids.”

Every rotten lying leftwing media rag reported that Sidney was fired. Politico said she was cut from the team. The AP said the legal team distanced themselves from her, and the Guardian said the Trump team cut ties with her after she made bizarre election fraud claims. None of these headlines are true. By now, anyone with an ounce of intelligence has figured out that the demonic mainstream media spews nothing but lies and half-truths.

Sidney Powell, General Mike Flynn, L. Lin Woods, Rudy Giuliani and so many other attorneys and state attorney generals across the nation are fighting the greatest fraud and treason ever perpetrated on this country.

If you love this nation and love freedom and liberty, you must help. Please donate to Sidney Powell, who has hired experts in their field to prove the treachery and betrayal of the American people and equal representation of one person, one vote.

Her website is Defending the republic.org and includes an address if you prefer mailing a check.

President Trump Pardon’s General Flynn

And now the General is free to go full bore to help Sidney Powell and prove the fraudulent election was stolen from President Trump. General Flynn was innocent of all of the charges, and taking a pardon was not what they wanted, but his help in saving our republic was more important than any financial reciprocity he could receive from those who framed him.

Michael Flynn is not only free to speak, but free to openly help save the nation he spent 33 years serving and defending. I love this brave warrior and his entire family. He deserves the respect and admiration of every American, not only for his service, but for enduring with God’s grace and fortitude a four-year crucible of pain inflicted by the Deep State traitors.

His first interview since President Trump gave him a “pardon of innocence,” was with his friend Lt. General Thomas McInerny on Brannon Howse’s broadcast. It is essential that every patriotic American hear these two men speak.

General Flynn tells us the president has clear paths to victory that don’t require a lot of courtroom action. What it requires is honesty from elected officials and the many Americans who are coming forward and telling their stories, and not just from battleground states. They are witnesses and they’re signing affidavits.

Like so many others who are standing for freedom and justice, these witnesses, both republican and democrat, are being threatened and they’re angry…so angry that they’re sending in their pictures with their affidavits.

General Flynn believes President Trump will win Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and probably Wisconsin where they just discovered a discrepancy in 130,000 ballots. Mike said he was asked on a scale of one to 10 who will be president and he answered, Donald Trump.

He said, “Theft with mail in ballots, theft with Dominion and Smartmatic is done by election machines not made in America and our votes are not even counted in our own country. We have so many previous elections with the same situations, but we’re in this to win and we will.”

Censorship

The only way the President has to communicate is via social media and they are censoring him. The Pennsylvania hearing was run by a retired military colonel, Doug Mastriano, and he gave a wonderful patriotic speech, but not one word was carried by the mainstream media and twitter took him offline immediately. This is the destruction of our first amendment rights.

The rudeness throughout America has affected our wonderful president and beautiful first lady for four years and we’re angry about it…there is no decency, no respect, and no honor for the leader of the greatest nation in the world. Why? Because he doesn’t belong to the cabal promoting a new world order like Carter, the Bushes, Clinton, Obama and dozens before them all the way back to Woodrow Wilson.

Efforts to remove our duly elected president by every pressure the socialist democrats could think of was endless, whether it’s the fake Russia gate or impeachment, the filthy lousy lying mess with Covid-19, or this coup d’état…all are dangerous to the survival of the Republic.

General Flynn states that when our enemy tells us they’re going to do something, you had better pay attention and have some plans.

Lt. General Thomas McInerny

General McInerny said that shutting down vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia was not based on normal system operations. The General reported, “These swing states stopped counting and shut down in the early morning hours of November 4th, which shows us it was planned and caused by fraudulent electronic manipulation of the targeted voting machines. This was unprecedented to stop counting in five of the battleground states and demonstrates prior coordination by election officials.”

Mediahad reported that counting had ceased in the five states, when in reality, the counting continued and in early morning hours, all of a sudden there were hundreds of thousands more votes and all for VP Biden, when only hours before President Trump had a massive lead. This is where cyber warfare was employed via the Hammer and Scorecard plus the Dominion voting machines and software.

McInerny said, “Every one of these states had the same percentage of votes that were tallied during the “shutdown hours” and this is a mathematical impossibility and means an algorithm was used. Pennsylvania mailed out 1.8 million mail-in ballots and got 2.5 million back.”

Sidney Powell has filed a number of lawsuits against these states. Her complaint, filed last Wednesday against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and the Board of State Canvassers, cites the affidavit as representing a former electronic intelligence analyst and supporting claims that, “the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020.” Now it is being reported that Russia was also involved.

Kraken

Kraken is not some monster from a movie. General McInerny believes that it was Sidney Powell and the President through General Flynn who got the Kraken organization, the 305 military intelligence battalion, working with them. The Kraken is a Department of Defense, Cyber Warfare Program designed to track, hack, expose, and acquire evidence of nefarious activity from enemies both foreign and domestic. Link The General says we have not seen any footprints from the DOJ, the FBI, or the CIA in this on the friendly side, only on the Deep State side.

The US Special Forces command seized a server farm in Frankfurt, Germany because the data from these battleground states were being sent through the internet to Spain and then into Frankfurt, Germany. Special Operations seized that facility, which was a CIA operation, and they have those servers. It has been reported that five US soldiers were killed in this operation along with one paratrooper. McInerny believes the servers will show the algorithms and the vast fraudulent cheating in the 2020 election.

General Flynn was the Senior US Intelligence Military officer in the US commands at the Defense Intelligence Agency. He is a career intelligence officer and General McInerny says Flynn knows this stuff backwards and forwards. McInerny tells us that the entire Deep State and the Democrat Party of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, etc. were involved in this coup d’état. He includes the judiciary and Judge Emmett Sullivan who was Michael Flynn’s biased and belligerent judge and that is why the Kraken was involved, because the President could trust them.

McInerny stated, “This isn’t just politics, this is treason, and it’s been used before. We haven’t seen treason of this magnitude in our history. We are going to demand that this president not leave office until the American people have a full disclosure of what has gone on.”

President Trump took an oath to the Constitution and to defend America from enemies both foreign and domestic. The perpetrators of this communist revolutionary third world voting system are domestic enemies and traitors to the United States of America. This is why President Trump should remain in office until we see justice.

Powell, Flynn, McInerny and all the others working on exposing the fraudulent votes in these and many other states, along with every deplorable, believe that President Trump overwhelmingly won with as many as 400 – 410 electoral votes.

General McInerny talked about all of this in 2017 on Dave Janda’s show.

The American Report

Mary Fanning and Alan Jones have been at the top of the game with regard to the Hammer/Scorecard cheating. In 2015, whistleblower Dennis Montgomery gave sworn testimony to the DOJ and FBI about Scorecard, Dominion and Smartmatic. Obviously, it has been ignored. There are many avenues of truth on the web, but The American Report is superb. Bookmark the site.

Conclusion

There are traitors inside the intelligence community who are trying to take this story and control it to their benefit. They are guilty of treason. China, Iran and Russia have access to our elections and that is an act of treason and war against America.

Generals Michael T. Flynn and Thomas McInerny are close friends. Both of these generals have stated that if we don’t stop this fraud and treason in America’s elections, the country of hope, of liberty and freedom will be lost forever.

