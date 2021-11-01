by Roger Anghis

We are seeing something in America that we have never seen on such a scale before. Our leftist so-called ‘educators have taken a page out of Lenin’s playbook and decided that it is only the school board that has the right to decide what children in public schools are taught and that parents have no right to any input at all. Terry McAuliffe has even stated that parents have no right to input into what their kids are taught. In the Virginia gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe insisted that parents should have no role in directing the education of their children and doubled down in a subsequent media interview.

McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia and longtime Democratic operative, issued this pronouncement after being asked whether “protections for transgender students” should be determined at the state level or in each school district.

Responding first to the question, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin raised the issue of “school systems refusing to engage with parents,” offering the recent example of parents in Fairfax County, Va., who were unaware of sexually explicit content in books available to children at the school library.

“You believe school systems should tell children what to do,” Youngkin said to McAuliffe. “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”[1] It was in Loundon County Virginia where a parent attended a school board meeting to complain that the school tried to bury the story of his 14-year-old daughter was raped in a bathroom by a boy dressed in a skirt. It turns out that they transferred that boy to another school and he did the same thing there. This is insane! Our children should feel safe in our schools but the liberals are making them very dangerous.

Loudoun County, Virginia, continues to find itself at the center of controversy.

The county’s school board is already in hot water after recent reports revealed its members had seemingly covered up a rape allegation. A boy has since been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female student in one of the school district’s girls’ restrooms. The board falsely said it had no knowledge of such a case before voting in August to allow males to use girls’ restrooms.

Concerned parents say progressive ideas have entered Loudoun County school curricula and are currently being taught to children enrolled in the district. They continue to protest at school board meetings in hopes of pressuring the district to remove the controversial teachings from classrooms.

Now, it appears that parents in Loudoun County are required to sign non-disclosure agreement-style documents in order to see exactly what their children are being taught, including a curriculum called Second Step Programs.[2] The bad part of this is McAuliffe was governor when legislation was passed and he signed into law that overturned the requirement for schools to report sexual assault. He also instigated a curriculum called Social-emotional Learning (SEL) which is nothing more than Critical Race Theory (CRT) by a different name. He denied he supports CRT but like most Democrate’s, especially one with Clinton connections, he lies.

To require parents to sign a non-disclosure agreement is insane. They can even bring up the curriculum at a school board meeting. Why is the school board trying to hide what they are teaching the kids? Vladimir Lenin stated: “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”[3] Our kids are not being educated. They aren’t taught real American history or real-world history. They are being indoctrinated into a Marxist/Communist system. They are attempting to eliminate the teaching of math because it is somehow racist: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is bankrolling a group of activists who believe math is racist.

A group of fringe educators have compiled a six-part toolkit offering an “integrated approach” to developing an “anti-racist math practice” viewed through a social justice lens. It chides the “concept of mathematics being purely objective” as “unequivocally false.” It argues focusing on the “right answer” to math equations is an example of white supremacy.

The toolkit A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction is meant to help educators in grades 6-8. If your child’s educators subscribe to any of the beliefs in these texts, you should pull them immediately.[4] Why parents aren’t rising up against this lunacy is beyond me.

In Minnesota the school board forces parents to state their address in order to speak and bans any criticism of any school official and has even declared that school board meetings, which are required to be open to the public, are allowing parents there out of the goodness of their heart: The Mankato, Minnesota school board is outrageously requiring parents to doxx themselves by stating their home address before they can speak at a meeting and they have, in essence, banned all criticism of school board officials as well.

The chair of the board for Mankato Area Public Schools Jodi Sapp made the new rules crystal clear before calling on parents at an Oct. 18 forum. Parents were told they could speak for three minutes only if they gave their name and full address. They were also advised that they were prohibited from addressing individual school board members.

“I just want to remind everybody this is a business meeting of the school board, it is not a meeting that belongs to the public,” she began.

“Before the open forum, I would like to review a couple of things,” Sapp stated. “Each speaker is asked to state his or her name and address for the record. Failure to do so will result in an individual not being allowed to speak.”

Alpha News first reported the new rules which were put in place following “behavior by some of the members of the public” that Sapp deemed “unacceptable.”

“Effective tonight, open forum participants are prohibited from calling out or addressing any individual school board or school district staff member. If this occurs, open forum will be closed,” Sapp noted before the public forum segment began.[5] This is the action of a dictatorship, not a constitutional republic. If the Founders were still around they’d be dropping people like flies. Have we grown weak? Some parents are standing up. The father of the 14-year-old that was raped in the Loudon County school showed up and was arrested before he could speak. The meeting was abruptly adjourned. They are trying to hide what they are doing and what they are teaching. We have little time to stop them but stop them we must.

