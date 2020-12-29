By: Devvy

We are approaching the 11th hour and still not a single U.S. Senator or Senator-elect is willing to stand Jan. 6th to stop the stealing of this presidential race. Perhaps one might find the courage do what should be a given considering there’s an ocean of hard evidence of this concerted effort to put Harris/Biden in the WH.

Shame on you, Rand Paul, Tommy Tuberville, Ted Cruz and Loeffler. One would think all of you would be the first to stand for truth, the Constitution and Donald Trump.

Below is a letter I faxed to 11 reps and senators in the six contested states. It took quite a bit of time Christmas morning to find fax numbers. They guard them like they’re the family jewels. I also faxed to the attorney who represented Trump in Nevada during that disgraceful court hearing (he’s actually based in VA), the attorney who represents Lin Wood in GA and the attorney representing Rep. Mike Kelley, et al in a case out in PA.

SCOTUS in a unanimous 9-0 decision in the case cited in my letter: Federal elections end on election day. Not counting votes at 5:00 am or 3 days later. The elections in the six contested states are VOID.

I ask you copy and past the letter, print it and fax to the individuals I did yesterday. It fits on one page. The list is below my letter. Call them and you get a recording. Email and you get a canned response. A fax is a piece of paper they can’t ignore. Just use the one letter, add the rep or senator’s name, fax and keep doing so until you’ve gone through the list.

Those state legislatures, many are GOP majority, can end this right now. They can exercise their plenary power and declare the election for president void per federal law. They have no excuse not to act now that I faxed them the case and hopefully, thousands of you will, too. A new election would have to be held and this time, I guarantee you safeguards would be in place enough to guard Ft. Knox.

Re: Your General Assembly can stop the stealing of this election – right now.

The United States Supreme Court ruled in 1997 that federal elections are over on election day which in this case was Nov. 3, 2020. Not at certification of the vote, but on election day by midnight. Federal statute backs that up. Elections in the six contested states are void.

I listened to oral arguments for Foster v Love below, including from the left’s icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. This is your power to declare the election void as so ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court in the aforementioned case. Let the left and the DNC’s MSM media go crazy. The fate of this country rests with all six contested state legislatures.

Read – use search engine – thepostmail.com:

Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision) by Ren Jander, J.D.

Another constitutional attorney, Leo Donofrio filed with SCOTUS Dec. 4, 2020 using that decision. SCOTUS is stonewalling him because they do not want a decision by their own court brought to light which will stop the steal. Three weeks now and they refuse to docket his case. SCOTUS violated their own Rule 17.4. Leo received his time-stamped copy after paying the $300 and 40 copies of his filing. Leo is correct: SCOTUS has become nothing but a Kangaroo Court.

Leo also said: “There has never been election fraud in our nation as blatant, insidious, obvious, and proven by sworn evidence, under penalty of perjury, as this… You are their representative…If we lose the integrity of our electoral process, this country, as a true republic, will cease to exist.”

He is absolutely right. If the Harris/Biden duo take the WH, our constitutional republic will be dead within two years. We will morph into a democracy of mob rule. No democracy in the history of the world has survived; they all go down in flames.

It will also be the end of the Republican Party. The shadow government is close to stealing this election with no one held accountable and it will be their SOP from here on out. Are you going to stop this steal ? Your oath of office demands it.

List:

Georgia General Assembly

David Ralston

Speaker of the House

Fax: (404) 656-5644

Georgia Sen. Butch Miller

Fax: (404) 651-5795

GOP state party chairman: David Shafer is WORTHLESS. He’s been MIA through all this.

PA General Assembly

Rep. Kerry A. Benninghoff

Fax: (814) 355-3523

Senator John Gordner – I did all his district offices.

Fax: (717) 787-9715

570-784-9379

570-743-7714

570-339-5938

GOP state party chairman: Lawrence Tabas – not even a phone number, just donate.

NV – Legislature doesn’t open until Feb. 1st but you can still fax.

Assemblyman Gregory T. Hafen, II

Fax: (775) 727-9666

GOP state party chairman: Michael J. McDonald – again no phone number, just donate.

AZ

Senator Karen Fann Only phone number

Their speaker of the house, Russell “Rusty” Bowers is a damn RINO, so forget him.

GOP state party chairman: Dr. Kellie Ward – No phone, just address and donate.

MI

Lee Chatfield Speaker House – Could not find a fax number for him but he’s leaving anyway.

Sen. Peter J. Lucido

517) 373-5958

WI

State Senator Roger Roth

(608) 282-3559

Rep. Jim Rep. Steineke

Fax: (608) 282-3605

GOP state party chairman: Andrew Hitt – same as all the other GOP state party web sites.

