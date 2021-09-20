By: Devvy

Ronald Reagan opened the flood gates for illegal aliens back in 1986 when he signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act. Instead of deporting millions of illegals, that Act rewarded illegals for smuggling themselves across our border and stealing jobs that belong to Americans and naturalized citizens. The Democrats right NOW are trying to get amnesty passed for 30 MILLION + illegal aliens. We MUST defeat them. We’ve done it before we can do it again. $1 Trillion Mass Amnesty and Explosion of Legal Immigration in Reconciliation Bill

In 1993, former U.S. Senator Dirty Harry Reid who “won” his election thanks to vote fraud, introduced the most comprehensive anti-illegal aliens bill ever (77 pgs) that would force tens of millions of them to self-deport. ALL forms of welfare gone. S. 1351 (103rd): Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993.

Our Federal Wallet Stretched To Limit By Illegal Aliens Getting Welfare’ “Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.” He also said that the U.S. open door policy is being abused at the expense of honest, working citizens. August 5, 1993, Dirty Harry’s office issued the following:

“In response to increased terrorism and abuse of social programs by aliens, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) today introduced the first and only comprehensive immigration reform bill in Congress. Currently, an alien living illegally in the United States often pays no taxes but receives unemployment, welfare, free medical care and other federal benefits. Recent terrorist acts, including the World Trade Center bombing, have underscored the need to keep violent criminals out of the country…

“Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs. The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement. Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care, and other benefits often without paying any taxes.”

“Safeguards like welfare and free medical care are in place to boost Americans in need of short-term assistance. These programs were not meant to entice freeloaders and scam artists from around the world. Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.”

At the time, dirty traitor, Bill Clinton[1][2] was allegedly president. I say allegedly because there were problems with counting of the votes, an issue I was yelling about back then. But,Clinton was the selection of the shadow government; the vote of the American people didn’t matter.

Dirty Harry’s bill had a whopping 3 cosponsors. In 1993, there were 173 Republicans in the U.S. House. 2 cosponsored that bill, Richard Shelby and Duncan Faircloth. 1 Democrat, James Exon. Neither party wanted to stop the flood of illegals.

One of the sections of that bill was crucial as I explained in a 2014 column. I’m betting it [the bill] was not written by Dirty Harry, but by DNC lawyers who knew what they’re doing and the sure to come legal challenges. It covers the whole gambit of turning off all forms of welfare; trillions spent over the past 28 years since Reagan sold us out. One section I want to highlight: TITLE X–CITIZENSHIP

SEC. 1001. BASIS OF CITIZENSHIP CLARIFIED.

“In the exercise of its powers under section 5 of the Fourteenth Article of Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Congress has determined and hereby declares that any person born after the date of enactment of this title to a mother who is neither a citizen of the United States nor admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident, and which person is a national or citizen of another country of which either of his or her natural parents is a national or citizen, or is entitled upon application to become a national or citizen of such country, shall be considered as born subject to the jurisdiction of that foreign country and not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States within the meaning of section 1 of such Article and shall therefore not be a citizen of the United States or of any State solely by reason of physical presence within the United States at the moment of birth.”

Dirty Harry was speaking about the fiction called ‘anchor babies’, something I have been very vocal about: States Must Fight Legal Fiction Called Anchor Babies. Judge Jeanine ‘Illegally Entering U.S. Is Not a Right to Citizenship‘ – She is on point and says it like it is: “I draw but one conclusion: Barack Obama is intentionally using the immigration crisis as an excuse to change the demographics and ultimately the electorate of this nation.”

By 2014, Dirty Harry had long abandoned supporting enforcing our immigration laws and said the (southern) border is secure, time to give amnesty to tens of millions of illegal aliens.

From 2003-2007, Bush Jr. was president, Republicans controlled Congress and did NOTHING to stop illegals crossing the border nor did they do anything to stop all forms of welfare which is what Reid’s bill does in capital letters.

Trump was sworn in January 2017. Democrats allegedly swept the House in 2018. Don’t believe that vote count. It was imperative to stop Trump getting the wall built as well as his other campaign promises. All the new Marxists were sworn in January 2019.

Republicans controlled Congress under Trump long enough to fix this nightmare. They did NOTHING to stop the invasion. Three months after Trump was sworn in, I sent him a letter with Reid’s bill, description, etc. and told him he needs to tell his party in no uncertain terms: While I fight for the wall, you get Reid’s old bill introduced, passed and I will sign it into law. Never received a response in any form but then again, in Trump’s world, I am nobody.

I also sent the same to Senators Cruz, Tom Cotton, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and Marsha Blackburn who was a House rep at that time. Sent to these U.S. House reps: Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Thomas Massie. I received not a single response. I waited another three months and repeated my effort; not a single response. But, I’m not a constituent of any of them. In all fairness to them I’m no one;their staff control all in-coming mail so likely none of them ever saw my letter – including President Trump, again.

This real invasion is almost beyond words

This was back in 2018 while Democrats were fighting Trump tooth and nail to stop the wall.

This is today while the criminal impostor president, Joe Biden, is gone on vacation again no doubt sucking down another of his favorite ice cream flavors. Ho Harris who was tasked to “fix” the border problem, spent last week in California stumping for Gavin Newsom and chowing down at an In-N-Out Burger joint. Over the weekend: Border Czar Kamala Harris Leads Coin Toss at Howard-Hampton Football Game as Thousands of Illegal Aliens Storm Border in Del Rio (VIDEO) / College Football Fans Chant “F*ck Joe Biden!” Third Week in a Row (VIDEO)

At the Rio Grande last week.

Del Rio, Texas – Massive invasion. At least he did something: Governor Abbott Deploys DPS Troopers, National Guard to Build Barricade Along Border Around Del Rio Amid Surge of Illegal Aliens

Some 14,000 Haitians have flooded the border at Del Rio, Texas last week. The roar from the American people must have been substantial as the fake Biden Administration announced they will – at OUR expense – be flown back to Haiti beginning yesterday. Notice they all seem to be healthy males, clean, stylish looking t-shirts and gold chains around their necks.

All those people regardless of where they’ve come from are not vetted. Statistics have proven over the decades the obscene number of Americans raped, murdered, killed by drunk drivers, child molesters, thieves and other crimes by illegal aliens regardless of country of origin.

We know some 85,000 Afghani’s were imported after the withdrawal disaster in Afghanistan. No one in the fake Biden “administration” seems to know how many interpreters and Afghani’s were working to help while we occupied their country by force for 20 years. But, it sure as hell isn’t 85,000.

Will they all go to work? 70% of male Afghan’s cannot read. Most of them likely speak little to no English. They’re being dumped in red states; each getting thousands. Guess who pays their medical bills while you struggle to pay your health care premium? Outbreak of Measles in Virginia and Wisconsin Afghan Refugee Settlements Forces Pause in New Arrivals. Most will end up on the unconstitutional federal welfare program making more than many people do in some states working 40 hours a week. Some were logically transported to Muslim countries like Dubai; all should have been relocated to a culture friendly country.

Most are Muslims;poorly vetted until they get here. Afghan “Refugee” Terrorist Had Explosive Bomb Materials Boarding Flight to US, Stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base, Sept. 9, 2021 / Report: Pentagon officials clueless on how many Afghan refugees on terrorist watch lists are now in the U.S., August 28, 2021

Numbers

We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of illegals simply walking or swimming onto U.S. soil since this fake Biden regime took over. Border Patrol is over run, border towns drowning in illegals and crime. Ranchers along the border and their families at grave risk from roaming predator illegals. Texas Ranchers Dealing With Armed Smugglers on Land

This is a foreign invasion. This has set up an even more EXTREME DANGER to these united States of America. Many were worried about a terrorist attack on the Sept. 11, 2021. I wasn’t because it would be too anticipated. No, I’m very worried it won’t be long before there is either a single huge event or multi-prong as before.

Second Amendment: A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

Tens of millions of gun owners, the majority of law enforcement and even our military believe the Second Amendment is only to protect an individual right to ‘keep and bear arms’. The first thirteen words of that amendment are completely ignored, when in fact, they are the teeth of that amendment.

The U.S. Constitution:

Article I, Section 8, Paragraph 15: The Congress shall have the Power (to) provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions;

Article IV, Section 4, Paragraph 1: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestics Violence.

Dr. Edwin Vieira: “States” in “homeland security.” Congress has a constitutional power and duty, when “necessary and proper,” “[t]o provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.” Article I, Section 8, Clauses 15 and 18. The Preamble shows this to be a grave responsibility. For among the six overarching purposes of the Constitution set out there, no less than three parallel the mission of the Militia to provide “homeland security”: namely, to “establish Justice” (“execute the Laws of the Union”), “insure domestic Tranquility” (“suppress Insurrections,”) and “provide for the common defence” (“repel Invasions.”) Doubtlessly, the Founding Fathers foresaw that “the Militia of the several States” would provide the primary forces to serve the Preamble’s purposes, and for that reason specifically empowered Congress to “call[ them] forth” for those ends. The perfect juxtaposition of purposes and powers can have no other plausible explanation…

“Thus, hardly surprising is that the Framers of the Second Amendment, many of whom had been among the delegates to the Constitutional Convention that drafted or the State Conventions that ratified the Constitution, asserted that “[a] well regulated Militia” is “necessary to the security of a free State.” For Articles I and IV had earlier made abundantly clear that “the Militia of the several States”–considered on the basis of 150 years of experience to be “well regulated,” if any Militia could be–were empowered to provide that security to every State through the “guarantee” of “a Republican Form of Government.”

“Furthermore, the Constitution presumes that, in the direst extreme, when “actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay,” the States will be able to “engage in War” through their Militia, which, unlike “Troops,” the Constitution allows them to keep and govern “without the Consent of Congress.” See Article I, Section 10, Clause 3.

“Perhaps most notable, however, is that, because “the Militia of the several States” may be “call[ed] forth * * * to execute the Laws of the Union,” and because the Constitution is “the supreme Law of the Land,” the Militia may be “call[ed] forth” to “execute the [Constitution]” itself. See Article I, Section 8, Clause 15, and Article VI, Clause 2. In a normal situation, this would occur pursuant to such “provi[sions]” as Congress had made, and under direction of the President as Commander in Chief. Article II, Section 2, Clause 1. But the Constitution protects America in abnormal situations, too–especially inasmuch as abnormal situations doubtlessly will confront this country with the most immediate and gravest dangers.”

Neither the National Guard or our military are a “well regulated milita”. This thorough explanation should be read by every law enforcement official, military, every state legislator, every gun owner in this country and mandatory for every high school senior class: True Vs. False Militia & Why the Difference Matters

Border Patrol arrests heavily-armed member of ‘Texas Militia’, August 20, 2015

He was arrested because there is NO Second Amendment well regulated militia even though Rivera claimed to belong to a Texas militia. While there are quite a lot of groups throughout the states who call themselves militia, they have ZERO legal authority.

Back in 2013, then AZ governor Jan Brewer signed a new bill into law: Arizona Gov. signs Bill to establish State Militia to be used at her Discretion. Toothless, meaningless and is certainly not in alignment with the history and intent of the first thirteen words of the Second Amendment. First, you have to be age 45 or older. How ridiculous. Second, if you read this article, you might want to laugh: Arizona’s Volunteer Militia On Call For Public Safety. While the idea was embraced by border patrol, where’s this so-called State Militia been the past eight years while their border continues to be overrun like Texas?

“I’m very excited that she signed it, of course. With the national funding for the National Guard on the border expiring in June, I would like to see the governor sign an executive order that immediately establishes the guard.”

“Brewer will not reportedly be mandated to create a volunteer state militia, but will now have the authority to establish a new guard group which can serve as a safety net in times of trouble. The military provision pertaining to the formation of a volunteer militia was added to the Arizona Constitution in 1910.

“The Arizona volunteer state militia does not have a legislatively defined command structure – the governor can choose who is in charge of the group. Representative Harper has been consulting with Arizona National Guard Adjutant General, Major General Hugo Salazar, about utilization of the volunteer militia. Harper referred to conversations with Salazar on the topic of border security deployment, “encouraging.”

One hell of a safety net while your border is still like a spaghetti sieve. Here’s the bill. “C. Appropriations made to the national guard shall be deemed appropriated to both the national guard and the Arizona state guard, if and when the latter organization is established, and any funds which THAT are unexpended from appropriations to the national guard may be used for establishment and maintenance of the Arizona state guard.”

Jeez. I know Dr. Edwin Vieira spoke at length with a couple of their senators at the time. When that bill passed, it was like, what a waste of time. A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state doesn’t mean a half dozen groups of well-meaning, patriotic Americans scattered around the state. For crying out loud, this reminds me of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that should have begun at least six months before the August deadline.

It takes many months to move tens of thousands of tanks, trucks, Humvee’s, weaponry, stripping down air bases, human resources and Americans who would be leaving. Some can be moved with huge aircraft: “The Lockheed Martin’s C-5M Super Galaxy is the workhorse of US strategic airlift capability. Also it is the largest aircraft, routinely operated by the US forces.” Rail roads (if available) are a staple along with caravans. Bottom line is all takes planning, training, a lot of lead time and money. So where is Arizona’s well regulated militia, funded, trained, command, etc., or will they instantly produce such a “safety net” in times of trouble? If they were there and operational, choking off the masses of illegals crossing their border could and should have been accomplished years ago.

Our governor, Blabbet aka Greg Abbott: Where is Texas’ constitutional militia? Our state is drowning with thousands coming across every week. Instead of turning them around and letting them swim back across the Rio Grande or back across an international bridge or wherever they crossed, illegal aliens are being given transportation and shipped around the country – oh, and don’t forget to show up for your court date! Booming business for charities sucking off federal tax dollars, hotels and restaurants.

Abbott rolled out his you’ll be arrested for run of the mill infractions of the law a couple of months ago but it’s all for show for the primary next year. He shouldn’t worry with $55 MILLION bux in his war chest.

Texas is about to get 4,481 Afghani’s. So, Gov. Blabbet, why didn’t you tell the walking corpse in the WH: No. Washington DC is getting zero. Here’s How Many Afghan Refugees Are Headed to Each State in the US – “I was on the ground in Afghanistan and there is no way that we can properly vet these people,” Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett said. “If the government says otherwise, they are lying to you.” Muslims are taught to lie in the name of Allah by the time they can walk:

“We’ve vetted all the folks and we’re excited to welcome them,” Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said.“We’re excited to open up our arms…we’re excited to welcome them and show them the Oklahoma standard,” he added.”

You ignorant damn fool. Muslims do NOT integrate into western cultures. This is the same as occupying their country for 20 years and trying to defeat their toxic, putrid “religion”and force feed them what they don’t want. Muslim Who Beheaded Woman in Oklahoma: “I Beheaded Her… I Read The Koran… It’s Easy To Understand. No One Guides Me But Allah” / Muslim major screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ before slaughtering 13 at Ft. Hood, TX

The three biggest issues right NOW are fixing the vote counting systems in all 50 states, stopping this dangerous invasion, exposing and demanding criminal charges be brought over the monstrous plandemic called COVID-19. Dr. Edwin Vieira has been writing about the constitutional militia since 2005; his columns archived here.

If only ten million gun owners would demand their state legislatures enact a Second Amendment constitutional militia law, things would turn around quite quickly. Remember: This is OUR country, our governments. We the people are the boss so quit acting like servants. It’s most unfortunate the NRA won’t touch the true meaning of the Second Amendment and charge up their millions of members to organize and demand their legislatures pass a law reconstituting the constitutional militia. They’ve been fully aware of Dr. Vieira’s work for more than a decade.

Gun Owners of America is a great organization who very much support Dr. Vieira’s work. Hopefully, they will organize in all 50 states: lobby the hell out of state legislatures, collect signatures from all your members in each state and demand they pass a true Second Amendment constitutional militia bill. I’ve been writing about this since I read Dr. Vieira’s columns starting in 2005 trying to get gun owners in this country to do the one thing that WILL stop gun control. Crickets. Oh, and be sure to send donations to support more Band Aids (lawsuits) to stop gun control!

I tried years ago when I sent a letter to every Republican in our state legislature then followed up with phone calls to tea party legislators. All I got was thank you for calling, blah, blah, blah. Homeland security is OUR responsibility. The federals have refused to protect the states: “Furthermore, the Constitution presumes that, in the direst extreme, when “actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay,” the States will be able to “engage in War” through their Militia, which, unlike “Troops,” the Constitution allows them to keep and govern “without the Consent of Congress.” See Article I, Section 10, Clause 3.” Dr. Vieira.

Our national security is SEVERELY compromised right now. What are millions of gun owners going to do about it?

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

