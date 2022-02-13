By Michael Peroutka

February 13, 2022

The Constitution is the supreme law of the land.

And at Article IV and Section 4, the Constitution says this:

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion…”

So, the federal government has an affirmative duty to secure the borders of our country against invasion.

But Joe Biden and his agents are doing exactly the opposite.

Video Column

Under his direction, agents of the federal government have not only failed to defend America’s borders, but they are deeply complicit in aiding and assisting the invading enemies.

Now, on the other hand, despite a diligent search, I can find no Constitutional provision which authorizes Joe Biden to protect the borders of the Ukraine.

But, for some reason, Joe Biden has decided that Ukrainian lives and property are worth defending but American lives and livelihoods are not. (In fact, he is willing to risk American lives to defend Ukrainian lives.)

When you consider all this together with lawless vaccine mandates, lockdowns, reckless spending, endangerment of the military and the abandonment of Americans behind enemy lines, at some point, don’t you have to question his allegiance?

Many of his most strident critics such as Sean Hannity and Mark Levin question Biden’s competence and his cognition, but isn’t it beyond time to question his motives?

Is this senility? Or is this sabotage?

By the way, the Constitution defines “Treason” at Article III and Section 3.

