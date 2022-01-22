By Paul Cappadona

I’m just so sick of all the Lies. Lying seeks to covet and steal. In order for the lies to work they must separate you from the truth. Truth is the natural enemy of the lie, and therefore must be removed from any reasoning process. They have taught the world that everyone has a right to their own opinion making opinion equal to truth. Lies hide behind opinion. Now if you are a deceiver and want to live off the labor of others you need the great unwashed; People who have flawed character. People of the lie through deceit promote debasement and create a need for them to come to the rescue.

DECEIT, n. 1. Literally, a catching or ensnaring Hence, the misleading of a person; the leading of another person to believe what is false, or not to believe what is true, and thus to ensnare him; fraud; fallacy; cheat; any declaration, artifice or practice, which misleads another, or cause him to believe what is false. 4. In law, any trick, device, craft, collusion, shift, covin, or underhanded practice, used to defraud another. American Dictionary of the English Language 1828 (everyone should own one)

People of the truth do not need the lie to function removing the need for tyrannical rulers. The problem today is that there are too many liars and they have taken the position of teachers of the truth and other wisdoms. Lost is the ability to stand fast in the Liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free. We have been duped and entangled again with the yoke of bondage. We run the course of the wicked right to the edge of destruction, the lie has gone on as long as it could. The people of the lie must introduce a new and bigger lie.

The governments in order to save themselves they will gladly turn over our Liberty and wealth to their masters. Governments never admit they are wrong or ever done anything wrong their only job is to put you in debt to their masters, and it ain’t you. Their only hope for their freeloading power trip is tyrannical totalitarian domination, before their subjects, (You), realize the truth.

Being an outsider functioning from and by the Kingdom of God I will tell you Covid, the vaccines with their boosters are all a lie helping push the world’s masses into a new world order. If you think that the governments of the world care about your health, I feel sorry for you. The slogan “Build Back Better” was devised a long time ago and is used by Politicians worldwide to bring in the New World (Communist) Order.

Now in this American Nation, and most others, the power of the lie is the party system scam. Two three or more, all the better to fool you with my dear. I heard a senator (R) say that they are fighting a one-party system, lie, lie, lies. The lie also hides behind the party systems. I was a contractor. The contract was a document spelling out the work to be done with all costs involved. I had no right or obligation to do less or more than was on the contract. The contract between the United States and the citizens was the constitution. In many cases the contractors, elected officials, have done both less and more than was written in the contract. You have NO obligation to pay for work that was not outlined in the contract. In any contract that is violated there is a crime committed yet their crimes keep going and growing. Hate to say this but the truth must be told, the constitution was the beginning of the great lie in America. There are too many loop-holes in it to make it of any value. In Biblical language it’s just a filthy rag. Fraud vitiates a contract. Another hard truth is the Republican Party is not on your side. Their job is to put you in debt to their masters and act like they are fighting for you. Donald Trump is a pressure release valve to keep people from storming the castle. Didn’t January 6, teach you anything?

Get back to the drawing board and start all over using the Great Experiment as a guide removing the many loop holes and spelling out punishments for violations of the contract. Probably better to call it a contract than a con-stitution. You must return to Liberty and justice for all, seek the truth, live it, and the lie will die. The Truth must be our only leader and judgement and justice must proceed from him.

“The Bible is for the Government of the People, by the People, and for the People.” —John Wycliffe 1382

When King Charles II demanded the return of the charter of Massachusetts, Increase Mather prepared his response:

To submit and resign their charter would be inconsistent with the main end of their fathers’ coming to New England.… [Resistance would bring] great sufferings, [but] better to suffer than sin. Let them trust in the God of their fathers, which is better than to put confidence in princes. And if they suffer, because they dare not comply with the wills of men against the will of God, they suffer in a good cause.

In 1639, at Quinipiack (New Haven), Connecticut, the first example of a written constitution, constituting a government and defining its powers, was composed as a distinct organic act. The articles which made up this constitution included:

Article I. That the Scriptures hold forth a perfect rule for the direction and government of all men in all duties which they are to perform to God and men, as well in families and commonwealths as in matters of the church.

Wherefore is all this evil upon us? Is it not because we have forsaken the Lord? Can we say we are innocent of crimes against God? No, surely it becomes us to humble ourselves under His mighty hand, that He may exalt us in due time.… Samuel Langdon Harvard’s president. Address to congress 1775.

We may have been deceived allowing the lie to take over, but the path is clear, right in front of us saying return to the Truth fear nothing.

