On February 13, 2021, the second obscene impeachment trial against President-Elect (he has never conceded) Donald J. Trump was supposed to open up with closing arguments and then a vote. It would be another day of Kabuki performances by partisan buffoons who spent four days strutting around the Senate Chambers with feathers puffed and diarrhea flooding from their mouths.

In the filthy, dirty world of politics Kabuki is to get maximum media attention through theatrical antics. While it pained me greatly, I watched a small amount because I couldn’t stand anymore than that each day. Those House impeachment managers were the same bunch of professional liars as the first round.

By Thursday, Trump’s legal team finally put the screws to the Democrats, proving without any doubt, Trump did not incite an insurrection. On Friday & Saturday, defense counsel, Michael van der Veen, obliterated them.

Clearly that “trial” was unconstitutional. The Constitution says president. It does not say former president. The House impeachment managers did their best to bring up past impeachments but all of them skipped the clear and plain language of the Constitution, Art. II, Sec. 4:

“The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States…”

Didn’t matter to these swamp scum GOP senators who voted that charade “trial” was constitutional: Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey. All Trump haters so no surprise.

A trial with no judge. Article I, Section 3, Clause 6:When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.

In the legal world, shall means you will. Chief Justice John Roberts refused. No one knows why. My guess: Because Trump was cheated out of a second term, he is no longer president. If Roberts had agreed, then the language in the Constitution “The president…shall be removed from office….” would apply to impeaching the criminal impostor playing president, Cheater China Joe Biden.

Completely ignoring the U.S. Constitution, 80-year old Sen. Patrick Leaky Leahy [D] who has been in Congress 54 years , was chosen to preside. Let me see if I have this straight. Leaky Leahy is a witness. He was in the capitol on Jan. 6th. He’s a zealot partisan senator who is a juror during this “trial”. Yes, all 100 senators were jurors deciding guilty or not guilty. And, he’s also the judge. The person presiding over an impeachment trial of a former president is the judge, juror and a witness all rolled into one.

Elected Democrats and their mouthpieces spent a considerable amount of time on cable networks yelling the impeachment is to keep Trump from ever holding federal office again. The goal from day one, not inciting an insurrection.

Knowing the Democrats had miserably failed in their bogus arguments, first thing Saturday morning they pulled a fast one. Instead, King of the Clowns, House impeachment manager, Jamie Raskin said, hold on a minute. We need to call witnesses at the 11th hour.

Why?Because of some contemporaneous notes made by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler [R-WA] stemming from a conversation she had with slimy House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Those notes are about what Trump allegedly said about rioters on Jan. 6th and allegedly rebuffing calls for the National Guard.

An inconvenient fact: Trump offered 10,000 troops to DC on January 6

“Former President Donald Trump offered to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops in Washington D.C. prior to Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol building breach, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“Meadows told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that although Trump had been vocal about offering Capitol Police and National Guard presence at the Capitol on multiple occasions last month, his offer was rebuked “every time.”

“We also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help,” Meadows told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Even in January, that was a given, as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the Secretary of Defense” Meadows said. “That was a direct order from President Trump and yet here is what we see … all kinds of blame going around but yet not a whole lot of accountability.”

With good reason, Trump’s lead attorney, Michael van der Veen, went ballistic in a somewhat controlled way. He correctly argued Trump was on trial for “inciting an insurrection”, not for hearsay after the incident. He went on to lecture House impeachment managers that if witnesses are now going to be allowed, he will have to depose them – perhaps a hundred people. Yeah, and while he’s doing that the American people just might learn Jan. 6th was a well-planned operation.What did Pelosi and McConnell know and when?

The FBI is still searching for whoever planted pipe bombs between 7:30 – 8:30 on Jan. 5th.

Evidence of planned attack on Capitol undercuts Dems’ incitement claim

Capitol Police intelligence report before Jan. 6 riot warned ‘Congress itself’ could be targeted

Capitol Attack Was Planned Openly Online For Weeks—Police Still Weren’t Ready

BREAKING: John Solomon says DC police keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret

I hope every one of them sues the author of this piece as well as Dailykos.com: Evidence shows Republican leaders directed occupation of Capitol, and provided details for attack – “On Tuesday evening, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill indicated that some Republican legislators had been directly involved in helping insurgents plan the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

“As all the pieces begin to fall together, it’s becoming clearer that Republican officials—from state and local party leaders to members of Congress—were not just involved in encouraging the insurrection through spreading lies about election fraud, but assisted the coup plotters with information on how to best go about causing harm. That includes how best to capture members of Congress considered enemies of Donald Trump.

“Evidence is building up that Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar were directly involved in planning events on Jan. 6. Others, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, appear to have not just encouraged insurrection actors in their assault but provided real-time updates on the location of terrorist targets.”

Okay, Raskin, let’s depose those who wrote that Capitol Police intel report as well as FBI agents. Here are the RINOs who voted to call witnesses: Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, Graham.

After the vote one senator wanted to know, did they vote for one witness or more? In Leahy’s own words caught on mic: This is all f***ed up! It was then decided to take a quorum call so the ‘leadership’ of both parties could decide. Drum roll, please. Democrats got a run in their panty hose and, uh, maybe they’ll decide just to allow Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s notes be entered into the record and move on to a vote. (Beutler, GOP, voted to impeach Trump.)

When the cattle call was complete, van der Veen stated Trump would agree to allow Beutler’s notes be entered into the record. I speculate the Democrats decided it wouldn’t be a good idea to spend the next several weeks deposing witnesses and decided to end that part of the farce. Liberal law professor Johnathan Turley: “The Senate had reportedly decided against that option but Raskin rose and, like a scene out of Perry Mason, claimed that a new witness had emerged the night before: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

“Raskin breathlessly described how the House just saw news reports that Beutler had information on a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during which Trump showed support for the rioters. The problem is that the claim did not appear to be true. Beutler’s account was public before the trial began and the McCarthy call was known to the House for over four weeks.” Jackass Raskin gleefully read her notes.

Why would Trump agree to the notes? His attorney stressed by agreeing to submit them doesn’t mean there’s any truth to the allegation and contends there wasn’t.

No putting McCarthy on the stand under oath. McCarthy who threw Trump under the bus: BETRAYAL: Kevin McCarthy Throws President Trump Under the Bus – “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack by mob rioters,” McCarthy said about last week’s demonstration. “What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president,” he added.”

I was then shocked to read: Kevin McCarthy Meets with President Trump a Week after Throwing Him Under the Bus and Blaming Him for US Capitol Riots – Their joint statement was about working together to strengthen the GOP for the next primaries. Yeah and the first one who should be primaried out is McCarthy. Keep your enemies closer. Trump was also sending a message, again: He does not support the newly formed Patriot Party as it will siphon off critical votes in the primaries next year – if that new party can even get on the ballot in states.

In any event, closing arguments began with professional liar Rep. Jamie Raskin. I hit the mute button. Michael van der Veen pounded the last nail in the Democrat’s coffin full of lies and hypocrisy. Didn’t matter to every single Democrat senator or seven GOP senators: Sasse, Romney, Cassidy, Burr, Murkowski, Collins & Toomey. After Trump was found not guilty, dirty rat McConnell still on the floor in the Senatekicked Trump in the gut again:

“McConnell did not hold back as he ripped Trump apart for a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and attempting to “overturn the election.” He claimed that the protesters stormed the Capitol because they had been “fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth,” and that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” And, THEY WANT HIM GONE! Republican Leader McConnell Hints That Trump Can Still Be Charged in Criminal Justice System – “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while in office as an ordinary citizen. He didn’t get away with anything. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. ” Classic Pontus Pilate move.”

More vomit from China Mitch: “McConnell also said that during the riot, Trump “did not act swiftly. He did not do his job. He didn’t take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed and order restored.”

“McConnell said that the riots occurred because the rioters “had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth. Because he was angry he lost an election. Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty. … There is no question, none that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. No question about it.”

First of all, there is no “wild falsehoods” about the massive fraud which denied Trump a second term. Anyone from China Mitch to the braying Hollywood asses to uninformed dullards across this country who continue to deny the election was stolen are willfully blind to the ocean of proven evidence.

Second, China Mitch: Storming the capitol was pre-planned. If you could get your head out of rectal darkness and look at the time line, that well-planned, well-timed incident could not be stopped by Trump since he didn’t know what was going on until the situation exploded – as planned. Stop it, China Mitch? How was Trump supposed to do that? He left after his speech. The capitol police moved barriers so in came ANTIFA. I guess China Mitch missed this short video of the capitol police OPENING THE DOORS AND LETTING PROTESTERS INSIDE. One clearly says, “I disagree with it but I respect what you’re trying to do.”

Or this video clip: “Capitol Hill police appears to be waving in protesters to occupy the building” – He sure as Hell is waving them in and some of them actually believed it was okay, just follow the herd.

The plan worked. Instead of members of Congress challenging the electoral college votes and stopping Biden from stealing the election, gutless cowards like Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Ron Johnson and others slapped 80 million voters in the face as well as president of their own party.

I bring this up because all 100 senators are sitting in office under a law that does not exist. Ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was short two states. I proved it beyond any legal threshold in a court of law. The first judge dismissed my case without looking at a single piece of evidence obtained at the U.S. Archives in Washington, DC and from the California State Archives.

This “judge”was brought out of retirement to hear two cases (while all other court rooms were overflowing), mine and a personal injury case. Spit was exchanged between the judge and two attorneys over in less than 10 minutes. Those two attorneys then left. That huge empty court room was down to the “judge”, the clerk, the two attorneys representing the State of Texas and me.

Arrogantly, the “judge” said it all happened a long time ago so who cares? That’s exactly what he said, case dismissed. He also wanted sanctions against me by the state but the state declined. The “judge” damn near crapped his pants, got up and left. The Texas Appeals Court white washed it so I decided to skip the Texas Supreme Court. No one wants to be standing two feet from a hydrogen bomb. My court filings are here. Pg 97 is the first so you work your way up.

Many are not familiar with the Seventeenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and why it’s so critical to get rid of it.When the First Continental Congress was convened via a resolution of the Congress of the Confederation, one of the first issues discussed on May 29, 1787, was the balance of power for a newly created federal government.

James Madison wrote in The Federalist Papers #45: “The Senate will be elected absolutely and exclusively by the State legislatures.” John Jay, co-author of The Federal Papers is quoted: “Jay then informed Governor Clinton that, unlike the Senate, where the two-thirds rule was in force for treaties and impeachment, the lower house had nothing to do with treaties; it represented the people whereas the Senate represented the states–for the Federalists always a significant distinction.”

The framers of the Constitution wisely understood the absolute necessity of ensuring we the people would have the right to vote for our representative in Congress, and at the same time because they all jealously guarded freedom and liberty, the states must also have equal representation. We the people would have the ability to remove via the ballot box, miscreants and scoundrels, while state legislatures could recall their U.S. Senators who acted against the best interests of their state.

The Senate was supposed to be a sort of checks and balances, but that noble concept disappeared when U.S. Senators were then voted into office by special interests and mobs demanding more and more from the people’s treasury. The absolute right of the states to equal representation was wiped out when the Seventeenth Amendment was declared ratified on April 8, 1913.

I once read a comment below a news item regarding former senate candidate, Joe Miller, [R-AK] after he came out supporting a repeal of the Seventeenth Amendment. The useful fool who submitted the comment said old Joe wouldn’t have to run for office and worry about getting beat. Miller’s opponent and alleged eventual winner, RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski, opened the pie hole in her face: “…was the first to criticize Miller’s comments, issuing a news release entitled “Joe Miller reaching new extremes every day.”

“We have seen Joe Miller take some extraordinary positions in this campaign, but I never imagined he would support disenfranchising himself and every other Alaskan,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Joe is no longer content with simply taking away federal support for Alaskan families, now he wants to take away their right to select our United States senators.” She’s another blabbering bobble head in Congress.

Yeah, those who gave their lives and blood to create this republic reached “new extremes” when they voted to create two separate bodies for the U.S. Congress, one for the people and one for the states.

Think Murkowski wants to give up her power as a U.S. Senator? When pig’s fly. That foolish hen votes for legislation that affects my life and I can’t vote her out of office. Another dangerous female, Sen. Olympia Snowe, RINO from Maine (now retired), voted for the unconstitutional Obamacare declaring her constituents wanted it! Well, I wasn’t her constituent and I sure as hell don’t want it. The vile, Charles Schumer, [D-NY] would like to see the Second Amendment wiped off the books. I have no way to send his “progressive” backside packing.

The U.S. Senate over the years has ratified treaties killing MILLIONS of good paying jobs sending them overseas. This has had a direct impact upon the states as far as growth, unemployment and so many problems, it would take fifty columns to cover. All because of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that was not ratified by the necessary number of states at the time – 36.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution: The Congress, whenever two thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution…and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.

In 1940, Alabama was only in session every four years. No Action taken at the time: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware. Georgia specifically based on an investigation ordered by their governor at the time that the Seventeenth Amendment was not legally adopted by Congress before it was sent to the states.Not all states were in session at the time depriving them of equal suffrage in the Senate. However, as the movement to repeal the Seventeenth Amendment was continuing to grow, an extraordinary thing happened:

On April 11, 2002, the State of Alabama decided out of the clear blue to ratify the Seventeenth Amendment – 89 years after the alleged ratification. On July 1, 2010, 97 years after the alleged ratification of that amendment, the State of Delaware ratified it. On April 1, 2012, 99 years after the alleged ratification, the State of Maryland voted to ratify the Seventeenth Amendment.

How interesting that nearly 100 years after the alleged ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and after people like me have been pounding on this issue for close to two decades, three states just up and decided to vote on an old constitutional amendment.Why? Because ratification was two states short. I know a former member of the Maryland General Assembly, Don Dwyer, who told me he was completely surprised one day while in session, out of the clear blue, they were all to vote on ratifying that amendment. The shadow government’s hand all over it. Only one problem:

United States Supreme Court – DILLON v. GLOSS, 256 U.S. 368 (1921) 256 U.S. 368 DILLON v. GLOSS, Deputy Collector. No. 251. Argued March 22, 1921. Decided May 16, 1921.

“The provisions of the act which the petitioner was charged with violating and under which he was arrested (title 2, 3, 26) were by the terms of the act (title 3, 21) to be in force from and after the date when the Eighteenth Amendment should go into effect, and the latter by its own terms was to go into effect one year after being ratified. Its ratification, of which we take judicial notice, was consummated January 16, 1919. That the Secretary of State did not proclaim its ratification until January 29, 1919, is not material, for the date of its consummation, and not that on which it is proclaimed, controls.”

Very much the same as the Foster v. Love case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1997, 9 – 0: Federal elections END ON election day. Not three hours after midnight or six hours after midnight once ballot dumps were finished or three days after midnight on election day. Those votes by Alabama, Delaware and Maryland are meaningless, but how many state legislators or Americans know that or even about the Foster v. Love case?

Think the Arizona State Legislature would loved to have been able to recall one of the biggest crooks and RINOs ever to serve in Congress, John McCain? The bottom line is states that voted for ratification foolishly voted to give up their rights and representation in Washington, DC. It’s been a disaster ever since.

The criminal imposter in the WH is implementing the shadow government’s plans for the final and complete destruction of this country in hyper speed. Now many states are scrambling to fight back against the tyranny coming out of the WH. I covered this in my last three columns on state’s rights: nullification and Executive Orders.

Here in Texas our AG filed a lawsuit over Biden’s EO to force states to allow mentally ill “transgenders” to compete in women’s sports. Feb. 3, 2021: North Dakota Legislators Plan To Nullify Biden’s Executive Orders At State Level – “Specifically, the proposed HB1164, enumerates the following issues for nullification:

Pandemics or other health emergencies

The regulation of natural resources, including coal and oil

The regulation of the agriculture industry

The use of land

The regulation of the financial sector as it relates to environmental, social, or governance standards

The regulation of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms

“Additionally, State Rep. Sebastian Ertelt (R), has introduced legislation that would affect the same fate to unconstitutional legislation coming out of the Federal Legislative Branch. Ertelt’s HB1282 would create a “Committee on Neutralization of Federal Laws.

“South Dakota has legislation similar North Dakota’s HB1164 targeting Biden’s executive lawmaking. South Dakota’s HB1194 sets up an executive board to review the constitutionality of all presidential executive orders. It lists the six issues laid out in the North Dakota legislation as well.”

This is what needs to get done in as many states as possible but it won’t happen without patriots making the effort. See sample letter here.

Since no court will touch the big lie – the Seventeenth Amendment was not ratified by enough states – the only option left is an amendment to repeal put forth from Congress. The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th which was prohibition. Enough people ignored it, toasted local coppers, lots of money made bootlegging, paying no taxes. Congress caved and repealed it.

That’s what needs to happen with the 17th and it can start with state legislatures hammering on their U.S. House members and Senators to introduce an amendment. And, like Prohibition, millions of patriots have to hammer on their Congress critters. It’s too bad one state doesn’t just send two new senators to DC and recall the current two. That would make national headlines and bring this issue right to the American people.

Of course, that state would need their legislators to use the media to explain why: You are already represented by the U.S. House. Explain why the framers of the Constitution said senators should never be voted into office. Explain how senators have destroyed economies with their votes for “free trade” and so on. I’ve been on this since 1993. The time is ripe for the states to really stand up and fight back over that destructive amendment.

As I said, the movement to repeal the 17th Amendment is bigger than Americans know. Now, we need to escalate our efforts because the DemonRats in the Senate are hell bent on destroying this republic with the help of their comrades in the House.

Repeal the 17th – Sample of an Amendment Mises Institute

I was shocked, but give credit where credit is due: [R-NE] Sen. Ben Sasse Calls For Repealing The 17th Amendment, Sept. 8, 2020

Information Paper – Seventeenth Amendment August 2004 Prepared for: Rep. Henry McElroy By: Devvy Kidd

Is it time to repeal the 17th Amendment? – The Hill

Jan. 29, 2021 – The Seventeenth Amendment and the censure of Donald Trump

Repeal the 17th Amendment. Restore Liberty.

Republican Candidates Call for Repeal of Seventeenth Amendment

NATRONA COUNTY TRIBUNE, 1911 *Wyoming) – Still chosen by legislatures — “DIRECT ELECTION OF SENATORS.“ Nobody will be surprised that the [U.S.] senate rejected the proposition for an amendment of the constitution for the election of senators by direct vote, but that it lacked only four of the two-thirds will be decidedly surprising. Thirty-three republicans and twenty-one democrats supported the proposition, while twenty-four republicans and nine democrats opposed it.” Fraud got it through in 1913.

He’s one of the state senators I sent a package to…long ago. Senate president wants 17th Amendment repealed– “LEXINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Senate President David Williams told a group of law students that state legislators, not voters, should choose members of the U.S. Senate — comments that drew a negative reaction from Kentucky’s two senators.

“Declaring himself “a tea partier,” Williams on Wednesday called for repeal of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides for popular election of U.S. senators, the Lexington-Herald Leader reported.

“In his speech to the University of Kentucky Law School Federalist Society, Williams said that most of the problems with the federal government stem from the 17th Amendment, adopted in 1913.He said the amendment prevents state legislatures from having input into the ever-growing role of the federal government with its mandates, such as this year’s health care overhaul.” Nov. 12, 2010

Idaho State Rep. Seeks Repeal of 17th Amendment

50 State Legislatures Have the Power to Take Back Washington, 2003, Interview with former Montana State Rep. Jerry O’Neil – Montana bill SJ-10, to repeal the 17th Amendment, in 2003 passed the Judiciary Committee 6-3 but was defeated in the full Senate. (Sure. Incumbents in state houses like to run for senate in Congress.)

Illlegals invasion & the Seventeenth Amendment

The gray wolf, the ESA & the 17th Amendment

Scrap 17th Amendment – Denver Business Journal, January 1, 1999

Former U.S. Senator Zell Miller – Dump the Seventeenth

NH Votes on Seventeenth Amendment Resolution – “The New Hampshire General Court (state legislature) voted on a Seventeenth Amendment resolution February 18, 2004. The resolution failed and according to one state representative, the bill was sabotaged for political reasons. According to this source, “an experienced Rep (a committee chairman) referred to the HJR23 as “goofy” in a column he writes in a local paper.” This confidential source also forwarded the following blurb posted on the House Calendar by a conservative Republican in the legislature:” Rest at link.

The 2020 election cost nearly $14 BILLION dollars. $716 MILLION dollars was spent on 33 senators up for reelection. It’s obscene. Buying a senate seat would stop if the Seventeenth were repealed and power returned back to state legislatures where it belongs. It would also eliminate the sickening, dirty campaigns for senate seats. It would also eliminate vote fraud for those races which I have no doubt is how many dirty, establishment senators in both parties keep getting reelected.

