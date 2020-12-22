Kelleigh Nelson

The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have any property they can call their own; whether their houses and farms are to be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human efforts will deliver them. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die. —George Washington, Address to the Continental Army before the Battle of Long Island – Tuesday, August 27, 1776

The words of our first American President are as true today as they were in 1776. Although it was a far different time, we face many of the same challenges as were faced back then. Freedom, liberty and honor are attacked daily by mainstream and social media, by Democratic Socialists and neo-con Trotskyite Republicans. Our beloved nation is at a crossroads. Will the totalitarian oligarchs turn America into another Venezuela or will America continue to be the bastion of freedom with our flag flying high over the nation…a nation who welcomes legal immigrants to her shores?

Marxist Infiltration

In a 1954 speech, Senator William Jenner said, “Today the path to total dictatorship in the U.S. can be laid by strictly legal means… We have a well-organized political-action group in this country, determined to destroy our Constitution and establish a one-party state… It operates secretly, silently, continuously to transform our Government… This ruthless power-seeking elite is a disease of our century… This group…is answerable neither to the President, the Congress, nor the courts. It is practically irremovable.”

For over a century, the communists have desired to control America and her people. It started long ago – as far back as 1880, and it even infiltrated our White House. FDR’s “co-president,” Kremlin-loving Harry Hopkins, has been airbrushed out of the history of the FDR White House. Hopkins lived in FDR’s Lincoln Bedroom between May 1940 and December 1943 while running the entire Lend-Lease program that gave so much to Russia. Hopkins bellowed, “All hail to the Russian people and their gallant army!” in Madison Square Garden on June 23, 1942, while promoting US war aid to the Soviet Union. Russia was lavished with goods while Americans suffered. It wasn’t just commie loving Harry Hopkins; it was also Armand Hammer and Harry Dexter White who surrounded WWII President Roosevelt. Yes, the communists were in America long ago.

Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell, who writes for the Gatestone Institute states, “The usual rebuff to this sort of inconvenient historical observation is, “Oh, but that was when the Soviets were our allies!” If you are satisfied with that explanation, then I recommend reading Stan Evans, Diana West and Paul Kengor in order that you get much-needed additional information and perspective.”

Joe McCarthy was right about the communist infiltration of our country…and his reputation was destroyed by those he hoped to expose who were out to demolish our freedoms and his life was cut short. The same tactics have been used on our magnificent anti-communist President Donald J. Trump. Now the country is littered with these God-hating Marxists and they’ve wormed their way into every part of America’s governance, including the judiciary.

Chief Justice John Roberts

The justices of the Supreme Court have taken an oath to uphold our American Constitution. They have failed miserably by failing to uphold the law. We are now on the road to the destruction of the greatest country in the world’s history.

Perhaps no U.S. Supreme Court justice has confounded Americans more than the chief justice himself, John Roberts. The George W. Bush appointee once celebrated by conservatives is now referred to as a secret liberal in many circles.He has replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy as the swing vote. His evolution on the court began with his 2012 decision determining the fate of the Affordable Care Act. In an unexpected move of truly legal contortionism, Roberts sided with the liberals and rescued Obamacare as a tax…of all things. George H. W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas and didn’t expect him to be confirmed, but this great man made it to the court. Perhaps George W. Bush felt he had to balance the court for his father by nominating Roberts as the Chief Justice.

We’ve all heard the rumors about Roberts, Epstein flights, his children’s adoption, and his predilections, but these are rumors without proof. Yet, we know Brennan and Clapper used Hammer and Scorecard to spy on the Republicans, the Supremes, the Federal judiciary and the American people. Is there blackmail involved?

Roberts’ power has been evident on the court…not only did he preside over the draconian and false impeachment of our president, but he authored two opinions that rejected the president’s claim that he would never have to produce his tax returns, whether to Congress or the Manhattan District Attorney.He also authored the opinion that rejected President Trump’s attempt to end the Obama-era Dreamer program, and he joined five other justices (the four liberals and Justice Neil Gorsuch) in ruling that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is against federal law; and he joined the four liberal Justices to strike down a harsh abortion restriction in Louisiana that would have shut down all but one clinic in the state and saved thousands of unborn lives. Roberts is no constitutional conservative.

Texas Lawsuit

As I stated in my last article, the Texas lawsuit should have been heard by the high court. America’s voting rights have been decimated for decades, but 2020 was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The crux of the Texas case was the argument that the four states it is suing, all four of which swung for President-elect Joe Biden, unconstitutionally changed their election statutes in their judiciaries or executive branches, when only the legislature is allowed to make election law. The reply brief from December 11th says that the four states failed to adequately dispute their point that this makes their entire elections invalid.

Unbelievable that a case on free and honest elections in the USA was turned down by the court. And now we hear a rumor that Justice Roberts argued against taking the case because he was fearful of riots. If this is true, he and those who voted with him do not belong on the court.

Countless attorneys across the nation will tell you that the clerks for the Chief Justice decide what will be on the docket, and we’ve seen numerous cases passed over that should have been heard.

One of Sidney Powell’s lawsuits made the Supreme Court docket, but it will not be heard until January. It contains the forensic audit done in Michigan that proves systemic voter fraud occurred through the Dominion Voting System tabulation.

Peter Navarro Report

Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, is one of Trump’s finest hires. He has authored a 36-page report, entitled “The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities,” on the treasonous election theft which alleges election fraud is more than sufficient to swing the victory to Trump. Mainstream and social media have excoriated this man’s magnificent reputation simply because he told the truth.

“Theft by a thousand cuts,” that’s how the top White House adviser described fraud in the 2020 election.In a press conference last week, Peter Navarro presented a report that detailed how the election was rigged against President Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Navarro told radio host John Catsimatidis, “If we can’t run a fair election, then this Republic, it will not stand. If we get an illegitimate and illegal president in Joe Biden on inauguration day without him being cleared of being president by illegal votes, this country will make or break itself based on how this is handled. I do not have a high confidence in our institutions at this point that they are going to handle this well.”

Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Meetings

On December 18, 2020, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller announced a two-week pause in transition meetings with Joe Biden’s administration transition team, with some Friday meetings already being rescheduled.

In a statement to American Military News, Miller described the move as a “mutually-agreed upon” pause. I had hoped the pause was permanent.

DNI Delays Foreign Interference Report

The office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has announced that they will be delaying the release of a crucial foreign interference report into the U.S. presidential election indefinitely.

Amanda Schoch, who works as the DNI’s Director of Strategic Communications tweeted, “The DNI was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections. The IC has received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product.” Get your backsides in gear…we need this now!

Is the Deep State sweeping another piece of election treason by foreign entities, China, Russia, Serbia, Iran, under the rug along with Bill Barr’s Durham investigation and so much more? And why are Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, and countless other Deep State traitors still free? Justice is absent.

Abetting Treason

Far too many of our neo-con Trotskyite Republicans have publicly stated that our President needs to concede the election to Biden. Their allegiance is not to the American Constitution or to the Rule of Law.

Senator Mitch McConnell has joined the chorus, but why should any patriotic American listen to a man whose wife’s family sits on the board of a Communist Chinese shipping company, and who has made millions through this connection not to mention the shipment of drugs. Elaine Chao benefits from her father’s and sister’s allegiance to CCP, and McConnell will not damage those pecuniary connections.

The Senator received a slew of donations from four of the top American voting machine lobbyists early in 2019, and one of them was Dominion Voting Systems. McConnell also helped suppress election integrity efforts earlier in 2020. He blocked two bills that would have “bolstered election security.” One of the bills would have required a physical paper trail of every single ballot cast in the country, and we would not be where we are today had he allowed the bills to go to the floor.

The list of former Republicans and government officials including Trump White House officials who endorsed Biden is evidence of treason and corruption throughout the majority of GOP politicos. And then there are those who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden/Harris after their treasonous theft of the election.

Betrayed from Within

The Gateway Pundit (tops in my book) reported that General Michael Flynn, Attorney Sidney Powell, the CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, White House Counsel, Pasquale “Pat” Cipollone, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were in attendance for an election meeting with President Trump for 4.5 hours. Byrne called out White House Counsel Pat Cipollone as the leaker to the New York Times about the meeting and accused Meadows and White House staffers of lying to Trump to get him to concede, “I was there for the full 4.5-hour meeting. Claims military coup/martial law were discussed is 100% fabrication. Trump is lied to by his own advisers, who tell staff, “get the president to concede,” while they stall Trump. Meadows plus Lawyers Eric, Derek, GC Pat Cipollone (leaker).”

Byrne responded to questions about the meeting and Trump’s attitude. He believes it is 100% winnable and no martial law required. Sidney and Flynn presented a winning course with a great chance of victory, but Trump’s staff just kept trying to convince him to concede. Byrne said it broke his heart as a CEO, because he knows Trump truly won and doesn’t want the country hijacked in a psyop. “Meadows and Cipollone are bending over backwards with reasons Trump can’t do anything…he needs to fire them all or he loses.”

Apparently, the president even considered appointing Sidney Powell as an investigator and of course those present were against it. The Deep State continues to control.

Conclusion

The Deep State has its tentacles in every department of our federal government. The entire intelligence community, which includes every branch of the military was embedded with establishment globalist Deep Staters by Obama and those before him. The judiciary has ruled against the treasonous acts in the 2020 election…they too are owned. The Republicans are silent as stones except for a very few.

Memo to the Supreme Court: Theft of Presidential Election Violates the Constitution was written by former Louisiana State Senator John Milkovich. Here is just a piece of his short memo.

It’s true. The theft of a Presidential Election violates the Constitution. It constitutes illegal insurrection. It embodies a War on Freedom.

It is for such a time as this that you wear the Robe.

You cannot take down America, without violating the Constitution. In the face of a Tsunami of Massive Election Fraud and Deceit, if you do not defend the Country, there may be no Constitution left to defend. Next to the Right to Worship God, there is perhaps no other Constitutional Right so fundamental to Freedom, as the Right to elect Officials in honest elections. And if that right is lost–– if the corrupt Voting Machine Companies, Corporate Media’s Stream of Unconsciousness and amoral Vote Thieves are allowed to steal a Presidential Election in full view of the American Public, we may never have a fully Free Election again.

My friend, John Milkovich is right. If voter fraud goes unpunished, America will never again have a free and fair election. We will have fallen into the communist abyss.

