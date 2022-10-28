By Lex Greene

October 28, 2022

THIS IS NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE, it’s an American survival issue!

For two years now, literally thousands of experts and average Citizens have worked to uncover and expose the massive election fraud that took place in 2020. These efforts have resulted in a gross mountain of hard evidence proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the 2020 elections were the most corrupt, “unlawful and unconstitutional” elections in the history of elections, worldwide.

Simply stated, “illegal and unconstitutional” election processes cannot possibly produce “lawful and constitutional” outcomes. If it is proven that the election processes themselves were corrupted, unlawful, and unconstitutional, then the results of that election are also “unlawful and unconstitutional.” An “illegal” act cannot produce a “legal” outcome.

But despite more than seventy attempts to present critical evidence of massive fraud in numerous U.S. courtrooms, no evidence has been allowed to enter a courtroom, the most common roadblock being, “lack of legal standing.”

Standing, or locus standi, is capacity of a party to bring suit in court.

Standing in State Court

A state’s statutes will determine what constitutes standing in that particular state’s courts. These typically revolve around the requirement that plaintiffs have sustained or will sustain direct injury or harm and that this harm is redressable.

Standing in Federal Court

At the federal level, legal actions cannot be brought simply on the ground that an individual or group is displeased with a government action or law. Federal courts only have constitutional authority to resolve actual disputes (see Case or Controversy).

In other words, as it pertains to criminal election fraud, government courts have repeatedly denied any opportunity to present evidence in a courtroom, claiming that American Citizens have no “legal standing” in the matter of gross election fraud. This claim amounts to “the People have no such Right to lawful, constitutional and legitimate elections.”

This means of denying American Citizens due process in the courts started in 1923, in a Supreme Court case FROTHINGHAM v. MELLON, wherein the high court ruled that American Citizens “lack legal standing” to confront their government in court, just because they disapprove of government actions.

So, the government from that point forward, was no longer a government “of, by or for” the People, from whom all governmental powers are derived under the conditions of the U.S. Constitution. That’s a hundred years ago now, and nearly no American Citizen knows anything about it today.

NO CHECKS OR BALANCES

The three branches of federal government were originally designed to “check each other” for the purpose of keeping the government within the confined lawful authorities granted it in the U.S. Constitution and restrained by the U.S. Bill of Rights. The Founders intent was to forever protect and preserve the Constitutional Republic and prevent it from ever becoming tyrannical and dictatorial in nature.

But thanks to the early adoption of British Common Law in the Article III judicial branch, “case law” (which is no law at all under the Constitution) has been systematically used by American courts to undermine Constitutional Law and eliminate the protected Rights of all American Citizens.

Today, we see that “illegal aliens” invading our country have more Rights in our courts than any American Citizen does. The Department of Justice and U.S. Courts have become the most threatening enemies of freedom, liberty, sovereignty, and security in the USA. In recent years, they have been openly turned against the American People, to include all political opponents, like President Donald J. Trump.

We can see what they are able to do to someone like President Trump, and yet still, most Americans are unable to imagine what they could do to any “lesser” member of our society, while they use taxpayer funds to protect, fund, promote and advance “illegal” activities across the country and around the globe.

The “checks and balances” put in place some 246 years ago, no longer function as intended. Instead, they work together, providing cover for one another, as they operate in concert with each other and foreign enemies, to dismantle our Constitutional Republic and place every American in chains.

WE ARE THE ONLY CHECK THERE IS

Sadly, some 246 years into the great freedom and liberty experiment, the vast majority of Citizens have never read the Charters of Freedom…the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Most no longer know the critical foundations of freedom, liberty, security, and prosperity. Most have been too busy enjoying the fruits of those who came before us, to be bothered with the duty of protecting and preserving the blessing of freedom for our posterity.

Even within those who care, they often no longer know what’s Right, and therefore, what’s wrong today. They think “there’s nothing we can do” simply because, they never took the time to know the right things to do to preserve their own freedom.

TO ALTER OR ABOLISH

There are two very important key parts to the U.S. Declaration of Independence…

“to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;” (not government rules, regulations, statutes, Executive Orders or court opinions.) “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The January 6, 2021, rally was an effort by Citizens to seek “redress of grievances” with Washington D.C. and “alter” the current course of the federal government, peacefully. There was NO “insurrection. This many Citizens could have easily “abolished” our corrupt government that day, without any armed “insurrection,” had they set out to do so. No one could have stopped it.

But because our federal government has been turned against its people, rally goers are being arrested, detained, and charged with a “crime” for attending that rally. One was shot to death despite presenting no direct threat to anyone. Further, the Right of the People to even enter a building that belongs to them, is protected!

Every election is an opportunity for the American People to “alter” their government peacefully, in an attempt to avoid ever needing to “abolish” it altogether, “to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

But when our elections are “unlawful and unconstitutional” in nature and process, and our courts deny the People access to present evidence, the idea we can “alter” our course of history peacefully via an election, is almost silly. Still, we have a duty to try!

ELECTION ISSUES

While electronic voting systems are corrupted and full of severe problems, it remains that the vast majority of election fraud is happening via paper balloting, especially “mail-in” balloting.

NOTE: “Mail-in” voting is “unlawful and unconstitutional” in all 50 states, with the known exception of proper and legal “absentee” voting, the two methods, never to be confused with one another.

Therefore, if “mail-in” balloting is allowed again in a state in the 2022 elections, that election is “unlawful and unconstitutional” and cannot deliver a lawful and constitutional result.

STOPPING THE STEAL 2022

Read your State Election Laws, know your Rights! Either “mail-in” balloting is illegal, or the statutes passed to allow it are illegal, as in Pennsylvania. In Michigan, the State Supreme Court ruled 7-0 in October 2020 that Governor Whitmer’s “emergency” actions were “unlawful and unconstitutional” effective April 28, 2020. Yet democrats in control in the state used “unlawful and unconstitutional” election processes in November 2020 and they are using them again in 2022, because Michigan voters and all state republican legislators allow it. Hard evidence of massive election fraud has been proven beyond any doubt. But proving intentional fraud is much more complex than simply proving that election processes were and, in many cases, still are, unlawful and unconstitutional. Focus on the doable… VOTE IN PERSON ON ELECTION DAY and take evidence of anything you see that doesn’t look right. Use your cell phone camera and video. Only legal American Citizens who can “prove” they have a legal Right to vote, are eligible to vote. No one else! If you are in a state that recently tried to legalize illegal alien voters, CHALLENGE IT IMMEDIATELY! Konnech based in Michigan, but headquartered in Red China, working in concert with the Chinese Communist Party, recruits, trains and manages an estimated 1.8 million poll workers across the USA. Founder and Chief Executive Eugene Yu was recently arrested for “Theft of Personal Data.” Make sure that this company and their poll workers are NOT involved in your state elections.

Now, because fraud and unlawful election systems are still in play in 2022, with no one held accountable for 2020 to date, We the People only have two ways to “alter” government peacefully on November 8th.

OVERWHELM THE POLLS ON ELECTION DAY AND VOTE FOR AMERICA, as this is a SINGLE ISSUE ELECTION. No fooling around! Get it done and vote together, not divided. COLLECT EVIDENCE of anything that doesn’t look or sound right in the election processes and send it to NorthAmericanLawCenter@gmail.com right away. Use your cell phone camera and video.

Due to the dismal lack of any other legitimate “checks and balances” in our system right now, this is our only opportunity to “alter” the course of history on November 8th. If we fail, although not desirable on our part, we will very soon be forced to “abolish” our government by any means necessary.

It is our Right to do so, and it is also our duty! We must use every possible peaceful means to accomplish the goal, to Make America free and great again. Because ALL governmental power is derived from the People, via the “consent of the governed,” those powers only exist, so long as our consent exists.

The moment our consent is withdrawn, all government powers cease to exist.

The future of our Republic is not in the hands of criminals, but rather in our own hands. You will either be the solution, or the problem. There’s nothing in between!

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com