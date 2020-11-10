by Kelleigh Nelson

We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence — on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. —President John F. Kennedy (shocking isn’t it that this was a Democrat from 1960)

Here in America we are descended in blood and in spirit from revolutionists and rebels – men and women who dare to dissent from accepted doctrine. As their heirs, may we never confuse honest dissent with disloyal subversion. —President Dwight D. Eisenhower

We have seen the deep state organize itself, well in advance, to carry out the most colossal electoral fraud in history, in order to ensure the defeat of the man who has strenuously opposed the establishment of the New World Order that is wanted by the children of darkness. —Archbishop Carlo Vigano November 4, 2020

I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this – who will count the votes and how. —Joseph Stalin

Stop with the fear, the worry, and the anger because God has a plan. Trump knew, he’s got a plan, wait and see. And if Trump is still illegally ousted, God’s plan is perfect… so chuck your pain, your anxiety, your dread…the Lord Almighty is always in control. Meanwhile pray! And write your legislators about vote fraud!

Remember Mad Magazine? What? Me Worry? What is the worst thing that can happen to us? We die. And if we die, we go home to the Lord and see our family and friends, so stick the worry in a box and close and lock it. God has our future and all of His kids in His Hands. Rest in the Lord. Meanwhile…get to work!

President Trump has fought hard for America and her people; it’s time for us to scream bloody murder for him. Where the hell is the Durham report that has been put off since summer and was promised after the election? Where is that stinking report?Does it even exist or is it going to be buried? It’s after the election, so where the hell is it?

We need a call to arms of all deplorables. It’s time to rise up for our President. Let our voices be heard loud and strong. And where the hell is the investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden and their pay to play games? What is being done with those rotten filthy loaded computers? Is the FBI burying them too?

Deplorables, it’s time to fight…put on the full armor of God and get with it! The game is on!

Subversion and Electoral Fraud

A courageous priest spoke the truth about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Fr. Edward Meeks said the Democratic Party is the party of death and a vote for Biden is stepping off the cliff into the abyss. That abyss is the destruction of the greatest nation in the world via communism. And Archbishop Vigano has penned another letter about the “reset” and how election reality is denied, but truth shall prevail.

Yes, the devil and his minions have been busy for the last four years setting up a system across the country in democrat held states to steal an election and eliminate the valid votes for Donald J. Trump.

Remember hearing that Willie Brown told Kalamity Harris not to run for VP? Perhaps she disregarded his warnings because she knew the fix was in and had been planned since 2016. We rarely saw her campaigning and if we did, zero crowds.

Choosing mail-in voting for those who fell for the fear mongering of Covid-19, was truly the death knell of liberty. Massive amounts of dead people voting, people who are no longer even in the state, signatures with no record, back-dated envelopes, ballots found dumped hither and yon. Postal workers can use their own vehicles to transport mail, even those with Biden stickers on their bumpers.

Mail-inballots guaranteed chaos. The enemies of freedom utilized the pandemic to create this nightmare and deprive Donald Trump of his victory. And I believe Fauci was involved.

Eric Holder and his fellow comrades have been busy throughout the country for four years. Remember in 2018 when Republicans in California went to bed believing they had their elections locked up only to lose in ensuing weeks of vote counting?! Check out what happened to Young Kim and Mimi Walters! They had strong leads and then lost to democrats. The democrats in Sacramento passed laws aimed at greasing their voting machine. That project started in 2015 with automatic voter registration, following Oregon…another bastion of communist democrat control.

Then in 2016, California passed the Voter’s Choice Act which allowed counties to mail every voter a ballot…sound familiar? Used to be they had to request it, now it comes automatically…totally against the original intention of the founders of this country and how we would cast our votes. Ahh yes, ballot harvesting, that’s the game.

Subversion is the undermining of the power and authority of an established system or institution…the ruthless subversion of our representative Republic. A plutocracy is a government or society who rules by their wealth. Check out the salaries of those in Congress who start out as middle-class Americans and end up as multi-millionaires. It’s an atrocity not intended by our founders and is why so many remain for decades in Congress.

P.J. Media’s David Solway writes the truth when he says, “Everyone knows that Donald Trump has won the 2020 election. Everyone knows that electoral tampering has been massive and ubiquitous, and that a fair vote would have borne landslide numbers for the president. Everyone knows that ballot harvesting, mail-in voting, and extended vote tallying for an indefinite period after the polls close, when new ballots are miraculously found and illegible or absent postmarks are ignored, is the broad, well-trodden path to electoral fraud. And everyone knows that the fix was in from the start.”

The plot to eliminate the greatest president in over a century was started November 8th, 2016. And Solway is right, the swamp is deep and wide and the entire mainstream media is part of it, and is characterized by endemic duplicity and suppression of countervailing truths, lying and censorship. They’ve slandered and libeled this president from day one and yet he stood tall and continuously worked for the American people and our country.

Joe Biden and Kalamity Harris are threatening to eviscerate the principles of federalism and the Bill of Rights with special emphasis on getting the Second Amendment.

How many times have we heard “no one is above the law” about our President? Well, neither are any of these commie sell-outs!

This election may end up in the Supreme Court just as the Bush/Gore 2000 Florida hanging-chad debacle did. Three of the attorneys who worked for George W. Bush are now on the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Hammer and Scorecard

Mary Fanning and Alan Jones reported that in February 2009, the Obama administration commandeered and used a powerful supercomputer known as the Hammer. The Hammer is Brennan and Clapper’s secret surveillance system and I wrote about it in November of 2019. Fanning and Jones write that the Hammer utilizes an exploit application known as Scorecard. Hammer’s designer, former CIA contractor and whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, says Scorecard is capable of hacking into elections and stealing the vote. In late 2015, Montgomery revealed that Scorecard was used by Obama on Florida election computers to win the 2012 election.

Fanning and Jones write that Scorecard has been activated once again; this time to steal the election for Joe Biden in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.

The research in TheAmericanReport.org by Fanning and Jones has always been impeccable. And I’m not the only one saying this. Attorney Sidney Powell and Lt. General Thomas McInerny have exposed what Fanning and Jones have reported on Steve Bannon’s program. Powell says, “And the likelihood that three percent of the vote total was changed in the pre-election ballot voting that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and the software program called Scorecard would have amounted to a massive change in the vote that would have gone across the country and explained a lot of what we’re seeing.”

“In addition, an algorithm was run to calculate votes they might need to come up with for Biden in specific areas. That explains what happened in Michigan where a computer glitch resulted in the change of votes of about 5,500 for Trump in just one of 47 districts. All those districts need to be checked for that same “software glitch” that would change the result in Michigan dramatically. The same thing is happening in other states. We’ve had hundreds of thousands of ballots mysteriously appear solely for Mr. Biden which is statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics. It can all be documented; we are putting it into materials that we will file in federal court and no down-ballot selections made.”

Powell suggests that this number of single vote ballots is suspect, and indicative in part of “abject fraud” that she says flipped the election to Biden.Powell claims her team has found 450,000 fraudulent ballots for Biden only and they are set to file new lawsuits. Powell said, “We have got to fight tooth and nail in federal court to expose this abject fraud and the conspiracy behind it, and get a recount and audits in every place its’ needed, which is frankly most of the country.”

“Hammer” and “Scorecard” are a pair of programs initially designed for the CIA before being privatized by Deep State players from the Obama administration. The CIA is not allowed to operate in the USA, so presumably they were privatized to allow them to be used in the US.

Video: https://rumble.com/embed/v8cc71/?pub=4

Dominion Software

The election software system in Michigan that switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden is called Dominion. It is used in 33 states including Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, every single major swing state. Every single one!

Dominion Voting Systems, which commands more than a third of the voting-machine market without having Washington lobbyists, has hired its first, a high-powered firm,Brownstein Farber Hyatt and Schreck, that includes a longtime aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Nadeam Elshami, Pelosi’s former chief of staff, is one of the lobbyists on the account.

Democrat Diane Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blumhas a major stake in Dominion, he owns 60 percent of the software company used to steal Trump votes in swing states.

Chairman of the Board of Smartmatic’s (Dominion Voting Systems) manufactured voting machines used in Michigan, Georgia and 33 U.S. states is Mark Malloch Brown, and he serves on the Open Societies Foundation Board (founded by George Soros, Malloch Brown’s ties to Soros are strong and many.)

We also know that Dominion has ties to the Clinton Foundation. The philanthropy group that worked with Dominion from 2014 – 2017 to provide “access to Voting Technology” for “emerging democracies” was The Clinton Foundation.This voting technology may now be the largest automated system to steal an election in U.S. history.

Coup Underway

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has exposed Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan voter fraud. A Pennsylvania-based USPS Richard Hopkins came forward and agreed to testify.He told that late ballots were back-dated for November 3rd, and other postal workers know this as well. Link, Link

John Solomon of Just the News reports backdating of ballots were also ordered in Detroit. A city worker stepped forward and claimed election workers were asked to backdate ballots that had come in after the election deadline had passed.

At the Canadian border a USPS worker was arrested with 800 pieces of mail, including absentee ballots.

An attorney filmed ballot boxes arriving at a counting center in Detroit, Michigan at 5 a.m., eight hours after closing. The truck was not from the postal service and whoever lowered the polls did not have identification or the proper uniform. People were bringing ballots in coolers. They were supposed to have stopped counting.

In Clark County, Nevada a whistleblower exposed intentional criminal conduct.

In Maricopa County, Arizona Sharpie markers and felt tip pens were handed out for voting and every vote was discarded. The Arizona Attorney General is investigating.

Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are fighting the fraud in Pennsylvania regarding the court’s refusal to grant access to voting process.

There are thousands of reports of vote fraud especially in the swing states.

Fox News

Fox News has made it clear that it is no longer fair and balanced. Lachlan Murdoch now runs the show with help from board member, Paul Ryan. Their Decision Desk Director, Arnon Mishkin, a registered democrat, called Arizona prematurely for Biden and potentially suppressed Trump votes in Nevada. He previously voted for Hillary.

We saw Judge Jeanine’s show cancelled last Saturday for supporting President Trump’s battle against the election corruption, and we watched as so many guests were removed for saying anything negative about George Soros.

There are new and rising networks available. Newsmax and One America News Network (OANN) are truly conservative. Most cable networks carry them, as well as AT&T, DirecTV, KlowdTV and ROKU.

Conclusion

Too many Americans didn’t believe the 2020 election would be legitimate and that was before the vote was taken. They were proven correct. The Democrat Party created a constitutional crisis with their redefinition of voting law authority and there are huge problems and discrepancies with mail-inballots throughout the USA.

The Gateway Pundit reported that retired intelligence operative and Trump adviser, Tony Shaffer says President Trump has a great case and will win this election based on the US Constitution. “The courts will decide this election and the Constitution is on the side of the President. Any illegal votes should not be counted and when this is addressed the President will win the election.”

Shawn Meehan’s short article gives us another panacea, Election Is Not Over Until Electoral College Votes December 14th | Several Ways Remain To Correct Democrat Corruption. There are constitutional remedies to the fraud and corruption.

Don’t you just love it when people tell you to accept the results when they just spent four years refusing to accept the results?! We cannot step into the abyss with Biden/Harris, refuse the criminal results!

