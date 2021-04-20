By Lex Greene

If you had told me in 2019 that the USA would surrender everything in 2020, their jobs, their businesses, their freedom, liberty, their families, their friends, even their guns…I would have said you were nuts. If you had told me Americans would do this out of pure unwarranted FEAR of a “corona virus” (aka common cold – SARS2) with a 99.7% survival rate, or that they would line up to take a “vaccine” that isn’t a vaccine at all, with no scientific trials, two years before trials could even be completed, I would have suggested you need a psych ward.

If you had told me America was going to elect an 80-year old career politician with zero accomplishments and late stage dementia as President, or a zero resume former racist prosecutor who has laughed and slept her way to power as Vice President, I would have called the medics from the Funny Farm to gather you up myself.

It’s now public knowledge that the CDC grossly overstated COVID deaths by some 1600%. The CDC has admitted that 94% of all COVID marked deaths in the USA, did not die of COVID19. Only 6% of the CDC marked COVID deaths actually died of COVID19, according to the CDC.

It’s also public knowledge that none of the masks people are still wearing, are designed to or capable of stopping the spread of any virus. It’s public knowledge that between 2003-2005, SARS1 was eradicated by Hydroxychloroquine…and that the U.S. Federal Government prevented the medical community from using that same drug to fight COVID19, aka SARS2.

Still, more than a year later, most Americans are still stumbling through the world with their useless masks on, taking shots with no idea what’s in them, or what the long term effects will be, many having lost their businesses and jobs as well as family members, all out of fear of catching a common cold with a 99.7% survival rate.

Prior to this last year, had you told me that Americans would never ever give up their Second Amendment Rights, I would have quickly agreed. But now that I have seen with my own eyes, how easy it has been to frighten 97% of Americans out of their entire lives, I now believe most Americans will give up every Right they ever had, just as easily and quickly as they put on that worthless mask over a year ago.

Since the Biden pseudo-administration stole federal power on January 20, 2021, they have rushed forward to finish off American freedom, liberty, sovereignty, and security at a breakneck speed. Every minute of every day since 1/20/21, the fake Biden administration has moved against the American people at every chance, on every front, no guess work needed.

Officially, there is only a 0.009% chance you will every die from COVID or any other strain of the common cold. But there is 100% chance our nation is going to fall into global communism under the Biden regime, if Americans don’t wake the hell up fast, and grow a pair to put a stop to this insanity.

It’s public knowledge that the COVID19 event in 2020 was a “planned” event. We know this from documented evidence out of Johns Hopkins Medical Center and the Bill Gates Foundation, titled Event 201 Pandemic Exercise planned between 2013 and 2019.

Donald J. Trump was elected President in November 2016. In 2017, Dr. Fauci stated with absolute certainty that Trump would face a pandemic. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said “there is no doubt Donald J. Trump will be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency.”

How stupid is the average American today?

The 3rd leading cause of death in the USA is the Medical community itself. Yet, Americans still blindly “follow the science” even when there is NO science to back the government mandates, and Bill (population control) Gates is the college dropout Doctor.

What made it all possible was decades of dumbing down in the public education system, and the CIA run U.S. news media propaganda machine. While Americans scramble to find the problem, they fail to realize that they ARE the problem.

Despite our Founders efforts in the Charters of Freedom, we have never had any Rights beyond those we are willing to fight and die for. The Founders documents made it possible for Americans to protect and defend their Rights peacefully, so long as Americans never stopped being “forever vigilant” in that pursuit.

But today, most Americans no longer even know what their Rights are, much less have the courage to stand up and defend any of them. They don’t know what to do, even if they can see what’s happening right under their noses all day. Soon, they will run out of time and opportunity to do anything about it at all, as the Biden regime moves at light speed to strip away every Right we ever had.

Fear is the main motivator. Once global Marxists saw how easy it was to lock down 300M Americans using fear of a common cold, they knew that America had arrived at that moment in history when, as Khrushchev once said, “America can be taken down from within, without firing a single shot.”

The same Americans that are the only solution we have, are also the main source of the problem. Their ignorance, apathy, fear, and self-indulgence will be the real cause of their demise. If you’re looking for the problem and you’re still not looking in the mirror, you can’t see the problem yet.

Career political criminals like Biden and Harris are simply taking full advantage of this fatal national condition. The fencing, razor wire and troops standing guard around this regime, are only there in case Americans wake up and react at some point. Until then, the Biden regime will move forward until you have nothing left to take.

To quote a buddy of mine, “COVID is the tool, Fear is the weapon, Control is the goal.”

If you’re looking for the solution, that’s easy… If one person refuses to comply, that person is in big trouble. 10 people, still in trouble… but when 100M people stand up together and simply refuse to comply or show any respect at all for a pseudo-administration, then the globalists are in trouble. No fence, razor wire or troops can stop 100M Americans from doing anything they want to do.

In fact, this is the only real solution there is… Everything else is a mere Band-Aid.

