By: Devvy

April 18, 2022

Way back in 1995, Americans across the country were fed up with the same incumbents getting reelected for 10, 20, 30, 40 years or longer. A few years in the making, I knew any state passing a law by voters for term limits for Congress would be shot down by any higher court, but desperate, more than a dozen did and as predicted, they all lost.

Many states have term limits for offices such as governor. I live in Texas where a governor if elected other than by vote fraud can serve 50 years if that’s what voters want. Lucky for Arizona their wimpy governor is being term limited out (2 terms) and hopefully, Kari Lake will become their next governor. Unless, just as Trump was cheated even though he hands down won in Arizona, Lake is defeated by election fraud.

Such a change requires a constitutional amendment for both the U.S. House and Senate. In my humble opinion, not including term limits for Congress was one of two mistakes the Framers made when drafting the U.S. Constitution.

The big case which got shot down came in 1995: SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

Nos. 93-1456 and 93-1828

“Today’s cases present a challenge to an amendment to the Arkansas State Constitution that prohibits the name of an otherwise eligible candidate for Congress from appearing on the general election ballot if that candidate has already served three terms in the House of Representatives or two terms in the Senate. The Arkansas Supreme Court held that the amendment violates the Federal Constitution. We agree with that holding.

“Such a state imposed restriction is contrary to the “fundamental principle of our representative democracy,” embodied in the Constitution, that “the people should choose whom they please to govern them.” Powell v. McCormack, 395 U.S. 486, 547 (1969) (internal quotation marks omitted). Allowing individual States to adopt their own qualifications for congressional service would be inconsistent with the Framers’ vision of a uniform National Legislature representing the people of the United States. If the qualifications set forth in the text of the Constitution are to be changed, that text must be amended.”

In my March 28, 2022 column, What Can YOU Do for Your Country? – Part II, I wrote about the Congressional Term Limits Caucus. At that time, I had not taken the time to really look at what was being proposed. I did see my GOP U.S. House member had signed on but after researching, Texans need to convince Rep. Arrington to have nothing to do with that group: Congressional Term Limits Caucus

One of the two ring leaders is former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a member of the Democrat/Communist Party USA who vocally and proudly declared during his absurd run for president said, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47’.” Well, here in Texas that went over like a giant fart echoing throughout the Grand Canyon.

Beto’s legal name is Robert Francis O’Rourke and comes from a long line of Irish. Robert calls himself Beto to win the minority vote. Beto is little more than a circus clown.

That Congressional Term Limits Caucus should be avoided like the plague. Why? Because their big push is for the death of our Constitution: An Article V Convention aka con-con. Popular radio host, Mark Levin, made millions more with his dangerous book, The Liberty Amendment. “Mark Levin: It’s time for you to join Convention of States, “Mark Levin helped launch the Article V movement with his groundbreaking book, The Liberty Amendments. Since then, 15 states have passed the Convention of States Resolution, and the movement has grown to five-million strong.

“But we still have work to do, and it’s never been more urgent. That’s why Levin encouraged his listeners to join the Convention of States movement on a recent episode of his show.”

Levin is extremely popular, very passionate about love of God and country but on this issue, he is dead wrong. Tragically, our stupid fool governor, Greg Abbott, convinced our state legislature to become another state to vote for the destruction of our constitution. Reversing this MUST become a top priority for all Texans when our legislature goes back into session in January 2023.

Texas Matters: Gov. Abbott Backs Convention Of States To Rewrite U.S. Constitution, Sept. 16, 2016 – “But not everyone is in favor of Abbott’s plan. Karen Hobert Flynn the national president of Common Cause is critical of holding an Article Five Convention of States.

“Common Cause has released a document about the topic called “The Dangerous Path: Big Money’s Plan to Shred the Constitution.” Which says, it is sounding the alarm about a dangerous proposal bubbling up in state Legislatures throughout the country.” Everyone MUST take the time to read that document and if your state legislature has signed on to a con-con, it’s up to voters to get them to rescind participation.

AZ U.S. House representative, Andy Biggs is one of only a half dozen members of Congress who should get reelected (along with Mo Brooks [R-Alabama], wrote a short but powerful book against a Convention of States. Kelleigh Nelson wrote a VERY important column on this, Congressman Andy Biggs Makes The Case Against A New Constitutional Convention, July 15, 2019. DO take the time to read it. She loaned me her copy and after you read it you’ll understand why such a convention would be the final end to our 1787 Constitution.

A perfect example of why term limits are needed was the illegal nomination of racist Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court by an illegitimate cheater named Joe Biden, playing U.S. president. Jackson who, when asked, said she couldn’t define what a woman is was nominated and confirmed solely on her skin color. If you followed the hearings and independent media coverage, she should never have been confirmed for any judgeship.

And who handed it to her? Disgusting RINO’s Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Romney took office in Jan 2019 so he’s not worried about getting reelected under a law that doesn’t exist (Seventeenth Amendment).

Democrat playing Republican, Sen. Susan Collins has been in office for 19 years. What in the Hell is wrong with voters in Maine? Have any of you followed her voting record over the decades? And last but not least, brain absent Rep. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) has been in office 20 years. Look, I’ve been living and breathing American “politics” and the players for 30 years. Murkowski wouldn’t know what the U.S. Constitution said if James Madison stood in front of her and read it word for word nor would she care.

I’ve written about term limits for Congress for decades which should have happened long ago. Mine: This is a Constitutional Amendment We Must Fight For, Dec. 19, 2016 – Lot of valuable information in my column. That was six years ago.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi [D], age 76, 29 years in office -now 82 years old and in the early stages of dementia

Senator Robert Byrd [D], died in 2010 age 92, 57 years

Senator Mitch McConnell [R], age 74, 13 years -80 years old

Senator Harry Reid [D], age 77, now deceased was in office 33 years

Wino Rep. John Boehner [R], retired in 2015 after “serving” 25 years in office

Senator Diane Feinstein [D], age 83, 24 years – Now 88 and even Democrats are becoming vocal about her advancing dementia

Senator Barbara Boxer [D], age 76, served 33 years and finally left office.

Rep. Paul Ryan [R], 17 years – That toilet scum is also gone

Senator Chuck Schumer [D], age 66, 35 years

Rep. Don Young recently passed. A GOP rep for Alaska for 49 years.

Anyway, after taking a good hard look at the current Congressional Term Limits Caucus and the scum behind it– you want to run in the opposite direction.

Mark Meckler’s “COS” Board Member drafted a New Constitution For Gun Control (COS – Convention of States), Dec. 15, 2021

The Death Blow: an Article V Convention to Replace Our Constitution, April 23, 2021

USMCA “Trade Agreement”, the North American Union, an Article V convention, and Red Flag Laws: Connecting the Dots, Dec. 10, 2019

There are Americans opposed to term limits because they opine the incumbent has lots of experience. Yeah, at destroying this country. Does anyone really believe those who founded this country and created Congress meant for House members to make it a career? Exclude the Senate because back then there was no Seventeenth Amendment; the states chose their senators.

Being reelected 4, 8, 10, 15 times or longer just breeds greed and corruption. I’ve been in the trenches nearly 24/7 for 31 years. The last real vacation I had was with my late husband in 1991. I’ve followed the planned destruction of this republic for three decades. I’ve seen the most ‘sincere’, I pledge to uphold my oath of office turn right round in their first term and crap on the U.S. Constitution if it’s the ‘establishment’ party line. Back door deals, threats to remove you from a committee.

As for experience, what each one needs is a full understanding of Art. 1, Sec. 8 of the U.S. Constitution and that does NOT include spending borrowed worthless paper money for after school programs, new parks in your district, USAID, studying the mating habits of bugs in the rain forest, the hoax called ‘climate change’, welfare or any of the other thousand unconstitutional bills passed spending prohibited by the Constitution. Those issues are the domain of the states under the Tenth Amendment.

Reagan promised one of his top priorities would be to get rid of the unconstitutional (and destructive) “Federal” Department of Education. Never happened.

48 lawmakers join Trump on term limits for Congress, Dec. 16,2016 – “A dozen senators and 36 House members so far have signed on to a pledge to support term limits according to U.S. Term Limits, an advocacy group.

“Those lawmakers agree to co-sponsor and vote for a constitutional amendment to limit senators to two six-year terms and limit House members to three two-year terms.Now, the support of President-elect Donald Trump could give the movement momentum.

“Trump has said he would make term limits for members of Congress a top priority during his first 100 days in office. Amending the Constitution to implement term limits will take longer, but Trump said he would support the effort as part of his reform package on his first day, along with lobbying reforms.

“The time for congressional term limits has finally arrived,” Trump said at an October campaign rally in Colorado Springs. “Not only will it end our government corruption, but we will end the economic stagnation that we’re in right now.” “Most Republicans in Congress and most members of Congress in general should understand that most of their constituents support this,” Tomboulides said. “It’s long overdue. Politicians have run out of excuses. All that experience and tenure has not resulted in more problems being solved.”

Never happened.

On January 4, 2021, Rep. Ralph Norman [R-SC] introduced H.J.Res.12 – Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a Member of Congress may serve. That bill has been rotting in committees since January 2021.

H.J.Res.12 – Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a Member of Congress may serve. That would be 3 terms for the House and two for the Senate. Read here. There are 80 cosponsors; one is a Democrat.

List of sponsors include Rep. Andy Biggs and a few other house members who actually take their oath of office seriously. Thomas Massie [R-KY] is also a supporter; he should be our next president or at the very least VP and then president. DeSantis, governor of Florida needs to stay there for another term and show these other GOP governors how it’s done. Hopefully many will lost their primaries, but I wouldn’t bet a nickel considering what happened here last month with the alleged win by our poltroon governor, Gov. Greg Abbott.

Paul Engel’s NWVs column dated Dec. 10, 2021, informs another bill had been introduced for a constitutional amendment for term limits for Congress.Paul is one of NWV’s best writers because of his research. Paul is correct in that it will not get rid of all the corruption. The biggest problem we have is election fraud, ignorant voters, voters whose Blind Loyalty is to their party and the two political machines. Backin 2005, 78% of Americans wanted term limits for Congress. A poll this month showed 65% of Americans think Congress has done a horrible job – so let’s reelect the same ones again! The voters did here in Texas in March in the primary. And people wonder why this country is all but destroyed?

The primaries (or caucuses) are meant to choose the best candidates for Congress, state legislatures, school boards, ec. We either go after rotten, corrupt lifers like Mitch McConnell and 90% of the other Republicans or, well, things will get pretty bad. Too bad for my state of Texas. Come Nov., it’s vote for the same Republican who just won his 2nd, 4th or 10th term and never got the job done. BTW: Ann Coulter yelled China’s bitch, Mitch McConnell, must win again over an excellent conservative. Allegedly McConnell, one of the biggest crooks in Congress won his next election.

In Paul’s column mentioned above, the bill was introduced November 19, 2021, for a constitutional amendment to implement term limits for members of Congress by was introduced by U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett who signed on to Ralph Norman’s bill cited above. However, when you hit on the Click Here you get Page Not Found so perhaps well intentioned Burchett decided that since he’s already signed on to Norman’s bill, his wasn’t necessary.

A constitutional amendment can take years. First the bill has to go through Congress and then gets sent to every state governor who then passes it to their Secretary of State so their legislature can vote on whether or not this is an important enough issue to amend the U.S. Constitution. It can also go very quickly depending on how bad the American people want it – enough to hound their state reps and senators until they vote yes – or vote in new people.

Three terms for the House IN A LIMITED FORM OF GOVERNMENT is more than enough. As for two terms for U.S. Senators, well, I’ve written a million words on the Seventeenth Amendment – a law that doesn’t exist. Ratification of that Amendment was two states short which I proved many years ago.

The best we can hope for on that is to simply abolish it and return to the perfect balance in Congress: Reps represent their constituents; senators are chosen by a state legislature to represent the interests of the state or be recalled and replaced.

I bring this up because the solutions are there, but nothing will change until the American people unite on the most critical issues and that means becoming involved. As I did when I joined our county GOP club and recently becoming a GOP State Delegate for our convention in Houston in June. If I’m still alive in 2024, I will go for the state delegate again which then takes me to the GOP National Convention which chooses the nominee for president.

Just think if we had thousands of constitutionally grounded state delegates at the 2024 GOP National Convention. WE have the power to choose the next presidential candidate. (In 2020, there were an estimated 2,551 delegates: 2,441 pledged delegates and 110 unpledged delegates at the GOP National Convention.)

To be successful you have to have a plan AND participants. Imagine two football teams on the field. One comes with a game plan and the other team hopes their players will “play a good game” with no plan. Who do you think is going to win? Do you build a house or skyscraper with no plans from an architect? Oh,here’s the dirt, let’s build something even though we have no plan.

Cleaning out the dirty, corrupt parties has to start locally and yeah, that means sacrificing some of your time to save this republic because we are so close to becoming a dictatorship run by lunatics and a political party of perverts, infanticide advocates,socialism, communism and outright nut jobs -the Democrat/Communist Party USA.

While there is no chance of Rep. Norman’s bill H.J.Res.12 passing while the Democrat/Communist Party USA holds the majority in the house and career crook, Joe Biden, who I believe has now entered the first stages of Altzheimer’s, is still upright. Should the Republicans take a majority in November, we make this a top priority issue. Latest action:03/04/2021- Referred to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. Action By: Committee on the Judiciary

You begin the process for a constitutional amendment by getting it through Congress and then to the states where the real battle begins which can take months, but get the process started. If we do nothing, nothing gets done. Get the ball rolling by calling your House member and letting he/she know we DEMAND term limits for Congress. We the People are aware of Rep. Norman’s bill, H.J. Res. 12 and if the GOP takes the majority in November, move forward.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

List of states who have term limits for their state legislatures as of Nov. 12, 2020

Progress Map: States that have passed the Convention of States Article V application

VERY important read – Department of Education must be abolished, Dec. 7, 2004

Forget Congress – States Must Boot Federal Department of Education (Mine), December8,2010 – At the bottom is the list of members of Congress in favor of upholding the U.S. Constitution and their oath by abolishing the unconstitutional “Federal” Dept of Education. They all did nothing; most are long gone as that was 12 years ago.

Department of Education must be abolished, Dec. 7, 2004