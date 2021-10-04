By Cliff Kincaid

Since he has a big platform on Fox News and a radio show megaphone to match, Mark Levin’s book American Marxism is being gobbled up by conservatives nationwide. Unfortunately, the book leaves out a lot, most notably the issue of family breakdown caused by the Marxist-spawned revolution.

Last Sunday, in sermons across the country, Jesus Christ was quoted as being opposed to divorce, saying, (Mark 10:2-16), “…what God has united, human beings must not divide…Whoever divorces his wife and marries another is guilty of adultery against her.And if a woman divorces her husband and marries another, she is guilty of adultery too.”

In Matthew 19:9, He says, “And I say to you: whoever divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another, commits adultery.”

Levin’s book has some references to Cultural Marxism but the specific problem, exposed by several writers at the magazine Chronicles, is America’s family breakdown through easy divorce that is mostly caused by married couples who commit adultery.

A new poll from the group Marriage Helper finds a surge in extramarital affairs and cheating, saying that 1 in 3 Americans have been cheated upon and only 28 percent say the relationship survived the cheating. It finds that 63 percent of Americans who are divorced have been cheated on.

Sadly, most people know friends, neighbors and family members going through divorce.

If you have ever watched real-life TV shows like NBC’s “Dateline,” you will learn very quickly that adulterous affairs regularly lead to violence, even murder. One recent Dateline show, “Deadly Desire,” was about an Idaho woman’s affair with her married boss who had a wife and five children. The boss was shot dead by the betrayed husband.

Crime-based TV shows frequently cover such topics as “toxic love triangles” and “bitter divorce battles.”

In real life, American conservative TV and radio personalities are not immune to the cultural chaos.

As news was breaking that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women in and out of state government, news broke that a Fox News producer by the name of John Fawcett had filed suit alleging he was sexually harassed by Fox News legal analyst and former judge Andrew Napolitano. The channel then “parted ways” with Napolitano, who denied the charges.

The late Rush Limbaugh, the self-described “epitome of morality and virtue” who preached “character counts,” was married four times. A Reaganite conservative who didn’t register to vote until 1986, after Reagan was re-elected to his second and last presidential term, Limbaugh nevertheless rode a conservative wave on the radio to financial success. He was very entertaining.

As he made a fortune, however, he became a drug addict who was accused of using his housekeeper to acquire pain killers and paid Elton John $1 million to perform at his fourth wedding. He hired high-priced legal counsel to defend himself against charges he improperly obtained the sex drug Viagra.

America’s morals have fallen so fast and so quickly that a popular TV show, now in its 17th season, is called “Cheaters.” The program features ambush interviews and secret recordings of cheaters as they are caught in the act. Some then go on a subsequent show to explain why they cheated. The product section of the show’s website offers “spy tools” you can buy and use to catch your spouse cheating.

Mark Levin notes the anti-family part of the Communist Manifesto without linking the Marxist campaign to many of the social and cultural problems, especially failing marriages, plaguing America and creating fatherless families.

The author of Communism for Kids, Bini Adamczak, noted that the goal was the “destruction of the family,” explaining, “With the [Russian] revolution, the right to legal abortion, both sexes’ right to divorce, the decriminalization of adultery, and the annulment of the sodomy law (which had previously prohibited homosexuality) were implemented and enforced.”

“In Moscow,” she said, “one could find international communes led by gay communists. Drag kings could become legitimate members of the Red Army. Participants of the revolutionary debates decided upon the destruction of the family, demanded the legalization of incest, and advertised the practice [of] polygamy.”

All of this suggests that the American version of the Russian revolution still has a long way to go to hit bottom.

Ironically, Levin’s Fox News platform is an example of America’s decline in this regard. The channel has a notorious reputation for being a haven for men who cheat on their wives and sexually harass their subordinates. The number of Fox hosts implicated in sex scandals is a long one. One Fox star, Jesse Watters, married a subordinate after divorcing his wife, with whom he had two daughters. He moves on as if nothing has served to undermine his role at a “conservative” channel considered friendly to “family values.” One such story, “Fox News host Jesse Watters to divorce after cheating on wife with 25-year-old employee,” generates no embarrassment anymore.

The channel’s founder Roger Ailes was forced out over his own involvement in sexual improprieties with female staffers. His wife reportedly told him “I forgive you” as he was on his death bed.

In real life, most people are not so forgiving, and the collateral damage of a divorce or sex scandal is a family that has lost its way, with children bitter and sick from the cheating they witnessed. One scholar called the result the “garbage generation.”

The group Marriage Helper offers two books on the topic for free, “one on how to identify cheating and another on how to address it.” It warns, “Cheating has to be taken head on before it’s too late.” The books are:

5 Signs Your Spouse is Cheating eBook

7 Things To Do When Your Spouse is Cheating eBook

But is it already too late for America? There is a debate over the real rate of divorce in America, but everybody agrees that it’s very high and the dissolution of the American family cannot be denied. As foreseen by Karl Marx, when the family withers away, the state takes charge. The state, by the way, never withers away and only gains power over human relationships.

To put it bluntly, most Americans care more about their own sexual pleasures than their own families and children anymore. They expect the government to take care of their kids and their problems, manifested in such spectacles as mass shootings, drug use, and alleged addiction to Facebook.

Dr. Stephen Baskerville warns of “the coming of communism in America” through the government replacing families and making family break-up easier. This is the “American Marxism” that deserves our attention. He talked to me about no-fault divorce and the welfare state, and then addressed the moral corruption in the conservative movement.

One root of the problem, not sufficiently addressed in Levin’s American Marxism book, is the influence of Harry Hay, a Communist Party member who started the modern gay rights movement in America. He divorced his wife, after contracting a venereal disease, became a “radical fairy” with an interest in the occult, and marched for the cause of adults having sex with children.

If there was ever a true “American Marxist,” to use Levin’s jargon, it was Harry Hay. He was the personification of family disintegration and breakdown. His influence extends well into the “conservative” movement, a large segment of which endorsed the Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage, written by Brett Kavanaugh mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy.

My group America’s Survival, Inc. released Harry Hay’s FBI file in 2010 at a conference, “Unmasking the Progressives,” covering the topic of “Marxism in America.” Fox News paid no attention.

Levin’s book doesn’t mention him, perhaps because one of his employers, Fox News, hires and promotes homosexuals, and underwrites the activities of the Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

Such omissions demonstrate the limits of the corporate media, even those organs claiming to be “conservative.”

We have to face the fact that what passes for conservatism in today’s corporate culture is hopelessly corrupt.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org