By Kelleigh Nelson

Our country is at war with Communist China. A war of good versus evil. China attacked us with COVID – a biological weapon. Covid-19 was an excuse to control our lifestyles. Dominion was a Communist voting system used to control our election. —L. Lin Wood, Attorney for Richard Jewell and Nick Sandmann

Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined. —Patrick Henry

The barbarism of the new era will not be like that of the Huns of old; it will be technical, scientific, secular, and propagandized. It will come not from without, but from within, for barbarism is not outside us; it is underneath us. Older civilizations were destroyed by imported barbarism; modern civilization breeds its own. —Bishop Fulton Sheen, anti-communist

The Lord is the Almighty powerful force over the entire world, and when we take our last breath here and our first breath there, we face Him. He is the power who knows what is best and why…and we trust that He has everything in His Hands. So please people, rest in Him! Pray and keep the faith. We have mighty warriors on our side…and they are the Davids against Goliath.

Politicians are some of the lowest forms of life on the earth and that is why they hate the man who is trying to save America from a communist revolutionary takeover.Pray that God will expose the malevolent demonic evil and save the country from the pack of communist hyenas hellbent in destroying America’s freedom and liberty.

Vote Fraud

Everyone in America who has a measly semblance of a brain knows that vote fraud was massively used in the 2020 elections, and not just in the presidential votes. Donald Trump most likely won in a massive landslide of 400 electoral votes, and even the majority of the corrupt commie democrats know that truth. The American people love this president like never before. He truly is a man of the people.

At around midnight on November 3rd, Trump led in all the battleground states by large margins. The betting odds were more than 75 percent for Trump to win. But then, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania all stopped counting votes and shut down in unison at around 1 a.m. They took a three-hour break. Trump attorneys believe that during that time they tallied the Biden votes needed to secure Trump’s defeat.

The Buffalo Chronicle article, How a Philly mob boss stole the election — and why he may flip on Joe Biden states, “It’s alleged that Skinny Joey Merlino manufactured more than 300,000 ballots for Joe Biden, and then transported them in nondescript cardboard boxes to a backroom at the Philadelphia Convention Center. From there, the ballots were scanned into ballot boxes and were then co-located with actual election ballots being prepared for processing, according to an associate who was made familiar with the operation.”

Merlino claims that if President Trump is willing to offer him a full pardon for current misdeeds and an expungement of past misdeeds, he would be likely to offer stunning testimony before Congress about how the election was stolen. Do I trust this guy’s story? Hardly.

This is just one story of many exposing fraud, corruption and the destruction of voting integrity by the communist Deep State and funded by the likes of George Soros.

Trump Legal Team

On November 19th, 2020, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis gave us the overview of the corrupt, criminal and fraudulent presidential vote and the fact that the Dominion Voting System was designed to actually rig elections. The founder of Dominion admits he can change a million votes, no problem at all. Sidney told America that the legal team has an affidavit of a former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer who now lives in America, saying he saw the rigging of Venezuelan elections for Hugo Chavez.

“It was created so Hugo Chavez would never lose another election, and he did not after that software was created,” Powell said. “He won every single election and then they exported it to Argentina and other countries in South America, and then they brought it here.”

The Trump Legal Team consists of Rudy Giuliani in the lead, along with Sidney Powell, and Joe diGenova; many more are spread throughout the swing states. It was Joe diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing who suggested Trump hire Bill Barr as AG to replace Sessions. Many of us have been disappointed with the bagpipe playing former CIA employee and AG for H. W. Bush.

Sidney Powell

Attorney Sidney Powell has been ahead of the game and was doing her own research on the election fraud prior to being hired by the Trump Legal Team. She continues to spend her own funds to save our Republic, and needs our help. Here is her Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic or Defending the Republic, both include an address if you prefer to send checks via USPS.

(The FBI is still run by the Deep State. The Gateway Pundit reported that Project Veritas released shocking recordings of federal agents trying to intimidate a USPS whistleblower into recanting his election fraud claims.)

Sidney is also the attorney for Lt. General Michael T. Flynn and she has been engaged in a battle to free the General from the irreparably biased Judge Emmet Sullivan who should have recused himself long ago. The judge has refused to dismiss the case despite the fact that the DOJ dropped the prosecution over eight months ago. The DOJ stated that Flynn was innocent of all charges and was framed by the FBI.

I’m going to deviate from the subject matter of this article to tell you a little something about Judge Sullivan. Within the appendices of Manning Johnson’s 1958 book, Color, Communism and Common Sense, he lists attorney James A. Cobb’s testimony against Mordecai Johnson, the President of Howard University who Cobb claimed advocated for the doctrines of communism. Earlier in the book, Manning Johnson had stated that black (Negro) institutions of higher ed, like Howard University, were penetrated by communists to subvert teachers and students and contaminate the intellectual stream of black lives.

Judge Emmett Sullivan, who has denied justice to innocent Lt. General Michael T. Flynn for far too long, earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University. As I’ve watched the many trials of this brilliant soldier and highly decorated veteran, I’ve thought how godless that judge has to be, but after reading Manning Johnson’s 1958 book, I felt as though I had discovered why…and there it was… the communist infiltrated Howard University in Sullivan’s curriculum vitae.

Perhaps farfetched on my part, but the evil this Howard University graduate and jurist has perpetrated on an innocent man is beyond any logic, reason or legality.

Jenna Ellis posted a photo of a smiling General Flynn, herself and Rudy Giuliani later in the evening after the press conference.

I don’t want to forget the prodigious Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood who is fighting the vote fraud in Georgia, but is not receiving much help from republican Governor Brian Kemp. Wood said, “They Took a Victory from Donald Trump and They Called it a Lie…This Country is Under Attack.” This is why he joined Trump’s Legal Team.

Isn’t it interesting that 76 percent of Biden’s vote gains in Georgia came from three districts that received 15M from Zuckerberg’s “Safe Elections” Project.

Please call Governor Kemp and tell him to help Lin Wood. Attorney Wood recently tweeted, “Socialist propaganda media machine is running at full speed. Many lies being published – biggest is Biden won election. He did not. @realDonaldTrump won. Also, censorship of truth is increasing rapidly. Plan is to allow you to hear only one voice and it will not be voice of truth.”

Sixty Years of Presidential Election Fraud

Robert Spencer writes in PJ Media that the theft of an election has happened before and he’s right. In 1960, both Texas, the home of Democrat VP candidate, Lyndon Baines Johnson, and Illinois, run by democrat Richard J. Daley, succeeded in fraudulently electing John F. Kennedy. Nixon declined to fight it…a big mistake.

Mayor Daley’s Chicago machine and LBJ’s Texas influence made sure that tens of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast for Kennedy, while tens of thousands of other ballots, marked for Nixon, were invalidated, generally on the thinnest of pretexts. Having been born and raised in Chicago, I remember it well. Fraud and corruption in America’s voting has been going on longer than 60 years. The enemies of freedom thought they’d win in 2016 with their corrupt voting machines and tactics, but the vast outpouring of love for candidate Trump gave him the win.

The democrats have been busy with China, Cuba and Venezuelan communists making sure Dominion machines with their backdoor algorithms were used to defeat the greatest president we’ve had since Cal Coolidge and Franklin Pierce. Yes, outside communist efforts are well known by the Trump Legal Team.

We watched the cheating in 2018 when we thought republicans had won and within days those victories turned to losses. We knew about vote harvesting, the illegal mail-in ballots, the lack of voter ID, four years of demonizing President Trump, and a constant barrage of lies from the Maoist mainstream media.The vile and evil hatred of our historic president was visceral…all because he loves America and her people, because he loves freedom and liberty and disdains weakness, globalization and communism.

And yet, we see only the tiniest portion of the spider web of evil that has permeated our nation since the late 1800s. The big picture is one that is too massive and demonic for Americans to comprehend.

Bolshevik Communism

We are being thrust into a system of Bolshevik communism, and it is obvious when an American congresswoman tweets that we should be targeted for being patriots who support President Trump and our Constitution. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) wants to earmark all deplorables and every person who worked for President Trump. Most likely she would love to see us in reeducation camps and if that doesn’t work, have us put to death. This is communism in its full venomous glory, and they’re promoting it. They are God haters and our wonderful MAGA President caused these vile creatures to show their true demonic faces.

Their agenda is more devilish than people understand. Bolshevik communism is the agenda behind Covid-19 propaganda. This alleged crisis is being used by China, Dr. Tedros Adhanom of WHO, Fauci of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Center for Disease Control to reset the world order to an authoritarian dictatorship, with complete control over all peoples of all nations. This is the goal…to level every nation into third world status. Why do you think these democratic state leaders and Joe Biden want another lockdown and the continuation of mandated face diapers?! It is control, destruction of the greatest free nation, and the forced reliance of citizens upon the almighty government.

They are ruthless in their quest for America’s citizens to comply and as history has revealed, they will destroy all non-conformists and political enemies, but especially religious dissenters. Yes, they do hate God.

The brutality behind the Russian Revolution is the same system of brutality in all communist countries. This is the United Nations methodology used in Agenda 2030…the same ideology used by communist leaders in the past…it leads to totalitarianism, starvation, death and world domination and we’ve seen it throughout history with every communist nation.

And this fraudulent voting system came out of Cesar Chavez’s communist takeover of Venezuela…and is now being used in America and our votes were counted in Spain and Germany. Oh yes, Dominion voting systems are tied to Venezuela and China, who took advantage of Covid to interfere in our elections. Giuliani said, “It (Dominion) looks like it is a Canadian company; it actually is a company owned by two Venezuelans who’ve been in business for about 20 years and have been disqualified in so many places it would make your head spin.”

Dominion uses a software named Smartmatic, “It was founded by two Venezuelans and Cesar Chavez. It has a terrible history of having fixed elections in Argentina, having fixed elections in Venezuela. It was all outlined in 2008 by the House of Representatives. It got kicked out of Texas for being woefully incompetent. It is still run by these two Venezuelans who are close to Maduro, and the Dominion company is not an American company.”

Venezuelan Whistleblower

Lou Dobbs gave us an unidentified whistleblower affidavit who stated the following:

“I am alarmed because of what is occurring in plain sight during this 2020 election for President of the United States. The circumstances and events are eerily reminiscent of what happened with Smartmatic software electronically changing votes in the 2013 presidential election in Venezuela. What happened in the US was that the vote counting was abruptly stopped in five states using Dominion software.

At the time that vote counting was stopped, Donald Trump was significantly ahead in the votes. Then during the wee hours of the morning, when there was no voting occurring and the vote count reporting was off-line, something significantly changed. When the vote reporting resumed the very next morning, there was a very pronounced change in voting in favor of the opposing candidate, Joe Biden.”

He is right, the change in the way we voted was tantamount to the communist destruction of American purity in the voting legislation and ability of Americans to believe every vote counted.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who is an MIT trained data scientist and Fulbright Scholar, along with Bennie Smith, a Democrat, who is a software engineer, data analyst and an election commissioner, and Phil Evans, who is also a trained engineer and data analyst, discussed some very troubling findings after reviewing the election data coming out of Michigan. Dr. Ayyadurai was a US Senate candidate in Massachusetts, which is a contributing factor as to why he began looking into the integrity of our voting systems.

After voting “glitches” were reported in Michigan, Dr. Ayyadurai’s team decided to analyze the top four counties in Michigan for irregularities. They looked at data from Oakland, Macomb, Kent and Wayne counties. What they found was absolutely shocking. Data analytics show, at a minimum, 69,000 votes were transferred from Trump to Biden in these four counties, in a pattern that is consistent with algorithmic weighting of a race.”

Conclusion

Donald Trump fired DHS cyber-security official Christopher Krebs for releasing “highly inaccurate” statements that the presidential election was the “most secure in American history” Krebs hits back saying, “We did it right.” No, Krebs. You are one of the shadow government’s lackeys and you got what you deserved.

Trump is still president and next on the chopping block must be scumbag FBI Director, Christopher Wray, a master of coverups, and a whole lot more. The Game is on people! We cannot allow a fraudulent election to stand or America is finished as a nation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net