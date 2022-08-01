By Lex Greene

Are you one of millions asking for solutions to our catastrophic circumstances? They have been sitting right in your lap the entire time!

Contrary to modern intentional misrepresentations concerning the U.S. Bill of Rights, these amendments to the U.S. Constitution are NOT an enumeration of “the people’s Rights.” They are an enumeration of additional restrictions on federal authority, listing a number of things that the government is prohibited from doing.

The Following “Rights of the People” SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED

Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Right of the People to freely exercise our Religion, Speech, Press, Public Assembly, and Petition public officials for redress of grievances. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Right of the People To keep (possess) and bear (carry) arms. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People, by the forcible housing of military personnel in a citizen’s home during peacetime and requires the process to be “prescribed by law” in times of war. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People, enforcing the reality that “each man’s home is his castle”, secure from unreasonable searches and seizures of private property by the government. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People relevant to both criminal and civil legal proceedings. In criminal cases, the Fifth Amendment guarantees the right to a grand jury, forbids “double jeopardy,” and protects against self-incrimination. It also requires that “due process of law” be part of any proceeding that denies a citizen “life, liberty or property” and requires the government to compensate citizens when it takes private property for public use. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People and guarantees the rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a public trial without unnecessary delay, the right to a lawyer, the right to an impartial jury, and the right to know who your accusers are and the nature of the charges and evidence against you. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People, continuing a practice from English common law of distinguishing civil claims which must be tried before a jury from claims and issues that may be heard by a judge alone. It only governs federal civil courts and has no application to civil courts set up by the states when those courts are hearing only disputes of state law. Prohibits the government from infringing upon the Rights of the People, excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted. Prohibits the government from infringing upon any Natural Rights of the People, the enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights of government, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. Prohibits the government from infringing upon any Natural Rights of the People and their States, the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

Now, since the Bill of Rights is an enumeration of things the federal government CANNOT DO, or “infringe,” it’s critical to know what the legal definition of “infringe” is…

INFRINGE

VERB

actively break the terms of (a law, agreement, etc.):

synonyms:

contravene · violate · transgress · break · breach · disobey · defy · flout · fly in the face of · ride roughshod over · kick against · fail to comply with · fail to observe · disregard · take no notice of · ignore · neglect · go beyond · overstep · exceed · infract undermine · erode · diminish · weaken · impair · damage · compromise · limit · curb · check

No matter which issue addressed in the Bill of Rights, ALL of them forbid the federal government from “infringing” upon the items enumerated in the Bill, based upon all the different ways and means they have used in the past to infringe upon all of it! The Rights of the People have been grossly infringed over many years, simply because too many Citizens don’t know their Rights, or the proper interpretation of the Charters of Freedom and Liberty. Millions more failed to be “forever vigilant” in our protection and preservation thereof…

Examples of the U.S. Supreme Court finally getting it right when they upheld the Constitution and Bill of Rights in two recent cases.

The Right of the People to Keep and Bear Arms – “shall not be infringed”

In response to this ruling, the Democrat controlled House just passed a new “infringement” bill in “Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, H.R. 1808,” by a narrow 217-213 four vote margin. Seven House democrats broke ranks with Pelosi, but two House Republicans broke ranks to vote with Pelosi, against the Constitution and Bill of Rights. NOTE: Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs of New York

Had Fitzpatrick and Jacobs voted nay, the unconstitutional bill would have stalled at a 215-215 vote in the House. The US Senate is expected to kill the bill in their chamber. But we will be able to see how each Senator votes.

Even if it passes the Senate and is signed by temporary resident Biden, it still won’t be “law.”

“A law repugnant to the Constitution is void. An act of Congress repugnant to the Constitution cannot become a law. The Constitution supersedes all other laws and the individual’s rights shall be liberally enforced in favor of him, the clearly intended and expressly designated beneficiary.” – Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137 (1803)

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated Woe v. Wade

Contrary to insane pro-death democrat rhetoric, the high court didn’t issue a ruling “making abortion illegal.” It “vacated” the Roe v. Wade court decision on the basis that the decision was “unconstitutional.” The court is right, that decision was unconstitutional, in a number of ways. But the top reason is that the federal government, any of the three branches, has no authority on the subject whatsoever. The court returned the issue to the States, where it has always belonged under the Tenth Amendment.

No one can protect, defend, or preserve for future generations, any foundations of freedom and liberty with which they are unfamiliar. American Citizens simply must know the proper foundations of freedom and liberty, or they will soon have neither.

Last, anyone who thinks the Charters of Freedom need to be amended today, either don’t know the foundations that already exist, or seek to undermine those foundations.

The road to freedom, liberty, and justice in the USA is the firm enforcement of foundations that already exist. Any focus on rewriting those foundations, is a suicide mission. Further…

Any American who seeks to alter, undermine, overthrow, or eliminate the foundations of freedom, is guilty of Conspiracy against Rights, a form of treason.

“If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or

If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured—

They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.” – 18 U.S. Code § 241

