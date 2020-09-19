Servando Gonzalez

In 1947, CFR secret agents infiltrated into the U.S. government pushed the creation of the National Security Act, which created the National Security Council and the Central Intelligence Agency, allegedly as a tool to manage the military, intelligence, and foreign policy areas of the U.S. government. But, soon after it was created, the CFR agents infiltrated in the National Security Council changed it into a tool to control the information reaching the eyes and ears of the Presidents, thus creating a smoke screen of disinformation around them.

Since the end of the Second World War, the CFR conspirators through their secret agents in the NSC have been putting blinders on American Presidents, feeding them disinformation and “suggesting” to them what decisions they should make. This guarantees that their most important policy decisions are the ones already made at the Harold Pratt House.

This curtain of disinformation surrounding the U.S. presidents explains why, even the ones who were not CFR members, have unknowingly advanced the goals of the CFR conspirators. Most, if not all, of the important decisions taken by American presidents about things they knew next to nothing, have already been taken at the Harold Pratt House in Manhattan, and later carefully implanted in the president’s brains.

These were the cases, i.e., of Truman ordering to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two Japanese cities where no military facility was located (actually Henry Stimson, Karl Compton and other CFR members convinced Truman to order the dropping of the bombs. Nagasaki, where no military installation was located,was the site of the largest Christian community in Japan), Kennedy making the fateful decision of changing the landing place of the Cuban invasion from Trinidad to the Bay of Pigs, which caused the failure of the operation (CFR secret agents McGeorge Bundy and Adlai Stevenson persuaded Kennedy to do so), and Nixon taking the U.S. dollar off the gold standard (CFR agent Paul Volcker persuaded him to do it).

The same thing happened to Johnson when the very same hawks in the NSC who had been pushing him hard to escalate the war in Vietnam, following the conspirators’ orders, transformed themselves overnight into doves asking Johnson to end the war immediately. Johnson was so appalled by the betrayal that he decided not to run for reelection.

There is a question that may come to mind: Why did the conspirators need a new intelligence agency, the CIA, when they already had an excellent one, the CFR?

The answer is relatively simple: they didn’t need another intelligence agency, and did not create a new one, because the CIA has never been an intelligence agency in the true sense of the word. So, again, why did they create the CIA if not to profit from its intelligence gathering and analysis capabilities?

According to an anecdote, when Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was informed that the Vatican, after getting the news that the Red Army had surrounded Berlin with an iron fist, had declared war against Nazi German, he laughed heartily and asked: “How many divisions does the Pope have?”

Like the Vatican, the Wall Street bankers and oil magnates who control the Secret Government of the U.S. had enormous economic power to buy supporters and critics, but they also needed physical power to intimidate the cowards and punish the rebels. So, since late in the 19th century they began using the U.S. armed forces as their military arm to enforce their policies. The long list of American military interventions all around the world, beginning with the Cuban-Spanish-American war,[1] marked the beginning of “American imperialism,” —or, more properly, “Wall Street imperialism.” These military interventions on behalf of the Wall Street Mafia, which have gained the U.S. so many enemies around the world, were the direct result of this raw deal for the American people.

Just a perfunctory analysis of American military interventions all around the world since the mid-1800s, shows how the Wall Street and oil conspirators have used the U.S. army and navy, particularly the Marines, to carry out their Mafia-like criminal actions against other peoples and governments.[2]

Paradoxically, one the strongest critics of the Wall Street conspirators who used the U.S. armed forces, particularly the Marines, to advance their private interests was a military hero and a proud Marine himself: Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler.

As Gen. Butler put it bluntly,

“War is a racket. It has always been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.

“A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small “inside” group knows what is it about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”[3]

But eventually the world changed, and it became more and more risky and problematic for the CFR conspirators to keep openly using the U.S. armed forces, particularly in Latin America, as the main tool to impose their will upon other peoples. The fact was acknowledged by secret CFR agent Franklin D. Roosevelt himself in one of his meetings with Winston Churchill during World War II, when he pointed out that open colonialism, as it had been practiced in the past, was no longer an appropriate option in the Caribbean.[4] This was not only because the Marines had become a worldwide symbol of American aggression and oppression, but also because a growing discontent among senior officers of the U.S. armed forces, not fully under the control of the conspirators, was making more difficult to continue openly using the American military for their nefarious purposes.

Still, the CFR conspirators needed an option short of the use of direct U.S. military action when coercion and intimidation alone cannot do the job. So, perhaps following Sun Tzu’s dictum that all warfare is based on deception, [5] the conspirators decided to create their own illegal private army. And the best way to create this army without alarming the American people and the world was by making it invisible. Therefore, they created it surreptitiously, keeping it hidden from public scrutiny under the cover of a legitimate U.S. government organization.

So, using their secret agents infiltrated in the U.S. government, in 1947 the conspirators forced down the throats of naive, or corrupt American politicians, the National Security Act, which created an organization they planned to use to fully exert their puppeteers’ control over the American presidents: the National Security Council. And an important component of the National Security Act was the creation of a Central Intelligence Agency, which they never planned to use as an intelligence agency, but as a cover to hide their military arm, now in the form of covert operations.

The CIA proved to be exactly the right type of organization the globalist conspirators needed to help them accomplish their illicit purpose of conducting their pillage and plundering all around the world. In the first place, it was free, because the American taxpayers were paying for it. Secondly, thanks to the CIA’s operational principles of secrecy, compartmentalization and need-to-know inherent to all intelligence services, it was relatively easy to hide its real activities from both the American public and non- CFR-controlled CIA employees who ignored the Agency’s true goals.

CIA Director Allen Dulles himself recognized the fact when he wrote,

“An intelligence service is the ideal vehicle for a conspiracy. Its members can travel about at home and abroad under secret orders, and no questions are asked. Every scrap of paper in the files, its membership, its expenditure of funds, its contacts, even enemy contacts, are secret.”[6]

But, despite their cleverness, the conspirators didn’t fool everybody. Former CIA Director Admiral Stanfield Turner (not a CFR member), for one, suspected that perhaps compartmentalization had some secret, non-proper uses. In a book he wrote about his experiences as CIA Director, he said:

“I found the system of compartmentation eminently sensible. I couldn’t help wondering, though, if it has been used deliberately to keep people from knowing what they properly needed to know.”[7]

When the CIA was created covert operations were not included among its functions and they were added surreptitiously just a few months later. And the globalist conspirators’ ruse worked to perfection. A list of U.S. military interventions abroad from 1947 to 1990, shows that after the creation of the CIA in 1947 there is an appreciable shift from the use of open force by the U.S. military to CIA-controlled covert operations. Just five years after its creation the CIA had carried out major covert operations in forty-eight countries to influence the outcome of political and military events on behalf of its CFR masters.[9]

As former CIA Director Admiral Stanfield Turner observed,

“The CIA’s covert activities had so increased in the 1950s and 1960s that some of them inevitably became public. Much of what leaked out, seriously alarmed the public and Congress. They did not condone all the activities in which the CIA had been involved.”[9]

Turner also found out that,

“The majority of the espionage professionals, from I could see, believed that covert action had brought more harm and criticism to the CIA than useful return, and that it had seriously detracted from the Agency’s primary role of collecting and evaluating intelligence.”[10]

Admiral Turner also discovered that during the tenure of directors Allen Dulles, Richard Helms and William Colby, the CIA’s espionage branch which included covert operations, had become dominant to the point that other branches feared being absorbed.[11] Turner didn’t mention, though, a very important fact: Dulles, Helms, and Colby, were senior CFR secret agents infiltrated into the CIA to advance the globalist conspirators’ secret goals. Moreover, not being a trusted CFR secret agent, Admiral Turner seemingly ignored that the CIA’s true primary role was not collecting and evaluating information and producing intelligence but working on the shadows to advance the interests of ts true masters, not the American people.

